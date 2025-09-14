The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The events surrounding the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on 27 March 2023 led Tennessee governor Bill Lee to call a special session of the Tennessee state legislature in August of that same year. One of the speakers at the session is named Mary Joyce.

“NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The parents of Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, two of the nine-year-old students killed by a mass shooter at The Covenant School, penned statements to lawmakers that were read aloud Wednesday in a committee meeting addressing a bill would give parents the control of an autopsy report if their child is a victim of a violent crime. [..]The bill was filed during a special session called by Gov. Bill Lee in the wake of the mass shooting that killed six innocent lives at the private elementary school in March. During a proceeding Thursday, Mary Joyce said she’s a mother of a Covenant student who hid from the school shooter that day. She read a statement penned by her friends, Pastor Chad Scruggs and his wife Jada Scruggs. The family lost their daughter to gun violence and pleaded with lawmakers to allow parents to have control of their child’s autopsy report. [..] Joyce also read a heartbreaking statement by Erin Kinney, the mother of nine-year-old William, who also lost his life on March 27. It said, in part: “No one questions what happens to the six victims the day of the Covenant shooting or how they died. There is no compelling public interest to know any details of their injuries and deaths other than the cause of death listed on their death certificates. This has nothing to do with open records, free speech, or governmental oversight. This has everything to do with retraumatizing and revictimizing those of us who had to go to the hospital and identify the broken bodies of our children – shot through with multiple holes that they could not survive.”

Actually, those who have read “Decode Part 1” ( https://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-1-nashvilles ) know that there are indeed many questions which might be asked. For example, do the autopsies provide any information about the angle of the bullets? If Audrey Hale were positioned below the students on the staircase, as stated in the Nashville Police Department report, the bullet path would have been diagonal through each body. In other words, the entry wound would have been at a lower position compared to where the bullet either exited or came to a stop. Moreover, it is common for an autopsy report to raise questions which might not even be pondered prior to reading it.

A few days later, Fox 17 WZTV followed up on their report, noting that Mary Joyce cried after the legislative session.

“NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Covenant mothers wept in anger Tuesday when Tennessee’s special session on public safety came to an end. The parents told the media they’re “sick” of nothing being done about their children being afraid to go to school. Both the House and Senate adjourned before noon after a heated session with few bills passed on gun reform. Gov. Bill Lee called the session in the wake of mass shooting at the private elementary school in Nashville. House and Senate Democrats called the entire special session “solution-less” in a press conference Tuesday. Covenant mom Mary Joyce, whose daughter was best friends with nine-year-old victim Hallie Scruggs, stood with protesters in the hallway of the Capitol and said she’s kept her composure for months, but not anymore. “That woman wanted to murder every single one of our children and they were gone in seconds. Why are we not talking about this?” Joyce screamed. “A handgun would never win against her.” “It’s going to be your kid next!” another parent yelled. “I don’t want to feat that my daughter might get killed,” Joyce continued. The other parent said her kindergartner asked at the beginning of this school year, “What if I die at school mommy?” Rep. Gloria Johnson, one of the members of the Tennessee Three who narrowly escaped expulsion earlier this year for her role in a gun violence protest on the House floor, hugged the mothers and wept with them, promising that “we’ll be back.” Joyce cried, “I am a pleading mother. I don’t want any of you to know what this feels like. Our community is hurting so much, and it can be stopped, and we need to make a difference. I am sick of it.” The other mother joined, Rep. Justin Pearson then led the hallway in prayer.

The accompanying video at the link shows Mary Joyce, initially composed at the 0:03 mark, then overcome by sorrow a split second later, after seeing the camera.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s been two years since tragedy struck Nashville after Metro Police say a shooter killed six people inside The Covenant School on March 27, 2023. Mary Joyce and Melissa Alexander’s children were inside The Covenant School on March 27. Joyce’s daughter remembers seeing her lifeless and innocent friends on the ground. “Monroe still doesn’t sleep in her own bed, so we’re working through that,” says Joyce, reflecting on how this still affects her daughter. [..] But Joyce, Alexander, and other Covenant School families continue to work with lawmakers on both sides to honor the lives of Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak, and Katherine Koonce. Joyce and Alexander are trying to make a change at the State Capitol for safer gun laws and helped pass four bills last year. “We have good conversations with them back and forth. I do feel that there’s a sense of mutual respect there on both sides,” says Alexander. While 730 days have passed, both moms say they’re reminded every single day of a tragedy that will never be erased.”

As it happens, the tearful pleas of another woman named Mary Joyce figured prominently in what some called the greatest novel of the 20th century, James Joyce’s Ulysses. (picture from https://www.themorgan.org/exhibitions/online/ulysses/joyces-mother-may-murray-joyce )

The introduction of a scholarly article published in 2019 (Criterion: A Journal of Literary Criticism), tells the true-life story of James Joyce and places his later writing in perspective. (From https://scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1408&context=criterion )

Conscious of, but could not apprehend: Joyce’s own epiphany through ‘The Dead’ by Leah Kelson Parks “The night of August 13, 1903, James Joyce’s mother died an early death at the age of forty-four. Mary (May) Jane Murray Joyce was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver (although it was likely cancer of the liver) only four months prior to her passing. Irish modernist author James Joyce returned from Paris in April 1903 to see his mother, which helped her improve slightly (“On This Day . . . 13 August.”). James Joyce experienced tension with his mother occasionally due to differences in opinion: May Joyce was a devout Roman catholic while James Joyce fought against the church and organized religion as a whole. Richard Ellmann explained that “to quarrel with the Church, as at first, . . . led him to quarrel with his mother and by extension with his motherland” (Ellmann). This difference in religious beliefs resurfaced when May Joyce fell into a coma on the 13th of August. Her brother John Murray, among others present, knelt to pray by her bedside. However, James Joyce did not kneel. When John Murray urged him to do so, he refused (“On This Day . . . 13 August.”). Joyce’s mother died later that night. He later felt remorse for his mother’s death, saying that one of the reasons she had died was due to his “cynical frankness of conduct” (qtd. in Paige).

James Joyce infused his real-life story of his refusal to pray at his mother’s bedside into his semi-autobiographical fictional character, Stephen Dedalus, who appeared as the protagonist in Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and also as a younger counterpart to the main character of Ulysses, Leopold Bloom.

The excerpt from the very first portion of Ulysses paints a scene which essentially matches Joyce’s own experience.

This point is addressed in an article which references a James Joyce’s biographer, who describes the circumstances under which Mary (May) Joyce cried ( https://newhumanist.org.uk/articles/5982/a-hundred-years-of-heresy ).

“It is perhaps hard to imagine the outrage with which Ulysses was greeted when it first became available to the general public a century ago. But this outrage was such that it became, very quickly, unavailable to readers. Before Ulysses had even reached book form, the editors of the American literary magazine the Little Review, which first serialised the text, were prosecuted for obscenity. Nowadays this story of one day in Dublin in June 1904 – as seen through the eyes of three people – is hailed as one of the greatest novels of the 20th century; even, perhaps, as the greatest novel ever written (this is more or less my position). [..] Later on we will hear Dedalus being taunted by his own conscience for having caused his mother’s death by refusing to pray for her. This mirrors Joyce’s own life, as Richard Ellmann sets out in his classic 1959 biography: “[His mother’s] fear of death put her in mind of her son’s impiety, and on the days following Easter she tried to persuade him to make his confession and take communion. Joyce, however, was inflexible; he feared, as he had Stephen Dedalus say later, ‘the chemical action’ which would be set up in his soul ‘by a false homage to a symbol behind which are massed twenty centuries of authority and veneration’. His mother wept, and vomited green bile into a basin, but he did not yield.”

Professor Michael Sugrue discusses the position of Stephen Dedalus in “Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man” in a lecture available online (

). Starting at about 5:50, Prof. Sugrue points out the following:

“(James Joyce) has adopted a position very much like that of Friedrich Nietzsche. Nietzsche in particular was influential in Joyce because he gave him the possibility of stepping outside the domain of religion. In some ways, Nietzsche’s idea of the Ubermensch, the Superman, the man who goes beyond the boundaries of previously accepted moral and religious norms is a sort of icon for Joyce. And Stephen Dedalus, who is Joyce’s alter ego and the key character in The Artist, is a Nietzschean artistic hero. You will actually get his entire life summed up in a very small domain of words-less than 200 pages- and what we will find here is an instantiation of what Nietzsche said would be the movement of the centuries following him- that religion would collapse and that only art could give us a revivification of Western culture. Joyce, through the medium of Stephen Dedalus, is offering us one possible way of taking that new liberation. And the process by which he achieves it is the plot of Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.”

Later toward the end of the lecture, Prof Sugrue adds this point, speaking from the perspective of James Joyce through his character Stephen Dedalus:

“There is no religious solution to the problem of human behavior. Only art can take up the slack, so far as Dedalus is willing to accept. [..] What Stephen Dedalus finds is that if you think about the process of realizing his own sinfulness as a kind of torture, a process of martyrdom, you can see that the earlier (Christian) Stephen died.[..] Now what we are seeing here is resurrection. Christian themes are being borrowed and secularized. [..] His childish religious beliefs die, and a new man is going to be born. An artist is going to emerge. And this is given the articulation in the name of the hero in this novel, Stephen Dedalus. Those of you who know the Acts of the Apostles will be familiar with the fact that Saint Stephen is the first Christian martyr. And indeed, Stephen Dedalus is a Christian martyr. But he is not a martyr for Christianity – he is a martyr against it. And this is not a martyrdom of the flesh – this is a martyrdom of the spirit. [..] When he emerges and is reborn, he is reborn not as the Good Christian, Imitazio Christi. He’s not going to imitate anything. He’s going to be Stephen Dedalus. He does not need that sort of justification anymore. So Stephen is his first name. He has one foot in the camp of Christianity, the School of Jerusalem. On the other hand, his last name is Dedalus, which is not a remarkably traditional Irish name. If you know Greek mythology and Ovid’s Metamorphoses -and of course changes are going to be so important in this book that Ovid is the epigraph-where Ovid presents Dedalus as the Great Artificer, Dedalus is the man who manages to construct the Labyrinth of Greek mythology. Well, it turns out that our Dedalus has constructed a labyrinth too. The labyrinth is his own soul. It also turned out that when Dedalus of Greek mythology was locked in the labyrinth himself, he was the one who invented a set of wings for himself and his son Icarus, and they flew out of the labyrinth by moving to a new dimension, a new place, by adding to the two-dimensional labyrinth a third dimension of ‘up’. Well, it turns out that Stephen Dedalus has managed to find his way out of the labyrinth as well. It’s the labyrinth of Christianity. It’s the labyrinth of European politics. It’s the labyrinth of family obligations. He has liberated himself through art. At the end of the poem, he calls upon the Great Artificer as a ‘father’ to help him now and always. He has found a new ‘father’. He has decided to become his own ‘father’, his own artificer. He has decided not only to turn himself into an artist, but also into a work of art. Life will become art.”

More recently in 2022, Professor Sugrue discussed Joyce’s novel Ulysses with an online discussion group. (See

). Those familiar with Ulysses will know that its protagonist, whom some call a hero while others describe as an anti-hero, is Leopold Bloom.

“Thomas Mann and James Joyce are the two giants of 20th century literature, at least in the West. The greatest achievement of Joyce is thought by many of his aficionados to be Ulysses. It’s a retelling of the journey that the hero Odysseus makes. But in this case, it’s an ironic journey for a rather ironic hero, Leopold Bloom. Leopold Blood is a Dublin everyman. He is a Jewish salesman, he’s married to Molly Bloom who is habitually unfaithful, and he runs into Stephen Dedalus, who has escaped Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and shows up in the beginning three chapters of Ulysses. It is a recapitulation of Homer’s Telemachy. If you remember that in the Odyssey , the first four books are about Telemachus’ search for his father. And here, we have Telemachus, in the form of Stephen Dedalus, eventually encountering, but staying away from, Leopold Bloom. So Leopold Bloom is going to go through an entire day in Dublin, Ireland. And the day is a day of arbitrary significance – June 16th 1904. And it begins on one side of Dublin and ends on the other. He starts out at home and ends up at home, but his homecoming is ironic. Bloom finally gets home, but his wife, Molly Bloom – who is the analogue of Penelope – in this case instead of being faithful to him, is not. [..]”

In this same video (at 33:20), Professor Sugrue responds to a question about why this particular day was selected.

Question: “Why 1904? Why that day? Especially since [..] the turmoil in Ireland [..] leading up to that day and during the years that this was written [..] were so extreme – the Irish Revolution was going on, the political turmoil leading up to that day, as well as World War One for goodness sakes was going on [..] in the years before its release. So why stick with [June 16] 1904? Is there any significance to that day?” Professor Sugrue’s response: “It could be that June 16th, 1904 is the most random day [because] what he is looking for is the extraordinary in the prosaic. Really, there was no great headline the next day because not all that much happened in Dublin (on that day). But it was no day to remember for some extraordinary happening. So what he’s looking for then is everyman and everyday packed into this particular day.”

As I will demonstrate shortly, I believe this particular response by the late Professor Sugrue, whose lectures are exceptional valuable and whom I greatly admire, misses the mark. The date of 16 June 1904 is far from a common day, and it was chosen for a very specific reason with profound meaning.

Later, near 35:00, Professor Sugrue addresses a question related to the means of Joyce’s use of language and wordplay in the specific sense of its application to the name ‘Leopold Bloom’.

“(Ulysses) allows Joyce to play with words in ways that are revealing. For example, Molly Bloom always refers to her husband Leopold as ‘Poldy’. ‘Poldy’ is Leopold with the ‘Leo’ (lion) left out. She is habitually unfaithful. She’s an ironic Penelope (known for her chastity in the Greek mythology). That he gets ‘Poldy’ rather than Leopold indicates their relationship. Now, I never would have thought to subtract ‘Leo’ from Leopold. But it’s the kind of thing that pops into Joyce’s head because he’s often fragmenting words into their constituent parts – which is beyond the level of meaning. It’s really strange.”

Norma Jeane Riley

Every year on 16 June, Bloomsday is celebrated around the world by aficionados of the literary work, Ulysses. One compelling story on this subject was reported in Time magazine in June 2014.

(from https://time.com/3809940/marilyn-monroe-james-joyce-photo/ ):

“Every year on June 16, fans of James Joyce worldwide grab copies of his masterwork, Ulysses, don their best Edwardian garb — think bowler hats and neckties, pastel skirts and parasols — and gather to celebrate the life of the acclaimed Irish writer. Why? It’s the date that Leopold Bloom, the protagonist of Joyce’s book, made his famous 1904 journey around Dublin in the vein of Homer’s Odyssey. One of the 20th century’s greatest novels, Ulysses is known for its revolutionary stream-of-consciousness narrative; countless readers and critics have praised it as a work of genius, while others damn it as an impenetrable, albeit ambitious, Modernist tome. But here’s something you may not know: Marilyn Monroe was a huge fan of Joyce. And Magnum photographer Eve Arnold once photographed her reading Ulysses. In a bathing suit. On Long Island. The 1955 shoot was reportedly done off-the-cuff: The two had traveled to the area because Monroe was visiting poet Norman Rosten, and she had brought along a copy of the book. When they stopped at a beach, Monroe whipped out the novel as Arnold was loading film into her camera. Arnold started taking pictures. During the shoot, Monroe read the book aloud and revealed that she liked to dip into it, rather than read it chapter by chapter. (The same reading method, incidentally, favored by many Joycean scholars and passionate “amateur” literature fans, alike.) That’s according to the research of Doctor Richard Brown, author of the essay Marilyn Monroe Reading Ulysses: Goddess or Post-Cultural Cyborg? and several books on Joyce. Brown discovered this when, in 1993, he received a letter from Arnold after he had contacted her asking about the photograph. Brown tells TIME that he sees the image as part of a sub-genre of Marilyn photos, quite different from the puckered, glamorous shots we are used to — namely, pictures of her reading books. In light of this, and perhaps unfairly, many who see the Ulysses picture seem to ask — was she actually reading it? The answer is likely straightforward: of course she was. “We know much more about her as a reader after the [1999] Christie’s auction of her books,” Brown says. “And I mean, why shouldn’t she have read it? On one level there’s a documentary fact with this image. If you see someone in a picture reading a book, then they are reading that book.” Others have questioned if the shoot was staged — perhaps Arnold had asked her to take out the novel — but given the photographer’s professional reputation, this seems very unlikely. Arnold and Monroe had a long-standing relationship, having both collaborated from the early 1950s right up until Monroe’s last completed movie, The Misfits, before her death in 1962. Arnold is said to have been the only photographer Monroe trusted. “Eve wouldn’t have set this up,” asserts Brigitte Lardinois, former Cultural Director at Magnum Photos London and author of several books on Arnold. “Maybe if she had been sitting in a demure dress on an antique chair, it would have had a different effect” “But she’s reading in her bathing suit here,” Lardinois says. “It’s all pretty natural.”

Note that Marilyn Monroe is shown reading the last chapter of Ulysses, which is written from the viewpoint of Molly Bloom.

Ulysses was initially banned from publication or sale in the United States until Judge John M. Woolsey ruled that its content did not come under the statue of obscenity.

