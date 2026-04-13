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Chapter 1: The 100-year ‘delta’ of William J. Burns

In January 2021, US President Joe Biden selected William J. Burns to be the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Director Burns was widely described as exceptionally well qualified for the position of CIA Director, with an extensive background in diplomacy (e.g., given by https://www.insaonline.org/detail-pages/person/william-j.-burns ):

“Ambassador Burns retired from the State Department U.S. Foreign Service in 2014 before becoming president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is a crisis-tested public servant who spent his 33-year diplomatic career working to keep Americans safe and secure. Prior to his tenure as Deputy Secretary of State, he served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs from 2008 to 2011; U.S. Ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008; Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs from 2001 to 2005; and U.S. Ambassador to Jordan from 1998 to 2001. Amb. Burns was also Executive Secretary of the State Department and Special Assistant to former Secretaries of State Warren Christopher and Madeleine Albright; Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow; Acting Director and Principal Deputy Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff; and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Near East and South Asian Affairs at the National Security Council.”

Several months later, in August 2021, multiple US media outlets reported that CIA Director William J. Burns had flown to Kabul Afghanistan and met for a meeting the Taliban’s de facto leader which took place on 23 August 2021. (per https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/cia-director-william-burns-held-secret-meeting-in-kabul-with-taliban-leader/ ) Regrettably, and without herein assigning any blame on Director Burns, the meeting preceded the widely criticized evacuation operation of US military, which many describe as “unacceptable”, “disgraceful” and “shameful” (https://nypost.com/2021/08/30/disgraceful-shameful-republican-outrage-after-biden-ends-pullout/ ).

In a rather astonishing coincidence, 100 years earlier, the day of 23 August 1921 corresponded to the first full day of service as the “Director of the Bureau of Investigation” of a man who also happened to be named William J. Burns (https://www.fbi.gov/history/directors/william-j-burns ):

“As a young man, Mr. Burns performed well as a Secret Service agent and parleyed his reputation into the William J. Burns International Detective Agency. A combination of good casework and an instinct for publicity made Mr. Burns a national figure. His exploits made national news, the gossip columns of New York newspapers, and the pages of detective magazines, in which he published ‘true’ crime stories based on his exploits. Well qualified to direct the Bureau and friends with Warren Harding’s Attorney General Harry M. Daugherty, Burns was appointed Director of the Bureau of Investigation on August 22, 1921. Under Mr. Burns, the Bureau shrank from its 1920 high of 1,127 personnel to around 600 three years later. He resigned in 1924 at the request of Attorney General Harlan Fiske Stone because of his role in the Teapot Dome Scandal. This scandal involved the secret leasing of naval oil reserve lands to private companies. Mr. Burns retired to Florida and published detective and mystery stories based on his long career for several years. He died in Sarasota, Florida in April 1932.”

In some quarters, this apparently coincidental correspondence in dates might be described as a ‘100-year delta’. It is perhaps another coincidence that the ‘Delta variant’ of Covid-19 was also at its height in August of 2021.

One of the interesting facts about former CIA Director Burns is that (per the same reference as above):

“He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from LaSalle University and master’s and doctoral degrees in international relations from Oxford University, where he studied as a Marshall Scholar.”

Carroll Quigley, author of The Anglo-American Establishment, published in 1981 held the opinion that the immensely wealthy British magnate Cecil Rhodes wanted to establish a ‘secret society’ of ‘men of ability […] Rhodes envisages a group of the ablest and best [..]. This is to be a kind of religious brotherhood like the Jesuits, ‘a church for the extension of the British Empire.’”

To this end, Cecil Rhodes established what became known as the Rhodes Scholarship Program. Rhodes also formed a group informally known as “Milner’s Kindergarten”, led by Sir Alfred Milner. Even though others contend that Rhodes moderated his views in the years prior to his death in 1902, Quigley suggests the overall goals of Rhodes were unaltered and quotes the 1877 version of the will of Cecil Rhodes as follows:

“British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labour, and enterprise... the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of a British Empire, the consolidation of the whole Empire, the inauguration of a system of Colonial Representation in the Imperial Parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the Empire, and finally the foundation of so great a power as to hereafter render wars impossible and promote the interests of humanity.”

Regarding the Rhodes Scholarships, Quigley states (p. 34):

“Dr. Aydelotte’s assumption that the scholarships were an alternative to the secret society is quite untenable, for all the evidence indicates that the scholarships were but one of several instruments through which the society would work. In 1894, Stead discussed with Rhodes how the secret society would work and wrote about it after Rhodes’s death as follows: ‘We also discussed together various projects for propaganda, the formation of libraries, the creation of lectureships, the dispatch of emissaries on missions of propaganda throughout the Empire, and the steps to be taken to pave the way for the foundation and the acquisition of a newspaper which was to be devoted to the service of the cause.’ This is an exact description of the way in which the society, that is the Milner Group, had functioned. Moreover, when Rhodes talked with Stead, in January 1895, about the scholarships at Oxford, he did not abandon the society but continued to speak of it as the real power behind the scholarships. It is perfectly clear that Rhodes omitted mentioning the secret society in his last two wills because he knew that by that time he was so famous that the one way to keep a society from being secret would be to mention it in his will.”

Quigley also describes (p. 191) the Council on Foreign Relations with the following context:

“Chatham House had close institutional relations with a number of other organizations, especially in the Dominions. It also has a parallel organization, which was regarded as a branch, in New York. This latter, the Council on Foreign Relations, was not founded by the American group that attended the meeting at the Hotel Majestic in 1919, but was taken over almost entirely by that group immediately after its founding in 1919. This group was made up of the experts on the American delegation to the (1919) Peace Conference who were most closely associated with J.P. Morgan and Company. The Morgan branch has never made any real effort to conceal its position in regard to the Council on Foreign Relations.”

It is worth mentioning that in his preface, Carroll Quigley himself expressed his “overall agreement with the goals and aims of the Milner group”, adding:

“I feel the British way of life and the British Commonwealth of Nations are among the greatest achievements of all history.”

Furthermore, Professor Quigley was praised by former US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi in a speech given in 2002 at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service (SFS):

“This university is important to all of us because it is an outstanding institution of academic freedom. I have had a long appreciation of the contribution of the SFS to knowledge and wisdom in our country. It also personally important to me because my husband and three of my children are Hoyas. My daughter Christine is a graduate of SFS, Class of 1988. In fact, I met my husband Paul here while we both took a summer school class at SFS called ‘The History of Africa, South of the Sahara,’ taught by the legendary Dr. Carroll Quigley. John F. Kennedy was President then and it was an exciting time. [..] When I took that class at Georgetown so long ago, Professor Quigley taught us something I will never forget. He said that America is the greatest country in the history of the world because our people have always believed in two things: that tomorrow can be better than today, and that every one of us has a personal, moral responsibility to make it so.”

(https://archive.ph/2021.08.13-100334/https://pelosi.house.gov/sites/pelosi.house.gov/files/pressarchives/releases/prGeorgetown051802.htm )

And in his 1992 acceptance speech, President Bill Clinton, himself a Rhodes Scholar, likewise praised and quoted Carroll Quigley:

“As a teenager I heard John Kennedy’s summons to citizenship. And then, as a student at Georgetown, I heard that call clarified by a professor named Carroll Quigley, who said to us that America was the greatest nation in history because our people had always believed in two great ideas: that tomorrow can be better than today, and that every one of us has a personal moral responsibility to make it so.”

(https://archive.seattletimes.com/archive/19920717/1502595/a-new-covenant----excerpts-from-bill-clintons-acceptance-speech )

As indicated by the Oxford University Master’s and PhD, the Marshall Scholarship awarded to former CIA Director Burns shares many traits of the Rhodes Scholarship program. The prestige of a Marshall Scholarship often leads to future success in many different career fields. For example, Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn was a Marshall Scholar, as was current Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, and former Harvard dean and mathematics professor Benedict Gross. There are many other examples of individuals successful in business, the arts, academia, law, and in politics- both Republicans and Democrats. This information can be found easily on Wikipedia, which tallies 2,179 individuals awarded Marshall Scholarships between 1954 and 2022.

Lasalle University, located near Philadelphia, PA, is a fine school, but it is exceptionally rare for one of its students to even be endorsed by the school to be a Marshall Scholar. A cursory view of the data through the published reports at the official Marshall Scholarship website ( https://www.marshallscholarships.org/about/about/reports/ ) shows that only 5 Lafayette students were endorsed for the scholarship within the eleven years between 2005 and 2015. Within that time frame, among those endorsed, only about 3 percent were typically selected in any given year to be Marshall Scholars. Clearly, something special must have stood out about former CIA Director William J. Burns when he was selected for a Marshall Scholarship in 1978.

Incidentally, William J. Burns is mentioned several times in the Department of Justice release of the “Epstein files”. One message, dated 11 Sep 2014, well after Epstein had been convicted for child-sex trafficking, includes his scheduled meetings from 11-30 Sep 2014. Jeffrey Epstein’s schedule included meetings with Ariane de Rothschild and Boris Nikolic on September 11th and with a private meeting with Bill Burns two days later on 13 September 2014, followed by a dinner with Woody Allen, Kathy Ruemmler, and Peter Thiel. ( https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00363093.pdf )

Lest there be any doubt, given that “Bill Burns” is a rather common name, that the CIA Director under President Biden was the man who met with Jeffrey Epstein, a message dated 9 September 2014 sent from Jeffrey Epstein to Peter Thiel should erase any doubt. (https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00996779.pdf ) In it, Jeffrey Epstein states “13th afternoon you and I . then bill bums . the diplmats diplomat. eyeing dinner with woody all casual. . if you choose we can bring in kathy ruemmler. former obama counsel for 5 years. and or sen Bob kerrey, former senate intellignece.” (spelling and capitalization errors are common in Epstein’s messages).

Chapter 2: Creation of the Incredible Detective

As for the man, also named William J. Burns, who was named Director of the Bureau of Investigation in 1921, his amazing exploits were described in a series of McClure’s Magazine articles from 1910 through 1912. For example, the May-October 1911 (Vol. 37) edition (at https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=chi.78057779&seq=7 ) provides three stories expanding upon the amazing exploits of William J. Burns: ‘The Dynamiters’, ‘Promoter of Counterfeits’, and ‘Ulrich: A Soldier of Fortune’.

These stories from McClure’s and several others were compiled in a book titled, Incredible Detective: The Biography of William J. Burns, authored by a writer named Gene Caesar, and published in 1968.

Incredible Detective begins with a story titled, ‘The Making of a Supersleuth’.

“The year was 1899. The Boer War had just begun in South Africa. And in Washington DC, a most unnerving note turned up in the morning mail of Lord Julian Pauncefote, the British Ambassador to the United States. Bearing a Detroit, Michigan, postmark but neither name nor return address, the printed message was brief and explicit: Unless Great Britain gave up its aggression against the Transvaal and the Orange Free State immediately, the anonymous writer was coming to Washington to put a bullet through Lord Pauncefote’s head. [..] (Secretary of State John) Hay promised, ‘I’ll put one of my best men on it.’ [..] Ambassador Pauncefote found it difficult to concentrate that day and even more difficult to sleep the night that followed. He called Secretary of State John Hay the next morning but found little assurance in Hay’s assurance that the Secret Service was already hard at work on the matter. [..] The British ambassador had another uneasy day to endure and another restless night. But then, to his amazement, the Secretary of State brought him the news that the threatening letter-writer was in custody. ‘How?’ the ambassador gasped. ‘How could he possibly have been found in just two days? There wasn’t a thing in the note to identify him.’”

How, indeed?

The story continues that, William J. Burns was able to intuit that the note must have been written by a telegrapher.

“‘The printing on this note was a dead giveaway’, Burns explained. ‘But it’s such a simple style of printing,’ the ambassador protested. ‘It’s crude, in fact. The T’s are only half-crossed, and it’s all in capital letters. There are no flourishes of any sort.’ ‘That’s just it,’ Burns said, ‘Everything is too simple.’” Indeed. William J. Burns was in New York City when the assignment was given to him. He ‘caught the next train for Detroit’ and within two days had not only confirmed that a telegrapher had crafted the message but also had determined which telegrapher it was. Moreover, the very man William J. Burns discerned to have written the death threat willingly confessed his crime within a day. Naturally, one might wonder how much prison time this man served, given that he threatened to murder a sitting British ambassador. Why, as it turned out – none at all. “(Secretary of State) Hay wondered, did Lord Julian wish to press charges? Or would another note, one of apology, settle the matter? Ambassador Pauncefote was perfectly willing to accept the apology.”

Apparently, not even a ten-dollar fine was levied against the man who threatened to “put a bullet through Lord Pauncefote’s head”. According to the text of Gene Caesar, William J. Burns was able to convince the ambassador that a letter was sufficient in part through his animated description of the events which took place. William J. Burns is described as “far more suggestive of a successful salesman or even a theatrical personality than a highly skilled detective”. William J. Burns concluded his rendition of the events which took place, as follows:

“…The telegrapher had broken down then, admitting that the printing had been done by one of his men, but protesting that the fellow was just a blustering old Dutchman who really wouldn’t put a bullet into anyone. After arresting and questioning the suspect, whose accent afforded an excellent opportunity for some dialect work in the staging of a climactic scene, Burns agreed. Thus the recommendation that the case be closed with a letter of apology. ‘That was all there was to it,’ Burns concluded. ‘The whole thing was just common sense from beginning to end.’ If Lord Julian Pauncefote saw any relation between the ‘just common sense’, of William J. Burns and the ‘Elementary, my dear Watson,’ of the imaginary detective who magazine-story exploits had been thrilling British readers for a dozen years, he was neither the first nor the last. Reporters had made the same comparison after listening to Secret Service Chief Wilkie’s praise of Burns’ work on the Pennsylvania counterfeiting case.”

Is it not remarkable that Detective William J. Burns was able to discern the profession of the man who issued the death threat, based on handwriting analysis alone? In fact, it would seem that he was not only able to travel from New York City to Detroit, solve the crime, identify the perpetrator, and obtain a confession (and apology) within two days.

Truly, it would seem that William J. Burns was indeed an “Incredible Detective”. At this point, I would like to remind the reader that the word ‘incredible’ has multiple meanings. One might expect that Gene Caesar intends our interpretation of the word incredible to mean “wonderful, impressive, and extraordinary.” But the first definition of ‘incredible’ is ‘not credible, or seeming too unusual or improbable to be possible’.

But I do not wish to hasten to a conclusion based on one illustrated case. Let us consider the so-called Pennsylvania counterfeiting case. While Gene Caesar’s book devotes a chapter to the story, some of the details are provided with additional historical context going back to pre-Revolutionary War period in an article accessible at: https://www.inventionandtech.com/content/illegal-tender-0 .

“Illegal Tender: HOW TECHNOLOGY HAS ALWAYS HELPED COUNTERFEITERS—AND THEIR OPPONENTS By Jack Kelly, Sumer 2005, Vol. 21, Issue 1 [..] (T)he appearance of a uniform national currency actually encouraged counterfeiters. Because the new notes were backed by the government instead of some possibly shaky bank, users did not examine them with the same care they had applied to state-bank currency. To combat the new wave of counterfeiting, the Treasury Department took the extraordinary measure of hiring agents to hunt down forgers. This was the first real police authority assumed by the federal government. The Secret Service, founded in July 1865, was at first led by an unscrupulous detective named William P. Wood, a former prison superintendent, who set out to capture counterfeiters and ‘convince such characters’ that they could no longer ‘ply their vocation without being handled roughly.’ Wood was ousted in 1869, and his rough-and-ready band of detectives evolved into a highly effective enemy of counterfeiting. By infiltrating ‘coney’ rings and tracking the sale of printing supplies, they were largely successful in squelching the counterfeiting epidemic by the end of the nineteenth century. The distinctive paper used for banknotes was one major obstacle to would-be fakers. Going back to the Revolutionary era, the government had ordered papermakers to embed tiny chips of mica and silk fibers in their banknote stock, which could be sold only to authorized buyers. Some notes also had a watermark, a thickness variation incorporated in the paper during manufacturing, which was invented in thirteenth-century Italy. The paper itself was made from a durable combination of cotton and linen, giving it a distinctive feel. [..] During the 1880s, the counterfeit wars escalated further with the advent of photolithography and photoengraving. These techniques used the photographic process not for making direct copies of money but for creating the plates by which bills could be mass-produced. The lithographic method applied the image of the bill chemically to a stone or a zinc plate. The surface remained smooth, but certain areas accepted ink and others repelled it. Photoengraving was an etching process in which an image was deposited on a plate by photography and then physically cut into it with acids. The result was a plate with raised and lowered areas, like an ordinary engraved printing plate, but done with chemicals. The master engravers Baldwin Bredell and Arthur Taylor were so adept at these techniques that in the 1890s they were actually able to make a photoengraving plate and print bills in their prison cell, using smuggled tools, chemicals from the prison laundry, extracts from fruits and flowers brought by visitors, and sunlight. At the time, they were awaiting trial for producing copies of $100 bills that were so good that the government had been forced to recall the entire issue upon which they were based. Impressed with their skill, the chief of the Secret Service helped set the men up in legitimate businesses after their release.”

In fact, Bredell and Taylor were the key figures in the ‘Pennsylvania counterfeit case’ investigated by William J. Burns. The passage from Incredible Detective which alleges that William J. Burns was able to intuit that the counterfeit plates and bills while in prison is given below.

In Gene Caesar’s account, newly-discovered counterfeit $20 bills were at the center of the story, and William J. Burns declared:

“‘It is the handiwork of Baldwin Bredell and Arthur Taylor!’ ‘Impossible!’ Wilkie replied.”

Gene Caesar goes on to explain that Wilkie and Burns had been certain that all the plates fabricated by Bredell and Taylor were discovered before they entered prison. The reader might reflect how the discovery that any such counterfeiting plates which existed prior to their imprisonment but which escaped notice would have severely harmed the reputation of William J. Burns. If the two prisoners had subsequently been able to use pre-existing plates to bargain for relief in their sentencing, William J. Burns would have looked the part of a fool. To avoid this embarrassment, both to Burns himself and those who promoted his “incredible detective” skills, it was necessary to show that Bredell and Taylor fabricated the plates while in prison.

Because so many attributes of the account are implausible, it is difficult to judge where to begin. This fact is all-but-admitted by Gene Caesar himself who described the post-sentencing experience as a “weird and puzzling aftermath to what had appeared a fully resolved case”.

Consider that Bredell and Taylor were imprisoned at the Moyamensing facility in Philadephia. Gene Caesar’s account (p.78) describes them as “cell mates” and later states that Burns “the cell they occupied” (p. 80). But this would be highly unlikely because the Moyamensing prison model is said to have housed prinsoners based on a ‘system of separate and solitary confinement’ even for those awaiting charges.

https://philadelphiaencyclopedia.org/essays/prisons-and-jails/

“…In Philadelphia, Moyamensing, the county facility at Eleventh and East Passyunk Avenue built to replace the Walnut Street Prison, also employed the Pennsylvania system of separate and solitary confinement—in its case, for individuals awaiting trial, along with those serving short sentences. Moyamensing remained the major hub for those facing and serving misdemeanor charges from its opening in 1835 until a second county facility, Holmesburg, opened in 1896. While Moyamensing remained open until 1963, Holmesburg, in northeast Philadelphia, remained open until 1995.”

Would the Pennsylvania prison authorities make an exception to this policy in the instance of Bredell and Taylor? Moreover, why would the prison house two alleged partners-infamous counterfeiters- in crime within the same cell?