(per https://americanantiquarian.org/proceceedings/44807127.pdf )

Perhaps coincidentally, the middle name of Judge Woolsey is Munro. His obituary points out that Judge John Munro Woolsey graduated from Yale, “and was a member of the Scroll and Key Club and President of the University Club”. Afterward, Woolsey graduated from Columbia Law School in 1901. The obituary adds that “he was always proud of the fact that he was one of the founding members of the Columbia Law Review”.

Recall that, also perhaps coincidentally, the daughter of Mary Joyce of Nashville, Tennessee is also named Monroe.

Suffer Little Children

One clue which demonstrates that James Joyce’s decision of 16 June 1904 is not random is to be found on page 217 of the original edition (page 221 of the Vintage Books edition indicated by the cover of the earlier figure) and appears in The Little Review in which Ulysses was initially published in serial format. (See https://jjda.ie/u/ff/ubiog/lrvi2.pdf )

This section of Ulysses describes the experience of Father John Conmee as he walks about Dublin. The paragraph of interest is as follows:

“Father Conmee began to walk along the North Strand road and was saluted by Mr. William Gallagher who stood in the doorway of his shop. Father Conmee saluted Mr. William Gallagher and perceived the odours that came from baconflitches and ample cools of butter. He passed Grogan’s the tobacconist against which newsboards leaned and told of a dreadful catastrophe in New York. In America those things were continually happening. Unfortunate people to die like that, unprepared. Still, an act of perfect contrition.”

The Joyce Project website ( https://www.joyceproject.com/notes/050052conmee.htm ) as well as many other sources show that the disaster of the General Slocum occurred on 15 June 1904, one day before the date chosen for the setting of Ulysses.

The Joyce Project also includes this commentary on Father Conmee, who incidentally was a real person who taught at the school of James Joyce’s youth, in the section of Ulysses:

“(D)etails from (Conmee’s) half-circuit of Mountjoy Square suggest the haughty superiority implied at the chapter's opening by Joyce's ambguous twisting of a titular noun into an adjective: ‘The superior, the very reverend John Conmee S.J.’ [..] Equally appalling is Conmee's indifference to physical suffering. His lack of sympathy for the amputated sailor (poor man, he should have chosen a career in religion) proves to be only a warmup for his reaction to the daily papers' announcement of ‘a dreadful catastrophe in New York. In America those things were continually happening. Unfortunate people to die like that, unprepared. Still, an act of perfect contrition.’ Most people are at least occasionally guilty of shutting down empathic responses to distant disasters: there is more than enough pull on one's heartstrings and wallet close to home. But Father Conmee takes such moral shrugging to a new level. Showing no reaction whatever to the physical horror of 1,000 women and children burned, drowned, or crushed to death on New York's East River, he thinks only of how ‘Unfortunate’ it is that these people died spiritually ‘unprepared,’ condemned to an eternity in Hell by their failure to receive the last rites of the Catholic church.”

However, this analysis only provides the surface-level part of the story. To grasp the deeper meaning of Joyce’s Ulysses, it is essential to consider the connotations of creative wordplay in the text. Consider that (1) the noun “conception” is used to express “that which is conceived” by replacing the letters “iv” with the letter “p” and adding “tion”, (2) the word “revolution” is used to describe an object which has “revolved” by removing the “v” and replacing it with the letter “u” and adding “tion”, (3) the adjective “emotive” is defined as “relating to the emotions” as the letters “ive” is replaced by the letters “ion”.

This article will shortly demonstrate that James Joyce’s choice of the word “contrition” is best understood as communicating “something which is contrived”- in other words, an intentional act. This is not the dictionary-defined meaning, of course. But the use of “contrition” to be synonymous with “contrivance” is the type of wordplay common throughout Ulysses.

Thus, it is asserted here that Joyce’s employment the phrase “an act of perfect contrition” is intended to communicate a dual meaning. The first is the dictionary definition: “an act of such sorrow out of a love of God.” The second is: “an act of perfect planning.”

The website maintained at https://www.maggieblanck.com/Goehle/GeneralSlocum.html provides a robust exhibit of material related to the General Slocum disaster. Excerpts from the site follow (emphasis added):

“On June 15 1904 the excursion boat, SS General Slocum, caught fire on the East River of New York City. The boat was carrying about thirteen hundred people, mostly women and children, on a picnic outing from St. Mark's German Lutheran Church located at 6th Street and Second Avenue. The wind was very strong, fanning the fire until it was out of control. The life preservers and hoses were rotted. The victims could neither put out the fire nor jump overboard safely. Many of the crew and passengers were burned to death while others drowned when they jumped into the river to escape the flames.

It was New York City's worst disaster until September 11, 2001. The City Department of Public Welfare made a report giving various statistics and listing by alphabet those who perished, were missing, or were sent to various hospitals. The list also included some of the people who were uninjured and more or less walked away from the disaster. The Department of Public Welfare counted 622 families, 863 dead, 61 missing, 267 injured and 140 uninjured for a total of 1,331 people. [..]

"The stricken General Slocum sinks into the Long Island Sound" Printed on back; General Slocum Disaster 1904 Flaming Horror on a Death Ship June 15, 1904, dawned as one of those rare summer days that make New York City seem full of promise. And the Sunday School children of St. Mark's Lutheran Church were glad, because the Rev. George Haas had planned their annual picnic for that day. The children, their parents and their teachers were to board the steamship General Slocum, which would take them up Long Island Sound to Locust Grove on Huntington Bay. There they would eat lunch, play games, and have a great time. The General Slocum, a typical excursion steamer of the day, had been built of wood in 1890. There were over 1,300 people aboard her as she pulled away from lower Manhattan at 9:40 A.M. The vessel steamed northward up the East River into the western end of the Long Island Sound. At 10:20, just 40 minutes after the Slocum had left her pier, fire broke out. A northerly breeze swept the flames rapidly toward the ship's stern, where the passengers huddled in terror. Capt. Willam Van Schaick beached the blazing steamer, now an inferno, on North Brother Island*, where her stern lay partly submerged in 30 feet of water. Many men, women and children were drowned as the leaped over the sides into the water; hundreds more died in the burning furnace of the hull when the hurricane deck collapsed. In all, 1021 were lost — making this one of the worst catastrophes in maritime history. The entire nation was shocked, by the tragedy. President Theodore Roosevelt formed a special commission to investigate the disaster; there was also a New York coroner's inquest and a federal grand jury investigation. In the end it was found that the General Slocum's life preservers and fire-fighting equipment were not only inadequate but old and worn out, though they had recently been approved by government inspection. But it is doubtful than many lives would have been saved even if they had been new, since the fire spread through the old wooden hull so rapidly that few would have had time to outfit themselves before leaping into the water. The investigations did, however, lead to more stringent rules governing the inspection of passenger vessels. A monument to the unidentified dead from the General Slocum still stands in the Old Lutheran Cemetery** in Middle Village, Long Island. The hulk itself was raised and rebuilt as a coal barge called the Maryland which was lost in a storm off Sandy Hook***, New Jersey, on December 3, 1911. * North Brother Island in the East River between the Bronx and Rikers Island was the site of Riverside Hospital an institution for the isolation of people with quarantinable diseases such as smallpox and typhoid fever. It is now uninhabited and off limits to the public. Karen Lamberson wrote in October 2014: **Now Lutheran All Faiths Cemetery ***"And the barge, according to Clive Custler, who dived the wreck, was lost off Atlantic City (Brigantine) not off Sandy Hook which is probably fifty miles north of Atlantic City."

Some additional context of the General Slocum disaster is provided by https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/a-spectacle-of-horror-the-burning-of-the-general-slocum-104712974

“Within an hour, 150 bodies were stretched out on blankets covering the lawn and sands of North Brother Island. Most of them were women. One was still clutching her lifeless baby, who was ‘tenderly taken out of her arms and laid on the grass beside her.’ Rescued orphans of 3, 4 and 5 years old milled about the beach, dazed. Hours would pass before they could leave the island, many taken to Bellevue Hospital to treat wounds and await the arrival of grief-stricken relatives. (Captain William) Van Shaick was believed to be the last person off the Slocum when he jumped into the water and swam for shore, blinded and crippled. He would face criminal charges for his ship’s unpreparedness and be sentenced to 10 years in prison; he served four when he was pardoned by President William Howard Taft on Christmas Day, 1912. [..] The men of Little Germany were suddenly without families. Funerals were held for more than a week, and the desolate schoolyards of Kleindeutschland were painful reminders of their loss. Many widowers and broken families moved uptown to Yorkville to be closer to the scene of the disaster, establishing a new Germantown on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Some returned to Germany. Before long, Kleindeutschland disappeared under New York’s next wave of Polish and Russian immigrants.”

A report was issued a few months after President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned an investigation into the events which led to the disaster on 8 October 1904. It can be accessed via at least two online sources. The first provides images and indicates they are sourced from a hardcopy report housed at the University of Chicago Library.

The second source is accessible as an Adobe pdf file through the United States Coast Guard (USCG) website. Presumably, this file has converted the images to text.

Several connotations in the U. Chicago images suggest the report- as presented- encodes several anti-Christian themes. Moreover, it will be demonstrated that the text in the USCG document has been altered to encode additional anti-Christian references.

Each version of the document opens with a letter from President Theodore Roosevelt.

The initial section of each report reference provides some routine information from the, largely confirming the discussion above. One point worth mentioning is that the vessel was licensed to carry 2,500 passengers. Considering that many of the passengers were children and that there were fewer than 1,400 passenger total, the weight of the passengers was only about half the licensed capacity for the vessel.

The presentation (on page 25 of the U. Chicago version of the report) by the authors includes a calculation of the percentage of deaths among the passengers (955 out of 1358), giving the value as 70.32 percent. Readers familiar with the employment of significant digits will identify that the best way of expressing the outcome would be 70.3 percent. In other words, the ‘2’ in the hundredths place is neither necessary nor appropriate to include. The percentage expressed in this manner is misleading in terms of its implied accuracy and, moreover, adds no value to the numerical outcome expressed in the report.

A second calculation of the percentage deaths among the crew provides a glimpse of anti-Christian theme. (Here, both versions of the report are presented, U. Chicago image at top, USCG-housed Adobe pdf file below)

“It is to be noticed here that the crew, 30 in number, and all men, had a death percentage of only 6.66-less than one-tenth the passenger death rate.”

First off, one can identify the same type of error in the use of significant digits. Given that the number of deaths among crew members, it is easy to see that 2 of them died. If only one had died and we ignore significant digits for the time being, the percentage (from 1 out of 30) would be 3.33 percent where as if 3 had died, the outcome would be 10 percent. Likewise, if we take 2 and divide by 30, the proper way of expressing the outcome would be “7 percent” in that only one significant digit should be used.

However, if we ignore this rule, we would actually calculate a percentage of 6.6666… with the six repeating to infinity. So even if we were to excuse the excess significant digits in the expression, the correct value should be rounded off to 6.67 percent rather than 6.66 percent.

Many readers will be familiar with the Book of Revelation, in which the number 666 is associated described as the “Mark of the Beast”. It is essential to comprehend that the “mistaken” value of 6.66 appears in both the U. Chicago and the USCG versions of the documents. The two documents differ, however, in that the USCG version shows ‘6.66less’. In other words the dash is missing.

Two more key differences between the U. Chicago images and the USCG Adobe file can be seen on the same page in the very next paragraph. One can be seen in the sentence which begins: “Upon this deck at the time of its collapse there was a crowded mass of panic-stricken passengers, numbering probably…” The U Chicago document states “400 or 500” whereas the USCG document states “100 or 500”.

This difference between 100 and 400 as a lower limit is enormous. If we use the upper limit of 500, the report suggests that about half of the deaths are attributable to this single event of deck collapse.

At first, one might be tempted to assume that the replacement of 400 by 100 was simply an error associated with converting images to text, especially in consideration of the second phrase with a noteworthy difference. In both documents, the sentence continues: “and as this deck collapsed on one side, the entire mass of persons was precipitated into deep water at once, with the result that…”. The U. Chicago document includes the phrase “most of them drowned immediately” while the USCG document includes what at first appears to be an innocent incorrect conversion of the text as “most of then drowned immediately”. One straightforward conclusion we might draw from this observation is that the lower limit of 400 is likely to be the correct value.

Consider, however, that in the word “of”, the letters ‘o’ and ‘f’ grouped together might be interpreted pictorially as a child with a Christian parent. Recall that in Decode part 2, it was identified that the word “to” similarly used to encode the same message. The phrase in the USCG document then might be interpreted as “with the result that most Christians and their children then drowned immediately”.

It turns out that there is another very subtle example of this coded use of the word “of” on page 12 which describes passenger testimony. The two sentences in question appear at first to be virtually identical: “For instance, a passenger might have been sitting on the promenade deck aft of the paddle-boxes and paying attention to other matters, as in the case of one witness who first knew of the fire only about two blocks from North Brother Island.” The U Chicago document might be read at face value.

However, the USCG document includes a comma between the words “about” and “two”. The decoded interpretation of this sentence may be read as follows: “For instance, a passenger might have been sitting on the promenade deck aft of the paddle-boxes and paying attention to other matters, as in the case of one witness who first knew Christians and their children the fire only about, two blocks from North Brother Island.” In other words, this decoded USCG version of the sentence has an entirely different meaning. It implies that the fire was in proximity to the victims but had not burned them at the time the vessel was positioned two city blocks away from the island.

The subsequent sentences clarify that the deck collapse was not likely to be caused by “any burning away of the supports below”. It rather blames the failure on the weight of the passengers who gathered in a portion of the deck away from the fire. Recall that the majority of the passengers were women and children who would weigh less than typical adult males. The report lacks any quantification of the weight estimate of this concentration of passengers, nor does it provide an assessment of the deck’s structural integrity (e.g., plank thickness, support post diameter and length) in either version of the document. Is it possible that the deck collapsed was caused by sabotage by some members, perhaps a majority, of the crew?

Several other parts of the text support the notion that the crew was at best ineffective, and at worst might have taken measures to ensure a high number of deaths among the passengers. For instance, the story of the attempts at fire suppression describes how the first (linen) fire hose used “burst in two or three places” when the valve was opened (see p. 14 of U. Chicago version).

The text likewise states the fire hose was blown off its coupling. The report then adds:

“One of the deck hands then went for a rubber hose, and attempted to couple it on to the forward standpipe, but failed to do so. While the witnesses themselves could not explain this failure, the cause of it is obvious. One of the exhibits is this forward standpipe with the valve closed and a hose coupling with expansion ring still upon the standpipe.”

Any reasonable person would have attempted to remove the old hose fitting (coupling) to accommodate the new hose, and it is interesting that this crew member remains unidentified in the report.

The very next word in both reports is “Evidently”, but the punctuation mark differs in the two versions. In the U. Chicago report there is a comma while the UCSG pdf file shows a semicolon (as indicated by the small red underline in the figure above).

The phrase which follows the punctuation mark is “when the linen hose blew off from its coupling, the crew failed to remove that old coupling, and in their excitement did not notice its presence there, and were therefore unable to attach the rubber hose.” It seems highly unlikely that anyone, let alone crew members of a vessel, would “not notice” the presence of the hose fitting for the fire hose which is said to have come apart. Could it be that the linen fire hose was sabotaged by piercing holes into it ahead of time to create leaks? Is it possible that the fire hose near the coupling attached to the standpipe was pierced in multiple locations around its diameter prior to the fire to ensure that the hose be “blown off its own coupling” when the valve was opened?

Now consider the word “Evidently”. Recall that in Decode 1, the word “den” was used to indicate a group, specifically in that analysis – a den of snakes. Here, the word ‘den’ followed by ‘t’ might be a code for a ‘den, or group, of Christians’. Isn’t it interesting that the word ‘evi-den-t-l-y’ can be viewed as a ‘group of Christians’ surrounded by ‘evil’ (with a remaining ‘y’ or ‘why?’ at the end). Is this deduction connected to the change from a comma in the U. Chicago version to a semicolon in the USCG version?

There is yet another subtle difference between the two versions the report (see p. 20 of the U. Chicago version). The former includes the phrase: “Two further considerations discredit the evidence of the men in the pilot house, to wit…” where as the latter includes an ‘a’ between ‘the’ and ‘pilot’. Does this addition of the article ‘a’ connote ‘alpha’ status for the men in the pilot house?

The second ‘consideration’ –identical in both versions- is that:

“(O)ne witness, a small boy, gave testimony directly contradicting the statements of the men in the pilot house, and swore that he notified the master of the fire in Hell Gate, and was told to mind his business.”

While Hell Gate is a geographical feature in the East River, the phrasing connotes a link between the ship’s master pilot and a satanic figure. Furthermore, one might read the phrase as the master pilot being in charge of arson committed by the crew.

Although there are other examples of differences, which are easy to spot with patience, the final example of mismatches between the two versions of the report which I will present here is related to life preservers which were said to be in poor condition. The version which appears later (on page 47 of the U. Chicago version of the report) reads as follows:

“Unquestionably, a large number of the life-preservers on that vessel were so defective that the covers tore and the passengers refused to use them, and it is equally unquestionable that by reason of this defective condition a large number of lives were lost.”

Examining this statement closely, one may discern that ‘tore’ might suggest the crew had the mentality of the ‘Loyalist’ supporters of the ‘Tory’ party, which opposed the independence of the United States from the British. Taken by itself, one might be draw a hasty conclusion that the crew acted because they support the British monarchy instead of the government of the United States. However, the word ‘cover’ which precedes ‘tore’ suggests that the crew might be using the idea of support for Britain as a cover for a different motive altogether. Could it be that their ‘defective’ cover hid their true motive, which held no allegiance to any country or king, and that they instead sought the destruction of Christianity? If so, it might be reasonable to phrase their state of mind as a ‘defective condition’. One might anticipate that a competent and faithful crew would do their best to preserve the lives of the passengers. But a crew composed of a majority of men who intended harm to the passengers would take actions to ensure their deaths, and it would be fitting for those men to symbolize their actions with the number 666. If a minority of crew members (say 6.67% of them) had good intentions and were also murdered by the other crew members, we might describe them as ‘666less’.

In the USCG version of the report, the word ‘tore’ is replaced by ‘torn’. Given that the letters ‘e’ and ‘n’ are quite different from on another, it is unlikely that this replacement occurred by accidental image conversion to text. Could it be that the ‘cover’ of Tory support of a monarchy was no longer believable by the time the USCG report was generated and thus could only be considered in the past tense?

A conclusion we can draw strictly from the image-based, U. Chicago version of the General Slocum Report is that several phrases suggest a pervasive anti-Christian motive which led to the intentional murder of nearly 1,000 German-American Christians – mostly women and children- on a Lutheran Church outing. The fact that the USCG version of the report, produced later, apparently expands upon the anti-Christian themes by includes ‘coded’ differences in key locations throughout the body of the document increases the likelihood of malice.

Consult a Handsome Devil

It would be instructive to determine who, or what group, generated the USCG version of the report. Even in the most generous reading, the conversion from images from text was poor and clearly generated false information. If the person or outfit charged the US Government for the service, then whoever performed the conversion may have committed fraud by generating false documents. It is well beyond my expertise to determine whether a crime might have been committed. However, those at the US Department of Justice, like Anthony Torntore and Sarah Devlin apparently have experience with evildoers who produce false documents. ( https://www.justice.gov/usao-nj/pr/two-men-charged-producing-false-documents-and-aggravated-identity-theft ) Perhaps those who wish to solve crimes might reach out and talk to them to gain their insight.

Shoplifters of the World Unite

The steamer vessel involved in the 1904 disaster was named for the US Civil War General Henry W. Slocum, who fought for the North (‘the Blue’) against the South (‘the Grey’) and later became a prominent political figure in New York City. A statue had been built to honor General Slocum.

President Theodore Roosevelt attended the dedication of the statue and delivered an address on 30 May 1905 - less than one year after the General Slocum (vessel) disaster. The text of his speech is provided (at https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/remarks-the-unveiling-the-statue-general-henry-w-slocum-brooklyn-new-york-city ) here in its entirety (with emphasis added), with some additional remarks and citations interspersed:

“26th President of the United States: 1901 ‐ 1909 Remarks at the Unveiling of the Statue of General Henry W. Slocum in Brooklyn, New York City May 30, 1905 Mr. Mayor, Mr. Commissioners, and you, my fellow citizens, and, above all, you who took part in the great war in which the man whose statue is raised to-day won for himself and his country renown and honor: The day before yesterday I listened to a sermon in which the preacher, dwelling upon the exercises to be held throughout the Union to-day, preached on the text which commemorates the altar raised by command of Moses to commemorate the victory gained by the children of Israel over the wild tribes of the desert who sought to bar their march toward the promised land, wherein Amalek came out and Israel fought all day, and while Aaron and Hur upheld the hands of Moses until, as night fell, the sun went down on the Israelites and they raised an altar to Jehovah, to Jehovah who stood as the exponent of the principle for which Israel warred; they raised it to the principle of righteousness, which alone can justify any war or any struggle, and Mr Mayor, that is the thought that you developed in the excellent address to which we have just listened, that we meet to-day to commemorate the great victory, the triumph of the cause of union and liberty; not primarily because it was a victory, but because it was a victory for righteousness and the peace and the liberty and the eternal spiritual welfare of mankind. I see before me here men who won high honor serving as comrades in arms of Gen. Slocum, and I know that there exist in the Union no men who will appreciate more the fact that now forty years after the war, the crowning triumph of what they did is to be found in the fact that we have a genuine reunited country, a country in which the man who wore the blue stretches out the hand of loyal friendship to his erstwhile foe, his now devoted friend and fellow-countryman, the man who wore the gray.”

The surface-level interpretation of ‘those who wore the blue’ describes those who fought for the Northern states while ‘those who wore the gray’ would be those who fought for the Southern states in the US Civil War. However, those who ‘wear grey’ also could refer to “The Grey Men of Empire” who served in Britain’s imperial bureaucracy (and Intelligence) while ‘blue’ might refer to the description of those who filled the same type of role in the United States. Consider a 2016 dissertation from the University of Arkansas, authored by Dr. Blake Allen Duffield ( https://scholarworks.uark.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?httpsredir=1&article=2446&context=etd ):

“The Grey Men of Empire: Framing Britain’s Official Mind, 1854-1934,” examines the crucial, yet too often-undervalued role of Britain’s imperial bureaucracy in forging the ethos and identity behind the policy-decisions made across the Empire. Although historians have tended to dismiss them as the faceless and voiceless grey men of Empire, this study argues that the political officers of the Colonial Services represented the backbone of British colonial administration and, quite literally, were responsible for its survival and proliferation. [..] Rather than proving representative of their reputation as ‘grey men’, Britain’s district officers were colorful, opinionated, independent, influential, and exceedingly defiant. They were the products of Britain’s elitist public schools and universities, where their schoolmasters indoctrinated them with the belief that they were to be the next leaders of Britain and its Empire. The strict hierarchy of the school system taught boys how to exercise responsibility and authority, to embrace it, and to accept it as their lot in life. These were not the kind of individuals who sat quietly, pen in hand, waiting for orders. They were movers and doers; what their hands found to do, they did with all the confidence of someone who had been told from adolescence that it was their job to make decisions. Neutrality and impartiality were simply not in their nature. Such vibrancy easily translated to the Empire with profound results.”

Indeed, the “reunited country” which was the focus of President Theodore Roosevelt might consist of Great Britain and the United States, rather than the Northern and Southern states.

The term “men in grey” is still used to describe the same courtiers in Britain. Sources stipulate that “Princess Diana is said to have feared these ‘grey men’ - palace courtiers and aides - and the control they had over her personal life, with her friend once saying that during the breakdown of her marriage, Diana "had a long-standing fear of losing her boys and felt the people she called 'the grey men' were trying to label her as an unsuitable mother.”

(see https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-intend-34391575 and https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/the-men-in-grey-the-true-power-behind-the-palace-202110310-p579ml.html )

In continuing with President Roosevelt’s speech, consider whether the use of “the Union” might be in reference to a joining of British and American Intelligence, in an alliance having the goal of eliminating Christianity.

“A short while ago I passed through the great State of Texas Wherever I stopped in that great State I was greeted by representatives of the Grand Army marching side by side with or intermingled with men clad in the gray uniform that showed that they had fought in the armies of the Confederacy, men who had tested one another's worth on the stricken fields, men who knew each that the other had been ready when the hour of supreme appeal came to show his worth by his endeavors, and men who now leave to their children and their children's children as a heritage of honor forever the memory of the great deeds done alike by those who fought under Grant and by those who fought under Lee, for we, because of the very fact that the Union triumphed, now have the right to feel a like pride in the valor and devotion of those who valiantly fought against the stars in their courses and those who finally saw their efforts, their sufferings crowned by triumph. Think of it, my fellow-countrymen! Think of what a thrice-blessed fortune has been ours, that the greatest war that the nineteenth century saw after the close of the Napoleonic struggles should have left, not as most wars inevitably do and must leave, memories of bitterness, dishonor, and shame to offset the memories of glory, memories which make the men on one side hang their heads, but should have left to the victors and vanquished alike, after the temporary soreness is over, the same right to feel the proudest satisfaction in the fact that the Union was saved and the greatest pride in the honor, the gallantry, the devotion to the right as each side had given it the light to see the right, done alike by those who overcame as victors and those who finally went down to defeat. I congratulate the people of Brooklyn, not primarily upon raising this statue, because that they ought to do, but upon the opportunity, upon the chance of having it to raise. I congratulate them upon the good fortune of having the fellow-citizen who in war and in peace alike served the people so well as to make it their duty, not so much to him as to themselves, to erect the statue that it might serve as a lesson for the generations to come. And, my fellow-citizens, I am sure we all realize the peculiar appropriateness of having the statue of Gen. Slocum received on behalf of the city of New York by its chief magistrate, whose father was Gen. Slocum's illustrious colleague. Surely there is need for me to say but little in emphasis of what has been set forth before I began to speak as to the prime significance of Gen. Slocum's career. He was a great soldier, a most gallant and able commander. Once the war was over, he turned as whole-heartedly to the pursuits of peace as he bad during the war turned to the strife of arms. Gen. Slocum was one of those men on whose career we can dwell in its entirety. We do not have to dwell with emphasis on part of it because we don't care to speak of another part. We are able to point to Gen. Slocum as the type of what a decent American citizen should be, as a man who was an example in his family life, an example in his business relations, honest and upright public servant, no less than a fearless and able soldier. Now, I want all you people to remember the two sides of the lesson taught by Gen. Slocum's life. A successful war for unrighteousness is the most dreadful of all things; it is the thing that sets back more than aught else the course of civilization. But no people worth preserving ever existed nor will exist that was not able to fight if the need arose, and so with the individual. The man who possesses great ability and great courage unaccompanied by the moral sense, a courage and ability unguided by the stern purpose to do what is just and upright, that man is rendered by the fact of having the courage and the ability only so much the greater menace to the community in which he unfortunately dwells. We cannot afford as a people ever to forget for one moment that ability, far-sightedness, iron resolution, perseverance, willingness to do and dare are qualities to be admired only if they are put at the service of the right, at the service of decency and of justice. The man who possesses those qualities and does not shape his course by a fundamental and unwavering moral principle is a menace to each and all of us, and thrice foolish, thrice wicked is the other man who condones his moral shortcomings because of his intellectual or physical strength and prowess. That is one side. The other side is that no amount of good intention, no amount of sweetness in life, no amount of appreciation of decency avails in the least in the rough work of the world as we find it unless back of the honesty of purpose, back of the decency of life and thought lies the power that makes a man a man. It is true of the individual and it is true of the nation. It is to the last degree desirable. I will put it stronger than that, it is absolutely essential that this nation, if it is to hold the position in the future that it has held in the past, must act not only within, but without its own borders in a spirit of justice and of large generosity toward all other peoples. We owe an obligation to our selves, we owe those obligations to all mankind. More and more as we increase in strength I hope to see a corresponding increase in the sober sense of responsibility which shall prevent us either injuring or insulting any other people. You may notice that I said "insulting" as well as "injuring." If there is one quality sometimes shown among us which is not commendable it is a habit of speaking loosely about foreign powers, foreign races. You do not need, any of you, to be told that in private life you will resent an insult quite as much as an injury, and our public writers need to steadily keep before their minds the thought that no possible good can come to us by speaking offensively of any one else, and trouble may come. The surest way for a nation to invite disaster is to be opulent, aggressive, and unarmed. Now, we are opulent, and I hope we will remain so. I trust that we shall never be aggressive unless aggression is not merely justified, but demanded. Demanded either by our own self respect, or by the interests of mankind; and, finally, remember that to be aggressive above all, to be aggressive in speech and not be armed, invites not merely disaster, but the contempt of mankind. Brooklyn not only furnished valiant soldiers to the Civil War, but it furnished in times of peace a most excellent Secretary of the Navy to the United States in the person of Gen. Tracy. If our navy is good enough, we have a long career of peace before us. And the only likelihood of trouble ever coming to us as a nation will arise if we let our navy become too small or inefficient. A first-class navy—first-class in point of size, above all first-class in point of efficiency of the individual units acting as units and in combination—is the surest and the cheapest guarantee of peace, and I should think that any man looking at what is happening and has happened abroad and in our own history during the past two years, must be indeed blind if he cannot read that lesson clearly. And Gen. Slocum did his first great public service when the crisis called not primarily for the softer and milder, but for the sterner and harder virtues; and we cannot afford in this day of material luxury, in this day when civilization tends to make life easy, we cannot afford to ignore those hard and stern virtues. In the workaday world as it is, not only in war, but in private life and in public life alike, a man has to have the strength of fiber or he cannot put into effect even the best of his efforts, and he cannot afford to let the generation that is coming on grow up with the feeling that any quality will serve as a substitute for the old and essential quality of manliness in a man and womanliness in a woman. Much, very much, has been done in this country by education. No one can overstate the debt that this country is under to the educators; but in taking advantage of all the improved methods let us not forget that there are certain qualities which are not new, which are eternal because they are eternally true, and the failure to develop which will cause a loss which cannot be offset by any merely intellectual and mental gain. A sound body is a first-class thing, a sound mind is an even better thing, but the thing that counts for most in the individual as in the nation is the character, the sum of those qualities which make a man a good man and a woman a good woman. And you men of the Civil War, you men to whom this country owes more than to any others, no matter how great the services of those others may be, because to you this country owes its life, you won the place you did, you won for this country its salvation, because you had in you those qualities which in their aggregate we know by the name of character, the qualities which made you put material gains, material well being, not merely below, but insignificant as compared to things that were greater when the crisis called for showing your manhood. You went to the war leaving those behind who could make more money, who could rise in the world, but carrying with you in your hearts the honor and the future of a mighty nation. You had, in the first place, the right spirit, and then you had the quality of making that spirit evident in the time of need. If you had not had patriotism, devotion to the country and the flag you could have done nothing. You could not have done much more if your patriotism, your devotion to the flag had not been backed up by a willingness to stay put in battle.”

In the closing section of the speech, the mention of the “men of 1861” (https://www.loc.gov/resource/gdcmassbookdig.historycompleter00naso/?st=gallery ) is likely to be a reference to the 20th Massachusetts Volunteer regiment, often called “the Harvard regiment” (per https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2012/03/blue-gray-and-crimson/ ). Bear in mind that Harvard men would be apt choices for the “men who wore Blue”, American counterparts to the British “men who wore grey” within “the Union”.

In reading this section, pay special attention to the usage of “nation” and “country”. While these two words are sometimes used interchangeably, there are distinct differences in their meaning (see https://thisvsthat.io/country-vs-nation ).

“You showed in times that tried men souls what this country has a right to expect from its sons. You had the supreme good fortune of testing your manhood in one of the two great crises of the nation's history, the great crisis in which the nation was born in the days of 1776, and the no less great crisis in which the nation was saved by the men of 1861. You have left us not merely a reunited country, but you have left us the glorious heritage of the memory of the exploits, of the qualities by which the country was left reunited. Our days have fallen, for our good fortune, in times of peace. We have not had to show the qualities that you showed in the dark years that closed in the sunburst of Appomattox, but if we are to leave undimmed to our children the heritage that you left to us, we must show in peace, and should the need ever arise in war also the qualities that you showed, the qualities that make it now the pleasantest of all tasks for a public servant who appreciates the greatness of America to come on an occasion like this and see the people of a great city dedicate a monument in honor of a great citizen, who, at every point of his career, illustrated what the name American should be when it is used in the sense of its highest, its deepest, and its best significance. Theodore Roosevelt, Remarks at the Unveiling of the Statue of General Henry W. Slocum in Brooklyn, New York City Online by Gerhard Peters and John T. Woolley, The American Presidency Project” (From https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/343602)

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Is it a coincidence that the statue of General Slocum was erected and dedicated less than one year after the General Slocum disaster which killed so many German-American women and children of Christian faith? Consider one interesting aspect of the Statue of General Henry W. Slocum, as documented by his family (from https://archive.org/details/historyofslocums00sloc/page/394/mode/1up ):

“Shortly after the death of Gen. Henry Warner Slocum a movement was started to erect a monument to his memory in Brooklyn. Several meetings were held and were attended by many leading citizens. It was decided to have the memorial consist of a massive bronze statue, its location to be chosen by the city authorities. It was at first intended to raise the funds by popular subscription, but this idea was abandoned, and the entire matter was taken in charge by the municipality. A law was enacted in 1895 authorizing an issue of bonds to erect the statue 'at a cost not to exceed thirty thousand dollars. Frederick MacMonnies, the sculptor, born in Brooklyn and having a studio in Paris, was commissioned to mold and supervise the casting of an equestrian statue. It was completed and shipped from France late in 1902; and for some time was stored on the East Side Lands pending the construction of the pedestal. This work was much delayed. The site of this Monument was located by the Department of Parks of the Boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, City of New York, at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ; and its pedestal was there built of Maine granite, nineteen feet long and eight feet wide. [..]”