Another difficulty was the necessity of taking a high quality picture of the paper currency ($20 bill) in question. Caesar’s story alleges that William J. Burns himself came up with the idea that a pinhole camera might provide the ability to do so. Moreover, he adds that Burns himself later demonstrated the pinhole camera device to the jury in court when Bredell and Taylor were later brought to trial.

To construct a pinhole camera, it is essential that the ‘sunlight’ (mentioned by Jack Kelly) be present for the pinhole camera to have even a remote chance of functioning. Even if we generously allow for the possibility, sunlight passing through a dirty or imperfect window (certainly likely for a prison cell) would have affected the image quality, and thus the quality of the counterfeited currency. Caesar’s account does not even mention whether the jail cell had a window, or (if so) what its size and condition were. Moreover, one might expect only a portion of the windows in the facility to be south-facing as opposed to north-facing. This does not even account for the preposterous notion that a prison guard would somehow overlook prisoners hiding behind a curtain.

“Waiting until Bredell and Taylor were out in the yard for an exercise period, he (Burns) inspected the cell they occupied. He didn’t discover any counterfeiting apparatus, but he did find the cell contained a small alcove and that there were marks on the sides and tops that might well have been made by hanging curtains. Flipping through the prison register, Burns next learned that the pair had been visited regularly by a Philadelphia lawyer of shady reputation, and by Arthur Taylor’s brother and widowed mother.”

Now consider this portion of Caesar’s account:

“Wilkie wanted to talk to the prisoners themselves. He and Burns went to Philadelphia, picked up US District Attorney Beck, and called on the prison. After hearing Bredell and Taylor tell their story, both Wilkie and Beck came away convinced that the only thing left to do was make a deal for the plates. And both agreed that, wherever the plates engraving had been done, it hadn’t been done in a Moyamensing cell. The inmates were under constant watch in the daytime, they argued, and checked regularly by flashlight-carrying guards through the night. The point was important. For plates made before their arrest, Bredell and Taylor could make whatever demands they wished with no fear of further punishment. But if they had actually found a way to make photoengraved plates in a prison cell, and it could be proven that they had done this, the threat of stiff, additional second-offense sentences could be held over their heads.”

William J. Burns next sought out to single out Arthur Taylor. He spoke to Taylor in the prison and according to Caesar, implied threats to Taylor’s family.

“Taylor demanded to know what he (Burns) meant.

‘Was it Bredell’s brother who made himself an accessory? Was it his widowed mother who’ll probably go to prison now for trying to help her son?”

Recall that, according to the Jack Kelly article, the Secret Service had a history of ‘convincing such characters’ that they could no longer ‘ply their (counterfeiting) vocation without being handled roughly.’ It would seem a similar tactic worked for William J. Burns.

Caesar’s account suggests that Taylor then persuaded Bredell to submit written statement to William J. Burns himself. The statement told the whereabouts of the engraving plates and the equipment allegedly constructed inside the prison.

“All of the equipment had been smuggled back out (of the prison) the moment the job was done. Along with the plates, it was buried, in all places, in the grave of Taylor’s father. [..]

With a signed statement, the strange case seemed headed for routine conclusion.

But Bredell and Taylor made the mistake of talking to their lawyer again. They decided to repudiate their confessions and stand trial. And when the trial began, they had the full backing of the Moyamensing Penitentiiary authorities, who were furious at being made the laughingstock of the newspapers and vehemently argues that the counterfeiting could not have been made in one of their cells.”

Caesar’s account describes Burns demonstrating the pinhole camera and miniaturized press as being “so dazzling that the jury was convinced to convict the prisoners, with seven more years added to their original 12-year sentences.”

Had Bredell and Taylor served their full sentences, they would have been released in 1918. Yet somehow, Baldwin Bredell was able to secure a patent for his stamping machine on 18 July 1911 with an application filing date of on 2 June 1910. The sophisticated and intricate drawings in application belie the notion that a prisoner prepared and submitted the patent application. Moreover, the opening statement is “Be it know that I, Baldwin S. Bredell, a citizen of the United States, residing at Camden, in the county of Camden and State of New Jersey, have invented…”. (per https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/b7/7e/2f/74c24dfa75b8e1/US998274.pdf ) Why would Gene Caesar omit this important detail from his book, which was published decades later?

To be sure, it is worth considering the myriad of other significant obstacles to making engraving plates (and bills) in prison, such as chemicals and appropriate paper.

Let me offer an alternative explanation to both of these far-fetched stories:

Ruthless and powerful entities wanted to place William J. Burns in a key position within the US Secret Service. The threatening letter sent to Ambassador Pauncefote was carried out with the full knowledge that the ‘angry Dutchman’ was merely playing a role and would not be punished for what would ordinarily be considered a serious crime. Burns knew who the perpetrator was at the outset and carried out his theatrical role.

The appearance of counterfeit $20 bills after the imprisonment of Bredell and Taylor shortly thereafter was an obstacle to this goal of placing ‘their man Burns’ in a position of influence within the Secret Service. Therefore, these powerful entities threatened to murder Taylor’s family unless he confessed and convinced Bredell to confess also. The case had no merit as the prison authorities were able to demonstrate to anyone reasonable person. The demonstrations by William J. Burns were irrelevant theater. Rather, these wealthy and powerful people who wanted Burns to have an impeccable reputation as a detective bought off-or threatened- the jury and gained the conviction.

Chapter 3: Are paintings said to be those of the Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer the work of Charles F. Ulrich, the ‘greatest counterfeiter the world ever knew’?

A third story of the exploits of William J. Burns, given by Gene Caesar in Incredible Detective, is a retelling of a McClure’s Magazine May-October 1911 (Vol. 37) edition article titled “Detective Burns’ Great Cases, Ulrich: A Soldier of Fortune” accessible at https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=chi.78057779&seq=63 .

It opens by quoting Burns himself:

“Did I ever tell you about Charley Ulrich?” Burns asked. “Charles F. Ulrich was the greatest counterfeiter the world ever knew until the advent of Taylor and Bredell at Philadelphia.”

Burns is quoted, laying out the progression of Ulrich’s life in the McClure’s article:

“Ulrich came to this country (US) from Germany in 1853. He was a raw young German then, but a real artist. [..] He was a gentlemanly fellow, and his principal fault was that he was the best counterfeiter that ever lived. [..] After he landed in New York he soon became known as a very talented artist. It was not long before his work caused considerable comment among steel-engravers. They called him the ‘young Dutchman.’ A counterfeiter named Jim Colbert put a shadow put a shadow on Charley and, finding where he lunched, sat at the same table. He finally got well enough acquainted with him to take him to the theater and show him about the town. At last he induced him to engrave a State bank note, having convinced him that there was a fortune in it. Charley did fine work on the note, but they were both caught and sent to prison for a short term. When the Crimean War was just on, and, falling in with some English recruiting officers, he enlisted in the English army. Charley went to England and joined what was known as the British Foreign Legion, from which he and a few others were selected, on account of their superior bodily and mental equipment, as cavalrymen in the famous body known as the Light Brigade, and he was in the celebrated charge at Balaklava, immortalized by Tennyson. He was struck over the head with a musket by a Russian soldier, his skull was crushed, and he was bayoneted in the side. He was left for dead on the field; but thirty-six hours after, when the English came on the ground, they found him still alive.”

It struck me as noteworthy, and perhaps a bit unusual, that Charles F. Ulrich would join the British Foreign Legion after immigrating from his home in Germany to the United States. Naturally, the famous story of the Charge of the Light Brigade at Balaclava suggested that few of those involve in the ill-fated charge survived. So I sought confirmation that Charles F. Ulrich was among the surviving battle participants. To my (feigned) surprise, his name is not listed among the participants in the very thorough documentation compiled at:

https://www.chargeofthelightbrigade.com/allmen/allmenU/indexallmenU.html

In the telling of William J. Burns, Charles F. Ulrich subsequently relocated “after his recovery” returning to the United States:

Charley became acquainted with Jim Courtney through a couple of German girls, Kate Gross and Mary Braun, both criminals and associates of counterfeiters. Courtney persuaded Charley to leave New York and go with him to Cincinnati. [..]”

Burns then weaves the story a series of betrayals by partners in crime landing him in the penitentiary in Columbus, Ohio. But then a turn of fortune came about through an admirer, Col. Innis not only led to a pardon from President Rutherford B. Hayes, but also a job at an engraving shop. By a remarkable coincidence, William J. Burns encountered Ulrich:

“I was a boy living in Columbus then, and used to watch him go up and down the street, for I’d heard his history and it fascinated me. At times I used to go over to see him, and I little dreamed then how much I was to see of him later.”

Sure enough, as the story unfolds, Burns himself was later assigned by the Secret Service to track Ulrich’s activities in Cincinnati, Ohio. Burns then claims he faked taking a job and rented an apartment with his wife as cover across the street. As Burns relates:

“I went to Cincinnati and found out where he was living. [..] Charley and his wife watched me each morning as I went to work, and Mrs. Burns watched them. About the fifth morning they did not watch any more. [..] An old friend, a woman living on Vine Street, received his mail for him, and he’d walk around there and get it.”

Burns eventually describes Ulrich participating in more counterfeiting activities, and subsequently being caught and interviewed by Burns. William J. Burns then tells of how he was able to ‘flip’ Charles F. Ulrich, which led to the conviction of several of his partners in crime (members of The Brockway Gang).

The story, published in 1911, concludes with this passage:

“To go back to Charley, I must say that he played square with me. As a matter of fact, I became very much attached to him. He stayed close to me, because he knew that was his best protection against his former friends. I took him with me down to Florida, where I had to investigate some Cuban filibuster cases. He lived an honest life from this time on until his death about three years ago. So there you have Charley Ulrich’s story. He was a fellow of wonderful talent, and one of the best counterfeiters in history. If he had turned his skill and ability to any honest business, he might have gone far in the world. With all his cleverness, he’d taken the worst possible way of ‘making money’.”

Many elements of the story is repeated in a recent story focused on the history of Ulrich in Cincinnati, and a parenthetical detail caught my attention.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220313073727/https://eu.cincinnati.com/story/news/2022/03/12/charles-ulrich-cincinnati-history-most-expert-counterfeiter-the-world/9452278002/

“Charles Frederick Ulrich was born in 1835 in Westphalia, Germany. (He is not to be confused with the American painter by the same name, one of Frank Duveneck’s circle of artists in Germany.)”

Given that the “Incredible Detective” William J. Burns also happened to have the same name as President Biden’s CIA Director, I found this fact to be an interesting double-coincidence. One might also consider the similarity of the names of British historian Bernard Pares and literary critic Bernard Paris, who happened to produce books roughly one century apart (see http://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-3-an-act-of ).

Naturally, I investigated the painter Charles F. Ulrich, taking note that even his middle initial matched the counterfeiter described by Burns (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Frederic_Ulrich ):

“Charles Frederic Ulrich (18 October 1858 – 15 May 1908) was an American Realist painter who spent most of his career in Germany. [..] Between 1879 and 1881, Ulrich was back in the United States, where he made a study of the methods used by artists during the Golden Age of Dutch painting; especially the interiors of Pieter de Hooch and Jan Vermeer and the portraits of Frans Hals and Anthony van Dyck. In 1883, he was named an Associate Member of his alma mater, the National Academy, and a full member of the Society of American Artists. [..] In the summer of 1884, Ulrich returned to Europe; travelling with William Merritt Chase and Robert Frederick Blum. They visited Belgium and the Netherlands. Ulrich and Blum shared an apartment in Haarlem. They were together for much of the next three years. Blum concentrated on scenes from everyday life, while Ulrich continued to focus on social commentary; including paintings done from sketches made in an orphanage. [..] Ulrich died of pneumonia in Berlin in 1908.”

It struck me that William J. Burns was quoted as saying that of the counterfeiter Charles F. Ulrich “He lived an honest life until his death about three years ago” in the account published in McClure’s Magazine in 1911, which would have placed the counterfeiter’s death in “about 1908”… just like the painter. Yet another coincidence, perhaps?

And from https://maryrangallery.com/charles-frederick-ulrich , the methods of Charles F. Ulrich are described as follow:

“Ulrich became dedicated to a realist approach, influenced by the circle of German realists who gathered around Wilhelm Leibl, an artist who followed in the mode of Gustave Courbet. By contrast with other Americans, such as Frank Duveneck and Frank Currier, who adhered to the painterly bravura approach that Leibl pioneered in the early 1870s, Ulrich developed a fastidious method of painting that reflected his study of the works of the old masters and of the seventeenth-century Dutch Little Masters.”

The painter Ulrich’s apartment-mate in the Netherlands from roughly 1884-1887 was said to be Robert Frederick Blum (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Frederick_Blum ):

“Robert Frederick Blum (9 July 1857 – 8 June 1903) was an American artist. [..] Blum was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was employed for a time in a lithographic shop. He studied at the McMicken Art School of Design in Cincinnati and at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, but he was practically self-taught, and early on showed great and original talent. He settled in New York City in 1879, doing his first work there for Charles Scribner’s Sons, and the next year travelled to Venice, where he executed pen drawings and watercolours. After 1880, he made many annual trips to Europe. He returned to Venice in 1881 and in 1882 he visited Toledo and Madrid. In 1884 he visited the Netherlands. He visited Japan in 1890 and spent three years there; he had been interested in that country and its art for many years. [..] Blum’s chief patron, Alfred Corning Clark, heir to the Singer Sewing Machine fortune, commissioned twin canvasses, 50 feet long and 12 feet high, for the proscenium of Mendelssohn Hall in downtown New York, which he had constructed to house the famous Mendelssohn Glee Club. The first of these, finished in 1895, was entitled Music and the Dance (originally Moods of Music) and is considered Blum’s most important work. The other, The Feast of Bacchus, was modeled on a painting of the same title that Blum had sent to Clark as a gift in 1888, but was not completed until after Clark’s death in 1896. These works went missing when the Hall was demolished in 1912, but were later found in the vaults of the Brooklyn Museum, which put them on temporary display for the 100th anniversary of the Glee Club in 1966. Robert Frederick Blum died of pneumonia at his home at 90 Grove Street, New York City on 8 June 1903.”

Does it seem yet another odd coincidence that both Charles Ulrich and Robert Blum died young of pneumonia – Ulrich at age 49 and Blum at age 45? Does it seem a coincidence that Robert Blum was born in Cincinnati, the same place that the alleged counterfeiter (and Charge of the Light Brigade participant) Charles F. Ulrich was spied upon by William J. Burns?

Another thought which occurred to me is that there is considerable overlap in the skill set required to produce counterfeit paper currency and counterfeit paintings. The Time magazine archives reveal that the artwork of Jan Vermeer was embroiled in controversy in the year 1928 (per https://time.com/archive/6661848/art-vermeer-controversy/ ):

January 23, 1928: “To many connoisseurs the question, ‘Is it a good painting?’ does not occur until they have asked, ‘Is it genuine?’ Last week such connoisseurs took note, with panic or delight, of a controversy which concerned a painting called The Guitar Player, executed long ago by famed Jan Vermeer der Delft; a painting of a young girl seated in a diffused golden light, her fingers quiet upon silent strings. One Guitar Player was bought in London in 1896 by John G. Johnson and has reposed, since his death, with the rest of his collection in his Philadelphia house. Last week, British connoisseurs who viewed the collection of Lord Iveagh, shown to the public in London last week, discovered another Guitar Player, very similar to the Guitar Player in the Johnson collection. This, they said with one accord, was the genuine Vermeer; the painting in the U. S. was a replica, a copy, an imitation, anything except the original Guitar Player by Jan Vermeer der Delft. The curious death of Jan Vermeer der Delft has in some part, been responsible for recent arguments about his works. A popular young painter, it was his misfortune to have lived in Delft in a studio near the site of a powder magazine. This, one disastrous day in 1675, exploded, removing all trace of Jan Vermeer, together with the majority of his works. In the excitement of losing so much good gunpowder, it was possible for people to forget the loss of an artist. The few of his paintings, about 40, which were not destroyed, remained obscure until 1871 when they came to the attention of one Thore-Burger, an intelligent connoisseur. Noting the brilliant detail, the warm true precision, the clear light which was poured into them like gold, he brought the paintings of Jan Vermeer to public attention by buying many of them for himself. Since that time, due to their beauty and their scarcity, Vermeers have brought large prices from dealers. The 200-year period in which no attention was paid them has naturally caused arguments to arise as to the authenticity of some. Hitherto, the Johnson Guitar Player has been unanimously regarded as genuine. It is still so regarded by many able American collectors & connoisseurs.”

Nearly a century later, in September 2025, the same unsettled question arose (per https://news.artnet.com/art-world/vermeer-double-vision-2682920 ):

“Is This a Real Vermeer? London Show Reopens Century-Old Mystery: For the first time in over 300 years, Vermeer’s ‘Guitar Player’ has been reunited with its enigmatic doppelgänger. by Jo Lawson-Tancred, September 1, 2025 With only 37 paintings confidently attributed to Vermeer, he remains one of art history’s most elusive painters. The tantalizing possibility of growing this number, even by one, has long stirred debate around a particularly mysterious painting of a girl playing the guitar at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA). It is almost an exact replica of Vermeer’s The Guitar Player (1672), raising the question of whether it may also have been painted by the legendary Dutch master. A new exhibition in London invites the public to decide for themselves. For the first time in over 300 years, the two paintings are being displayed side-by-side at Kenwood House, home of the undisputed London painting, thanks to a historic loan from the PMA. “Double Vision: Vermeer at Kenwood” opens today and runs through January 11, 2026, marking 350 years since Vermeer’s death in 1675. Art historians have been debating since the 1920s why the PMA’s painting was created if it isn’t an exact copy of the London version. While visitors will note plenty of similarities in the two paintings, some obvious differences will also jump out. The foremost of these is the lack of hanging ringlets on the girl’s head in the Philadelphia painting, which also has a different treatment of light and shade. Crucially, the London painting is signed by Vermeer—while the PMA’s painting is not. “It is an arresting experience to come face to face with a masterpiece by Vermeer, let alone to see its near doppelgänger beside it,” said Wendy Monkhouse, English Heritage’s senior curator at Kenwood. “It is a remarkable painting with wonderful details, from the painting within a painting on the wall, the table laden with books and folds of luxurious blue fabric, to the translucent pearls around the sitter’s neck which catch the light.” Experts have long struggled to make sense of the enigmatic replica, as comparing the two paintings is complicated by their vastly different conditions: the London version is among Vermeer’s best-preserved works, retaining much of its original integrity, while the Philadelphia version shows significant wear, including damage from earlier, mishandled cleaning efforts.”

An account of the rediscovery of the Jan Vermeer paintings discusses a years-long gap between the death of Théophile Thoré-Bürger and the auction by his family. This time period includes the 1884-1887 time period when Ulrich and Blum were living together in the Netherlands.

https://www.vermeerdelft.nl/en/blogs/theophile-thore-buerger-the-rediscoverer-of-vermeer

“In the 1860s, Thoré bought his first Vermeer, Woman Playing the Virginal, now on display at the National Gallery in London. In June 1866, the French painter, draughtsman and lithographer Henry Grevedon sold Thoré-Bürger Woman with a Pearl Necklace, now on display at the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin. In 1867, Thoré-Bürger paid 2,000 francs for The Seated Virginal Player. It is not known from whom he purchased this work. The Seated Virginal Player has been in the possession of The National Gallery in London since 1910. Théophile Thoré-Bürger died in 1869, but his extensive art collection remained in the possession of his family, particularly the Lacroix family. It was not until 23 years after his death, on 5 December 1892, that the collection was auctioned at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris. The auction catalogue provided an overview of the treasures Thoré-Bürger had collected during his lifetime. The collection consisted of 59 paintings, including masterpieces by his beloved 17th-century Dutch masters. However, the most striking part of the auction was the presence of several works by Johannes Vermeer, the artist whom Thoré-Bürger had single-handedly rescued from obscurity.”