Per https://web.archive.org/web/20200326082016/https://www.brownstoner.com/history/past-and-present-general-slocum’s-statue/ :

“…The base of the statue was designed by Stanford White. The General stood in the middle of the median of Eastern Parkway, in the intersection of Bedford Avenue, facing west, towards Park Slope. Teddy Roosevelt was on hand for the statue’s unveiling on Memorial Day, 1905, and he gave the keynote address…”

The significance of Stanford White’s role can be understood with reference to https://www.villagepreservation.org/2019/06/25/stanford-whites-murder-and-the-the-trial-of-the-century/

“Architect Stanford White (November 9, 1853 – June 25, 1906) designed many of New York City’s most beautiful Gilded Age buildings, including the Washington Square Arch and Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village and NoHo’s Cable Building, as well as other landmarks like the Players Club, the Metropolitan Club, Gould Memorial Library, the Bowery Savings Bank Building, and the original Penn Station. He was also raised at 118 East 10th Street in the East Village’s ‘Renwick Triangle’ in the St. Mark’s Historic District, so we consider him a bit of a local boy. But he has one additional, darker connection to the neighborhood. While White was a highly acclaimed and respected architect and partner in the architectural firm McKim, Mead & White, his life, according to The Nation, illustrated “the frittering away of genius,” ending in his murder on June 25, 1906. The trial for his scandalous murder, which would come to be known as “the trial of the century,” took place at the Jefferson Market Courthouse, now the Jefferson Market Library. The motive for this murder was an event that took place about five years earlier, when the 47- year old White raped 16-year old actress, Evelyn Nesbit, after plying her with liquor through intermediaries. Several years later, Nesbit married Harry Kendall Thaw, son of a Pittsburgh coal and railroad baron and heir to a $40 million fortune. Thaw was mentally unstable and was known for his eccentricity. Even before he met Nesbit, Thaw resented White, who he thought had blocked Thaw’s acceptance in social circles such as membership in the Knickerbocker Club, and for being a womanizer who preyed on young women. Thaw was obsessed with White’s previous relationship with Nesbit and how White took her virginity via the rape. Thaw accused White of ruining Nesbit, and he may have even focused his attention on her because of her previous relationship with White.

Thaw believed White had hired people to kill him and started carrying a gun, although White was likely completely unaware of Thaw’s vendetta against him. White considered Thaw a clown and called him the “Pennsylvania pug”, referring to his baby-faced features. On the night of June 25th, 1906, Thaw ran into White at dinner at Cafe Martin. The murder was probably unplanned, as White was scheduled to be in Philadelphia on business, and Thaw and Nesbitt were in New York City on their way to a European vacation. Thaw had purchased tickets for a new show, Mam’zelle Champagne, written by Edgar Allan Woolf, premiering on the rooftop theatre of Madison Square Garden (also designed by White) that night. Around 11:00 pm, with the show coming to a close, White appeared at the rooftop theater. Thaw approached his table several times. On the final visit, Thaw drew his pistol and fired three shots into Stanford White’s head and back from just a few feet away, killing him instantly. Many in the audience believed the shooting to be part of the show, but the truth quickly because evident as people saw White’s blackened and disfigured remains. Charged with first-degree murder, Thaw’s prosecution in the “trial of the century” at the Jefferson Market Courthouse was front-page news. Thaw was held without bail but received preferential treatment at the adjacent Jefferson Market prison due to his wealth. He received catering from Delmonico’s, a brass bed instead of a standard-issue prison cot, custom tailored clothes instead of prison clothes, and was provided with a daily ration of champagne and wine. Thaw reportedly heard the heavenly voices of young girls calling to him, which he interpreted as a sign of divine approval and believed that the public would applaud the man who had rid the world of the menace of Stanford White. The press fed this belief by treating Thaw as a heroic figure who had married Nesbit in spite of her past and a defender of her virtue. Not just Stanford White’s personal attributes were attacked in the press, but his professional achievements as an architect as well. The Evening Standard referred to him as “more of an artist than architect.” The Nation stated “He adorned many an American mansion with irrelevant plunder…”

Evelyn Nesbit, the central figure of the trial became famous through her work as a “Gibson Girl” (per https://glamourdaze.com/2013/03/the-real-gibson-girls.html ):

“Charles Dana’s Gibson’s pen and ink illustrations of what was to become known as The Gibson Girl first appeared in Harper’s Weekly in the 1890’s. Combining a tall and slender figure with an ample bosom and hips. They were the ‘personification of the feminine ideal of beauty’. The Edwardian Gibson Girl became the first American pin-up look that many daring young women, actresses and models aspired to achieve. The hourglass silhouette with its excruciating s-curve or s-bend corset, evolved in to a more loosely based tummy controlled corset as the 1900’s rolled by. Allowing more freedom of movement to women who demanded a more liberated lifestyle. What is most remembered are the Gibson Girl hairstyles – those bouffant, pompadour hairstyles . Let’s celebrate some of the women who inspired the Gibson girls look. The story goes that Gibson met Irene Langhorne – sister of Lady Nancy Astor – at a dinner in her honor at Delmonico’s in New York. She was sitting at a table next to novelist and friend of Gibson, Richard Harding Davis. He incidentally served as the male muse for the often confused looking Gibson Man. That night Gibson sketched Irene’s young face and bouffant hair in his unique style for which he was making a name. The first ‘Celebrity’ Gibson Girl was born. He later married her. Langhorne was extremely political and was co founder of Big Sisters Inc which helped girls in trouble. A prominent suffragette, she later chaired the Eastern Women’s Bureau of the Democratic National Committee in support of President Wilson’s bid for election in 1916. She was the epitome of the Gibson Girl; beautiful, glamorous, intelligent, political. She could hold her own in any mans company. Her equally beautiful sisters Lizzie, Nancy, Phyllis, and Nora must also have inspired Gibson illustrations.

Evelyn Nesbit was purportedly the ‘first’ Gibson Girl – and certainly the most beautiful. It has never been proven that Nesbit actually sat for Gibson. But her face was well known, for many reasons, including the infamous Evelyn Nesbit love triangle murder trial in 1906. At that trial Nesbit caused a stir with her stunning clothes which had women ordering copies by the thousand. In 1902, Gibson made a sketch of Evelyn from a series of photos she had submitted to him, with her hairstyle forming a question mark. It was called the Eternal Question and is one of the most copied and famous of the Gibson illustrations. She is also immortalized in the film The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing starring Joan Collins.”

Charles Dana Gibson’s sister-in-law, Lady Nancy Witcher Astor, became the first woman to enter the British Parliament. She was born Nancy Langhorne, in the United States (Virginia) in 1879. After her sister Irene had married the artist Charles Gibson, Nancy moved to England after a failed marriage. Per https://oldwestendva.com/blog/lady-astor/

“Nancy met Waldorf Astor, a fellow expatriate. Waldorf’s father, William Waldorf Astor was, at the time he moved his family to England, the wealthiest man in America. His many financial investments and charitable contributions eventually lead to his being offered a peerage. After a year’s courtship Nancy and Waldorf were married. When Waldorf’s father died, Waldorf succeeded him as the 2nd Viscount Astor. This required him to forfeit his seat in the House of Commons in 1919. He encouraged his wife to run for the vacancy, which she won, making her the first woman to take a seat in Parliament.”

According to https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/L61L-YKS/nancy-witcher-langhorne-viscountess-of-astor-1879-1964 :

“Through her many social connections, Lady Astor became involved in a political circle called Milner's Kindergarten. Considered liberal in their age, the group advocated unity and equality among English-speaking people and a continuance or expansion of British imperialism. [..] Astor was challenged by the rise of Nazism. She criticised them for devaluing the position of women, and was strongly opposed to the idea of another World War. However, several of her friends and associates, especially Lord Lothian, became heavily involved in the German appeasement policy; this group became known as the "Cliveden set". The term was first used in The Week, a newspaper run by the British Communist Claud Cockburn, but over time the allegations became more elaborate. The Cliveden set were a coterie of aristocrats described by one journalist as having subscribed to their own brand of fascism. Its members were depicted by war agitators as the prime movers for peace. Astor believed that Nazism would solve the problems associated with Communism and the Jews.”

Is it possible that Stanford White was asked by powerful people to delay the construction of the pedestal in order that the dedication by President Theodore Roosevelt might be timed to occur after the deaths of so many women and children in the General Slocum steamer vessel disaster? After all, Memorial Day one year prior (1904) certainly would have been an appropriate occasion for such a dedication if only the pedestal had been completed by that date; however, the disaster had not yet occurred.

Is it a mere coincidence that the man whose work in constructing the pedestal for the statue of General Slocum was murdered in front of a crowd merely 13 months after President’s Roosevelt’s dedication-and almost exactly two years after the General Slocum disaster?

Is it a coincidence that the focal point of the “trial of the century” was Evelyn Nesbit, the most famous of all the Gibson Girls, and that the artist who promoted her, Charles Dana Gibson, was the brother-in-law of Lady Nancy Astor, who was connected to the Milner’s Kindergarten, the Rhodes-Milner circle, and the Cliveden set?

Reflect once more on the initial phrase of President Roosevelt’s speech of 1905, as given by https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/remarks-the-unveiling-the-statue-general-henry-w-slocum-brooklyn-new-york-city and highlighted in bold above:

“The day before yesterday I listened to a sermon in which the preacher, dwelling upon the exercises to be held throughout the Union to-…”

Consider that ‘exorcise’, meaning ‘to cast out’ and often associated with spirits, is a near-homonym of ‘exercise’. If we substitute “Christian and their children for ‘to’, the phrase would read:

“The day before yesterday I listened to a sermon in which the preacher, dwelling upon the exorcises to be held throughout the Union Christians and their children…”

The same sentence states “they raised an altar to Jehovah”.

Money Changes Everything

One must be careful to consider the possibility that this document, which purports to relay faithfully the General Slocum dedication speech, might have been altered over time. Nonetheless, it is a well-established fact that the Roosevelt and Astor families are kin, linked by marriage (see, for example, https://americanaristocracy.com/people/james-roosevelt-roosevelt ) and that Theodore Roosevelt fiercely advocated that the United States to enter World War I under President Woodrow Wilson (see https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/why-teddy-roosevelt-tried-bully-way-onto-wwi-battlefield-180962840/ ).

A book titled Lord Milner’s Second War by John P. Cafferky is useful for comprehending the later context of World War I. ( http://www.maier-files.com/the-rhodes-milner-secret-society-the-start-of-the-new-world-order/ ), as the author offers a revised history of the forces which led to that war.

“John P. Cafferky examines the origin of World War I, the seminal event of the Twentieth Century and the event that “made” the New World Order under the leadership of Lord Milner. Lord Milner was an international banker and he worked closely with J. P. Morgan in the USA and Lord Rothschild and other bankers in the City of London. The central thesis of ‘Lord Milner’s Second War’ is that Lord Milner arranged for Britain to participate in the War. Cecil Rhodes, the great British Imperialist, wanted to establish a world state through the British Empire. He set up his secret society to achieve that goal and he groomed Lord Milner to succeed him. Milner started the South African War (the Boer War) to seize control of South Africa and its huge gold deposits. He pioneered the use of concentration camps to wage war on the civilian population. Twenty-seven-thousand Boer women and children perished in Milner’s camps—far more than the casualties of all combatants. Having hoisted the British flag on all of South Africa, Milner set his sights on the ultimate prize—a great war that would crush Russia and Germany and leave his banking allies free to dominate world finances. The Rhodes-Milner secret society (The Milner Group), based in England, colluded with President Poincare of France and Ambassador Izvolsky of Russia to foment the seminal event of the twentieth century—the 1914-18 First World War. Izvolsky destroyed Czarist Russia; Poincare led a million-and-a-half of his countrymen to their graves; but victory for the Milner Group left this secret organization of imperialists and financiers wielding enormous influence in world affairs. [..] Mr. Cafferky also introduces the infamous concentration camps in which 27,000 Dutch women and children died. If a young British woman, Emily Hobhouse, had not exposed the high mortality in the camps, the death toll would have been far higher. The chapter shines a light on the dark side of Milner’s character, an essential characteristic for a man accused of fomenting a second war that would slaughter millions. Also in this chapter Mr. Cafferky introduce three liberal imperialists, Herbert Asquith, Richard Haldane, and Sir Edward Grey. Haldane and Grey belonged to the Rhodes-Milner secret society and from 1906 onward they carried out the Group’s policy of fomenting a European war. Sir Edward Grey, member of the famous Grey family of England, is one of three Grey family members who belonged to the Rhodes-Milner secret society. His cousin Earl Grey helped found the secret society and he contributed to bringing about the Boer War. A younger cousin, Lord Halifax, promoted the appeasement policies of the interwar years that allowed Hitler to remilitarize the Rhineland and to march into Austria, sowing the seeds of the Second World War. Sir Edward Grey made a huge contribution to bringing Britain into the Great War of 1914-18. Grey is the central character in Mr. Cafferky’s book, but he is also the subject of extreme controversy. Anglo-American scholars portray Sir Edward as an honest, high-minded, decent, peace loving, honorable man, a man almost too honest and too honorable to be in politics. The Grey of Anglo-American textbooks never existed—in a case of “my country right or wrong” early scholars created the honorable man to explain away Grey’s behavior in the 1914 July Crisis. [..] Chapter 10 challenges the Anglo-American account of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, the spark that ignited the conflagration. This chapter is where Mr. Cafferky builds his case for incoherence in the historical record, a case that he concludes in Chapter 11. Anglo-Americans would have us believe that Serbian nationalists assassinated the Austrian Archduke and the Austrians used the assassination as a pretext for attacking Serbia. Mr. Cafferky argues that no Serbian nationalist in his right mind would have ever employed the tactics used in the assassination. To prove a conspiracy one must show incoherence: the actions and reactions of the Serbian nationalists caught up in the assassination of Franz Ferdinand do not accord with the Anglo-American version of events. One can only explain the Serbian actions and reactions if one proposes that Russia had approved the plot beforehand. If the Rhodes-Milner Group fostered the Great War, we need to search for their influence in Twentieth Century history. The Milner group flourished after the Great War. They established Chatham House, they dominated the British Foreign Office, they set up the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, they have dominated the United States State and Treasury Departments, and they have exercised enormous influence over the economies of the world through the private banks that control the Federal Reserve System of America. After World War II, the center of operations moved to New York and Washington, with a reduced role allotted to the British bankers. It is a troubling story not least because the Group wants ever more power but it lacks any hint of conscience.”

Well I Wonder about Other Ships

One of the key moments which led to the United States entry into World War I was the sinking of the Lusitania. As with Cafferky’s book, a different viewpoint from the traditional history is offered by https://historyheist.com/sinking-of-the-lusitania-the-coup-that-drew-the-united-states-into-wwi/2/ .

“On Friday morning Edward Mandell House, President Wilson’s alter ego, was preparing for an audience with King George V, a meeting that hinted of finalizing a plan to sacrifice the Lusitania in order to draw the United States into the war. As Simpson described it, House met first with Sir Edward Grey, who asked him, “What will America do if the Germans sink an ocean liner with American passengers on board?” House replied, “I believe that a flame of indignation would sweep the United States and that by itself would be sufficient to carry us into the war.” King George V, when he met with House later that day, was more specific, asking, “Colonel, what will America do if the Germans sink the Lusitania?” Apparently House spent the whole day and into the evening with the British elites, as James Perloff reported in “False Flag at Sea — Lusitania”:

At evening, a splendid dinner was given honoring House; numerous British dignitaries attended, including Grey, and — at House’s request — Lord Mersey, the Wreck Commissioner who would later oversee the inquiry regarding the Lusitania. During this dinner the news arrived of the great ship’s sinking. House announced to the assembled guests that America would enter the war within the month. While House hobnobbed with the British elite, the Lusitania proceeded, unaware that the Juno, her appointed escort, had been recalled. When the U-20 encountered the unescorted Lusitania, the U-boat fired one torpedo at the Lusitania. The explosion from the torpedo penetrated the hull and did some damage. But the damage done by the torpedo was nothing when compared to the second blast. It was a massive explosion from within the Lusitania. The Lusitania sank 18 minutes later. Credible sources disagree on the exact numbers of passengers, crewmembers, and fatalities on board the Lusitania, but there were about 1,960 total souls on board including passengers, crew, and three stowaways who were discovered after setting sail. The death toll was about 1,200. There were about 160 Americans on board, of whom more than 120 died. American Public Reaction to the Sinking Most Americans, thinking the Lusitania was sunk by a torpedo, were understandably angry at the Germans. But some Americans had serious doubts. Unfortunately such news reports were generally relegated to the less-read pages. The New York Times for May 8, in an article that was buried on page 6, had interviews with officers from the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C.: Naval officers here agree the Lusitania must have been struck by more than one torpedo, if as reported, she remained afloat only thirty minutes after the first explosion. The ship was so constructed, they say, that except under extraordinary condition a single torpedo could not sink her. The article stated further: It was pointed out, however, that inside explosions following the attack might have aided in the work of destruction, as the ship is understood to have carried a large amount of war material for the Allies, including ammunition. Such explosions might have ripped open several compartments and so weakened others that they gave way under the pressure of inrushing water. James Perloff, in “False Flag at Sea — Lusitania,” lists among the items illegally on board guncotton, a high explosive used by the British when manufacturing military mines. According to Perloff: Within days of the sinking, American businessman C. R. Meissner, who was convinced the Lusitania was sunk by explosive cargo rather than by the torpedo, organized a petition drive to get Congress to place an embargo on shipping arms and ammunition out of the country. In a May 12 New York Times article, buried on page 5, he related his activities: C. R. Meissner, of the importing firm of G. E. Meissner & Bros., 31 Union Square, who is frankly pro-German and justifies the sinking of the Lusitania, is conducting a personal endless chain campaign by petition to have President Wilson call an extra session of Congress so that an embargo can be placed upon the shipping abroad of arms and ammunition. Through the circularization of business houses, public bodies, the churches and citizens in general, Mr. Meissner has obtained about 15,000 signatures. Meissner’s obviously German name and his occupation in the import business show a strong possibility that he had economic reasons for his activism. He, like many other Americans, was angry at the British for lost business caused by the British blockade. Farmers and ranchers, being in the business of producing food to feed hungry people, were understandably not on board with the hunger blockade either. Despite the strong possibility of impure motives by some of the people involved, it shows there was a significant minority within the United States that did not want to be part of World War I and, if we were to take a side in the war, some would be on the side of Germany. [..] ”

Does the story of a sabotage in the sinking of the Lusitania suggest a similar concept might have been employed in the General Slocum disaster, in that a mechanism might have been used to ensure the deck collapse with “400 to 500” passengers upon it?

Does the political involvement of Mr. Meissner in opposing US entry into World War I suggest that a larger population of German-Americans in New York City might have swayed Congress away from declaring war on Germany? Contrarily, did the deaths of the passengers in the General Slocum disaster smooth the path for the United States to join that war?

Furthermore, if both the General Slocum and the Lusitania were caused by sabotage, might the accepted narrative of the sinking of Titanic require more scrutiny?

Publication of Ulysses: The Hidden Hand in Glove

James Joyce had a great deal of difficulty in finding a publisher for his initial work, such as Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. Many of his ideas and writing style were abstract and difficult. The novel Ulysses was ultimately published through The Little Review, and it is instructive to consider the people who ushered Joyce’s seminal work to the public.

https://modjourn.org/journal/little-review/

“Founded by Margaret Anderson in March 1914, The Little Review became, over the course of its 15-year existence, one of the chief periodicals in the English-speaking world for publishing experimental writing and publicizing international art. [..] Embracing tumultuous change first-hand, Anderson began editing The Little Review in Chicago, then moved the paper to New York in 1917 (after a short stint in San Francisco the year before), and later moved it overseas to Paris after 1922. Along the way, she was joined, in 1916, by Jane Heap, as co-editor, and then—heralding a new phase of the magazine—by Ezra Pound, as foreign editor, in 1917. During its first three years, The Little Review was largely an anarchist publication that battled on behalf of Imagism and published such writers as Richard Aldington, Sherwood Anderson, Maxwell Bodenheim, Ben Hecht, and Amy Lowell. Under Pound’s influence, the magazine experienced a fresh infusion of international experimentalism and added contributions by the likes of Djuna Barnes, T. S. Eliot, Wyndham Lewis, Mina Loy, Francis Picabia, Dorothy Richardson, May Sinclair, Gertrude Stein, W. C. Williams, and W. B. Yeats. But even among this talented field, The Little Review‘s most lasting (and boldest) achievement was its serialization of Joyce’s Ulysses, in 23 installments, from 1918 to 1920.”

One of Joyce’s main proponents was American author and activist, Ezra Pound, born in the US (Idaho) but unrelated to his American contemporary Roscoe Pound. Ezra Pound is well-known for his later support of fascist dictator Mussolini:

“A supporter of Benito Mussolini he advocated fascist ideas and during the Second World War made radio broadcasts in Rome attacking the Allies. Pound was arrested by partisans in April 1945 and taken back to the United States to be tried for treason.” (source: https://spartacus-educational.com/WRpound.htm )

Ezra Pound had also been instrumental in publishing James Joyce’s earlier novel, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. He convinced publisher Dora Marsden, who had previously been the editor for The Freewoman which supported the women’s suffrage movement and free love, and her associate Harriet Shaw Weaver to publish Joyce’s work.

Through Harriet Shaw Weaver, described by sources as Joyce’s benefactor, one may readily link the publication of the works of James Joyce to the Fabians. (source: https://spartacus-educational.com/WweaverH.htm ).

“In 1905 Harriet Shaw Weaver began attending lectures at the London School of Sociology and Social Economics that had been founded two years previously by the Charity Organization Society. She also attended a course of lectures on ‘The Economic Basis of Social Relations’ at the London School of Economics. Harriet Weaver also worked with William Beveridge at Toynbee Hall when she was running the East End Branch of the Invalid Children's Aid Association. Weaver became interested in the subject of women's suffrage and joined the Women Social & Political Union (WSPU). She sold Votes for Women and distributed pamphlets but never took part in any demonstrations and resigned after the start of the arson campaign. She continued to be interested in the struggle for the vote and she began subscribing to The Freewoman. [..] On 28th December 1911, Dora Marsden, the editor, began a five-part series on morality. Dora argued that in the past women had been encouraged to restrain their senses and passion for life while "dutifully keeping alive and reproducing the species". [..] Dora Marsden went on to attack traditional marriage. [..](Her) articles on sexuality created a great deal of controversy. However, they were very popular with the readers of the journal. In February 1912, Ethel Bradshaw, secretary of the Bristol branch of the Fabian Women's Group, suggested that readers formed Freewoman Discussion Circles. Soon afterwards they had their first meeting in London and other branches were set up in other towns and cities. [..] Harriet Shaw Weaver was one of those who joined the Freewoman Discussion Circle in London. The authors of Dear Miss Weaver (1970) pointed out: ‘It was a successful group, inaugurated at a meeting of more than eighty people. The numbers increased so fast that at its first meeting-room, at the Suffragette shop, was too small.’ [..] In February 1913 Harriet Shaw Weaver met Dora Marsden, who had just inherited a large sum of money from her father. As Les Garner, the author of A Brave and Beautiful Spirit, pointed out: ‘They were in many ways totally unsuited - on the one hand, the rebellious, radical intellectual and on the other, the quiet, modest, unassuming and orderly Weaver. Yet they took an immediate liking towards each other - Weaver impressed by Dora's intelligence and indeed, her beauty, and Dora by Harriet's keen but systematic approach to the re-launch of the paper. Dora had originally just wanted a chat but they ended up in effect having a business meeting while all the time establishing their mutual respect and admiration’. The New Freewoman was launched in June 1913. The journal, published fortnightly, was priced at 6d but readers were asked to pay £1 in advance for 18 months' copies. Dora Marsden wrote in the first edition: ‘The New Freewoman is not for the advancement of Women, but for the empowering of individuals - men and women.... Editorially, it will endeavour to lay bare the individual basis of all that is most significant in modern movements including feminism. It will continue The Freewoman's policy of ignoring in its discussion all existing taboos in the realms of morality and religion.’ Harriet Shaw Weaver put up £200 to fund the magazine and this gave her a controlling interest in the venture. Dora Marsden was editor, Rebecca West assistant editor and Grace Jardine (sub-editor and editorial secretary). The women were all employed on a salary of £1 a week. Later, Ezra Pound, became the journal's literary editor. At a director's meeting on 25th November 1913, it was decided to change the name of the The New Freewoman to The Egoist: An Individualist Review. Bessie Heyes complained to Harriet Shaw Weaver about the change of name. ‘Don't you yourself think that the paper is not accomplishing what we intend to do? I had such hopes of The New Freewoman and it seems utterly changed.’ The journal lasted for only seven months and thirteen issues. During this time it only obtained 400 or so regular readers. Ezra Pound wanted the The Egoist to become more of a literary journal. In early 1914 he persuaded Dora Marsden to serialize A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, an experimental novel written by James Joyce. In the summer of 1914 Dora Marsden handed over the editorship of the journal to Harriet Shaw Weaver. Marsden now assumed the role of contributing editor. This allowed her to concentrate on her philosophical research and writings…”

Thus, Harriet Shaw Weaver was able to wrest editorial control of the journal which published James Joyce’s work. Yet, The Egoist was never a moneymaking venture. Moreover, (as reported by https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/the-english-woman-who-bankrolled-james-joyce-1.4098075 ), Harriett Shaw Weaver was a separate benefactor to James Joyce.

“Outgoings at The Egoist were a multiple of 10 to income. It became a monthly to defray costs. Though Harriet was wealthy she liked to manage her finances carefully. She paid Joyce £50 for serialising Portrait. He wrote: “I have no words to thank you for your generosity and kindness”. In 1914 Grant Richards finally published (Joyce’s) Dubliners after a painful nine-year delay. Harriet’s confidence in his work remained unshaken as Joyce wrote to her “I have been wondering why the Egoist couldn’t do it”. He told her that he had never received any payment for his published work, adding “I dislike the prospect of waiting another nine years for the same result. I am writing a book Ulysses and I want the other published and out of the way once and all.” Harriet then decided that she wanted to give Joyce a steady income and settled £5,000 of war loans secretly on him as capital. He wondered who the patron was but she kept that secret until July 1919. [..] ”

Clearly, as editor, Harriet Shaw Weaver would have been in a position to recommend changes in Joyce’s writing for Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. With respect to Ulysses, Weaver’s literary editor Ezra Pound would have been in the position to communicate recommend specific changes to Joyce. Moreover, Harriet Shaw Weaver, as secret benefactor to James Joyce during the writing of Ulysses, was in a position to ensure that those changes and additions be accepted by James Joyce, who was clearly very grateful for the money flowing to him directly from Harriet Shaw Weaver.

Harriet Shaw Weaver’s work at Toynbee Hall alongside William Beveridge cited by the Spartacus Educational website indicates a second important avenue for her association with the Fabians, as William Beveridge (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Beveridge ) was himself active in the Fabian movement:

“After leaving university, (William) Beveridge initially became a lawyer. He became interested in the social services and wrote about the subject for the Morning Post newspaper. His interest in the causes of unemployment began in 1903 when he worked at Toynbee Hall, a settlement house in London. There he worked closely with Sidney Webb and Beatrice Webb and was influenced by their theories of social reform. [..] In 1908, now considered to be Britain's leading authority on unemployment insurance, he was introduced by Beatrice Webb to Winston Churchill, who had recently been promoted to the Cabinet as President of the Board of Trade. Churchill invited Beveridge to join the Board of Trade, and he organised the implementation of the national system of labour exchanges and National Insurance to combat unemployment and poverty. During the First World War he was involved in mobilising and controlling manpower. After the war, he was knighted and made permanent secretary to the Ministry of Food. [..] In 1919, he left the civil service to become director of the London School of Economics. Over the next few years he served on several commissions and committees on social policy. He was so highly influenced by the Fabian Society socialists – in particular by Beatrice Webb, with whom he worked on the 1909 Poor Laws report – that he could be considered one of their number. He published academic economic works including his early work on unemployment (1909). The Fabians made him director of the LSE in 1919, a post he retained until 1937. [..]”

The Wikipedia article references https://web.archive.org/web/20110104060938/https://www.newstatesman.com/society/2010/12/british-eugenics-disabled (slide 26), and adds another detail about William Beveridge, typical of Fabians such as Sidney Webb, Beatrice Webb, and George Bernard Shaw. The Wiki:

“Beveridge was a member of the Eugenics Society, which promoted the study of methods to 'improve' the human race by controlling reproduction.[..]”

Given the range of associations and the actions taken by Harriet Shaw Weaver to take over The Egoist and promote James Joyce’s work, it is quite reasonable to conclude that she was connected to the Fabians. It is likewise reasonable to infer that her role was to infuse Fabian concepts and phrases into Ulysses.

A literary review article authored by Rhoda Nathan points out many similarities in James Joyce and George Bernard Shaw. In doing so, she alludes to the surprising distance between the two authors whose share a common background and interests. (https://www.jstor.org/stable/45303691 )

“There is a Shaw-Joyce connection, in spite of the fact that as late as 1932, Joyce was to write to William Butler Yeats that he had never met his celebrated countryman and fellow exile from Ireland. [..] There is a biographical Shaw-Joyce connection as well, arising from similarities in their backgrounds: their charming ne’er-do-well, dipsomaniacal fathers, their ‘downstart’ positions in society, and their abandonment of their native land in pursuit of art.”

Ms. Nathan writes of remarkable similarities in two of their works (Candida by Shaw and Exiles by Joyce). In the excerpt above, Ms. Nathan also identifies that Joyce was “tame and timid” in his handling of a “marital triangle” in Exiles -in stark contrast to his “daring” approach in Ulysses. Ms. Nathan also points out that George Bernard Shaw handles the same subject with “frankness”- more characteristic of Ulysses.

Some of her observations are echoed and amplified in a book titled Shaw & Joyce: The Last Word in Stolentelling by Martha Podaski Black (with foreword by Bernard Benstock) which “documents the unobserved influence of George Bernard Shaw on James Joyce”.

One important point to bear in mind regarding George Bernard Shaw is his leadership position in the Fabian Society. From https://daddydragon.co.uk/2020/05/24/the-fabian-society-the-masters-of-subversion-unmasked/:

“The elements responsible for founding the Fabian Society were themselves influenced by Marxism and belonged to Social Democratic Federation circles. What set the Fabian Society apart from earlier Socialist organisations like the IWMA and SDF was the method by which it sought to attain its objective. While other Socialists talked of revolution, the Fabians resolved to build Socialism gradually and by stealth. The Fabian Window was commissioned by Shaw in 1910 and is currently located at the London School of Economics. Though its theme purports to be humorous, the fact is that, as admitted by Bernard Shaw, humour or what he described as “freely laughing at ourselves” was a distinguishing habit of the Fabians (Pease, p. 34). In fact, humour was a tactic used by Fabians to conceal the deadly earnest of their intentions.

According to one of its leaders, the Fabian Society was ‘organised for thought and discussion, and not for electoral action which it leaves to other bodies, though it encourages its members, in their individual capacities, to play an active part in the work of these other bodies’ (G. D. H., Cole, 1942). Wolf in sheep’s clothing: The subversive nature of the Fabian project is illustrated by the Fabian Window, a stained-glass composition showing Fabian leaders Edward R. Pease, Sidney Webb and Bernard Shaw (in the green coat) forging a new world out of the old, while other Fabians kneel worshipfully before a stack of Fabian writings. The window carries the logo: “Remould it [the World] nearer to the heart’s desire,” the last line from a quatrain by the medieval Iranian poet Omar Khayyam which reads: “Dear love, couldst thou and I with fate conspire/To grasp this sorry scheme of things entire,/Would we not shatter it to bits, and then/Remould it nearer to the heart’s desire!” and which expresses the Fabians’ plan to destroy and reconstruct society along Fabian lines. [..] The Fabian Society not only adopted Marx and Engels’ policies but was closely connected with the same kind of interests: Hubert Bland, a bank-employee-turned-journalist, worked for the London Sunday Chronicle, a paper owned by newspaper magnate Edward Hulton, formerly of the Liberal Manchester Guardian. Bland was a co-founder of the Fabian Society in 1884 and became a member of its executive and its long-serving treasurer. He also recruited his friend and fellow journalist Bernard Shaw. Shaw was working for the London Pall Mall Gazette, where leading Liberal William T. Stead served as editor and Alfred (later Lord) Milner as his assistant. Both Stead and Milner were close to diamond magnate and Rothschild associate Cecil Rhodes and were involved in the formation of the influential secret organisation known as the Milner Group. Having been recruited to the Fabian Society by his friend Bland in 1884, Shaw recruited Annie Besant and his friends Sidney Webb, Sydney Olivier and Graham Wallas in 1885 and 1886. Tellingly, the Fabians were also adept at securing a higher social and financial position for themselves – which shows that the “equitable share of natural and acquired advantages” and the “complete substitution of public property for private property” preached in the Fabian Basis and elsewhere were not regarded by Fabians as binding on themselves. Shaw’s friend and fellow Fabian Society leader Sidney Webb married Beatrice, daughter of Richard Potter, a wealthy financier with international connections who served as chairman of the Great Western and Grand Trunk Railways of England and Canada. Beatrice was also a close friend of Rothschild associate and Conservative Prime Minister Arthur Balfour. The Great Western Railways (GWR) supported Webb’s fledgling London School of Economics by booking courses for members of its staff at the school and Webb also used his wife’s other connections to further his Fabian agendas. Shaw himself married Charlotte, daughter of Horace Payne-Townshend (a wealthy Stock Exchange investor), who was one of the financial backers of the Fabian Society. Shaw was employed by millionaire William Waldorf (later Lord) Astor, owner of the Pall Mall Gazette, and became a close friend of the latter’s son (and Milner Group leader) Waldorf and his wife Nancy. Interviews with both Shaw and Webb promoting Socialist ideas were published by the Pall Mall and St. James’s Gazettes. As Shaw, Webb, Olivier and Wallas became the Fabian Society’s dominant “Big Four,” it becomes clear that the Society originated as a private organisation run by elements in the employ of media outlets representing liberal capitalist interests. [..]”

Consider that the husband of Lady Nancy Witcher Astor employed George Bernard Shaw while Nancy Astor’s sister helped to initiate the Gibson Girls, the ‘first Gibson Girl’ being Evelyn Nesbit. Incidentally, one of the best known (per https://modjourn.org/biography/nesbit-e-edith-1858-1924/ ) Fabian writers was Edith Nesbit, who “published most of her work under the gender-hiding signature of E. Nesbit”.

By 1885, Nesbit bore [husband Hubert] Bland the last of their three children, a boy they named after their new joint enthusiasm. Fabian Nesbit and Bland were involved in the from its very inception, in the mid 1880’s, well before its more famous members (e.g., G. B. Shaw, Annie Besant, Sidney and Beatrice Webb) signed on. Elected to the Pamphlets Committee in March 1884, Nesbit helped publish the first Fabian tract in April of that year. The Fabian Society and its intellectual circle offered Nesbit an intellectual framework and justification for the unconventional role that she, of necessity, played as the main breadwinner in her home. To reflect her status as an advanced woman, Nesbit assumed a variety of traditionally male privileges—she cut off her hair, wore less feminine dress, and began smoking. Nesbit was famous for the parties she gave at Well Hall (her dilapidated moated residence in Eltham), and she was often found there surrounded by her male admirers—courtiers who sometimes became her lovers. She and Bland had an open marriage: even as she had affairs with the likes of G. B. Shaw, Bland had his own affairs—most notably with another Fabian, Alice Hoatson, who bore Bland’s child in 1899.