Could it be that one of the two Guitar Player paintings is the work of either Charles F. Ulrich or Robert Frederick Blum? Is it conceivable that the true painting of Guitar Player by Vermeer was utilized as a target for Ulrich and/or Blum to develop “a fastidious method of painting that reflected” the style and content of Jan Vermeer?

Some art historians have suggested that Jan Vermeer used camera obscura, (e.g., https://www.bbc.co.uk/history/british/empire_seapower/vermeer_camera_01.shtml

“Vermeer and the Camera Obscura, By Philip Steadman, Last updated 2011-02-17 For more than a hundred years, it has been suggested that the great 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer made use of the camera obscura as an aid to painting. The camera obscura was the predecessor of the photographic camera, but without the light-sensitive film or plate. [..] Most of the literature of the camera obscura available when Vermeer was working, in the third quarter of the 17th century, describes instruments that took the form of closed rooms, tents or cubicles (like Kircher’s design), which the user worked inside. It has sometimes been suggested that Vermeer might have used a camera of a rather different kind, which certainly existed in his time, but which was only manufactured in large numbers in the 18th and 19th centuries. [..] Why have people imagined that Vermeer might have been a camera user? There is absolutely no documentary evidence to support this idea. The only source of information is the paintings themselves. The first person to make the suggestion, as long ago as 1891, was the American graphic artist Joseph Pennell, who pointed to what he called the ‘photographic perspective’ of Vermeer’s Officer and Laughing Girl. The two figures sit very close across the corner of the table. But the image of the officer’s head is about twice as wide as that of the smiling girl. The perspective is perfectly correct in a geometrical sense: the discrepancy arises because the viewpoint of the picture is close to the soldier. We are quite familiar today with foreground objects appearing very large in snapshots. But in 17th-century painting this is rather unusual, and Vermeer’s contemporaries would have made human figures in a composition of this kind much more nearly equal in size.”

The BBC article by Philip Steadman includes several additional forms of evidence which suggest that Jan Vermeer used camera obscura as a technique in his paintings. The primary relevance at present is that the same technique could be used to replicate paintings which very closely resemble the work which Vermeer authentically produced. Or the technique could be used to produce new paintings which appear to be the work of Vermeer.

May I raise the possibility that several other paintings attributed to Jan Vermeer were actually counterfeit paintings produced by Charles F. Ulrich, the painter, and perhaps Frederick Blum as well?

Dare I suggest that the majority of the paintings attributed to Jan Vermeer- and presumed to be 17th century masterpieces- were actually executed by Ulrich and Blum in the 1880’s?

Could it be that Charles F. Ulrich and Robert Frederick Blum did not “die of pneumonia” in the forties but rather were murdered because they knew too much about their role in producing paintings falsely attributed to Vermeer?

May I raise the possibility that the story told by William J. Burns to McClure’s Magazine (reported by Dana Gatlin) was an outright fabrication and that the name “Charles F. Ulrich” attributed to a counterfeiter was a thinly-veiled allusion to the painter of the same name?

The scarcity of paintings attributed to Vermeer leads to them being sold very rarely. The website https://cypaint.com/article/when-wass-last-sale-of-a-vermeer-painting reports that in November 2023, Sotheby’s New York sold Vermeer’s ‘The Last Sitting’ for 40.8 million US dollars.

***

Chapter 4: Elementary Connection of Burns and Doyle: the Clue of the Mandatory Vaccination

On several occasions, including twice in the above passages, the book Incredible Detective compares William J. Burns to the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes from the series of books authored by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. As a matter of fact, Burns and Doyle met on at least three occasions.

https://www.arthur-conan-doyle.com/wiki/William_J._Burns

“In April 1913, William J. Burns visited Arthur Conan Doyle at his home of Windlesham, Crowborough, Sussex. In May 1914, Arthur Conan Doyle was a guest of William J. Burns to visit Coney Island (New York). In April 1922, William J. Burns greeted Arthur Conan Doyle and his family when he arrived in America from England to deliver a series of lectures on spiritualism. “William J. Burns starred in the movie The $5,000,000 Counterfeiting Plot where Arthur Conan Doyle appeared in the final scene in some posed pictures (photos) with Burns.” And citing The Berkshire Evening Eagle (17 may 1913, p. 12) “American Detective Meets the Creator of Sherlock Holmes. Finds Him a Cultured Gentleman Who Asks Many Questions.”: “I often have been asked,” Burns went on, “if the principles outlined by Conan Doyle in the Sherlock Holmes stories could be applied is real detective work, and my reply to this question is, decidedly ‘yes.’ The two great qualities necessary in successful sleuthing are imagination and resourcefulness, added to an expert knowledge of human nature, and exactly those three qualities characterize Sir Arthur. “We talked quite a lot about ‘Sherlock Holmes’ — as a matter of fact I did most of the talking and I was surprised to discover that the person who apparently is least impressed with those wonderful stories is the man who wrote them.”

It is a little-known fact that Arthur Conan Doyle, himself a medical doctor, was an outspoken advocate of vaccination, decrying the work of Anti-Vaccination Society, and is credited with two letters to the editors of two widely-read newspapers in July 1887 -a time when the issue of mandatory vaccination for smallpox and other diseases was under debate in England.

Both are given here in their entirety (per https://web.archive.org/web/2016005131009/https://www.arthur-conan-doyle.com/index.php?title=Compulsory_Vaccination_-_The_Evening_Mail ):

“Compulsory Vaccination is a letter written by Arthur Conan Doyle first published in The Evening Mail (Portsmouth) on 15 July 1887. Sir, — From time to time some champion of the party which is opposed to vaccination comes forward to air his views in the public Press, but these periodical sallies seldom lead to any discussion, as the inherent weakness of their position renders a reply superfluous. When, however, a gentleman of Colonel Wintle’s position makes an attack upon what is commonly considered by those most competent to judge to be one of the greatest victories ever won by science over disease, it is high time that some voice should be raised upon the other side. Hobbies and fads are harmless things as a rule, but when a hobby takes the form of encouraging ignorant people to neglect sanitary precautions and to live in a fool’s paradise until bitter experience teaches them their mistake, it becomes a positive danger to the community at large. The interests at stake are so vital that an enormous responsibility rests with the men whose notion of progress is to revert to the condition of things which existed in the dark ages before the dawn of medical science. Colonel Wintle bases his objection to vaccination upon two points: its immorality and its inefficiency or positive harmfulness. Let us consider it under each of these heads, giving the moral question the precedence which is its due. Is it immoral for a Government to adopt a method of procedure which experience has proved and science has testified to conduce to the health and increased longevity of the population? Is it immoral to inflict a Passing inconvenience upon a child in order to preserve it from a deadly disease? Does the end never justify the means? Would it be immoral to give Colonel Wintle a push in order to save him from being run over by a locomotive? If all these are really immoral, I trust and pray that we may never attain morality. The colonel’s reasoning reminds me of nothing so much as that adduced by some divines of the Scottish Church, who protested against the induction of chloroform. “Pain was sent us by Providence,” said the worthy ministers, “and it is therefore sinful to abolish it.” Colonel Wintle’s line of argument is that smallpox has been also sent by Providence and that it becomes immoral to take any steps to neutralise its mischief. When once it has been concisely stated, it needs no further agitation. In the second place is the mode of treatment a success? It has been before the public for nearly a hundred years, during which time it has been thrashed out periodically in learned societies, argued over in medical journals, examined by statisticians, sifted and tested in every conceivable method, and the result of it all is that among those who are brought in practical contact with disease, there is a unanimity upon the point which is more complete than upon any other medical subject. Homoeopath and allopath, foreigner and Englishman, find here a common ground for agreement. I fear that the testimony of the Southsea ladies which Col. Wintle quotes, or that of the district visitors which he invokes, will hardly counter-balance this consensus of scientific opinion. The ravages made by smallpox in the days of our ancestors can hardly be realised by the present sanitary and well-vaccinated generation. Macaulay remarks that in the advertisements of the early Georgian era there is hardly ever a missing relative who is not described as “having pock marks upon his face.” It was universal, in town and in country, in the cottage and in the palace. Mary, the wife of William the Third, sickened and died of it. Whole tracts of country were decimated. Now-a-days there is many a general practitioner who lives and dies without having ever seen a case. What is the cause of this amazing difference? There is no doubt what the cause appeared to be in the eyes of the men who having had experience of the old system saw the Jennerian practice of inoculation come into vogue. When in 1802 Jenner was awarded £30,000 by a grateful country the gift came from men who could see by force of contrast the value of his discovery. I am aware that Anti-Vaccinationists endeavour to account for the wonderful decrease of smallpox by supposing that there has been some change in the type of the disease. This is pure assumption, and the facts seem to point in the other direction. Other zymotic diseases have not, as far as we know, modified their characteristics, and smallpox still asserts itself with its ancient virulence whenever sanitary defects, or the prevalence of thinkers of the Colonel Wintle type, favour its development. I have no doubt that our recent small outbreak in Portsmouth would have assumed formidable proportions had it found a congenial uninoculated population upon which to fasten. In the London smallpox hospital nurses, doctors and dressers have been in contact with the sick for more than fifty years, and during that time there is no case on record of nurse, doctor, or dresser catching the disease. They are, of course, periodically vaccinated. How long, I wonder, would the committee of the Anti-Vaccination Society remain in the wards before a case broke out among them? As to the serious results of vaccination, which Colonel Wintle describes as indescribable, they are to a very large extent imaginary. Of course there are some unhealthy children, the offspring of unhealthy parents, who will fester and go wrong if they are pricked with a pin. It is possible that the district visitors appealed to may find out some such case. They are certainly rare, for in a tolerably large experience (five years in a large hospital, three in a busy practice in Birmingham, and nearly six down here) I have only seen one case, and it soon got well. Some parents have an amusing habit of ascribing anything which happens to their children, from the whooping-cough to a broken leg, to the effects of their vaccination. It is from this class that the anti-vaccinationist party is largely recruited. In conclusion I would say that the subject is of such importance, ancestors call and our present immunity from small pox so striking, that it would take a very strong case to justify a change. As long as that case is so weak as to need the argument of morality to enforce it I think that the Vaccination Acts are in no great danger of being repealed. It was Yours faithfully, A. CONAN DOYLE, M.D., C.M.

Doyle’s second letter was published only two weeks later:

https://web.archive.org/web/20161005130216/https://www.arthur-conan-doyle.com/index.php?title=Compulsory_Vaccination_-_The_Hampshire_County_Times

Compulsory Vaccination is a letter written by Arthur Conan Doyle first published in The Hampshire County Times (Portsmouth) on 27 July 1887. Sir, — Colonel Wintle’s second letter appears to me to contain a Jumble of statistics and quotations, some of which do not affect the question at all, while others tell dead against the cause which he is championing. If there is such a consensus of testimony that there was a marked diminution of pock-marked faces between the years 1815 and 1835, is it not a fact that these are the very years when the fruits of Jenner’s discovery might be expected to show itself upon the rising generation? Colonel Wintle’s argument appears to be that it was a mere coincidence that the disease should begin to diminish it at the very time when the new treatment was adopted by a considerable section of the public. The medical profession holds that it was cause and effect — an explanation which has been amply borne out by subsequent experience. The Colonel seems to think that because we still suffer from occasional epidemics of smallpox that proves the system of vaccination to be a failure. On the contrary, the most clinching argument in its favour is furnished by these very epidemics, for when their results come to be tabulated they show with startling clearness the difference in the mortality between those who have and have not been vaccinated. The unvaccinated not only contract the disease more readily, but it attacks them in a far more virulent form. The Sheffield case recorded by “Common Sense” is a remarkable and recent example of this well-known fact. The protection afforded by vaccination is in exact proportion to the thoroughness of the original inoculation. I suppose the most determined anti-vaccinationist would hardly venture to suggest that the statistics of hospitals are cooked in order to annihilate their particular fad. Here are Marson’s tabulated results of the cases treated at the Smallpox Hospital during twenty years, and if Colonel Wintle can ignore them, I am puzzled to know what evidence would be accepted by him as conclusive. A glance at the subjoined table will show that there is a most exact correspondence between the degree of vaccination and the degree of mortality:— of those with 4 vaccine marks ......... 5 per cent died

of those with 3 vaccine marks ......... 1.9

of those with 2 vaccine marks ......... 4. 7

of those with 1 vaccine marks ......... 7.7

With none, but professing to have been vaccinated ......... 23.3

Non-vaccinated patients ......... 37 Here it will be seen that the death-rate varies from less than one in a hundred among the well-vaccinated to the enormous mortality of 37 per cent among Colonel Wintle’s followers. These figures, remember, are taken from no single outbreak, where phenomenal conditions might prevail, but they represent a steady average drawn from twenty years of London smallpox. I might quote other corroborative tables of statistics, but I feel that if the foregoing fails to convince no other evidence is likely to succeed. Colonel Wintle remarks that London and Liverpool are more afflicted by smallpox than any other towns and deduces from that an argument against vaccination. The reason for the prevalence of the disease is of course that they have a larger floating population than any other English city and that therefore it is more difficult to enforce the vaccination acts. With all the zeal in the world a public vaccinator cannot eliminate smallpox in a large port with a constant influx of foreigners and seamen. Anti-vaccinationists harp upon vaccine being a poison. Of course it is a poison. So is opium, digitalis, and arsenic, though they are three of the most valuable drugs in the pharmacopaeia. The whole science of medicine is by the use of a mild poison to counteract a deadly one. The virus of rabies is a poison, but Pasteur has managed to turn it to account in the treatment of hydrophobia. As to fatal cases following vaccination, medical men are keenly alive to the necessity of using the purest lymph, and no candid enquirer can deny that some deplorable cases have resulted in the past from the neglect of this point. Such incidents are as painful as they are rare. Every care is now used to exclude a possibility of a strumous or syphilitic taint being communicated, these being the only constitutional diseases which have been ever known to be conferred. As I said in my previous letter, there are some children who will fester and inflame if they are picked with a pin, and these occasionally have their hereditary weakness brought out by the vaccination. Such stray cases, however, even if we allowed Colonel Wintle’s extreme estimate of one a week, bear an infinitesimal proportion to the total amount of good done. At present if a child dies of any cause within a certain time of its vaccination the anti-vaccinators are ready to put it down as cause and effect. Convulsions, whether arising from worms, or teething, or brain irritation, are all ascribed to the pernicious effect of what the literature of the league terms “that filthy rite.” In conclusion, there is no reason why Colonel Wintle should not hold his own private opinion upon the matter. But he undertakes a vast responsibility when, in the face of the overwhelming testimony of those who are brought most closely into contact with disease, he incites others, through the public press, to follow the same course and take their chance of infection in defiance of hospital statistics. Only the possession of an extremely strong case can justify a man in opposing medical men upon a medical point, and this is of all points the one which should be most cautiously approached, as the welfare of the whole community s at stake. Should I put forward some positive and dogmatic views upon the rifling of guns or the trajectory of a shell, Colonel Wintle, as an artillerist, would be justified in demanding that I should produce some good reasons for the faith which was in me. The tendency of the scientific world, if we may judge from the work not only of Pasteur and Koch, but also of Burdon-Sanderson, Toussaint, and others, lies more and more in the direction of preventive methods of inoculation to check zymotic disease. In opposing that tendency Colonel Wintle, however much he may persuade himself to the contrary, is really opposing progress and lending himself to the propagation of error. To anyone who wishes to know exactly the evidence upon Which the practice of vaccination is based I should recommend “The Facts about Vaccination,” published by the National Health Society, 44, Berners-street, London. A. CONAN DOYLE, M.D., Bush Villa, Southsea”

As it happens, the very first publication of Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes character occurred only four months after his two letters promoting compulsory vaccination were issued (per https://web.archive.org/web/20210125024658/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/books/booknews/7759600/Inscribed-copy-of-Sherlock-Holmes-debut-book-for-sale.html ):

“The copy of A Study In Scarlet, the debut novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of only two inscribed examples known to exist. Sotheby’s will auction the work, which it described as ‘’one of the rarest books of modern times’, in London this summer. The book was published in 1887 and took fewer than three weeks to write. Describing its significance, Sotheby’s said: ‘Undoubtedly the most important book Conan Doyle ever wrote, A Study In Scarlet gave birth to Sherlock Holmes, explained how he and Dr Watson came to be together and set in motion one of the most highly successful characters - and indeed the first major serial character - in English literature, a forerunner of everyone from Hercule Poirot to James Bond.’ Despite being a hit on publication, the work was initially rejected by a succession of publishers. It finally made it into print in November 1887, in Beeton’s Christmas Annual. The issue sold out in 14 days and was later republished, but Conan Doyle never received a penny more for the work, having given up all the rights to his publisher for the sum of £25. [..] The author’s inscription reads: ‘This is the first independent book of mine which ever was published, Arthur Conan Doyle.’ Sixty Holmes tales appeared over 40 years after the publication of A Study In Scarlet, gripping readers around the world.”

Given the apparent deception involved in the William J. Burns stories published in McClure’s Magazine and the close association of Doyle and Burns, one might pose this question:

Is it possible that the two letters submitted by Arthur Conan Doyle which railed against “anti-vaccinationists” were associated with his remarkable success, very shortly thereafter, in publishing his Sherlock Holmes stories?

Pause to reflect upon the strong convictions of Edmund Burke who in Reflections on the Revolution in France published in 1792 (check year) wrote that (see also http://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-3-an-act-of ):

“Along with the monied interest, a new description of men had grown up with whom that interest soon formed a close and marked union- I mean the political men of letters. Men of letters, fond of distinguishing themselves, are rarely averse to innovation. [..] What they lost in the old court protection, they endeavored to make up by joining in a sort of incorporation of their own; to which the two academies of France, and afterwards the vast undertaking of the Encyclopedia, carried on by a society of these gentlemen did not a little contribute. The literary cabal had some years ago formed something like a regular plan for the destruction of the Christian religion. This object they pursued with a degree of zeal which hitherto had been discovered only in the propagators of some system of piety. [..] They contrived to possess themselves, with great method and perseverance, of all the avenues of literary fame. [..] To this system of literary monopoly was joined an unremitting industry to blacken and discredit in every way, and by every means, all those who did not hold to their faction. To those who have observed the spirit of their conduct it has long been clear that nothing was wanted but the power of carrying the intolerance of the tongue and of the pen into a persecution which would strike at property, life, and liberty.” (pp. 97-98)

In addition to literature, the press was (and arguably is) subject to control by what Burke might describe as “the monied interest”. Quigley in his aforementioned text details the pervasive influence of the Rhodes Group on the London Times reporting in the lead up and aftermath of the Jameson Raid (of 1895) in the Boer War in South Africa (pp. 109-111). He then goes on to make the emphatic statement that:

“(T)he Milner Group controlled The Times, indirectly from 1912 if not earlier and directly from 1922. [..] This influence was not exercised by acting directly on public opinion, since the Milner Group never intended to influence events by acting through any instruments of mass propaganda, but rather hoped to work on the opinions of the small group of ‘important people,’ who could in turn influence wider and wider circles of persons. This was the basis on which the Milner Group itself was constructed; it was the theory behind the Rhodes Scholarships; it was the theory behind the ‘The Round Table’ and the Royal Institute of International Affairs; it was the theory behind the efforts to control All Souls, New College, and Balliol and, through these three, to control Oxford University.” (p. 113)

The premise of mandatory vaccination is clearly an exceptional case, in that mass propaganda would be necessary to convince a population to accept the idea on a personal basis. Even if laws passed which require vaccines, in a country like England based on individual liberty, each individual makes a choice about whether to abide by the letter of the law or find a way around it. The latter might hold particular appeal given that even Doyle acknowledges “fatal cases following vaccination”, adding the dismissive phrase, “Such incidents are as painful as they are rare”.