It is tempting to attribute the occurrence of the same name of ‘E. Nesbit’ for two entirely different women to coincidence, just as it might be more comfortable to chalk up the General Slocum similarity to chance. But would it really be so strange to consider the possibility that names play an essential role in communicating Fabian ideas and messages?

Is it Really So Strange to Believe that George Bernard Shaw’s Writing is Woven into Ulysses ?

Consider the very first paragraph of the preface of Bernard Shaw’s to Back to Methuselah:

“One day early in the eighteen hundred and sixties, I, being then a small boy, was with my nurse, buying something in the shop of a petty newsagent, bookseller, and stationer in Camden Street, Dublin, when there entered an elderly man, weighty and solemn, who advanced to the counter, and said pompously, ‘Have you the works of the celebrated Buffoon?’”

One could almost imagine the haughtily-described Father Conmee speaking those same words of Charles Darwin (the ‘celebrated Buffoon’ of Shaw’s work) as he passed by Grogan’s newsstands on North Strand of Dublin in Joyce’s Ulysses as he heard of the disaster in New York, labeling it “an act of perfect contrition”.

One might be tempted to believe that Bernard Shaw’s paragraph might have influenced James Joyce’s writing of Father Conmee’s observations; however, one fact rules out this possibility. Shaw’s Back to Methuselah was published in 1921 –a few years after the excerpt from Joyce’s Ulysses had been released in The Little Review. Are we to believe that Shaw was in fact ‘stolentelling’ from Joyce’s scene, if not the precise conversation, in his work?

Or could it be that Bernard Shaw’s ideas, and writing, were woven into the text of Ulysses, and attributed to James Joyce, by Harriet Shaw Weaver? It may seem strange to think that the Fabians, with the financial backing of individuals in the Rhodes-Milner groups might have selected her because for the sake of her name –except that humor, puns, and wordplay are part of the Fabian tradition. Moreover, the idea that there is a link between Harriet Shaw Weaver’s name and her actions with respect to publishing Ulysses is so preposterous on its face that anyone who suggests the possibility can be categorized as a ‘conspiracy theorist’ by the Fabians themselves.

A second occurrence of potential ‘stolentelling’ by Shaw in Back to Methuselah from a passage in Ulysses passage is even more obvious. Both books employ a pun on the obscure word ‘metepsychosis’:

Above, portions of Ulysses (p. 63/64, left) and Back to Methuselah (p. 160, right) are shown. In Ulysses, Molly Bloom asks Leopold what the meaning of metempsychosis is. At first, Leopold’s reply is ‘Met him what?" The same word is used by the character labeled ‘Confucius’ in Back to Methuselah with the response of a second character extolling the intelligence of anyone who would comprehend the word’s meaning.

Is it really so strange to consider that the similarity in the use of ‘metempsychosis’ in both texts is not a coincidence?

Consider a few undisputed facts about George Bernard Shaw, provided in Wikipedia, from the time he left Ireland to live in London (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Bernard_Shaw ):

“Early in 1876 Shaw learned from his mother that Agnes was dying of tuberculosis. He resigned from the land agents, and in March traveled to England to join his mother and (his sister) Lucy at Agnes's funeral. He never again lived in Ireland, and did not visit it for twenty-nine years. Initially, Shaw refused to seek clerical employment in London. His mother allowed him to live free of charge in her house in South Kensington, but he nevertheless needed an income. He had abandoned a teenage ambition to become a painter, and had not yet thought of writing for a living, but Lee found a little work for him, ghost-writing a musical column printed under Lee's name in a satirical weekly, The Hornet.”

It is noteworthy that George Bernard Shaw had been a ghost-writer for money, seemingly without objection. Did George Bernard Shaw ghost-write key portions of Ulysses, in James Joyce’s name, with the goal of implement the foundational ideas of the Fabian Society into what many call the greatest work of literature in the 20th Century?

Given that the text of Ulysses is over 700 pages long, why might that specific scene, with perhaps a veiled allusion to Father Conmee, be chosen by George Bernard Shaw for his very first words in the preface of Back to Methuselah – a play which begins with a tale of Adam, Eve, and the Serpent in the Garden of Eden? Shaw’s focus in the play is Darwinism, but he frames the process of natural selection as “Neo-Darwinism” asking in the preface:

“What hope is there then of human improvement? According to Neo-Darwinists, to the Mechanists, no hope whatsoever. because improvements can only come about through some senseless accident which must, on the statistical average, be presently wiped out by some other equally senseless accident.”

Rather, as the title of the next section of the preface demonstrates by its heading of “Creative Evolution”, Bernard Shaw presents an alternative:

“But this dismal creed does not discourage those who believe that the impulse which produces evolution is creative. [..] To them therefore, mankind is by no means played out yet. If the weight lifter [..] can ‘put up muscle’, it seems reasonable to believe that an earnest and equally convinced philosopher could ‘put up a brain’. Evolution shows us this direction of vitality doing all sorts of things; providing the centipede with 100 legs, and ridding the fish of any legs at all; building lungs and arms for the land and gills and fins for the sea; enabling the mammal to gestate its young inside the body; and the fowl to incubate hers outside it; offering us, we may say, our choice of any sort of bodily contrivance to maintain our activity and increase our resources.”

Does Bernard Shaw’s choice of the word “contrivance” allude to Father Conmee’s stream-of-consciousness thought of “perfect contrition” in Ulysses?

Ulysses includes another reference to the catastrophe in New York at an earlier point (page 179 of the original edition) through the stream of consciousness of the main character, Leopold Bloom. For context, a blind man had just interacted with Bloom, leaving him wondering, ‘Where is the justice of being born that way?’ Bloom’s train of thought then shifts to the news from New York of the prior day, 15 June 1904:

“All those women and children excursion beanfest burned and drowned in New York. Holocaust. Karma they call that transmigration for your sins you did in a past life the reincarnation met him pike-hoses. Dear, dear, dear. Pity of course: but somehow you can’t cotton on to them someway.”

In the post-World War II era, use of the word ‘Holocaust’ is sometimes viewed as insensitive toward the plight of the millions of Jews and other minority groups who were rounded up and brutally murdered in Hitler’s concentration camps. Bear in mind that the composition of Joyce’s Ulysses precedes World War II by over two decades. The context of the word ‘holocaust’ might suggest the first dictionary definition of ‘a sacrifice consumed by fire’ (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/holocaust ).

Could it be that the allusion to preparation attributed to Father Conmee (‘Unfortunate people to die like that, unprepared.’) of the German-American women and children of Lutheran faith had nothing to do with differences between the Catholic and Protestant versions of Christianity? Could it be that the author wishes to imply, mockingly, that the Old Testament Book of Leviticus dictates that a specific process of laving should be performed on the sacrifice prior to placing the sacrificial animals on the altar to be burned as a sign of faith in God? (see this substack, Decode 1)

The next sentence uses the nonsense word pike-hoses in “met him pike-hoses”. The phrase is a play on the same word, “metempsychosis”, of which Molly Bloom asks the definition of Leopold earlier in the text (p. 63-64) and which is a point of emphasis in Shaw’s Back to Methuselah.

Consider that when used as a verb ‘to pike’ means ‘to pierce’. Is the author alluding to the fact that the hoses aboard the General Slocum were intentionally pierced in order to allow the fire to consume its victims? Incidentally, Albert Pike (1809 - 1891) became the Grand Master of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite in 1859 and “called the Pope of American Freemasonry”. Albert Pike also “founded the Ku Klux Klan” (see https://veteranstoday.com/2019/08/24/freemasonry-and-satanism-the-history-of-albert-pike ).

The same paragraph ends with ‘you can’t cotton on to them anyway’. The slang phrase ‘to cotton on’ means ‘to figure out’, so to whom does the pronoun ‘them’ refer in this sentence? Could it be that the author is insinuating is that the murderous role of the General Slocum crew and the planners of the “holocaust” of German-American Christians would never be discerned? Might it also allude to the insignia and motto of the Fabians and their supporters- wolves in sheep’s clothing ‘hiding in plain sight’?

In case there remains any doubt about the decoding of ‘pike-hoses’, consider the next paragraph, which reads as follows:

“Sir Frederick Falkiner going into the freemasons’ hall. Solemn as Troy. After his good lunch in Earlsfort terrace. Old legal cronies cracking a magnum. Tales of the bench and annals of the bluecoat school…”

To break this down: (1) The freemasons’ reference is obvious. (2) The mention of Troy alludes to the Romans and the master-slave organization of society advocated by Nietzsche, (3) “cracking a magnum” refers to the destruction of the Magna Carta which ensures religious liberty (see https://www.bethinking.org/culture/forgotten-roots-of-magna-carta “The Church and the Charter puts these forgotten Christian contributions right back at the heart of the Magna Carta’s story. In exploring the difficult historical relationship between the religious and secular authorities in England, it assesses how and why the church helped place certain limits on the powers of the English monarch.”) And (4) “Bluecoat school” likely refers to certain Ivy League universities in the United States.

Ulysses Portrayal of William: It Was Really Nothing But Miserable Lies

If indeed the allusions to the General Slocum, arguably the most essential lines in Ulysses, were inserted through Mussolini-supporter Ezra Pound and editor Harriet Shaw Weaver, are there other portions of the novel which also suggest that the work and ideas of Bernard Shaw are woven into Ulysses?

Bernard Shaw is well-known for his detestation of William Shakespeare. Bernard Shaw coined the word “Bardolatry” as a parody of those who believe Shakespeare to be the greatest of playwrights, a standard against which others are measured. And Shaw is quoted in the following (from https://www.folger.edu/blogs/shakespeare/-and-beyond/george-bernard-shaw-shakespeare-ungenial-geniuses/ )

“(Bernard) Shaw by 1906 was already famous for his own antipathy to the Bard. Take, for example, this diatribe, written in 1896: ‘There are moments when one asks despairingly why our stage should ever have been cursed with this ‘immortal’ pilferer of other men’s stories and ideas, with his monstrous rhetorical fustian, his unbearable platitudes, his pretentious reduction of the subtlest problems of life to commonplaces against which a Polytechnic debating club would revolt, his incredible unsuggestiveness, his sententious combination of ready reflection with complete intellectual sterility, and his consequent incapacity for getting out of the depth of even the most ignorant audience, except when he solemnly says something so transcendently platitudinous that his more humble-minded hearers cannot bring themselves to believe that so great a man really meant to talk like their grandmothers. With the single exception of Homer, there is no eminent writer, not even Sir Walter Scott, whom I can despise so entirely as I despise Shakespeare when I measure my mind against his.’ The occasion for this particular exercise in “Blaming the Bard” was a review of a production of Cymbeline (“for the most part stagey trash of the lowest melodramatic order”) reprinted in Shaw’s collected Dramatic Opinions and Essays (1907). Shaw will grant Shakespeare the gift of telling a good story, power over language, humor, and a sense of idiosyncratic character, not to mention the ‘vital energy” that distinguishes “the man of genius.” What Shakespeare lacks is rigor as a thinker…”

It is then little surprise that, starting on page 199, Ulysses frames William Shakespeare as, first, a homosexual and subsequently as having a sham marriage. Stephen Dedalus, the character styled after Joyce himself in Ulysses, emphasizes that in his will, Shakespeare left his wife his “secondbest bed”. This is a rather common talking point for those who analyze Ulysses.

What many critics of the work omit from their analysis is that, on page 201, there is a “charge of pederasty brought against the bard”. To clarify the point, Ulysses character Buck Mulligan responds “All we can say is that life ran very high in those days. Lovely! Catamite.” William Shakespeare is described as a “practicing sodomy with a boy”.

It is a sad fact that many literary critics advocate that Ulysses is the greatest novel of the 20th Century without even acknowledging that the passages above impugn Shakespeare as being a child rapist. Why would James Joyce, or Bernard Shaw, go to such lengths to attempt to cast a shadow on the pre-eminent Bard? It may be due to Shakespeare’s Christian faith (from https://www.crossway.org/articles/was-shakespeare-a-christian-writer ):

“The myth of the secular Shakespeare continues to cast a long shadow over many people's perception of Shakespeare's plays. For many years I assumed that, despite certain Christian patterns and occasional biblical allusions, Shakespeare's plays were broadly humanistic in their intellectual allegiance. I look back with regret at the missed opportunities represented by the years in which I downplayed the Christian elements that are present in Shakespeare's plays. For me Shakespeare has become a treasured Christian writer. [..] It is indisputable that Shakespeare lived in a society that was thoroughly Christian in its worldview and daily practices. The Bible was not only the best selling book of the day—it was also the most talked about book. [..] Shakespeare's writing contains more references to the Bible than the plays of any other Elizabethan playwright—five times the range of Christopher Marlowe. A commonly accepted tally of the total number of biblical references is at least two thousand allusions. Scholars regularly claim that there are so many references to the first chapters of Genesis that Shakespeare must have known them by heart.”

Shakespeare’s comedy Measure for Measure is a particular good example of Shakespeare’s adherence to Christian themes. (see

or for an excellent video analysis, see

)

Those Unloveable Bernards

If the weaving of Shaw through the works nominally authored by Joyce is startling, and the animosity expressed by Shaw against Shakespeare is unnerving, then the ‘tribute’ which was very likely paid by Shaw to Dostoyevsky is certainly illuminating.

The website https://www.dublincityofliterature.ie/literary-city/featured-authors/george-bernard-shaw states the following:

“George Bernard Shaw – styled ‘Bernard Shaw’ after 1876 – was born on 26 July 1856 at 3 Upper Synge Street in Portobello, Dublin. Although he largely rejected traditional schooling, attending four different schools between 1865 and 1871, he developed a keen interest and breadth of knowledge in music, art and literature as a result of both his mother’s and her music teacher’s influence. Shaw’s parents’ marriage was an unhappy one, and in 1873, his mother left for London with his two sisters. Shaw however, remained in Dublin with his father until 1876, when he learned that his sister Agnes was dying of tuberculosis and traveled to attend her funeral. Following the funeral, Shaw remained in London with his mother, where he first began to write – producing five novels, all of which were refused by publishers and only found their way into print through serialisation in socialist magazines or in later years.”

Many consider the novel The Brothers Karamazov to be Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s crowning achievement. Notably, Dostoevsky died less than four months after its publication at the age of 60 in the year 1881.

According to the website https://russianliteraturesociety.com/notable-works/the-brothers-karamazov/, the novel was “published as a serial in The Russian Messenger from January 1879 to November 1880. [..] Since its publication, it has been acclaimed as one of the supreme achievements in world literature. The Wikipedia entry for the novel adds that the text incorporated elements and themes from an unfinished project he had begun in 1869 entitled The Life of a Great Sinner. In an October 1877 Writer’s Diary article, “To the Reader”, Dostoyevsky mentions “a literary work that has imperceptibly and involuntarily been taking shape within me over these two years of publishing the Diary” (citing Lantz, 2004).

So while the publication of the book is serial format was initiated in 1879, the ideas were forming years earlier. Given that the precise date when George Bernard Shaw requested that be referenced is only knwon to be “sometime after 1876”, it is highly likely that his insistence to be known only as “Bernard Shaw” corresponds to the time when Dostoyevsky’s themes in the novel were becoming known through the literary world.

Consider a vital section (Part IV, Book XI, Chapter 4) of The Brothers Karamazov. Here, Dostoevsky’s character Dmitri (the oldest brother) mixes up the names of two men with the last name Bernard. Dmitri subsequently uses the name “Bernard” as a metaphor as he speaks to his brother Alyosha (a Jesus-like character) regarding a peer named Rakitin (a devilish or temptor character) on the day before Dmitri’s trial for the murder of his father.

The context is that Alyosha had entered the prison to visit Dmitri and found Rakitin engaged in conversation with Dmitri. His entrance prompted Rakitin to end the conversation promptly and leave the prison, barely acknowledging Alyosha. Dmitri, in an agitated state initiates a conversation with his brother Alyosha (as translated by Constance Garnett, ISBN 978-0-451-53060-8, and adapted here as a dialogue). Dmitri initiates the conversation with a series of statements which confuse Alyosha:

Alyosha: “What do you mean?” Dmitri: “Ideas, ideas, that’s all! Ethics! What is ethics?” Alyosha: “Ethics?” Dmitri: “Yes. Is it a science?” Alyosha: “Yes, there is such a science… But… I can’t explain to you what sort of science it is.” Dmitri: “Rakitin knows. Rakitin knows a lot, damn him! He’s not going to be a monk. He plans to go to Petersburg. There he’ll go in for cultural criticism of a sort. Who knows, he may be of use and make his own career too, Ugh! They are always good, these people, at making a career! Damn ethics. I am done for, Alyosha, I am, you man of God! I love you more than anyone. It makes my heart ache to look at you. Who was Karl Bernard?” Alyosha (surprised): “Karl Bernard?” Dmitri: “No wait, not Karl. Wait I made a mistake. Claude Bernard. What was he? A chemist or what?” Alyosha: “He must be a scholar. But I confess I can’t tell you much about him. I’ve heard of him, but that’s all I know.”

Here, consider some pertinent information about Claude Bernard (12 July 1813 – 10 February 1878). He was a French physiologist. In the foreword of an English translation of one of Claude Bernard’s most famous books, I. Bernard Cohen of Harvard University called Bernard "one of the greatest of all men of science." (https://books.google.com/books?id=MIx8D61JlboC&pg=PP3&source=gbs_selected_pages&cad=1#v=onepage&q&f=false ).

His contribution to science involved a controversial process (per https://www.lib.uchicago.edu/collex/exhibits/dog-fight-the-animal-experimentation-debate-in-twentieth-century-chicago/origins/ )

“In the late-nineteenth century, French physiologist Claude Bernard argued that scientific progress required experimentation on living animals, also known as vivisection. Regarded as the father of experimental physiology, Bernard helped make animal experimentation—a practice dating back to the ancient world—central to research around the world. But he also inspired prominent objectors who gradually banded together to form the antivivisectionist movement.”

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claude_Bernard

“Bernard's scientific discoveries were made through vivisection, of which he was the primary proponent in Europe at the time. In his description of the single-mindedness of scientists trying to prove their theories, he wrote: "[h]e does not hear the animals' cries of pain. He is blind to the blood that flows." His use of vivisection disgusted his wife and daughters, who returned at home once to discover that he had vivisected the family dog. The couple was officially separated in 1869 and his wife went on to actively campaign against the practice of vivisection.”

Miss Frances Power Cobb in 1887 produced a pamphlet which cites material published by Claude Bernard. Her work is titled “Illustrations of Vivisection; Or Experiments on Living Animals, from the works of Physiologists, Namely Lecons de Physiologie Operatoire (Operative Physiology) by Claude Bernard, Lecons Sur la Chaleur Anamile by Claude Bernard, and La Pression Barometrique by Paul Bert, Paris, 1878”. It may be found on the National Institute of Health website ( https://collections.nlm.nih.gov/ext/dw/101170631/PDF/101170631.pdf )

Miss Cobb cites a work published in St. Petersburg in 1876 as the source of many of its figures showing animals being tortured. “This illustration, as well as several subsequent ones, is taken from M. de Cyon’s splendid volume, the ‘Methodik der physiologischen experiments und vivisectionen’ , with Atlas (Giessen, St. Petersburg, 1876)”. It is therefore reasonable to conclude that Fyodor Dostoyevsky became aware of Claude Bernard’s work.

A few excerpts are as follows:

“We now come to an illustration which will be recognized by many readers—the first of the two stoves invented and used by Claude Bernard. It is taken from his Legons sur la Chaleur Animate , Paris, 1876, p. 347, and represents, as Bernard states, his “first apparatus for the study of the Mechanism of Death by Heat.” Of the results of experiments made with it he prints several tables. These tables show how dogs, pigeons and rabbits baked in the stove, expired at the temperatures of 90° or 100° Cent, in 6 minutes, 10 minutes, 4 minutes, etc., and at higher temperatures at different intervals; and again how, when, the apparatus formed a hot bath (i'.e., the animal was boiled instead of baked alive), a different scale of heat and subsequent death was observed. A small dog placed in a temperature of 55 °C expired at 8 minutes, and so on. Again, another series of results were obtained when the head of the victim was kept outside the stove, while its body was baked or boiled. “The animals” (Bernard notes, page 356) “exhibit a series of symptoms always the same and characteristic. At first the creature is a little agitated. Soon the respiration and circulation are quickened. The animal opens its mouth and breathes hard. Soon it becomes impossible to count its pantings; at last it falls into convulsions, and dies generally in uttering a cry.”

“In a subsequent table Bernard gives the particulars of the deaths in this apparatus of seventeen dogs and of numerous rabbits and pigeons; and then proceeds in the next lecture to show his audience the diagram of another and more elaborate stove, in which many other series of animals were sacrificed.”

“Under the heading of ‘Dogs,’ Claude Bernard tells us that ‘By reason of their docility dogs generally allow themselves to be caught without resistance. [..] Under the head of “Cats ” we are told that “Cats are more terrible than dogs, inasmuch as they are armed with teeth and claws, while their suppleness and agility make it more difficult to secure them. It is, moreover, almost impossible to master an enraged cat, which springs like a tiger and tears everything he can get his claws upon. Muzzling a cat is by no means a simple operation, and for that reason Walter used to sew the lips together instead.”

Dostoyevsky often used Paris as a metaphor for abandonment of Russia roots and the traditional Orthodox Christian belief system. Perhaps the location of laboratory in the French capital is one factor which led to the focus placed on Claude Bernard by Dostoyevsky.

A common theme in many of Dostoyevsky’s novels is that favorable, sympathetic characters express kindness toward dogs. His teenage character Kolya in The Brothers Karamazov provides one example. Another example can be found in the main character of House of the Dead. So it is unsurprising that the ghastly experimental methods of Claude Bernard apparently revolted him.

The conversation between Dmitri and Alyosha continues in The Brothers Karamazov:

Dmitri: “Well, damn him then! I don’t know either. A scoundrel of some sort, most likely. They are all scoundrels. And Rakitin will make his way. Rakitin will get ahead anywhere; he is another Bernard. Ugh, these Bernards! They are all over the place.” Alyosha: “But what is the matter? “ Dmitri: “He wants to write an article about me, about my case, and in this way begin his career. He wants to say ‘he couldn’t help murdering his father, he was corrupted by his environment.’ And so on. He explained it all to me. He is going to put in a tinge of Socialism, he says. Damn him, he can put in a tinge if he likes. I don’t care. He can’t bear Ivan, he hates him. He doesn’t like you either. But I don’t refuse to see him because he is a clever fellow. Awfully conceited though. I said to him just now, ‘The Karamazovs are not blackguards but philosophers; for all true Russians are philosophers. And although you’ve studied, you are not a philosopher – you are low.’ He laughed so maliciously. And I said to him the idea is not debatable.”

On the next page, Dmitri expresses that Rakitin dislikes God. Upon Dmitri asking Rakitin, “But what will become of men (without God) then – without God and immortal life? All things are lawful then, they can do what they like?” Rakitin responded, as reported by Dmitri, “Didn’t you know? A clever man can do what he likes.”

Later in the same chapter, Dmitri tells his brother Alyosha of a plan for him to escape to America if he is convicted in his murder trial. Alyosha responds by suggesting that Dmitri will “find a new man” and make the right decision. Dmitri’s reply is: “A new man, or a Bernard who’ll decide a la Bernard, for I believe I am a contemptible Bernard myself.”

Given George Bernard Shaw’s views, it is reasonable to assume that his preference for “Bernard” was strongly influenced- and maybe even outright caused- by Dostoyevsky’s ‘Bernard’ metaphor.

If so, Shaw would certainly not be alone in acknowledging Dostyevsky’s influence. In the dystopian futuristic novel Brave New World, Aldous Huxley’s main character is named “Bernard Marx”. This clearly alludes not only to “the Bernards” of Dostoyevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov but also to Dmitri’s initial misstep of ‘Karl Bernard’. Surely, Dostoyevsky had Karl Marx in mind, in light of the allusion to socialism in Dmitri’s expressed thoughts, as Aldous Huxley was keen to notice.

Could it be that Bernard Shaw and Aldous Huxley are far from alone in attaching significance to Dostoyevsky’s use of “Bernard”?

Interestingly, a British historian named Sir Bernard Pares (as opposed to ‘Paris’) researched and wrote extensively about Russia. One of his books, Russia and Reform, published in 1907, is available online (see for instance https://archive.org/details/russiareform00pareiala/page/254/mode/1up ). One section covers literary works, and he includes a discussion of Fyodor Dostoyevsky. I was interested to learn how Sir Bernard Pares handled The Brothers Karamazov, given that his very name embodies not only one but two metaphors which Dostoyevsky for the perils of accepting all “Western”, science-based ideas. His description follows:

“Dostoyevsky has been called the poet of the poor, or, with better insight, the doctor of diseased souls. His work is all of a piece. Like another great writer who is full of pity, Mazzini, he appears to leave questions of style more or less to take care of themselves under the dictation of that ruling instinct which alone prompts him to write. The life of his books seems to be the life of that great army of the afflicted which he studies, and the life of Dostoyevsky is the life of his books. The reader sinks easily into this living world and himself lives in it without interruption as long as he may. Dostoyevsky might be described as an artist, not so much of expression as of his great special subject, the disease of the mind. This is what seems to attract him in any surroundings, and with the surest instinct he brings into prominence and analyses each symptom of the ailment. In ‘Crime and Punishment,’ a murderer, who is almost half an idiot, is examined by a lawyer of profound ability. The lawyer brings forward proof after proof which the criminal succeeds in refuting. In one case the criminal stumbles ; the lawyer himself supplies him with the right answer, and, in the end, obtains such a hold over the murderer's confidence, and so acts upon his conscience, that after successfully refuting all evidence, the prisoner confesses of himself. It is all a lesson in the psychology of the guilty man's mind. The reader almost feels that there is something in himself which is under the knife of the dissector. Another novel, ‘The Brothers Karamazoff,’ analyses the minds of rogues who are practically kleptomaniacs; their characters are complicated ; but, if there is in them much of evil, there is also much of honour. Crime, in fact, is for Dostoyevsky a disease to which the least fortunate are naturally the most liable; and no phrase has been more often quoted or misquoted in Russia than his maxim, ‘To know all would be to pardon all.’ This whole-hearted man, full of sympathy and full of attraction, has exercised an enormous influence over his fellow-countrymen; and what he sought to teach has become a vital part of the creed of the Russian Intelligence.”

Those familiar with The Brothers Karamazov may rightly be wondering how Sir Bernard Pares arrived at his conclusion that the book has to do with “kleptomaniacs” since stealing is not a central issue of the main characters of the novel. Ah, but consider the possibility that Sir Bernard Pares is not referring to the main characters in The Brother Karamazov but rather is alluding to “the Bernards” who were the subject of of Dmitri’s tirade!

In such an interpretation it is “the Bernards” who are “complicated” with “much of evil” in them. Likewise, Pares may be implying that the poor or “least fortunate” are not “the most liable” to commit crimes but rather are “the most liable” to be subjected to crimes. And if the Russian people were fully aware of the evildoing of “the Bernards”, then surely there would be a sense that a punishment ought to fit the crime. ‘To know all would be to pardon all’ might be seen as misapplied, if not misquoted, should the scoundrel “Bernards” be pardoned for their crimes without any sort of punishment at all.

Now consult the sentences composed by Sir Bernard Pares which precede his description of The Brothers Karamazov. His narrative outlining the psychological confrontation between Raskolnikov (the murderer) and Porfiry Petrovich (the lawyer) Crime and Punishment is much more accurate than that of The Brothers Karamazov , when taken merely at face value. Inspect the final section closely:

“(T)he lawyer himself supplies him with the right answer, and, in the end, obtains such a hold over the murderer's confidence, and so acts upon his conscience, that after successfully refuting all evidence, the prisoner confesses of himself. It is all a lesson in the psychology of the guilty man's mind. The reader almost feels that there is something in himself which is under the knife of the dissector.”

Indeed, Sir Bernard Pares would have been in the role of “the reader” of the passages of Crime and Punishment. It is an unavoidable conclusion – Sir Bernard Pares is confessing his role as “a Bernard” in these very lines.

But what are we to make Sir Bernard Pares allusions to “the Bernards” being “kleptomaniacs”? One possibility is to take the word at face value and acknowledge that the scoundrels of the world do steal from others, especially those less fortunate. But if one separates the ‘to’ and replaces it with “Christians and their children” while maintaining the latter part of the word- ‘maniacs’, another meaning emerges. The initial portion ‘klep’ is a near-homonym of ‘clip’, and according to Green’s Dictionary of Slang, the word ‘clip’ has several slang meanings. Among them are: to strike a blow, to rob, or even to shoot/kill. One entry for ‘clipped’ as meaning ‘shot’, dates from 1904 via the NY Tribune – 3 years prior to the publication of Russia and Reform. (https://greensdictofslang.com/entry/vonqqji#sn2 )

At a minimum, one could interpret the word ‘kleptomaniacs’ as meaning ‘maniacs who strike and rob Christians and their children’. Regardless of the proper interpretation of this single word, the remainder of the book Russia and Reform can be read with the understanding that it was contrived to be nominally authored by Bernard Pares with input from Fabian associates. The book is indeed highly informative when read with this additional context in mind.

The text is over 500 pages long with many passages that might be analyzed further, but I will provide just one example of a ‘decode’. On page 45, a passage reads:

“England and Russia had played the greatest parts in the overthrow of Napoleon, and were now left facing each other. (Lord George) Canning not only refused to enter the Holy Alliance, he opposed to the policed Continent in a world of Western seas in which Russia had no power. In 1830, a Government after the English model was adopted by France; and the two constitutional powers began to form a rival camp to that of despotism.”

The passage includes a footnote after the word ‘despotism’ which reads “Form, O ye peoples, your holy alliance; Join hands, join hands, all ‘round” – Beranger.

While the text of Russia and Reform includes an occasional footnote, the others are exclusively explanatory rather than poetic. This signals that the reader should carefully consider each word and phrase for a possible hidden meaning.

To decode this passage, it is essential to understand that Lord Canning was opposed to colonization of the Americas (see https://www.britannica.com/question/Who-worked-on-the-Monroe-Doctrine ).

It is also helpful to know that Lord Canning was unpopular among the traditional (Tory) ruling class. (per https://www.britannica.com/biography/George-Canning )

From https://www.gov.uk/government/history/past-prime-ministers/george-canning :

“..(H)e made a successful Foreign Secretary, especially in preventing South America from falling into French hands. Canning replaced Lord Liverpool as Prime Minister on 10 April 1827, and set about forming a coalition with the Whigs under Lord Lansdowne. On 8 August 1827, after spending barely 5 months in office, Canning died suddenly from pneumonia at Chiswick House. His last words were ‘Spain and Portugal’. He has come to be regarded by some as a ‘lost leader’, with much speculation about what would have happened had he lived.”

Thus, George Canning ‘died suddenly’ at the rather young age of only 57 in the year 1827. Was his death truly due to sickness alone?

Returning to the paragraph above from Russia and Reform, the first part of the sentence states: “In 1830, a Government after the English model was adopted by France;”. The timing is three years after the unexpected death of Lord Canning.

Now consider the word ‘despotism’. An informal way of referring to ‘luck’ in French the phrase ‘de pot’ and its variants.

https://www.lawlessfrench.com/expressions/avoir-du-pot

The word ‘luck’ does not have a plural form; but if it did, the ‘de’ would be modified to ‘des’.

Now consider the rest of the same sentence: “…and the two constitutional powers began to form a rival camp to that of despotism.”

Bernard Pares is here signaling by the phrase ‘began to form a rival camp to that of despotism’ is actually an important step in the creation of what has come to be called the New World Order. The statement’s decoded message is that there was formed ‘rival camp to reliance on luck’. For instance, in a republic, a person like Lord Canning can get voted into power. Likewise, luck -whether good luck or bad luck-is involved in a traditional monarchy, where a king may be born with certain traits which cause him or her to become either a good ruler or a poor one.

The word ‘despotism’ in this context implies that the affairs of the governments of both France and England would be managed by what Bernard Pares describes as “Intelligents”, as opposed to allowing any uncertainty driven by the population of either country at large. The ‘holy alliance’ described by Bernard Pares is actually a global alliance of “all the contemptible Bernards”.

Helpfully, Bernard Pares provides a date (1830) for the joining of England and France into such a venture. Is it a coincidence that only three years prior, in 1827, Lord George Canning died at such a young age after taking the reins as prime minister of England only 5 months prior? Or did the “Intelligents” view Lord Canning’s anti-colonial positions as a threat which should be “managed”?

“From Thence, the Sauce to Meat is Murder”

Russia and Reform mentions Dostoyesky earlier in Russia and Reform (p. 54) in which he describes nihilists:

“These new invaders of civilization brought an element of savagery into the Intelligence itself. [..] They condemned not only the traditions of the Government but also Shakespeare, Raphael, Beethoven, Goethe, Pushkin, Turgenyeff, and even that special champion of the down-trodden, Dostoyevsky. [..] they were directly anti-social; for the methods which they employed or approved were as tyrannical as those of any despotism.”

This special mention with regard to a group of clearly evil-intended actors, combined with the later description of Dostoyevsky’s works, lead me to wonder: Is it possible that Fyodor Dostoyevsky himself might have been murdered (at age 60) such a short time after the completion of The Brothers Karamazov?

Fyodor Dostoyevsky posed a threat to those who preferred a New World Order because of the deeply Christian philosophy embedded in his work. The character Raskolnikov of Crime and Punishment committed murder (or other crime) based on the premise that confession and acceptance of Christ would lead to a path toward happiness and forgiveness, despite the regret which would persist. Imagine what would happen to the “Deep State” if even one of the “Intelligents” opted for the same route as Raskolnikov. Their entire framework of deception would be threatened.

Others, perhaps including Stanford White, posed a threat because they knew too much. Surely, many others fell into that same category.