Letters composed by a medical doctor like Arthur Conan Doyle with statistics and what appear to be sound and forceful arguments would be expected to influence the population to accept compulsory vaccination within their personal sphere. And this contention would be even more convincing if the doctor authored stories which only the best of logicians would be capable of crafting.

Is it conceivable that there was a quid pro quo, with Doyle signing the two letters in exchange for promised fame as an acclaimed author?

Let us take the inquiry one step farther.

Is it within the realm of possibility that Arthur Conan Doyle did not himself conceive of all of the Sherlock Holmes stories with which he is credited? In other words, is it possible that some (or all) of the detective stories were ghost-written and falsely attributed to Dr. Doyle in exchange for his acting as a highly visible and credible proponent of compulsory vaccination?

***

Chapter 5: The Mystery of the Death of Joseph Meister and Louis Pasteur’s Rabies Treatment

Let us explore one section of Doyle’s first letter further.

“Anti-vaccinationists harp upon vaccine being a poison. Of course it is a poison. So is opium, digitalis, and arsenic, though they are three of the most valuable drugs in the pharmacopaeia. The whole science of medicine is by the use of a mild poison to counteract a deadly one. The virus of rabies is a poison, but Pasteur has managed to turn it to account in the treatment of hydrophobia.”

Louis Pasteur gained fame through his development of several vaccines, including one for rabies. A brief commentary on Pasteur’s connection with Joseph Lister, founder of modern surgery, and a useful timeline is summarized at https://histmed.collegeofphysicians.org/louis-pasteur-joseph-lister-and-the-mystery-of-the-smudged-date/

“Louis Pasteur, Joseph Lister, and the Mystery of the Smudged Date”, 3 November 2015, by Karie Youngdahl, Project Director, History of Vaccines Herein, a letter written to Pasteur’s protege and colleague, Emile Roux reveals “the important connection between Pasteur and Joseph Lister, who is known as the founder of modern surgery. In the 1860s, Lister built on Pasteur’s findings that germs contributed to fermentation and putrefaction: he demonstrated that use of an antiseptic helped prevent wounds from becoming infected. The two struck up a friendly correspondence and met in England when Pasteur addressed the International Medical Congress in 1881 on vaccination for anthrax and chicken cholera. [..] Pasteur addressed the letter to his protégé and collaborator Emile Roux. “(Medical historian Robert Abbe, 1851-1928) included the following translation: ‘August 8, 1883 My Dear Roux, Do not bother about that affair of Sarda. I have sent the box for which he asked from Carcassonne. I have just written to Lister and had the idea of promising him two vaccinations of the maximum strength yet made for his use in surgery. Can you send him this—you ought to have something at hand of that strength. Best wishes, L. Pasteur’ To which vaccine was Pasteur referring in the letter, and why would Lister the surgeon be interested? In 1883, Pasteur had already had successes with veterinary vaccines for anthrax and chicken cholera. It’s conceivable that he might have been referring to one of those preparations, though one wonders what use Lister would have had with animal vaccines. Pasteur’s first vaccine for use in humans, the rabies vaccine, was still two years away. In the summer of 1883 Pasteur had not yet begun to systematically attenuate the rabies virus, and he would not treat a human with rabies vaccine until 1885. [..] But what if we take a closer look at the date on the letter and investigate what was happening around the time? The date itself is difficult to read and partially obscured by a smudge. The year could just as easily be 1883, 1885, or 1886. [..] If the date on the letter was actually August 8, 1885, Pasteur would have already successfully used his rabies vaccine on Joseph Meister, whom he first treated on July 6, 1885. Alternatively, an 1886 date would be contemporary with Lister’s appointment to an English commission charged with investigating Pasteur’s rabies treatment. (In fact, out of Lister’s commission would arise the Lister Institute of Preventive Medicine, for rabies treatment and study of other infectious disease.) It is instances like this where a small smudge of a date on a letter might make a world of difference in interpreting the sequence of historical events…”

While there may be some debate over the date, it should be emphasized that the historian most closely connected to the letter placed the date as 1883. Given the context of the letter, it suggests that Pasteur may have experimented with vaccinating humans (whether for rabies, cholera, or anthrax) prior to the accepted date of 6 July 1885.

An interesting part of the story of the first patient vaccinated by Pasteur concerns the cirmcumstances of his death (per https://www.academia.edu/89936467/History_Great_myths_die_hard with several secondary references in linked article):

“History: Great myths die hard by Heloise Dufour, NATURE | VOL 502 | 3 OCTOBER 2013 HOW MEISTER DIED In July 1885, a 9-year-old French boy named Joseph Meister was badly bitten by a rabid dog, and faced near-certain death. Instead, young Meister entered medical history: he was Louis Pasteur’s first human patient to be treated and saved by a rabies vaccine. For more than half a century, accounts of the story in both English and French have been given a dramatic ending. In 1940, 55 years after his life was saved, Meister was serving as a gatekeeper at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. The story goes that when German forces invaded Paris in June that year, soldiers arrived at the institute demanding access to Pasteur’s tomb and, rather than surrender his saviour’s resting place to the Nazis, the 64-year-old Meister killed himself. Two years ago, while researching life in occupied Paris for a book on biologist Jacques Monod, we came across a contemporaneous diary by Eugene Wollman in the archives of the Pasteur Institute. Wollman was head of the institute’s bacteriophage lab and resident on site, and his entries directly contradict the popularized accounts of Meister’s suicide. The diary reveals that the date, means and motive have each been altered in the making of a myth. In the widely repeated narrative, Meister killed himself on 14 June or 16 June, just after the German invasion of France. But on 24 June, ten days after the Germans entered Paris, Wollman wrote: “This morning, Meister was found dead.” It is often reported that Meister shot himself, but Wollman stated: “He committed suicide with gas.” Some sources note that Meister committed suicide because he could not bear the idea of the Nazis profaning Pasteur’s tomb. Wollman makes no mention of any such incident. Instead, he indicates that Meister was “very depressed” and that “his wife and children had left”. Like millions of others, they had fled Paris ahead of the onrushing German army. Our interest piqued, we scoured published accounts of Meister’s death, as well as several written sources in the Pasteur Institute’s archives and museum. Moreover, Marie-José Demouron, Meister’s granddaughter, kindly granted us an interview. Together, these sources confirm Wollman’s version and shed further light on the motive for Meister’s suicide. Meister apparently believed that his family had perished in enemy bombing, and was overwhelmed with guilt for having sent them away (ref. 11, and M.-J. Demouron, personal communication).”

Why might Joseph Meister’s death- an alleged suicide in both accounts- be sensationalized in the press? To understand the context of Pasteur’s work and Meister’s association, it is helpful to consider some excerpts from “Louis Pasteur, the Father of Immunology?” by Kendall Smith, published in the journal Frontiers of Immunology in April 2012. ( https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3342039/ )

“As a student of immunology, I learned that Louis Pasteur was really the father of immunology, despite Edward Jenner’s pioneering introduction of vaccination to prevent smallpox in 1798 (Smith, 2011). Although successful, Jenner’s experiments led to no understanding as to how immunity develops. By comparison, in addition to his many contributions to microbiology, Pasteur introduced the concept that vaccination could be applied to any microbial disease, and he reported methods as to how the virulence of microbes could attenuated so that live microbes could be used to make prophylactic vaccines that could be made in the laboratory and manufactured in unlimited quantities for use worldwide. As if that were not enough, Pasteur also introduced the concept of therapeutic vaccines with his studies of rabies. Thus, he showed that what we now call post-infection prophylaxis could be used to treat individuals who were exposed to a virulent organism, and if applied soon enough after infection, clinical disease and death could be averted. [..] As I too became interested in vaccines later in my career, I began to wonder about Pasteur’s pioneering vaccine work, especially the idea that it was important to use live attenuated microbes to generate immunity. Between the 1880s and the mid twentieth century, no one had reproduced Pasteur’s work, attenuating bacteria to make vaccines. [..]”

Kendall Smith then provides an interesting detailed account of Pasteur’s work to disprove “spontaneous generation” though his famous experiment in 1862 and progresses to his work in the late 1870’s. In the next excerpt, which is rather long, I would ask the reader to pay especially close attention to the mindset of Louis Pasteur was at the timeframe after his scientific findings were challenged, starting in summer of 1880, and his documented actions shortly thereafter.

“Throughout medieval times, anthrax was a disease primarily of livestock, and it still is considered so. In humans, the most common affliction is a skin inflammation, and in the eighteenth and early nineteenth century, cutaneous anthrax was known as wool sorter’s disease, because farmers and mill workers would contract it from handling animals and wool that were contaminated by anthrax spores. However, for the livestock industry, anthrax was a serious problem, in that many animals could succumb to a more serious disease manifested by both gastrointestinal and pulmonary symptoms, followed by shock and death. Once animals died and their corpses were allowed to disintegrate in a pasture, it was well known that if a particular pasture was suspect, the reintroduction of fresh animals in the spring often resulted in a reappearance of the disease. Of course, as a result of Koch’s experiments, now we know that the ability of the microbe to sporulate enables it to withstand harsh temperatures and conditions that occur during the winter months. Two years after Koch’s publication proving the microbial nature of anthrax, Pasteur presented a Summary to the Sessions of the Academy of Sciences (Pasteur et al., 1878). According to Pasteur: The only way currently available to science to experimentally prove that a microscopic organism is the cause of both the illness itself and its transmission, is to subject the microbe to serial cultures. Pasteur goes on to describe his experiments with the anthrax bacillus, never mentioning that Koch had already demonstrated the culture of the anthrax microbe 2 years earlier. In concluding, he states that: I ask the Academy not to dismiss these curious results before I demonstrate one important theoretical conclusion. We insist on demonstrating at the start of these studies (that are opening a whole new world of knowledge) a proof that the cause of transmissible, contagious and infectious diseases resides essentially and uniquely in the presence of microorganisms. Only 2 years later, Pasteur again presented to the members of the Academy a treatise entitled “Of Infectious Diseases, Especially the Disease of Chicken Cholera” (Pasteur, 1880). In this presentation, Pasteur first reminded the members that the theory of spontaneous generation was false, as demonstrated by his experiments performed more than 20 years previously. He then set the stage by stating, Infectious diseases consist of most of the major disasters, such as small pox, scarlet fever, rubella, syphilis, glanders, anthrax, yellow fever, typhus, and bovine plague. Pasteur then discussed the phenomenon of vaccination as introduced by Edward Jenner almost 100 years before. The practices of vaccination and variolization have been known in India for the longest time. Even before Jenner demonstrated the efficacy of vaccinia, people of the countryside where he practiced already knew that cowpox protected against small pox. The facts about vaccinia are unique, but the facts about non-recurrence of virulent diseases are more general. The organism never expresses twice the effect of chicken pox, scarlet fever, typhus, plague, small pox, syphilis, and others, as the immunity persists for a long time at least. Pasteur then introduced the problem of chicken cholera and mentioned that M. Toussaint, a professor at the veterinary school of Toulouse, had been first to culture and isolate the microbe that he thought to be responsible for the cause of the disease in chickens. Pasteur went on to say that he had discovered an improved culture medium for the microbe, and… We can diminish the microbe’s virulence by changing the mode of culturing. This is the crucial point of my subject. I ask the Academy not to criticize, for the time being, the confidence of my proceedings that permit me to determine the microbe’s attenuation, in order to save the independence of my studies and to better assure their progress. This is a crucial aspect of Pasteur’s experiments and of his presentations to the public. In France it was common practice to submit a sealed note (called a pli cachete) on an important scientific discovery to the Academy of Sciences to secure or protect one’s priority. In contrast, an official patent (brevet d’invention) was necessary to establish one’s right to the commercial exploitation of that discovery. Pasteur thus kept it a secret as to exactly how he had attenuated the virulence of the chicken cholera microbe for more than 9 months, until October of 1880. Eventually Pasteur disclosed that his methods simply involved culturing the microbe exposed to atmospheric oxygen for prolonged culture intervals, i.e., longer than 2–3 months. However, he never explained why oxygen should weaken microbes, especially the aerobic microbes, of which the chicken cholera was one, and anthrax is another. It is likely that he did not want to risk others trying to repeat his methods, both from the standpoint of the fear of their success, as well as their failure. Pasteur then described using the “live atmosphere-attenuated” cholera vaccine to immunize animals against lethal challenges of the microbe, and stated that It seems as if the initial microbe inoculations (of the live attenuated vaccine) have depleted a certain element that healing does not reconstitute and that the absence of which hinders the development of this small organism (when re-inoculated a second, third, and fourth time). This explanation will without doubt, become general and applied to all infectious diseases. I would like to point out to the Academy two main consequences to the facts presented: the hope to culture all microbes and to find a vaccine for all infectious diseases that have repeatedly afflicted humanity, and are a major burden on agriculture and breeding of domestic animals. The importance of Pasteur’s theory, i.e., that it was possible to attenuate the virulence of all microbes, simply by passing them in special culture conditions, can only be appreciated by understanding the competition that developed between Pasteur and Toussaint in the summer of 1880 involving different approaches to the creation of a vaccine for anthrax. The story is detailed in a book entitled “The Private Science of Louis Pasteur” by Gerald Geison, who was Professor of History at Princeton University (Geison, 1995). Pasteur had begun working on a vaccine for anthrax 3 years previously in 1877, soon after Koch’s announcement on the isolation of the causative anthrax bacillus. On July 12, 1880, Henri Bouley (a fellow veterinarian and friend of Toussaint) read before the Academy of Sciences a report from Toussaint (who was not a member of the Academy), which described the initial results of his experimental vaccine trials. In contrast to Pasteur’s “live atmosphere-attenuated” vaccine, Toussaint generated his vaccine simply by killing the bacilli by heating for 10 min at 55°C. Using this vaccine, Toussaint had conducted trials on 8 dogs and 11 sheep. Of the eight dogs, four had been injected with the vaccine and had survived a series of four successive injections of virulent live anthrax. By comparison, all four unvaccinated dogs succumbed to the first injection. A similar result was obtained with the sheep. In August while vacationing, Pasteur heard the news of Toussaint’s vaccine experiments from Bouley. He responded as follows: My very good colleague, Since yesterday morning, when I received your letter, the extracts of the journals, and the Summary of the Academy of Sciences-all at the same time –I have been in astonishment and admiration over the discovery of M. Toussaint-in admiration that it exists, in astonishment that it can be. It overturns all the ideas I had on viruses, vaccines, etc. I no longer understand anything. Ten times yesterday, I had the idea of taking the train to Paris. I really cannot believe this surprising fact until I’ve seen it, seen it with my own eyes, though the observation that establishes the fact makes me want to confirm it to my own satisfaction. The Academy of medicine has thus received a severe lesson. It will surely have grasped that one does not deal lightly with facts of this order in public, that contemplation is appropriate in the face of such solutions to such problems. I am too moved to write more fully. I have dreamed about it, both asleep and awake, all through the night. Best to you and thanks. L. Pasteur As Geison (1995) pointed out, Pasteur’s expression of surprise and agitation makes sense only in the context of his general theoretical views on infectious diseases and immunity. Because of his successes in his studies of the metabolism of living microbes, Pasteur naturally extended his microbiological concepts to immunity. Linking immunity with the biology of microbes, especially the nutritional requirements of different microbes, he suggested that the tissues of the invaded host might contain only trace amounts of substances required for the growth and survival of the microbe, just as some culture media contained only trace amounts of vital nutrients. If so, the invading microbe might soon exhaust the supply of these trace substances, rendering the host an unsuitable medium for the microbe’s subsequent cultivation. Thus, the host would not support the growth of a subsequent infection by the microbe, and would be “immune.” Also, an attenuated microbe would be one that had been stressed by cultivation, either in vitro or in vivo, in an environment that was limiting in essential nutrients, thereby causing it to lose its virulence. Thus, central to Pasteur’s conception of immunity, was the biological activity of a living, if attenuated, microbe that depleted the host of essential nutrients. It was Toussaint’s claim that he had in fact produced a “dead” vaccine against anthrax that moved Pasteur to state that “it overturns all the ideas I had on viruses, vaccines, etc.” As one might imagine, given Pasteur’s theory, and his statements already made to the Academy, his lance had been planted. He could not, and would not, graciously admit that he was wrong. The story only goes downhill from this point. In the public critique that Pasteur was soon to issue against Toussaint’s work, his central theoretical concern was precisely the question of “live vs. dead” vaccines. In August, 1880, soon after announcing his heat killing method of vaccine production, Toussaint switched his procedures and had begun to subject the bacilli to the action of carbolic acid, which Joseph Lister used as an antiseptic for the treatment of surgical wounds. Pasteur did not announce the discovery of his own “live attenuated” anthrax vaccine until February 28, 1881 (Pasteur et al., 1881b). Of significance, Pasteur linked his new vaccine with his earlier chicken cholera vaccine by ascribing attenuation in both cases to the action of atmospheric oxygen, “atmospheric attenuation.” However, there was an important difference between the production methods of the two vaccines. Unlike the chicken cholera microbe, the anthrax bacillus formed spores that “resisted the attenuating effects of atmospheric oxygen.” It had taken much time and empirical effort to ascertain that a spore-free culture of anthrax could be produced at a temperature of 42–43°C. Subsequently, on March 21st, Pasteur reported further successful results testing his vaccine in sheep, which stimulated a challenge by the Agricultural Society of Melun, at Pouilly-le-Fort, which is 40 km from Paris. Examination of Pasteur’s lab notebooks (Geison, 1995) revealed that he had been conducting small trials, testing his vaccines in animals during this time, with less than conclusive results as to the protective efficacy of the live atmospheric attenuated vaccine. However, at the same time Pasteur’s lab was testing a vaccine prepared by M. Chamberland who was experimenting with a vaccine prepared by chemical treatment with potassium-bichromate, which is an oxidant commonly used in chemistry labs to clean glassware. In small-scale tests this vaccine was working. If Pasteur had failed to accept the challenge from the veterinarians, he would certainly have damaged his reputation in his competition with Toussaint. Moreover, there were already rumors that Pasteur was really seeking to profit financially from his “secret remedies” against livestock diseases. Therefore, Pasteur “impulsively” accepted the challenge and on April 28, 1881, he signed a detailed and demanding protocol, which was performed in May. Of 50 sheep in the trial, half were vaccinated on May 5th and May 17th, while the other half served as unvaccinated controls. All of the sheep were then challenged with a virulent culture of anthrax bacilli on May 31st. On June 2, 1881, there were more than 200 observers, including government officials, local politicians, veterinarians, farmers, agriculturists, cavalry officers, and newspaper reporters present to view the results of the experiment. All of the vaccinated sheep were alive, while most of the unvaccinated sheep were already dead, with the remaining obviously very ill.”

At this point, Kendall Smith provides an outline of Pasteur’s experience with tests of his experimental vaccine against anthrax in sheep in spring of 1881, adding that, “Only Pasteur and his collaborators knew of the real nature of the vaccine used for this famous trial.” Smith analyzes notes in lab notebooks, but the details of the vaccine preparation and the vaccine experimental trial (in sheep) are both obscured from view. Today, we might surmise that Louis Pasteur benefitted from a “good press”.