Consider the obituary of James Joyce.

https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/00/01/09/specials/joyce-obit.html

January 13, 1941 James Joyce Dies; Wrote 'Ulysses' (By THE NEW YORK TIMES ) ZURICH, Switzerland, Monday, Jan 13- James Joyce, Irish author whose "Ulysses" was the center of one of the most bitter literary controversies of modern times, died in a hospital here early today despite the efforts of doctors to save him by blood transfusions. He would have been 59 years old Feb. 2. Joyce underwent an intestinal operation Saturday afternoon at the Schwesternhaus von Rotenkreuz Hospital. For a time he appeared to be recovering. Only yesterday his son reported him to have been cheerful and apparently out of danger. During the afternoon, however, the writer suffered a sudden relapse and sank rapidly. He died at 2:15 A.M. (8:15 P.M., Eastern standard time). His wife and son were at the hospital when he died...

The Irish Times article “The English woman who bankrolled James Joyce: First Joyce and later Ireland were beneficiaries of Harriet Shaw Weaver’s generosity” (referenced above) includes some interesting details of Joyce’s time after Ulysses had been published:

“Joyce began to send pages of his new work ‘Work in Progress’ to Harriet for corrections and comments. She became a regular visitor to Paris including travelling for Joyce’s birthday in 1925, where for the first time she saw him drunk. It upset her but was not enough to wreck their friendship. She also met and liked Sylvia Beach and Adrienne Monnier. Their letter-writing continued with details about his domestic life and health to the fore. He continued to send her pages of his Work in Progress, which she corrected for mistakes. She was confident enough to write to him in 1926: “It seems to me that you are wasting your genius. I daresay I am wrong”. But she felt that he should continue with it. [..] Joyce and Nora came to London to be married in July 1930. Harriet witnessed James drink too much and tip the waiter a £5 note. She tried unsuccessfully to get him to drink water first at dinner and then his normal two bottles of wine. Around that time Joyce made the momentous decision to appoint Harriet as his literary executrix. He wrote: “I shall leave all my manuscripts to Harriet Shaw Weaver and direct that she shall have sole decision in all literary matters relating to my published and unpublished work”. [..] Finnegans Wake was published on May 4th , 1939 by Faber & Faber of London. Harriet wrote to Joyce in March defending herself against his feelings that she was in any way responsible for Lucia’s troubles. When she heard that the Joyces had gone to Zurich she was relieved. Within a month Harrier heard the announcement on BBC Radio of Joyce’s sudden death on January 13th, 1941. She immediately sent £250 to Nora to cover the funeral costs.”

It is always important to give due consideration to any “apparent misspellings”. The word “harrier” has two meanings. The first is ‘one who harries’ or bothers someone until the harrier gets what he or she desires. The second meaning of ‘harrier’ is a bird of prey, which ‘preys on small terrestrial animals’.

Uncovering the Truth about the Execution of the Romanov Family: These Things Take Time

After writing Russia and Reform, Bernard Pares subsequently produced more books on Russia and was highly influential upon British historians who came after him. For example, Empress Alexandra of Russia by Anthony Bird (a collection of Heron books on “women who made history”, published on 1 January 1970) cites Bernard Pares as a source at least twice (p. 217 and p. 221).

Anthony Bird included a surprising detail in his history of Empress Alexandra, which included a discussion of the events which led to the execution of the Romanov family. On page 259 and then again on page 262, Anthony Bird refers to “Prince Dolgorusky”, who is said to have been a “Court official and friend who had been allowed to accompany the Romanov family to Ekaterinburg, where he was subsequently imprisoned.

The passage struck me because I had just completed reading one of Dostoyevsky’s lesser known novels, A Raw Youth (translated by Constance Garnett, ISBN-1-4209-3408-2) which was written from the point of view of the character “Dolgoruky”.

Early in the text, the narrator expresses his frustration that he is “simply Dolgoruky” as opposed to “Prince Dolgoruky”.

It would be one matter if the narrator’s frustration with his name being associated with royalty-while he remained without title-were a one-time event. But the theme is repeated throughout the book. In fact, at one low-point, the narrator is found on the street by an acquaintance surprised to see him and is asked, “What the devil, Dolgoruky?” His reply is, “No, not the Devil’s Dolgoruky, simply Dolgoruky.” It is really quite a cleverly written book, and I do not know why it receives so much less attention than Dostoyevsky’s other great works.

Perhaps it has something to do with the young man’s “idea”. Much like other “raw youth”, he aspires to dreams which are far-fetched. In Dolgoruky’s case, “My idea is to become a Rothschild.”

Early in the novel, Dolgoruky drives a hard bargain, and when his trading partner complains, Dolgoruky states:

“Listen, when as a young man the late James Rothschild- the Parisian one, who left seventeen hundred million francs- heard of the murder of Duc de Berri some hours before anyone else, he sent the news to the proper quarter, and by that one stroke in an instant made several millions. That’s how people get on!”

It turns out that the this referenced act by James Rothschild is difficult to learn about through the internet.

In any case, I thought it peculiar that Anthony Bird book was only one letter different, and that the addition of the letter ‘r’ turned the latter portion of the name sometimes used as a mild pejorative of Russians: “Rusky”.

Naturally, I was curious about the real-life (or so it seemed) ‘Prince Dolgorusky’ who accompanied the Romanov family into captivity. The Wikipedia entry referred to “The Last Days of the Romanovs: Tragedy at Ekaterinburg” by Helen Rappaport (copyright 2008) as a reference for learning more.

Helen Rappaport’s account introduces “Prince Vasily Dolgorukov” on page 9. Understandably, there are sometimes differences in the translation of Russian names to English, but it nonetheless seemed a little bit strange that the cited name differed from Anthony Bird’s rendition. Even more odd, on page 13, Helen Rappaport appears to have misspelled the name as “Dolkorukov”, with a ‘k’ replacing the ‘g’. Recall from Decode 1 that the letter ‘k’ as used in the writings attributed to Audrey Hale can be interpreted to mean “IC”, or “Intelligence Community”. Is this “misspelling” of “Dolgurokov” a signal that the material in the book is influenced by the Intelligence Community?

In what might be a coincidence, another reference to Prince Dolgorukov, one of only eight in the text, happens to occur in the paragraph just after “the Bolsheviks had ordered that the servants from now on address them (the Romanov family) not by their titles but by their names…” So Prince Dolgoruky was described as “simply Dolgoruky”. Curious, is it not?

There are several other places in the book which suggest IC influence, as a careful reading by those well-acquainted with the history of Russia are in a better position than I to attest. I will point out only one example, which occurs in Chapter 13, which outlines how the Romanov family are merely “ordinary people like us”. The passage introduces three housemaids (the fourth being unnamed) who are said by Rappaport to be “the last Ekaterinburg civilians to see the family alive” and were “ordinary women from the outside world”. The names are peculiar for an English-speaker like myself: Mariya Staradumova, Evdokiya Semenova, and Varvara Dryagina.

The book had earlier introduced Russian Lt Col. Mariya Bockhareva, who made a passionate-and overtly dramatic-personal appeal to President Woodrow Wilson “to save her beloved country”. It struck me that Staradumova sounds an awful lot like “Star of the movie”. Is it possible that the name of the housemaid was fabricated and that Bockhareva was part of an international intelligence operation which sought to coax the United States to enter World War I?

I then considered the name Varvara Dryagina. A Heidegerrian interpretation of the first name suggests the addition of a ‘v’ in the last name, leading to the reference to “dry vagina”. I apologize if this interpretation lacks decorum, but it is necessary to think along the lines of a Fabian to decode their messages.

The name reference Evdokiya Semenova is more impactful. The first name suggests “Evil-doing IC, hi ya!” (I am not going to bother with the last name – see if you can figure it out). The following page indicates that: “Starodumova had been excited by this once-in-a lifetime opportunity of seeing the Imperial Family close to.”

The phrase “close to” is unusual. For starters, it is uncommon for this well-written text to break a grammatical rule and end a sentence with a preposition. Second, the equivalent phrase “up close” is much more common that “close to”. The word “close” can also mean to end, as in “closing act”. Is it possible that Rappaport is signaling the excitement of a member of the Russian Intelligence Community about the possibility of “ending Christians and their children” in Russia? Indeed, that clearly was the attempted, and thankfully unsuccessful, goal of the Bolsheviks and Communists had for Russians.

Rappaport portrays the princesses as friendly and helpful, but also quite ordinary in their thoughts and actions. The following page includes the passage where Rappaport quotes one of the (alleged) housemaids:

Now suddenly, Evdokiya Semenova discovered that her former Tsar was not the Godlike being she had imagined. What she saw that morning was ‘a small and drab man, much smaller than his wife, and much smaller [in manner] than she. He behaved like a man of the people; he was just like them and far from being a paragon of physical perfection, his hair was thinning- he had a large bald patch- and his legs were too short for his body.’

At first glance, the passage by Rappaport might be perceived as diminishing the status of only the Russian monarchy. But given the “holy alliance” of intelligence agencies designed to rule without interference by “luck”, as encoded by Bernard Pares in Russia and Reform, I cannot help but wonder if the hidden goal might be to mock the idea of monarchy altogether.

Ask for Forgiveness

The obvious and callous references in Ulysses regarding the “holocaust” of German-American Christians-women and children-on the General Slocum and the clear use of Dostoyevsky’s “Bernard” as a hidden-in-plain-sight representation of Intelligentsia suggest an attack on Christianity and Western culture over a century in the making. Did anyone notice this clear abuse of Western literature?

As a matter of fact, Edmund Burke, recognized it for precisely what it is in the year1790. His Reflections on the Revolution in France (ISBN-0-8723220-021-3) provides insight which is especially useful today. A few excerpts from the Editor’s Introduction provides some background:

“Edmund Burke was an Irish Protestant by birth [..] and was a vehement defender of the Church of England. He pursued ambitions as a man of letters and a political agent in England. [..] Burke was for many years the editor of the Annual Register, a leading political review of the time. [..] Burke’s central concern was for the integration of the intellectual and lettered class with national tradition.”

Edmund Burke was therefore in an excellent position to assess the men of letters of his days and time previous. His assessment (p. 96-98) was that the preponderance of evidence suggests the presence of “a literary cabal intent on the destruction of Christianity”:

“Along with the monied interest, a new description of men had grown up with whom that interest soon formed a close and marked union- I mean the political men of letters. Men of letters, fond of distinguishing themselves, are rarely averse to innovation. [..] The literary cabal had some years ago formed something like a regular plan for the destruction of the Christian religion. This object they pursued with a degree of zeal which hitherto had been discovered only in the propagators of some system of piety. They were possessed with a spirit of proselytism in the most fanatical degree; and from thence, by an easy progress, with the spirit of persecution according to their means. What was not to be done toward their great end by any direct or immediate act might be wrought by a longer process through the medium of opinion. To command that opinion, the first step is to establish a dominion over those who direct it. They contrived to possess themselves, with great method and perseverance, of all the avenues to literary fame. Many of them stood high in the ranks of literature and science. The world had done them justice and in favor of general talents forgave the evil tendency of their peculiar principles. This was true liberality, which they returned by endeavoring to confine the reputation of sense, learning, and taste to themselves or their followers. I will venture to say that this narrow, exclusive spirit has not been less prejudicial to literature and to taste than to morals and true philosophy. These atheistical fathers have a bigotry of their own, and they have learned to talk against monks with the spirit of a monk. But in some things they are men of the world. The resources of intrigue are called in to supply the defects of argument and wit. To this system of literary monopoly was joined an unremitting industry to blacken and discredit in every way, and by every means, all those who did not hold to their faction. To those who have observed the spirit of their conduct it has long been clear that nothing was wanted but the power of carrying the intolerance of the tongue and of the pen into a persecution which would strike at property, liberty, and life. The desultory and faint persecution carried on against them, more from compliance with form and decency than with serious resentment, neither weakened their strength nor relaxed their efforts. [..] A spirit of cabal, intrigue, and proselytism pervaded all their thoughts, words, and actions. [..] Writers, especially when they act in a body and with one direction, have great influence on the public mind; the alliance, therefore, of these writers with the monied interest had no small effect in removing the popular odium and envy which attended that species of wealth. These writers pretended with great zeal for the poor and the lower orders, whilst their satires they rendered hateful, by every exaggeration, the faults of the courts, of nobility, and of priesthood. They became a sort of demagogues. They served as a link to unite, in favor of one object, obnoxious wealth to restless and desperate poverty.”

Edmund Burke strikes me as a very wise man.

Speaking of literary critics, the work of Dostyevsky was critiqued in 2008 in a book titled Dostoyevsky’s Greatest Characters. Its author was the late Professor Bernard Paris, Emeritus Professor at the University of Florida ( https://z-library.sk/book/2685535/a7ad25/dostoevdkys-greatest-characters-a-new-approach-to-notes-from-underground-crime-and-punishment.html ).

In the section titled “The Happy Ending of Crime and Punishment” (p. 112-113), Prof. Bernard Paris states the following:

“The majority of critics have been uncomfortable with the conclusion of Crime and Punishment. I think this is partly because, having failed to see the solution at which Raskolnikov arrives in his dream, they find his conversion too sudden and too radical to be convincing. Bloom argues, for instance, that ‘Raskolnikov never does repent and change, unless we believe the epilogue, in which Dostoevsky himself scarcely believed. . . .’ (2004b, 2) [..]. I think that the ending completes aesthetic and thematic patterns established earlier in the novel, that Raskolnikov unconsciously refashions his image of himself as an extraordinary man, and that this leads to his movement toward Sonya and her solution. Yet I too feel discomfort with the conclusion of the novel. What disturbs me, and accounts for some of the dissatisfaction of others as well, is that the ending is so happy as to be out of keeping with the gritty realism of most of the book. Bloom observes that until the epilogue ‘no other narrative fiction drives itself onwards with the remorseless strength of Crime and Punishment, truly a shot out of hell and into hell again. To have written a naturalistic novel that reads like a continuous nightmare is Dostoevsky’s unique achievement’ (2004b, 2). But at the end, the nightmare turns into a wish-fulfillment dream. In reaching for greatness, Raskolnikov commits a crime that threatens to destroy him, along with his victims, and that results in the early death of his mother. Instead of destroying him, however, his crime ultimately leads to a vision of his becoming even greater than he had imagined himself to be in his Napoleonic fantasies. The sinner may become a savior of the world, one of the handful of men destined to keep truth alive and purify the earth.”

Given the explanation offered by Edmund Burke, is it any wonder that Professor Bernard Paris refused to accept Dostoevsky’s vision of Christian conversion through confession? He instead twists a form of Nietzsche’s “Great Man” into Dostoevsky’s Raskolnikov character as being a requirement for his happiness. It is deeply flawed analysis.

The ending to Raskolnikov poses problems for those who work so diligently to control the “Bernards” of the world. Consider the many “Bernards” who are currently attempting to control the world, as well as their well-paid but mostly ignorant people who act on their behalf. If any of them were to ask sincerely for forgiveness while yielding an honest confession about what they have done, the entire Nietszchean house of cards falls to pieces.

The question that “the Bernards” and their underlings need to ask themselves is this: Did you learn anything new by reading this article? If the answer is ‘no’, then you are at the top of the pyramid – “peak Bernard”. On the other hand, if you are mixed up with some of this nasty business going on (perhaps taking money for your role) and did learn something new in reading this substack article, you need to face the fact that the “peak Bernards” view you as expendable.

Naturally, this sort of process of owning up to mistakes and asking for forgiveness can begin from the bottom up. Mary Joyce of Nashville, Tennessee, for instance, might want to give some consideration to whether whatever benefits she gains from her appearances are worth being associated with the ‘holocaust’ of 1,000 people in New York City.

On the other hand, the process can also begin at the top. Put yourself in the position of the British Monarchy, for instance. There might have been a time when the “men who wore grey” actually did work for the King. But that time has surely passed. These “Bernards” want no part of the randomness related to birthright playing any role in how the world is influenced, let alone governed. If they tell you otherwise, they are lying. Their true goal is to use the Royal Family’s rank, position and name to propagate anti-Christian themes. Think about it – is a boy born into the Royal Family really a prince? Or is he a slave to their system? At some point, and it may take years or even generations, someone in the British Royal Family will tire of William Shakespeare being slandered as a child rapist and Edmund Burke’s ideas being dismissed. One day, Great Britain will have a King who defends English culture, and his loyal subjects will arise in joyful affirmation.

Dostoevsky’s presentation of confession as a clearing of the conscience to make way for contentment is sufficient. It requires neither the insertion of Nietzche’s Great Man Theory nor any other sort of explanation from Professor Paris or anyone else to stand as an excellent and rational conclusion to Crime and Punishment.

Oh, by the way, did you happen to notice Bernard Paris’s citation of “Bloom”, who was especially acerbic in his critique, describing Dostoevsky’s depiction of Raskolnikov’s confession to be inauthentic? That would be Harold Bloom (1930-2019), known as the “King Kong” of literary criticism. (https://www.npr.org/2019/10/14/770183354/harold-bloom-a-rare-best-selling-literary-critic-dies-at-89 ).

Here’s something to consider: the name “Harold” can be deconstructed into “Roldy” (as opposed to Poldy, of Ulyssses) with the “Ha” inserted. Does it seem like the Deep State/Fabians/Bernards might have placed both Bernard Paris and Harold Bloom into a cabal of literary critics designed to influence Western literature and culture, just as Edmund Burke described?

Perhaps this interesting detail deserves more exploration, but it will need to wait for a future article.

The end.