“The up-shot of this public triumph of Pasteur’s vaccine was that he received credit for developing the first successful vaccine against anthrax. Toussaint subsequently published only 2 more scientific papers before he died in 1890 at the age of 43, after suffering a mental breakdown. It was not until 1998, that the French government officially recognized Toussaint’s vaccine as the first effective vaccine against anthrax. In this regard, it is noteworthy that Robert Koch, who became one of Pasteur’s chief competitors, always hailed Toussaint as the worthy inventor of vaccination against anthrax, and persistently denigrated Pasteur’s contributions to microbiology (Geison, 1995). With the success of the anthrax vaccine, Pasteur was intent on using his vaccine efforts on a disease important for humans. Just 9 days after his Academie des Sciences address, on June 22, 1881, he spoke at The International Congress of Directors of Agronomic Stations in Versailles. In speaking about the promise of his atmospheric attenuation method, he said that he had extended the method to a previously unknown “microbe of saliva” that he had detected in a child who had died of rabies. Early on in Pasteur’s foray into vaccines, he wanted to find an animal disease that also affected man. Rabies provided that opportunity. Later, after he had “successfully” created a rabies vaccine, he insisted in private correspondence that he had undertaken the study of rabies “only with the thought of forcing the attention of physicians on these new doctrines”-that is to say, the still controversial germ theory of disease, and the technique of vaccination through atmosphere-attenuated cultures (Geison, 1995). He also was quite cognizant of the ethical problems associated with using experimental approaches on humans. Rabies provided the perfect disease, in that it was not an endemic or epidemic disease, like smallpox for example (Smith, 2011). In fact, it was relatively rare, at least in humans. Therefore, a prophylactic trial as in the anthrax experiment with 50 sheep was unapproachable, both for practical as well as ethical reasons. However, rabies was quite serious, in that after a bite from a rabid animal, the disease was usually lethal, and the illness and death quite horrible. This kind of situation, as well as the long incubation interval between the initial bites and the onset of symptoms, which could be several months, lent itself perfectly to a therapeutic intervention, rather than preventative.”

The author, Kendall Smith, then provides some useful background on attempts to understand rabies disease transmission along with Pasteur’s efforts to comprehend it. Skipping that part and moving ahead from 1881 to 1884 in the story, Smith reports the following:

“Subsequently, over the next few years, Pasteur experimented with methods of serial passage of the rabies virus through different species to ascertain whether he could attenuate its virulence. He then reported in May, 1884 that the serial passage of the virus from dogs through monkeys would attenuate it when re-inoculated back into dogs. Subsequently, in the year between this report and July of 1885, when he began treating the boy Joseph Meister who had been badly bitten by a supposedly rabid dog, Pasteur performed many different kinds of experiments on dogs as well as rabbits. Together with Roux a new method evolved in the lab to try to attenuate the rabies virus. Spinal cords taken from rabbits newly dead of rabies were suspended in flasks open to the air that contained potassium hydroxide as a desiccant, which Pasteur introduced to prevent the cords from putrifying. It appeared to Pasteur that each day of desiccation gradually led to an attenuation of virulence, such that after 14 days, if a portion of the dried cord was emulsified and injected into either rabbits or dogs, it had lost its virulence. In the course of these experiments, Pasteur’s concept of the mechanism of immunity underwent another paradigm shift. According to his notebooks, he began to doubt the validity of his biological “exhaustion” theory, at first in the case of rabies, and then more generally (Geison, 1995). According to an unusually explicit theoretical entry into his notebook on the January 29, 1885, he was growing increasingly confident that he had made an “immense discovery” of potentially “great generality”-namely that the living rabies virus produced an inanimate, soluble, chemical “vaccinal substance” which was detrimental to the continued replication of the virus. This is the mechanism that now Pasteur began to believe was responsible for rendering immunity. It is this thought pattern that led him to experiments using serial inoculations going from fresh spinal cords (virulent) to successively dried (attenuated) spinal cords, instead of the other way around to try to generate immunity. Despite these new theories, Pasteur related to the Academies des Sciences on October 26, 1885 an almost unbelievable story of his successful “therapeutic vaccination” of a young boy who had been bitten multiple times by a rabid dog (Pasteur, 1885). He began his presentation by explaining how he had started experiments in 1882 with the inoculation of rabies virus from the spinal cord of a rabid dog into rabbits by trepanation, placing it under the dura matter covering the brain. After prolonged passage, >100×, the incubation interval was reduced from >15 to <7 days, thereby indicating increased virulence to Pasteur. He went on to state, The spinal cords of these rabbits are rabid throughout their length with a constancy in their virulence. If taking the greatest care possible to maintain purity one removes from these cords sections a few centimeters in length, and then suspends them in dry air, virulence slowly disappears until it finally disappears. Here, Pasteur assumed that the virus in the desiccated jars remained alive but had lost its virulence, and thus was attenuated. However, obviously Pasteur had no way to identify the rabies organisms, or to tell whether they were alive or dead. Having established these facts, here is the method to render a dog refractory (immune) to rabies in a relatively short time. In a series of flasks in which air is maintained in a dry state…each day one suspends a thickness of fresh rabbit spinal tissue taken from a rabbit dead of rabies. Each day as well, one inoculates under the skin of a dog 1 mL of sterilized bouillion, in which has dispersed a small fragment of one of these desiccated spinal pieces, beginning with a piece most distant in time from when it was worked upon, in order to be sure that it is not at all virulent. On the following days, one performed the same procedure with less old spinal tissue, separated by an interval of two days, until one reaches the last most virulent spinal tissue, that was placed only for a day or two in the flask. In this manner is the dog rendered immune to rabies. One can inject it with rabid virus under the skin or similarly on the brain surface by trepanation without rabies appearing. By the application of this method, I had made fifty dogs of all ages refractory to rabies without a single failure, when unexpectedly on the 6th of July last, three persons from Alsace presented themselves to my laboratory. Joseph Meister, 9 years old…had suffered not less than 14 wounds from a rabid dog two days previously. As the death of this child appeared inevitable, I decided, not without deep and severe unease, as one can well imagine, to try on Joseph Meister the procedure which had consistently worked in dogs. Pasteur then describes 13 inoculations given over 10 days to the boy, beginning with spinal cords that had been desiccated for 14 days and progressing to fresh spinal cord material. As of the time of the Academie meeting, Joseph Meister had remained healthy for 3 months and 3 weeks. Pasteur then went on to speculate as to why his vaccination had worked. “What interpretation should we give to this new procedure that I have made known to prevent rabies after a bite”…Many microbes appear to give rise in their cultures to material that have the property to impede their own development…Could it be that the rabies virus is comprised of two distinct substances, side by side, one which is living and capable of multiplying rapidly in the nervous system, and another, not alive, having the faculty, when in a suitable amount to inhibit the development of the first? After this presentation, Pasteur gradually withdrew from active experimentation, until his death in 1895 at age 73.”

Kendall Smith then concludes with:

“…The nature of the anthrax vaccine that Pasteur’s laboratory supplied to the many people who requested doses for their animals remains obscure, but was probably the potassium-bichromate-treated vaccine. Parenthetically, it is noteworthy that the vaccine was manufactured commercially by Pasteur’s team, in a lab around the corner, yielding a substantial income for the new Pasteur Institute, which was initiated in 1885. Therefore, this is one of the first, if not the first, example of a biotech company, and one that was used to support continued academic research. [..] As for rabies, after Pasteur’s initial report in 1885, donations poured in from all over the world, which went toward the construction of the first building of l’Institut Pasteur, which opened in 1888. Pasteur had an apartment in the building, where he spent much of his time until his death.”

And finally, Smith concludes his most interesting article with two quotes:

“In France, one can be an anarchist, a communist or a nihilist, but not an anti-Pastorian. A simple question of science has been made into a question of patriotism.” (Pasteur et la Rage) and “[Pasteur] was the most perfect man who has ever entered the kingdom of science.” (The Spectator)

If I may be so bold, I would like to offer an alternative explanation of events surrounding the vaccination of Joseph Meister and the lauded exploits of Louis Pasteur. Consider this possibility:

1. Recall that, “Early on in Pasteur’s foray into vaccines, he wanted to find an animal disease that also affected man.” Pasteur knew that while it would be laudatory to prevent disease in animals, it would be truly sublime to prevent them in humans. By the late 1870’s, if not earlier, he placed that goal above all others.

2. The challenge and competition presented by Professor Jean Toussaint, a professor at the veterinary school of Toulouse posed a threat to the legacy of Louis Pasteur. Professor Toussaint had not only tested a seemingly successful animal vaccine but also proposed an entirely different approach to vaccine development in the summer of 1880. Pasteur knew that one way to circumvent any competition would be to demonstrate success of one of his own vaccines in humans.

3. In accepting the challenge presented by Toussaint regarding the anthrax vaccine for livestock in 1881, Pasteur would have been taking a significant risk. While I cannot rule out the possibility offered by Kendall Smith that “luck favors the bold”, another possibility-more likely in my opinion- is that Pasteur was able to rig the vaccine trial in sheep.

Consider that “there were already rumors that Pasteur was really seeking to profit financially from his ‘secret remedies’ against livestock diseases” when “Pasteur ‘impulsively’ accepted the challenge and on April 28, 1881, he signed a detailed and demanding protocol, which was performed in May.” Pasteur may have been willing to split the future proceeds with those who conducted the experiment and witnessed the outcome, but only if the experiment worked out in Pasteur’s favor. Given the behavior- with regards to the Surgisphere scandal, for instance- we have witnessed of those who conduct, report and publish studies, would it be surprising to learn that the same general attitude also prevailed 150 years ago?

As Kendall Smith relates, “Parenthetically, it is noteworthy that the vaccine was manufactured commercially by Pasteur’s team, in a lab around the corner, yielding a substantial income for the new Pasteur Institute, which was initiated in 1885.”It is a peculiar trait of our syntax that parentheses indicate an item which may be deemed extraneous in prose while the very same parentheses used in mathematics demands our first and foremost attention, according to the order of operations. I suggest the mathematical approach with regard to Mr. Smith’s choice of the adverb ‘parenthetically’.

4. The note to Roux at the opening of this chapter, if interpreted with the date of 1883 (consistent with its original source), suggests Louis Pasteur was open to the possibility of testing his vaccine on humans prior a full verification in animals. The investors in the Louis Pasteur Institute, once opened in 1885, surely would have multiplied the pressure to accelerate toward this goal. Nearly four years had passed between the field test of Pasteur’s vaccine in sheep and the establishment of the Louis Pasteur Institute without a vaccine for humans being announced by Pasteur.

5. By 1885, Pasteur focused his full attention on the goal of attached his name to the development of a safe and effective vaccine for humans. A child exposed to a deadly disease would have offered a situation analogous to Covid whereby the usual ethical measures were bypassed. There is some question whether the dog which bit Meister actually even had rabies, but let us set that question aside until the next chapter. One must recognize that if the dog did indeed have rabies, it clearly would have been to the great benefit of Louis Pasteur. Without the urgency of a life-or-death crisis, there would have been no opportunity to prove the value of Pasteur’s vaccine for humans.

It is essential to recognize the importance of the “influencers” in the media and within the scientific community at the time of Pasteur’s announcement of the recovery of Joseph Meister from rabies. How different would Pasteur’s work been perceived if the largest and most influential newspapers of the time expressed skepticism and demanded proof of the existence of rabies in the dog or a detailed explanation of the development of the vaccine. It might also be worth emphasizing that the early death of Pasteur main competitor, Toussaint, at age 43 profited the investors in the Pasteur Institute; of course, this may have been a coincidence.

Carroll Quigley’s aforementioned book The Anglo-American Establishment states that:

“(I)t would appear that The Times had been controlled by the Cecil Rhodes Bloc since 1884 and was taken over by the Milner Group in the same way in which All Souls was taken over, quietly and without a struggle.” (p. 102)

And less than two years after Pasteur’s pronouncement of his success with the “therapeutic vaccination” of Joseph Meister, the unknown doctor but soon-to-be-renowned mystery writer, Arthur Conan Doyle, heaped praise upon Louis Pasteur.

This brings us back to the question of why lies were told about the death, said to be suicide, of Joseph Meister at the Pasteur Institute years later. Could it be that Meister was in the same type of position as Charles F. Ulrich and Frederick Blum? Let us consider this possibility.

Joseph Meister would have known whether he was truly sick with rabies and whether he experienced various maladies as a result of his 13 injections from Pasteur. If either (or both) were true, it would make sense for the Pasteur Institute to keep him and make sure he received enough money to remain quiet. When the Germans entered Paris in June 1940, those involved with ensuring the reputation of the Pasteur Institute (perhaps individuals working there or perhaps part of an “otherwise interested group”) recognized a rare opportunity to eliminate a potential liability. In other words, there is a distinct possibility that Joseph Meister was murdered.

***

Chapter 6: Vivisection and the “Bernards”

Among Louis Pasteur’s close associates was Claude Bernard. Recall that Fyodor Dostoyevsky, in his character Dmitri Karamazov, generalized the use of Claude Bernard’s name to be synonymous with an individual who placed science or Machiavellian strategy in a higher place than the soul or Christian belief in his proclamation of “a contemptible Bernard”. Claude Bernard is said to have met Louis Pasteur on several occasions. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29236666/

“Claude Bernard and Louis Pasteur will meet on various occasions, scientific prizes were awarded by Claude Bernard to Louis Pasteur, Claude Bernard’s lessons were followed by Louis Pasteur at the Faculty of Science or at the College de France, and a friendly relationship were established.”

Some accounts (see https://directorsblog.health.azdhs.gov/who-is-louis-pasteur/ ) even state that Pasteur and Bernard together performed the first experiment relating to what became known as “pasteurization” on April 20, 1862.

One factor in why Claude Bernard found disfavor in the view of Dostoyevsky was Bernard’s development and employment of vivisection to advance medical science. Pasteur likewise was pilloried in some quarters because of his actions although others felt the advancement of science should be of higher priority.

One fierce critic of Pasteur was Philadelphia-based doctor, Charles Dulles (see https://babel.hathitrust.org.cgi/pt?id=uc1.31378008358924&seq=1 ). In this report titled “Pasteur’s Method of Treating Hydrophobia” published by the Victoria Street Society for the Protection of Animals from Vivisection” in 1886, Dr. Charles Dulles explained how Pasteur used dogs and rabbits in his work, “pieces of the spinal cord of one of the victims are removed ‘with precautions of purity as great as it is possible to secure’.” In other words, Dulles intimates that the spinal cords of the animals (victims) were procured while they were still alive.

Importantly, he later expresses skepticism that the dog which bit Joseph Meister was rabid.

“At an autopsy the dog’s stomach was found to contain hay, straw, and bits of wood; and on this fact alone the diagnosis of rabies in the dog rests t this day. Pasteur called Dr. Vulpian and Dr. Grancher to see the boy, and they said he was most inevitably exposed to contract hydrophobia, ‘on account of the severity and the number of his bites.’ The death of this child appearing inevitable, Pasteur then decided, ‘not without keen and cruel solicitude,’ to try his new method on him. He inoculated the boy with a half syringeful of spinal cord (he says, meaning no doubt diluted or delage”) fifteen days old. [..] In regard to the case of the boy, it may be briefly stated: First, because there is no proof that the dog that bit him was mad (everybody ought to know that the contents of a dog’s stomach are of no value as evidence of rabies), and because the boys’ wounds had cauterized, there is no reason to assume that he was in danger of having hydrophobia…”

Charles Dulles also adds the following:

“One of M. Pasteur’s patients, a girl aged ten, died of rabies while under treatment by him. This mishap Pasteur explained by saying she had come to him thirty-six days after being bitten, and that the virus in her system had made too great progress to be stopped. Its rapid action he explained on account of her youth-an assertion which is not borne out by facts-and because she had been bitten on the head, i.e., too close to the brain.”

***

Chapter 7: Buying a Stairway to Heaven- Adrien Proust compares Pasteur to Simon Magnus… and offers it as a high compliment

One scientist and doctor closely associated with Louis Pasteur was Adrien Proust, the father of author Marcel Proust. Louis Pasteur spoke of Adrien Proust in a letter, and the footnote (in English) reads (per https://www.lemanuscritfrancais.com/en/manuscript/pasteur-1822-1895/ ):

“[1] French physician, Adrien Proust (1834-1903), father of Marcel and Robert Proust, was elected a full member of the National Academy of Medicine in 1879, where he held the position of annual secretary from 1883 to 1888. He inaugurated the monument to Pasteur in Chartres shortly before his death in 1903.”

Adrien Proust served authored “Rapport Sur La Vaccine” in 1889 as part of his role in serving on the Committee for Public Hygiene of France (https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/bpt6k6112485t/f12.item ). Adiren Proust’s report, written in French of course, provides a myriad of statistics on diseases in various countries and suggests the benefits of not only vaccination, but also re-vaccination.

The translation from the bottom of Adrien Proust’s opening page reads:

“I emphasized the inadequacy of current legislation regarding smallpox prophylaxis, the isolation of patients, disinfection, and, more specifically, the requirement for vaccination and revaccination.”

On page 11, under the Heading “Happy Effects of Revaccination”, Proust relates:

“But vaccinating is not enough. We must revaccinate.”

Then on page 23, Adrien Proust points out that while vaccination is obligatory in both London and Berlin, re-vaccination is mandatory only in Berlin. He cites occurrence of death as far higher in London than in Berlin.

Years after authoring this report, in 1903, Adrien Proust gave a speech commemorating Louis Pasteur (www.yorktaylors.free-online.co.uk/articles/discours.xhtml and in the original French at https://www.amisdeproust.fr/images/feuilletage/brochure-AProust/files/basic-html/page31.html ) which began:

“Speech by Adrien Proust, Delegate from L’Académie de Médecine Gentlemen, In this town of Chartres where all epochs are in some way superimposed, from the fabled crypt of the Black Madonna which is nothing less than the ancient sanctuary of the Carnutes where Druids came to pray, to its cathedral that sets out in the middle of the plains of the Beauce the sculpted encyclopedia of the Middle Ages, it has been your wish that our own age too comes to leave, however modest it may be, a visible trace of its endeavours, as a testament to our faith. It was not your wish to aspire to a comparative monument a few paces away from one whose beauty has never been surpassed and in all likelihood never will be, but nevertheless it has been your wish to accomplish an appropriate commemoration. [..]”

His speech ends by comparing Pasteur to the magician, Magus. A translation to English reads:

“But just now I was evoking for you the memory of that encyclopedia in sculpture and paint from the Middle Ages which is the cathedral of the beautiful town that welcomes us today. I cannot help thinking, gentlemen, that in the XIIth century and even at the start of the XIIIth century, among the seven liberal arts, otherwise known as the sciences, medicine was not included. On the portals, in the stained-glass windows of our most ancient cathedrals you can easily make out geometry, astronomy, music, grammar, philology, but medicine is nowhere to be found. And it is only a little later, in the middle of the XIIIth century that you see it appear on the portal of Reims cathedral, holding up to its eye a vial in which it is carefully examining the urine of a sick person. On the other hand, on the portal of Chartres you will see an individual called Magus, the magician who symbolizes alchemy, hermetical study, vanquisher of evil, who grovels on his knees, and to whom this little statue was erected out of the gratitude of the men that he had preserved or saved. It is with a no less brotherly sentiment nor with any less religious gratitude that we offer today his statue to the good magician who has delivered humanity from the scourges that were thought to be invincible and who has given hope to hopeless invalids that one day they will be cured, and that one day the microbe that causes their illness will be discovered. Gentlemen, I was speaking to you a moment ago about the deadly plague in Florence. At that time as we have seen, it was believed that the plague was spread by disseminators who maintained pestiferous unguents in vast laboratories that they were going to diffuse everywhere. Well! scientific progress which has caused so many strange imaginings of the ancient past to leave the realm of miracles and make them enter the realm of reality, appears also to have realized this superstition that belongs to an era of naivety, but by changing its character of witchcraft to the good, like those poisons that medicine has turned into remedies. There is no doubt that it was not only in the imaginations of men of the Middle Ages that there existed laboratories in which plague germs were cultivated; today they exist in reality; the mysterious source is indeed cultivated there, but it is no longer destined to wage war against humanity, but to cure it and even to prevent the outbreak of disease. Pasteur, gentlemen, was the ingenious creator of these beneficial laboratories for which Humanity and Science will always observe an eternal gratitude.”

Adrien Proust’s reference to ‘Magus’ is commonly known as ‘Simon Magus’, and he is held in low regard in Christian doctrine. The Encyclopedia Britannica (https://www.britannica.com/biography/Simon-Magus ) describes the magician Simon Magus as follows:

“Simon Magus (flourished 1st century ad) was a practitioner of magical arts who probably came from Gitta, a village in biblical Samaria. Simon, according to the New Testament account in Acts of the Apostles 8:9–24, after becoming a Christian, offered to purchase from the Apostles Peter and John the supernatural power of transmitting the Holy Spirit, thus giving rise to the term simony (q.v.) as the buying or selling of sacred things or ecclesiastical office. Later references in certain early Christian writings identify him as the founder of post-Christian Gnosticism, a dualist religious sect advocating salvation through secret knowledge, and as the archetypal heretic of the Christian Church.”

Acts 8:9-24 (New American Standard Bible) reads as follows:

Now there was a certain man named Simon (Magus), who formerly was practicing magic in the city, and astonishing the people of Samaria, claiming to be someone great; and they all, from smallest to greatest, were giving attention to him, saying, “This man is what is called the Great Power of God.” And they were giving him attention because he had for a long time astonished them with his magic arts. But when they believed Philip preaching the good news about the kingdom of God and the name of Jesus Christ, they were being baptized, men and women alike. And even Simon (Magus) himself believed; and after being baptized, he continued on with Philip; and as he observed signs and great miracles taking place, he was constantly amazed. Now, when the apostles in Jerusalem heard that Samaria had received the word of God, they sent Peter and John, who came down and prayed for them, that they might receive the Holy Spirit. For He had not yet fallen on any of them; they had simply been baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. Then they began laying their hands on them, and they were receiving the Holy Spirit. Now when Simon (Magus) saw that the Holy Spirit was bestowed through the laying on of the apostles’ hands, he offered them money, saying “Give this authority to me as well, so that everyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit.” But Peter said to him, “May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could obtain the gift of God with money! You have no part or portion in this matter, for your heart is not right before God. Therefore repent of this wickedness of yours, and pray the Lord that if possible, the intention of your heart may be forgiven you. For I see that you are in the gall of bitterness and in the bondage of iniquity.” But Simon (Magus) answered and said, “Pray to the Lord for me yourselves, so that nothing of what you have said may come upon me.”

Take special note that in this account Simon Magus did not agree to repent and pray for forgiveness. Rather, he merely and perhaps sarcastically, told Peter and the other disciples to pray for him instead.

Suffice it to say that this speech in Chartres tells us much about both its subject, Louis Pasteur, and its deliverer, Adrien Proust.

***

Chapter 8: Was Marcel Proust vaccine-injured? Was his most famous work ghost-written and attributed to him?

Marcel Proust, the older son of Adrien Proust, eclipsed the fame of his father. His “A La Research du Temps Perdu” (sometimes translated to English as In Search of Lost Time) is considered to be among the greatest novels ever written. One source (https://thegreatestbooks.org/the-greatest/classic/books ) ranks it second only to James Joyce’s Ulysses.

The novel A La Research du Temps Perdu consists of seven volumes, given various translations to English:

1. Swann’s Way, published in 1913.

2. In the Shadow of Young Girls in Flower, published in 1918.

3. The Guermantes Way, published in 1920-21 (split into two volumes initially).

4. Sodom and Gomorrah, published in 1921-22 (also split into two volumes initially).

5. The Prisoner, published in 1923.

6. The Fugitive, published in 1925.

7. Finding Time Again, published in 1927.

Those among the Way Out Substack readers who have taken the time to read “Decode Part 3” ( http://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-3-an-act-of ) will recall that Ulysses may be best understood as a novel merely attributed to Joyce. In reality, as editor, Harriet Shaw-Weaver “wove” Bernard Shaw’s prose into very important sections of the book. In other words, ghostwriting played a large role in the crafting of Ulysses, and massive support from “influencers”, in the form of literary critics, played an oversized role in building the reputation of Ulysses as the GOAT – the “greatest of all time”. One might consult the Book of Daniel, Chapter 8 and reflect upon the appropriateness of this acronym for the novel.

It struck me that the second “greatest of all time” novel by Marcel Proust might also be ghostwritten by others with the credit being given to Proust, so I began to look for clues. It did not take me long to learn that Marcel Proust died prior to the publication of the last three volumes of his massive novel. Marcel Proust (10 July 1871 - 18 November 1922) is said to have died of pneumonia at age 51. The story goes that his brother, Robert, who along with his housekeeper took care of Marcel, and others assisted in taking his handwritten notes, which consisted of an enormous number of pages, and converting them to typeset.

An ‘Homage to Marcel Proust’ (see https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015065524335&seq=7 ) was published in January 1923, less than two months after Marcel Proust died. In addition to his brother Robert, more than fifty French authors and literary critics wrote passages commemorating Marcel Proust, praising him and his work, in what appears to be a kind gesture. However, one must remember that by this time, only about half of the massive novel attributed to him had even been published.

While Joyce and Proust were contemporaries, James Joyce did not contribute to the homage to Proust. However, at least one source recounts an alleged meeting between them (see https://readingproust.com/joyce.htm “Mr. Joyce, may I introduce M. Proust?”)

“I was entranced to learn, in William Carter’s superlative and Proust-sized biography, more about the fabled meeting between the great Frenchman and the great Irishman in 1922, toward, the end of Proust’s life. It was on May 15 that Proust set out for the Hotel Majestic to attend a supper in honor of the impressario Serge Diagalev and the dancers of the Ballets Russes. It was a post-performance party, so began at 12:30 a.m., which of course was the perfect time for the nocturnal Proust to bestir himself. By this time he was seriously ill. He ate little and almost never went out in public. However, the host was Sydney Schiff, an English admirer and a longtime friend who under his pseudonym Stephen Hudson would one day translate the final volume of the Search under the title of Time Regained. In his invitation, Schiff noted that Picasso would be there, but didn’t mention the name of James Joyce, whose epochal novel Ulysses had been published in Paris two months before. Joyce arrived late to the party (though before Proust) [..] (A)s William Carter writes in Marcel Proust: A Life ‘Suddenly, the door opened and Proust entered, wearing a fur coat.... Joyce followed the Schiffs to the door and attached himself to Proust for the rest of the evening. Perhaps geniuses attract, or perhaps Joyce, underdressed and slightly drunk, felt more comfortable in the company of a fellow practitioner of his craft.... The creators of Leopold Bloom and Charles Swann had little to say to each other. Nonetheless, there are many variations of [their] meager exchange.... Proust, presumably unimpressed with Joyce, never related the encounter to anyone who recorded it. According to William Carlos Williams, Joyce complained about headaches and his eyes, while Proust bemoaned his poor digestion.”

The health of Marcel Proust is a widely-discussed topic among those who write about his life, and in some accounts was even described in some accounts as an “semi-invalid”. (see https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/first/s/shattuck-way.html?_r=2 ):

“At thirty, Proust was already a deeply eccentric man, and still living at home on an allowance. His preferred schedule of rising in the afternoon and going to bed at dawn estranged him from his own family. The events of the next few years came perilously close to paralyzing him. His younger brother, a doctor following in their father’s footsteps, married in 1903 and set up on his own. At the wedding, Marcel was a grotesque semi-invalid figure in several overcoats and mufflers. A few months later their father died, and Mme Proust devoted herself for two years to caring for Proust’s asthma and hay fever, and helping him translate Ruskin. She also organized dinners for his friends in their apartment. Then, after a short illness, Mme Proust died in 1905. Her son lay for almost two months in sleepless seclusion in the apartment, and then spent six weeks in a private clinic. After this, his nocturnal and neurotic behavior became more pronounced than ever.”

For another example, the Harvard Gazette in “Harvard will Devote a Semester Celebrating Marcel Proust”, 12 Feb 2013 (ref. https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2013/02/a-remembrance-of-things-proust/ ) states:

“Famously, Proust suffered from asthma and other ailments — and just as famously would often exaggerate his delicacy, wrapping himself in scarves and greatcoats while at table in tony restaurants. Proust kept his living spaces sealed and later in life often felt well enough to write only in the middle of the night, when the air seemed more pure. But his renowned seclusion had an artistic origin, too — the sheer compulsion to write. Around 1909, his desire to complete the book he called cela — “this” — heated to boiling. That same year, he wrote a friend, finishing the work became “a duty.” It was never a complete seclusion, said Proulx (François Proulx, a lecturer at that time in Harvard’s Department of Comparative Literature), who is eager to dispel the myth that Proust lived out his final years boxed up in cork-lined rooms. Proust still went out, sometimes scouring the late-night Hotel Ritz for friends. In addition, a voluminous correspondence kept him informed and connected. ‘They’re his lifeline to the outside world,’ said Proulx of the letters. ‘But they’re also the way to keep the world at bay.’”

Some sources report that Marcel Proust suffered from his first asthma attack when he was 9 years old while others say it occurred at age 10. If true, this would have placed his “first asthma attack” sometime between the summers of 1880 and 1882, the very timeframe during which Louis Pasteur learned of his Toussaint’s advancements in vaccine development and surely sought to leapfrog his competition by proving the success of vaccines in humans.

It is tempting to consider the possibility that the onset of Marcel Proust’s ill health was initiated by vaccine injury of one of the formulations developed by Pasteur. Suppose Marcel had become sick, say from cholera, or bitten by an unknown dog which evaded capture. Would his father, Adrien Proust, have been tempted to advocate for the administration of a potential remedy to his son, perhaps developed by Pasteur, if he believed it would work, despite having not been fully tested? If Marcel had suffered a vaccine injury as a result, would his father have publicized the matter or, rather, cover up the adverse event to preserve- and perhaps advance- his career?

But let us set aside that possibility and consider a less speculative one. Adrien Proust himself advocated fiercely for mandatory vaccination and revaccination against smallpox in 1889. Therefore, it would be logical to assume that Marcel Proust received multiple doses of the smallpox vaccine in his youth and throughout his adult life as well. How many doses did he receive, and were any of them administered around the time he had his first documented “asthma attack”?

Indeed, there is some debate about the maladies from which Marcel Proust suffered. A 2016 article in Medical Hypotheses titled, “The Real Malady of Marcel Proust and What it Reveals about Diagnostic Errors in Medicine” provides useful insight (available in part at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987716000736 ):

“Abstract

Marcel Proust, author of À La Recherche du Temps Perdu, was considered a hypochondriac not only by the numerous specialists he consulted during his lifetime but also by every literary critic who ventured an opinion on his health, among them several clinicians. However, Proust’s voluminous correspondence, as detailed in its attention to his every symptom as his novel, provides valuable clues to Proust’s real, organic, and rare illness. Proust, in fact, was not only genuinely ill but far sicker than he even he believed, most likely suffering from the vascular subtype of Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome. Ironically, Proust’s own doctors and his clinician-critics replicated the same kinds of diagnostic errors clinicians still routinely make today, shedding light on the plight of patients with rare illnesses.” If the hypothesis happens to be correct, it should be noted that a recent medical journal article (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12225415/ ) discloses that “a strong association between POTS and Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome Type III (EDS) exists. Eighty (80) percent of patients with EDS have POTS. This severe side effect indicates that providers need to be aware of this strong association of HPV vaccinations and POTS. In this report, we will present a case of a young woman with a past medical history significant for EDS type III who was diagnosed with POTS after receiving Gardasil 4 vaccination. This case demonstrates the need for physicians to be aware of the association of POTS with EDS type III and HPV vaccination. Physician awareness of the associations, signs, and symptoms of POTS and earlier testing at the first presentation of signs and symptoms will limit the negative impact on patient’s quality of life.”

Regarding Marcel Proust, Yellowlees Douglas continued in the introduction of the article as follows:

“Literary history teems with hypochondriacs, but none as famous or prolix as Marcel Proust, who lovingly documented his every ache, fever and bout of dyspepsia in a correspondence nearly as voluminous as the pages of his novel À La Recherche du Temps Perdu. No commentary on Proust is complete without mention of his hypochondria, evidenced most recently in Alain de Botton’s How Proust Can Save Your Life, just as no history of famous hypochondriacs is complete without mention of Proust, who cropped up most recently in Brian Dillon’s recent Nine Hypochondriacs. The ranks of commentators on Proust’s hypochondria even include several clinicians, one of whom dedicated an entire monograph to Proust’s morbid preoccupation with his own ill health which, every commentator agrees, amounted to little more than relatively mild asthma exacerbated by peculiar dietary, sleep, and living habits. This picture of Proust has only a single, but rather substantial problem, lurking in it. The same loving catalogue of aches and fevers also reveals that Proust was suffering from an organic and visceral illness. In fact, if one reads Proust’s correspondence with an eye not toward branding him a self-obsessed neurasthenic but toward understanding what afflicted him, one understands that Proust was not only genuinely ill—but almost certainly more seriously ill than even he imagined himself to be.”

Yellowlees Douglas then adds an intriguing comment:

“The more one considers Proust’s case, the more striking and puzzling the unanimous agreement about his hypochondria. However, the explanation for his literary critics’ reactions is simple. No one who complained of ill health at such length and in such detail could be genuinely ill and still manage an output of three million published words in a career begun relatively late in life.”

How could it be that all of the literary critics agreed that Marcel Proust suffered from hypochondria rather than a real disease? If we give credence to Edmund Burke, the answer lies in the existence of an “alliance of ‘men of letters’ with ‘monied interest’” (pp. 96-98, Reflections on the Revolution in France), examples of the latter being the Rhodes Group, Milner’s Kindergarten, the Rockefeller family, and the Rothschild family. According to Burke, “The literary cabal had some years ago formed something like a regular plan for the destruction of the Christian religion”.

Naturally, Rhodes and Milner are British rather than French, but remember that Burke was writing about the French Revolution when he laid out his thoughts. If one bears in mind the words of Bernard Pares (in the book Russia and Reform, published in 1907), “In 1830, a Government after the English model was adopted by France; and the two constitutional powers began to form a rival camp to that of despotism.” (p. 45) Bernard Pares adds this in the footnote, “Form, O, ye peoples, your holy alliance; join hands, join hands, all round.” –Beranger. In “Decode Part 3” ( http://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-3-an-act-of ), it is demonstrated that ‘despotism’ may be broken into a variation of a French idiom for ‘luck’: ‘des pot –ism’. The connotation is that the intelligentsia, comprised of men of letters and oligarchs of France and England, would join forces to prevent any persons outside their cabal- such as a king or elected official- from influencing or enforcing the rule of law, through the ‘luck’ of their general disposition.

The medical journal article continues:

“What ailed Proust: a differential diagnosis On one point, Proust’s commentators all agree: the writer suffered from asthma, evident from his first attack at age ten. If we disregard the belief, held by clinicians in Proust’s day through the fifties, that asthma resulted from a morbid craving for maternal affection, what is most striking about Proust’s symptoms is that complaints about his breathing account for less than half his reports on his bodily afflictions. The rest concern the state of his stomach and bowels, with a small proportion dedicated to bodily aches and pains, as well as intermittent fevers departing as mysteriously as they arrive. Nor were these complaints due to Proust’s predilection for self-medicating or to the bizarre practices he adopted to avoid what he believed were triggers for his asthma. These practices included seldom venturing outdoors in daylight and remaining shut in a sealed bedroom, burning fumigation powders, lying swaddled in blankets and coats before a fire that blazed year-round. On the contrary, his complaints about his sinuses, stomach, bowels, and joints long pre-date his attempts to accommodate them, as evidenced in early letters to his mother during a period in which he was living and eating normally.”

Before offering a list of maladies which might have afflicted Marcel Proust, article author Yellowlees Douglas points out:

“(H)is gastroparesis also holds the key to what really ailed the writer, as gastroparesis can be symptomatic of serious, multi-system disorders. [..] While the use of opiods can cause both gastroparesis and the constipation Proust occasionally reported, he only reported taking trional and heroin years after he first mentioned symptoms of gastroparesis. Ironically, the sedatives and painkillers Proust used to dampen the discomfort caused by his gastroparesis ended up exacerbating the very symptoms he was attempting to alleviate.”

Clearly, sometime after his initial encounter with persistent illness, it is reasonable to draw the conclusion that Marcel Proust entered a cycle of addiction. The only reasonable counter-argument one might make is that no one who is both sick and addicted to heroin could produce the volume of work required to produce À La Recherche du Temps Perdu, recalling Douglas’s statement that “No one who complained of ill health at such length and in such detail could be genuinely ill and still manage an output of three million published words in a career begun relatively late in life.”

The most logical answer to this apparent conundrum is that Marcel Proust did NOT write À La Recherche du Temps Perdu. Consider the possibility that Marcel Proust did not go out late at night to meet other authors; rather, it is possible that the authors who were ghost-writers of the novel attributed to Proust simply lied about meeting Proust at places like the Hotel Ritz. Most (or all) of the correspondence said to be between Proust and so many others clearly could have been fabricated as easily as the novel.

A principal challenge is determining which information can be relied upon, in part or in whole, and what information is completely false. One way to improve the odds of accessing the former is to look for information published contemporaneously with the novel’s publication. For example, the aforementioned An ‘Homage to Marcel Proust’ (see https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015065524335&seq=7 ), published in January 1923, would seem to be a particularly useful resource.

The advocacy of these prominent writers and critics, who so emphatically praised Marcel Proust, prompted many among the well-educated public to read his work.

And there is little doubt those prospective readers held high expectations. In October 1925, shortly after the release of the second-to-last volume of À La Recherche du Temps Perdu, The New York Times published this editorial (from https://www.nytimes.com/1925/10/01/archives/the-perfect-proustian.html ):

“One of the queerest of contemporary literary religions or mysteries is the cult of MARCEL PROUST. Among its initiates and evangelists are conspicuous English and American writers, Mr. A. B. WALKLEY and Mrs. WHARTON, for example, whose competence and intellectual sincerity are unquestioned. The profane who stand outside the temple door should be saddened as well as puzzled by a skepticism that is a confession of inferiority. Some of us have tried to qualify; would have been eager converts; but we couldn’t “get” Proustism. Perhaps we waded desperately through the original, the exceedingly original, French of the book called in English “Swann’s Way.” In a moment of petulance ANATOLE FRANCE called THIERS the worst French writer. What would he have styled PROUST? The worst non-French writer? Perhaps he is better in English. Volume after volume of his everlasting flow about nothing has been, is being, is to be published. In The New Republic EDITH RICKERT ponders another Way-book. The trip covers 800 pages. MARCEL, it seems, holds the analysis “record”: In the forty-eight pages in Volume 2, concerned with the grandmother’s death, less than a dozen altogether are used to present the scene or the actors; and of these pages about three would cover all the dialogue. The analysis, then, includes about three-fourths of the content. Again, in the great dinner scene, where little but description and dialogue would be looked for, at least two-thirds of nearly two hundred pages are concerned with the interpretation of the invisible. In a third passage tested only about 7 percent of a hundred pages consisted of anything but psychological analysis. Even the raptured congregation finds the knees of its faith sagging. “Why do some of us, with an irritation that swells to exasperation, still “read on?” “Because we care about the truth.” PROUST reveals to us “some manifestations of human life that have escaped others.” His latest translated Way-book is a pretty tough nut, but let us press on in the path of perfection. PROUST, with the help of his translator, is even able to write not only an intelligible but an occasional beautiful paragraph. In short, let us be patient and brave and hopeful: We are warned by the titles of the works yet to come to us in English that we shall descend to lower depths in “Sodom et Gomorrhe,” and that after bitter personal disillusion we shall be rewarded with the clue to the process in “Le Temps Retrouvé.” Can we persist with unflagging courage to the end? In spite of miles of microscopic analysis, in spite of tons of admittedly indigestible sentences? Yes. We begin to see the piteous, interminable task to which the Proustians have devoted themselves. They are asking themselves: “What the devil is all this stuff about?” When they have traveled through the twenty-five thousand, or whatever the number is, of precious pages they will be able to decide, as EDITH RICKERT, torn between faith and disbelief, says, whether MARCEL was the supreme genius of his age, as many competent critics declare, or merely a clever psychoanalyst, or no more than a notoriety whom, as we know, Mr. GEORGE MOORE cannot “stomach.” Meanwhile, let those who love it sniff delightedly “pure essence of PROUST” and “essence of the Faubourg Saint-Germain.”

I agree wholeheartedly with this New York Times editorial.

A “man of letters” promptly defended the work of Marcel Proust in a letter-to-the-editor published five days later (https://www.nytimes.com/1925/10/06/archives/the-perfect-proustian.html ):

“To the Editor of The New York Times: In your editorial “The Perfect Proustian” I read: “In a moment of petulance Anatole France called Thiers the worst French writer. What would he have styled Proust? The worst non-French writer?” You may not know that Proust was introduced to the reading world by Anatole France himself. Proust’s first book, “Les Plaisirs et les Jours,” contains a very eulogistic preface by the old master, written at a time when young Marcel was entirely unknown. Proustians are people much too civilized to say that any one who does not like Proust is therefore inferior. There are types, and Proust can only appeal to some; for instance, more to introverts than to extroverts, more to analysts than to synthetists, more to philosophers than to men of action. The Proustians I know do not wish nor expect that the people (neither most nor many) will ever like Proust. The sincere Proustians will always be a minority, but that in itself does not establish a general superiority on their part. They do not wish everybody to be like themselves—they enjoy too well the spectacle provided by the diversity. In order to like Proust one must have (besides intelligence, culture and other qualities quite compatible [sp.] with a dislike for him) an unusually keen interest in psychology, and an amount of leisure that not everybody has. Proust is to be read slowly. Proust’s style is something new to us, and new reading habits are required to fully enjoy his books. We must adjust our tempo to his. Proustians might be pleased to learn that the French seminar of Cornell University is devoting the present academic year to the study of Marcel Proust. J. B. ALEMANY. Ithaca, N. Y., Oct. 1, 1925.”

The background of this “man of letters” is as follows, (per https://www.fundacioncristinamasaveu.com/en/portfolio/alemany-jose/ ):

“ALEMANY, José (Blanes, Gerona, 1895 – Provincetown, Massachusetts, 1951) Professor of psychology and Romance languages, Alemany is considered one of the best Spanish photographers who alternated the experimental avant-garde and the romantic vision. He was a writer, lecturer and friend, among others, of Albert Einstein and Bertrand Russell, developing his teaching career in the United States at the Universities of Syracuse and Cornell (NY) and the Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh. The photographs that remain of his legacy were taken between 1932 and 1942 and fundamentally capture the landscape, figures and portraits.”

Subsequently, another letter was published in the New York Times, responding to Professor Alemany ( https://www.nytimes.com/1925/10/09/archives/proust-puffed-by-the-master.html ):

“To the Editor of The New York Times: In a letter written by J. B. Alemany and published in THE TIMES Oct. 6, he gently chides the editor for not knowing that Marcel Proust was introduced to the reading world by Anatole France. While it is true that Proust’s first book, “Les Plaisirs et les Jours,” is prefaced by a puff signed by France, saluting the young boulevardier as “an Ingenuous Petronius, a depraved Bernardin de St.-Pierre,” it appears that the master did not write the preface himself, nor had he read the book it sponsored. Mr Burton Rascoe. In the current number of Arts and Decoration, writes in praise of Proust, and then says: “Anatole France confessed to Marcel le Goff in a conversation recorded in “Anatole France a la Bechellerie” that he had never been able to read Proust and could not understand his writings. But there was the preface with which France had sponsored Proust’s literary debut. The preface was actually written by France’s belle aimee, Mme. Arman de Caillavet, although France probably polished it up a bit, added some of his own stylistic touches, and signed it. It was a practice, it seems, with France in those days to gratify aspiring young literary novices who came to him seeking to have him write prefaces to their work. France never read the books; but Mme. de Caillavet did, and whenever she found a new writer whom France could recommend without compromising his own reputation for literary taste and discrimination, she wrote the preface and France signed it.” The very civilized Proustians will doubtless be glad to add this bit of Information to the lore they already treasure. C. D., New York. Oct 7, 1925.”

As referenced above, Anatole France was often described as the ‘master’ of the French novel (incidentally, in French the word for novel is ‘roman’). Was the preface written in support of Marcel Proust a true statement of the true feeling of this ‘roman master’ for the author? Or was it an early example of misinformation surrounding Marcel Proust?

It occurred to me that the key to understanding Marcel Proust would lie in his first published work, Les Plaisirs et les Jours. This book was published in 1896 when Marcel Proust was 25 years old. It is comprised of several short stories coupled with descriptions of various events and places. The 3-page preface by Anatole France can be easily found (at http://archive.org/details/prefacesintroduc0000anat/page/222 ).

It is repeated in full below:

Tellingly, one phrase attributed to Anatole France is the citation of a quote credited to his contemporary, George Bernard Shaw.

“…To the goatherds of Helicon, the grave Hesiod sang the Works and Days. It would be a sadder task to sing The Pleasures and Days to the fashionable men and women of our times, if there be any truth in the saying of that English statesman who averred that ‘life would be tolerable were it not for its pleasures.’” (Shaw credited with quote at https://www.azquotes.com/quote/830304 )

Then in the second-to-last paragraph, the name ‘Bernardin’ appears in a mention of two ironic contradictions in terms. To wit, Bernardin de Saint-Pierre was widely admired for his moral character while Petronius (the Roman writer under Nero’s rule) was famous for his shrewd use of irony:

“…Such is his manner, his art. He displays in it a sureness of aim surprising in so young an archer. He is not in the least innocent. But so sincere is he, and so true, that he takes on a character of naiveté, and that in itself conveys a charm. In him there is something of a depraved Bernardin de Saint-Pierre and an ingenuous Petronius.”

Interesting the final paragraph, perhaps coincidentally, seems to foreshadow one of the best-known scenes in ‘Search for Lost Time’ when Proust’s narrator dips “a short, plump little cake called a petit madeleine” into a cup of tea. Upon tasting the madeleine in the tea, the narrator experiences an ‘exquisite pleasure’ which in turn leads to recollections of his youth:

“Fortune has smiled on this book of his. It will fare on its way through the town adorned and perfumed with the flowers which Madelaine Lemaire has showered upon it with that divine hand which scatters both roses and the roses’ dew.”

It is noteworthy that the ‘madeleine scene’ occurs in an early section of Swann’s Way, the first volume of Search for Lost Time.

I acquired an English translation (by Louise Varese) of Les Plaisirs et les Jours (translated as “Pleasures and Regrets) published in 1948, which includes the preface by Anatole France, and read the 221-page book in relatively short order. Indeed, the experience of reading this book turned out to be rewarding, but not because the writing was of high quality –far from it. Rather, I gained a much better understanding of what transpired to bring about the heralded work, À La Recherche du Temps Perdu, into being.

In the parts of the book where Marcel Proust describes inanimate objects like flowers and trees, the descriptions are drawn out with a exhausting profusion of adjectives which might, in modern times, foreshadow a possible career writing for the J. Peterman catalog.

However, whenever Marcel Proust wrote about social interactions, the work is strange, often morbid, and generally shows a complete ignorance of human nature.

His first short story in Les Plaisirs et les Jours ends with the title character, an ill middle-aged man on his deathbed, named ‘Baldassare’ with recollections of his childhood with his mother tucking him into bed, kissing him, and then warming his feet with her hands. Then he dies. Very well – Proust presents us with a tragedy of sorts, and certainly a vision of one’s mother might indeed occur in such a situation.

His second story begins with the narrator being a ‘young girl’ who is older than fifteen, though her exact age is unknown. In the first scene, she in the midst of committing suicide by shooting herself in the head. Very well- another tragedy. Once more, Proust’s narrator speaks of maternal longings:

“(S)he would come to kiss me goodnight after I was in bed, an old custom she had abandoned because it caused me too much pleasure and too much pain, because due to my calling her back to say goodnight again and again, I could never go to sleep, not daring finally to call her any more, but feeling more than ever the passionate need, always inventing new excuses, my burning pillow to be turned, my icy feet which her hands alone could warm.”

Here, it should be mentioned that the first 40 or so pages of the first volume of À La Recherche du Temps Perdu (named Swann’s Way) involves the narrator in bed early describing sleep and then begging for a kiss from his mother.

The last two short stories of Les Plaisirs et les Jours put on full display the unusual way Marcel Proust views interpersonal relationships. In ‘Melancholy Summer of Madame de Breyves’ (20 pages long an dated July 1893 in Varese’s translation), the well-to-do and attractive title character is bumped on the elbow by a man she does not know near a cloakroom, and he subsequently requests that she come to his room. Then, rather than responding in any way, she turns to talk to someone else. Later on, with no further interaction, she for some reason becomes obsessed with the elbow-bumper. She “thought him almost ugly, knew he was not intelligent.” It was his mediocrity which led to her obsession, the traits of which are drawn out and left unresolved by the end of the story.

In one typical page, Marcel Proust, only 22 years old in July 1893, compares her obsession to “the opium she craves” and the man’s glances as “more invincibly sweet than shots of morphine”.

Proust’s utterly depressing tone of the passage on this page is extended for the last three-quarters of the story.

Anyone who suspects that Proust final short story in Les Plaisirs et les Jours might be more uplifting because of its title, ‘The End of Jealousy’, is soon disappointed. What begins as a somewhat typical dating relationship between a man (Honore) and a woman (Francoise) turns into the man’s obsession for reasons which are unclear. After a lengthy description of his state of mind, Honore enters a church and, praying to God: “begged to die; prayed to be granted the peace of not loving Francoise anymore, not to go on loving her forever, so that at last he would be able to imagine her in the arms of someone else without suffering, since he could not help imagining her in the arms of someone else.” He soon begins to follow her everywhere as his state of mind deteriorates.

But then despite his behavior, strangely and abruptly, “she acquiesced with such joy at feeling him always near her that, little by little, this joy became contagious and slowly filled him with a confidence…”. In other words, she more-or-less appreciated his obsession with her. If the story had ended at this point, the reader might imagine that sometimes things just work out for two people with unusual characteristics.

Indeed, the man, Honore, wakes up with a newfound spirit less than two months after winning over his obsession and is experiencing “profound joy embellishing life that morning”, and then is… promptly run over by a horse, and both of his legs broken.

Naturally, this would be quite painful, but often one can recover from a leg injury, as others reassure him in the story. Instead, he becomes certain that his lover will leave him since he is “without legs” and that he will soon die. Honore then becomes obsessed with the idea that Francoise will take up with another man after he is dead. Proust spends several paragraphs laying out all kinds of possibilities after his death, as conjured by Honore:

“I don’t want anyone to give her more pleasure than I have given her, give her any pleasure at all. I want him to give her happiness, I want him to give her love, but I don’t want anyone to give her pleasure. I am jealous of the other man’s pleasure, I am jealous of her pleasure. I should not be jealous of their love. She must get married, she must choose carefully… But it will be sad just the same.”

Then, out of absolutely nowhere, Marcel Proust’s Honore introduces a memory of himself as a young boy being jealous that his mother would be attending a party after he had been tucked into bed to go to sleep:

“Then one of his little boy exigencies came back to him, of the little boy he was at seven when he had to go to bed every night at eight o’clock. The nights when his mother, instead of staying in her room, which was next to his, until twelve o’clock and then going to bed, had to go to some affair at eleven and until then would be busy dressing, he used to beg her to dress before dinner and to go away-anywhere, because he could not endure the idea that, while he was trying to sleep, anyone was preparing for a party, preparing to go out. And to please him and to quiet him, his mother, all dressed for the evening in her low-neck gown at eight o’clock, would come to kiss him goodnight and then would go to stay with a friend until the hour of the ball. And only in this way, grieved but calm, on those sad days when his mother was going to a ball, could he get to sleep. Now the same prayer he had made for his mother, the same prayer to Francoise rose to his lips...”

Six ponderous pages later, Honore indeed does die – hence the ‘end of jealousy’.

By themselves, these passages would tell us little aside from the fact that Marcel Proust wrote poorly about depressing subjects until he was 25 years old.

But a story in the middle section of Les Plaisirs et les Jours is the key to understanding everything related to Marcel Proust’s literary work. It is called ‘Ambitions and Tastes of Bouvard and Pecuchet’. These are two characters borrowed from Gustave Flaubert, who some claim are used them in a satirical sense.

The difficulty which arises for Marcel Proust is that attempted satire (if it even was an attempt at satire; it is difficult to tell) can fall flat if the delivery is poor, irritating-and sometimes even enraging-the object of satire and embarrassing the would-be satirist. His story begins with Bouvard and Pecuchet engaged a discussion where “Contemporary literature is of prime importance.” After assembling a “witty parody” of one writer and criticizing another, he comes to Anatole France and says of him, and subsequently other contemporary French authors:

“As for (Anatole) France, he is a good writer but a bad thinker, the contrary of Bourget who is profound but with no sense of form. They felt sad at the scarcity of genuine talent. And yet it ought not be so difficult, Bouvard felt sure, to express one’s thoughts clearly. But clarity is not enough, grace too (combined with forcefulness) is necessary, vivacity, elevation, and logic. He added irony. But in Pecuchet’s opinion irony is not indispensible; more often than not it fatigues and confuses the reader without benefiting him. In short, everyone writes badly. According to Bouvard the excessive desire for originality is to blame; according to Pecuchet it is due to the decadence of our morals. ‘We must have the courage to hide our conclusions in society,’ said Bouvard. ‘We would be regarded as slanderers and, frightening everyone, we would make ourselves generally unpopular. Our originality will do us enough harm as it is and we should make every effort to hide it. Better avoid talking literature in society.’ But there are other things that are important in society. ‘Take the question of bowing. Should one bow with the whole body, or the head only, slowly or quickly, just as one is or bringing the heels together, advancing or standing still, drawing in the small of the back or using it as a hinge?...”

At this point, we must take a short diversion to discuss one of the brilliant and clever works written by (perhaps I ought to use the neutral phrase ‘credited to’, but at this time I have no evidence to suggest ghost-writing) Anatole France. Anyone tempted to read À La Recherche du Temps Perdu should instead first invest their time into France’s Revolt of the Angels. As its title suggests, the book presents Satan as heroic and tells of the revolt of angels who descend from heaven (one-third of the heavenly host, to be precise) to support Satan in a revolt against God. The primary character, a ‘fallen angel’ named Arcade, begins as the guardian angel of a man who inherits oversees a vast reserve of books. After reading many of the volumes in the immense library, Arcade concludes that it would be better to fall from heaven and follow Satan.

In a revealing section (Chapter 32), Anatole France presents the fallen angel Arcade conversing with a woman collecting funds for Christian churches as Arcade responds with satire.

“After the conventional complimentary flourishes, Madame de la Verdeliére signed to Maurice to dismiss the angel. Maurice feigned not to understand. And Madame de la Verdeliére disclosed the ostensible reason of her visit. ‘Our churches,’ she said, ‘our beloved country churches,—what is to become of them?’ Arcade gazed at her angelically and sighed. ‘They will disappear, Madame; they will fall into ruin. And what a pity! I shall be inconsolable. The church amid the villagers’ cottages is like the hen amidst her chickens.’ ‘Just so!’ exclaimed Madame de la Verdeliére with a delighted smile. ‘It is just like that.’ ‘And the spires, Madame?’ ‘Oh, Monsieur, the spires! …’ ‘Yes, the spires, Madame, that stick up into the skies towards the little Cherubim, like so many syringes.’ Madame de la Verdeliére incontinently left the place.”

Thus, Anatole France implies that Christianity would be supplanted by means of worship of a substance imparted by a syringe. Whether he intends the injectant to be interpreted as an opium-based drug or a vaccine – or both- is a matter left to the reader to decide.

Near the end of The Revolt of the Angels, in Chapter 34, (https://archive.org/details/bwb_W9-ABR-575/page/335/mode/1up and in French: https://archive.org/details/larvoltedesang00fran/page/394/mode/1up )

“(Archangel) Michael, the commander-in-chief, ever loyal and brave, had lost, with the passing of centuries, his fire and enthusiasm. The conspirators of 1914, on the other hand, knew the very latest and the most delicate appliances of science for the art of destruction.”

Given that the book was copyrighted in and published in 1914 and that the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand took place on 28 June 1914, the phrase ‘conspirators of 1914’ is a conspicuous choice. It suggests that one may treat the ‘fallen angels’ might be viewed a metaphor for the ‘intelligentsia’, ‘Illuminati’, or, to use Dostoyevsky’s term and my own personal favorite, ‘the Bernards’. It leads one to wonder whether Anatole France might have had some advance notice of the events which were intended to instigate World War 1.

The final chapter tells of Satan having a dream in which he conquers God.

“‘Archangel Michael, and you, Powers, Thrones, and Dominations, swear all of you to be faithful to your God.” ‘We swear it,” they replied with one voice. And Satan said: ‘Powers, Thrones, and Dominations, of all past wars, I wish but to remember the invincible courage that you displayed and the loyalty which you rendered to authority, for these assure me of the steadfastness of the fealty you have just sworn to me.’ The following day, on the ethereal plain, Satan commanded the black standards to be distributed to the troops, and the winged soldiers covered them with kisses and bedewed them with tears. And Satan had himself crowned God.”

But then, as the events in the dream play out, Satan reflects that if he were to claim victory over heaven, he would become too much like God. Subsequently, Satan therefore refrains from doing outward battle:

“And Satan awoke bathed in an icy sweat. Nectaire, Istar, Arcade, and Zita (fallen angles) were standing round him. The finches were singing. ‘Comrades,’ said the great archangel, ‘no— we will not conquer the heavens. Enough to have the power. War engenders war, and victory defeat. ‘God, conquered, will become Satan; Satan, conquering, will become God. May the fates spare me this terrible lot; I love the Hell which formed my genius. I love the Earth where I have done some good, if it be possible to do any good in this fearful world where beings live but by rapine. Now, thanks to us, the god of old is dispossessed of his terrestrial empire, and every thinking being on this globe disdains him or knows him not. [..] And Satan, turning to the gardener, said: ‘Nectaire, you fought with me before the birth of the world. We were conquered because we failed to understand that Victory is a Spirit, and that it is in ourselves and in ourselves alone that we must attack and destroy Ialdabaoth.’”

The character Nectaire shares traits with the Greek Epicurus and, through allusions to playing pipes, the Greek god Pan. By Ialdabaoth, Anatole France alludes to God. Anatole France’s symbolism whereby the fallen angels representing the ‘Bernards’ is complete as they operate hidden outside visible governing bodies throughout the world with the goal of destroying God. Incidentally, Anatole France won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1921 for his “brilliant literary achievements”.

Many literary critics surely contend that Anatole France’s Revolt of the Angels is to be taken in the spirit of irony, and might speculate that Marcel Proust’s statement [“As for (Anatole) France, he is a good writer but a bad thinker.”] was also irony. Remember, however, this work by Proust was published when Proust was only 25 years old and unknown whereas and when the highly respected ‘roman master’ Anatole France was age 52. Surely, under the circumstances of ambiguous irony a best, it would have been taken by France to be an insult.

Likewise, but many other writers of the day would have taken offense to the upstart Marcel Proust’s denigration of French ‘men of letters’ with:

“They felt sad at the scarcity of genuine talent.”

“In short, everyone writes badly.”

And ‘We must have the courage to hide our conclusions in society’.

How do you think the French ‘men of letters’ reacted these comments and to the line: “(I)rony is not indispensible; more often than not it fatigues and confuses the reader without benefiting him.”?

It would seem that this statement reflected Marcel Proust’s own views since nothing else within Les Plaisirs et les Jours is ironic.

To answer this question, ask yourself, “How would the writers of ironic humor for ‘Monty Python’ or the popular American TV show ‘South Park’ react to being called incompetent by someone with practically neither experience nor talent for writing?” To ‘give the devil his due’, so to speak, one must admit that ‘men of letters’ like Anatole France-and the writers for South Park- are quite clever and gifted in the art of expression. Surely, these insults would have been viewed as an open invitation to satirize the exceptional morose and comically tedious writer, Marcel Proust.

***

Chapter 9: The curious case of the translations of John Ruskin, given that Marcel Proust hardly spoke English

Despite the advocacy by Anatole France in its preface, Proust’s first work published in 1896 was not widely read. Subsequently, there was a rather long 8-year gap (1896 to 1904) between any sort of publications by Proust, which raised many questions once Proust’s so-called masterpiece became popular, a point to which we will return shortly. Proust’s next two published works, released in 1904 and 1906 respectively, consisted of translations of works by the English author and Oxford University’s first Slade Professor of Fine Art John Ruskin (1819-1900).

Some passages from “The Philosopher Net” website https://thephilosopher.net/prust/wp-content/uploads/sites/369/2025/04/On-Reading-Proust-Marcel.pdf includes an English translation of the lengthy preface (titled “On Reading”) which introduces Ruskin’s work. This preface, originally written in French and attributed to Marcel Proust, and a foreword sheds some light on the presently accepted story of how Proust’s two translated works came into existence, along with some context on the two Ruskin works he translated. Some of the material must be ‘taken with a grain of salt’; bold font indicates the more pertinent portions. The paper at this website also includes a partial text of John Ruskin’s Sesame and Lilies with footnotes attributed to Proust and provides framework for discussion points herein.

To begin, one might ask why John Ruskin was chosen by Marcel Proust, to such a degree that Proust is sometimes called a “disciple” of Ruskin. A second question one might raise is why the two works – The Bible of Amiens and Sesame and Lilies, among many written by John Ruskin, were selected for translation.

“Although little read today, John Ruskin (1819-1900) was one of the most influential writers and thinkers of the nineteenth century. (p. 7) [..] Proust [..] turned to studying French Gothic architecture, making Ruskinian pilgrimages (as did many art-lovers at the time, before widespread art photography), and writing articles on Ruskin. By early 1900, Proust claimed to know Ruskin’s Seven Lamps of Architecture, The Bible of Amiens, Lectures on Literature and Painting, Val d’Arno, and almost-600-page autobiography Praeterita ‘by heart’ (Tadié 350), and had decided to translate him.…” (For Proust), first came The Bible of Amiens, [..] Ruskin’s only book to do with France, being simultaneously about French history, a French city, and the French Gothic style’. The ‘Bible’ in question is the Amiens Cathedral. [..] Along with translating The Bible of Amiens, Proust added hundreds of footnotes, which often devour the page of Ruskin to which they are ostensibly attached.”

That John Ruskin was said to be so admired by Marcel Proust is remarkable given that Ruskin resigned his professorship at Oxford due to the university’s “vote endowing vivisection”, a practice supported by Adrien Proust and carried out by his colleagues, most notably Louis Pasteur.

The letter of resignation (given at the website https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/media/lancaster-university/content-assets/documents/ruskin/33OurFathershavetoldus.pdf ) is included with the very same Bible of Amiens and several other works by Ruskin. It is placed in a preface written in 1908. The introduction to his work includes additional letters written by Ruskin to a friend, one of which precedes his resignation from Oxford by a few months (p. LIV). First, in chronological order, here is one letter to a colleague from John Ruskin:

“December 1, 1884.—I’ve been in a hard battle here these eight weeks,—the atheistic scientists all against me, and the young men careless, and everything going wrong—so that I have had to fight with sadness and anger in all my work. My last lecture is to be given to-morrow, but I have been feeling more tired in this cold weather, and the correspondence is terrible. I have never a moment to draw or do anything I like—except throw myself on my bed and rest, or listen to any good music if I can get it quietly.”

The letter to the newspaper follows a few months later. Ruskin “resigned on 22 March 1885, and in the Pall Mall Gazette of April 21” his letter was made public (page LVI) as follows:

“BRANTWOOD , April 24 [1885]. “SIR ,—By mischance I have not till to-day seen your kindly-meant paragraphs on my resignation of the Slade Professorship at Oxford. Yet, permit me at once to correct the impression under which they were written. Whatever may be my failure in energy or ability, the best I could yet do was wholly at the service of Oxford; nor would any other designs, or supposed duties, have interfered for a moment with the perfectly manifest duty of teaching in Oxford as much art as she gave her students time to learn. I meant to die in my harness there, and my resignation was placed in the Vice-Chancellor’s hands on the Monday following the vote endowing vivisection in the University, solely in consequence of that vote, with distinct statement to the Vice-Chancellor, intended to be read in Convocation, of its being so. This statement I repeated in a letter intended for publication in the University Gazette, and sent to its office a fortnight since. Neither of these letters, so far as I know, has yet been made public. It is sufficient proof, however, how far it was contrary to my purpose to retire from the Slade Professorship that I applied in March of last year for a grant to build a well-lighted room for the undergraduates, apart from the obscure and inconvenient Ruskin school; and to purchase for its furniture the two Yorkshire drawings by Turner of Crook of Lune and Kirkby Lonsdale—grants instantly refused on the plea of the University’s being in debt. I am, Sir, your obedient servant, JOHN RUSKIN.”

This introduction written by Sir Edward Tyas Cook, who is described as an “English journalist, biographer, and man of letters. [..] In August 1888, Cook was recruited by his friend Alfred Milner for a part-time position with the Pall Mall Gazette.” ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Tyas_Cook ) The material surrounding these two letters in the introduction, written in 1908 by Sir E.T. Cook, juxtaposed to these letters attempts to diminish the association between Ruskin’s resignation and Oxford University’s support of vivisection.

Is it possible that the preface and translation attributed to Marcel Proust was also intended to downplay the role that vivisection played in John Ruskin’s resignation from Oxford? By adding a preponderance of footnotes “which often devour the page of Ruskin”, the work attributed to Proust would, for some readers, overshadow the original work by Ruskin. Was the goal of the translation of Bible of Amiens to diminish John Ruskin himself? Consider that Ruskin’s resignation preceded Pasteur’s treatment of Jacob Meister by only four months.

One might reason that the choice of the Bible of Amiens would make sense given the topic is France, but a second reason may have to do with the Christian themes. The use of vivisection led some Christian leaders to speak out against the practice, including John Ruskin himself.

At a meeting held at Oxford on 9 December 1884, the Bishop of Oxford and John Ruskin spoke at a meeting of anti-vivisectionists, and an account is available (see https://archive.org/details/b2235105x/page/6/mode/1up ). The Bishop of Oxford and Professor Ruskin are reported to have spoken as follows:

The Bishop spoke first: “His Lordship said he would like to say chiefly one thing that he felt that this question which had more immediately brought them together was in fact part of a much larger question, which he thought would more and more come before them, and would call upon them to speak and think and act. He thought so for this reason, that those who maintained the right to torture living creatures were now in the habit of meeting their opponents with a sneer. [..] He thought he seemed to perceive behind that statement the assertion of might against right — but at all events of might — that the strong should rule. They could rule, and because they could rule therefore they were to put aside feelings which of themselves had nothing to do with strength, and were in fact given them by the Author of their being especially as a protection to the weak. (Applause.) The strong would not allow this protection to take effect, and he thought he seemed to hear the same kind of sneer which was now so common against their cause in far different connections. He thought he could recall the echo of it in all that he had read of the days when William Wilberforce secured liberty for the slave. He was ridiculed, sneered at, and utterly despised by the generation with which he began to plead, and over whom he ultimately prevailed. But how he and the rest fought then way against a perfect hailstorm of sneers and reproaches must be known to many to whom he was speaking. Long after that time, was it not even said by great jurists on the other side of the water that a slave had no rights which a white man was bound to respect, and they sneered at those wretched philanthropists who talked of the emancipation of slaves very much as persons sneered at Antivivisectionists now. (Hear, hear)”

Then it was Professor Ruskin’s turn to speak:

“Professor Ruskin said he had learnt much from the speakers, but there were one or two points which he should wish to refer to. It was not the question whether experiments taught them more or less of science. It was not the question whether animals had a right to this or that in the inferiority they were placed in to mankind. It was a question — What relation had they to God, what relation mankind had to God, and what was the true sense of feeling as taught to them by Christ the Physician. The primary head and front of all the offending against both the principle of mercy in men and the will of the Creator of these creatures was the ignoring of that will in higher matters, and these scientific pursuits were now defiantly, provokingly, insultingly separated from the science of religion ; they were all carried on in defiance of what had hitherto been held to be compassion and pity, and of the great link which bound together the whole of Creation from its maker to the lowest creature. For one secret discovered by the torture of a thousand animals, a thousand means of health, peace and happiness were lost, because the physician was continually infecting his students not with the common rabies of the dog but with the rabies of the man, infecting them with all kinds of base curiosity, infecting the whole society which lie taught with a thirst for knowing things which God had concealed from them for his own good reason, and promoting amongst them passions of the same kind. No physician now dwelt in the least upon the effect of anger, upon the effect of avarice, upon the effect of science itself pursued without moral limit; and the rabies of all defiance and contradiction to all the law of God had become the madness abroad which was without reason at all, and was setting itself against everything that was once holy, once pure, once reverenced among them. For his part, he thought they must not dwell upon minute questions as to whether this or that quantity of pain was inflicted. The question was that here in Oxford their object was to make their youths and maidens gentle, and it seemed to him that they might at least try to concentrate then- efforts to prevent these subjects of science being brought into contact with the minds of the noblest youths and maidens who came there to be made gentlemen and ladies. Their noblest efforts and energies should be set upon protecting the weak and informing the ignorant of things which might lead them to happiness, peace, and light, and above all other things upon the relation existing between them and the lower creation in this life. He had always said that a gentleman was primarily distinguished by his fellowship with the nobler animals of creation, and the peasant chiefly by the kindness which he showed to every useful one.” (Applause.)

It should be stressed that the position with respect to vivisection taken by Professor John Ruskin of Oxford was remarkably similar to that of Fyodor Dostoyevsky. Both authors relied heavily on Christian themes to support their common stance.

Vivisection carried out under the premise that man is superior to animals is particularly pernicious when combined with the Nietzschean principle -channeling Darwin- that man is simply is another animal without any metaphysical ‘spark of the divinity’. If a group of scientists were to find vivisection to be acceptable for animals and additionally viewed man as merely as merely an animal- as Nietzsche and Darwin did, would ‘atheist scientists’ carry out experiments on humans they deem to be inferior to themselves? We learned the answer to this question is affirmative, mere decades after Ruskin and Dostoyevsky staked their position, as the crimes against humanity carried out at Dachau, Tuskegee, Guatemala, and elsewhere demonstrate.

***

Chapter 10 Ruskin’s advice to read letter by letter- An object lesson with ‘Mahomet’

Now consider the second of Ruskin’s translated work in detail. Returning to the excerpted material form ‘On Reading’ ( https://thephilosopher.net/prust/wp-content/uploads/sites/369/2025/04/On-Reading-Proust-Marcel.pdf , with emphasis added to commentary which is both important and more likely to be factual):

“(Later, Proust) turned to Sesame and Lilies, Ruskin’s best-selling book in his lifetime out of the 160 he wrote, with over 160,000 copies in print by 1900: a treatise on education, [..] and a hymn to the power of reading. Along with more copious footnotes, Proust added a long preface called ‘On Reading’, which describes childhood memories. [..]

His beloved mother would die while Proust was correcting the proofs of Sesame and Lilies, in September 1905, and instead of dedicating the second Ruskin translation to her, as the first was dedicated to his father, he systematically went through ‘On Reading’ and changed all references to his mother to an ‘aunt’ [..]

I should add here a note on Proust’s translation methods because Proust was far from fluent in English - by some accounts practically unable to speak it, though he could certainly read it and spent years immersing himself in Ruskin in particular. His mother, and later an English friend Marie Nordlinger (whom Proust was delighted to discover was from Rusholme, where Ruskin had delivered the Sesame and Lilies lectures), provided Proust with first drafts in French which Proust then reworked and reworked again, making ‘countless’ manuscript corrections.

From the beginning, many have been skeptical of this process, as though Proust were somehow cheating. [..] (B)oth French and English readers marveled at how well Proust captured Ruskin’s meaning and style. [..]

The second half of ‘On Reading’, after Proust turns back to his task of introducing, analysing, and arguing against Ruskin, is Proust the critic at his most brilliant and Proust the self-analyst at his most revealing. [..]

Finally, he ends ‘On Reading’ with his great theme, recapturing the past. Compare the despondent conclusion to his first Ruskin preface, just two years earlier, when he had not yet discovered his techniques…”

Pause to reflect how difficult it would be to translate a work from a language by a person “practically unable to speak it.” Yet somehow, the challenges by those “skeptical of the process” by which Marcel Proust is said to have translated these two works seem to be ignored by modern literary critics.

Moreover, one might expect a translator to extol the virtues of the insights of the author. If the insights are deemed inadequate, why would one bother to read the translator’s book? Yet Marcel Proust is said to be “arguing against Ruskin”.

For example, some examples from the above link (On Reading Translator’s Preface to Sesame and Lilies attributed to Marcel Proust) include:

“(p. 32): If Ruskin had drawn the proper inferences from the other truths he states a few pages later, he would probably have come to a conclusion analogous to my own. But clearly he was not trying to get to the heart of the idea of reading.

To instruct us in the value of reading, he wanted merely to recount for us a kind of beautiful Platonic myth, with the simplicity of the Greeks who have revealed to us almost all the true ideas and left to scrupulous modernity the task of thoroughly plumbing their depths.

But even if I think that reading, in its essence, this fruitful miracle of communication in the bosom of solitude, is something more, something other than what Ruskin says it is, I nevertheless do not think that we can grant it the preponderant role in our spiritual life which Ruskin seems to assign to it.”

Is it a coincidence that Marcel Proust’s scathing critique of French men of letters (“scarcity of genuine talent [..] in short, everyone writes badly”) in one short story within Les Plaisirs et les Jours happened to be the same general subject matter as Ruskin’s Sesame and Lilies?

“(p. 46): Literary men remain, despite everything, the intellectual aristocracy, and not to know a certain book, a certain fact about the world of literature, will always be, even in a man of genius, a sign of intellectual commonness. Distinction and nobility - in the realm of the mind as well - consist in a sort of freemasonry of secret signs, and in having inherited certain traditions.”

With these statements by “Proust” in mind, consider a specific portion of John Ruskin’s statements in Sesame and Lilies which underlies the reason for its alleged translation by Proust. John Ruskin’s works are typically divided into numbered sections, which may comprise between one and five paragraphs each. Sections 14 provides context for Section 15. In turn, Section 15 yields an especially important message.

“14. [..] When you come to a good book, you must ask yourself, ‘Am I inclined to work as an Australian miner would? Are my pickaxes and shovels in good order, and am I in good trim myself, my sleeves well up to the elbow, and my breath good, and my temper?’ And, keeping the figure a little longer, even at the cost of tiresomeness, for it is a thoroughly useful one, the metal you are in search of being the author’s mind or meaning, his words to us are as the rock you have to crush and smelt to get at it. And your pickaxes are your own care, wit, and learning; your smelting furnace is your own thoughtful soul. Do not hope to get at any good author’s meaning without those tools and that fire; often you will need sharpest, finest chiseling, and patientest fusing, before you can gather one grain of the metal.

15. And, therefore, first of all, I tell you earnestly and authoritatively (I know I am right in this), you must get into the habit of looking intensely at words, and assuring yourself of their meaning, syllable by syllable – nay, letter by letter. For though it is only by reason of the opposition of letters in the function of signs, to sounds in the function of signs, that the study of books is called ‘literature,’ and that a man versed in it is called, by the consent of nations, a man of letters instead of a man of books, or of words, you may yet connect with that accidental nomenclature this real fact, -that you might read all the books in the British Museum (if you could live long enough), and remain an utterly ‘illiterate,’ uneducated person; but that if you read ten pages of a good book letter by letter, that is to say, with real accuracy, - you are forevermore in some measure an educated person. The entire difference between an education and non-education depends on this…”

Significantly, the translation alleged to be that of Marcel Proust adds an enlightening footnote just after John Ruskin’s parenthetical comment “(I know I am right in this)”: “Sometimes Ruskin gives profound advice without revealing his reason for giving it, the way a doctor cannot give a full physiological explanation to a patient in order to justify his prescription; it may seem arbitrary to the patient but another doctor, if you told him about it, would judge it to be quite correct.”

Permit me to give a specific example of what is meant by looking intensely at a word, letter by letter. In the works credited to Marcel Proust and those of George Bernard Shaw, the very same word is used when speaking of Muhammed (or Mohammed), the prophet of Islam. Both Proust and Shaw use the name Mahomet, with precisely the same spelling, despite the otherwise significant differences between French and English. Consider the etymology of this word (via https://www.etymonline.com/word/Mahomet ):

“Mahomet: a popular form of the name Muhammad (the prophet of Islam) in Middle English, late 14c., via Old French. Other Middle English variants, dating back to circa 1200, include Makomete, macomete, machamete, machamote, mahimet, mahumet macumeth, makamed. In Middle English maumet was “a representation of a pagan deity, an idol” (c. 1200); “a false god” (mid-14c.), from Old French mahumet; hence also maumetrie “worship of pagan deities, idolatry.” A curious misunderstanding of a prophet and faith notable for severe monotheism. Related: Mahometan.”

By Proust (p. 57): https://ia802807.us.archive.org/9/items/labibledamiensstr00rusk/labibledamienstr00rusk.pdf

By Shaw (p. 323): https://ia600709.us.archive.org/6/items/back00tomethuselahshawrich/back00tomethuselahshawrich_bw.pdf

The name Mahomet is still occasionally used in certain context in French, despite the fact that words ending in –et (such as gourmet, bouquet, and the impressionist painters Monet and Manet) often correspond to a “long a” sound for ‘-et’.

By contrast, the frequency of use of Mahomet in English had dropped long before Bernard Shaw, the well-known Fabian, used it regularly in his 1921 book Back to Methusaleh.

In addition to questions which might be raised by the etymology of the name given above, consider also that Mahomet may be split into the parts:

Ma – (meaning “my” in French), home, t (with the ‘t’ symbolizing Christians).

Thus, observing the word Mahomet, letter-by-letter as John Ruskin advocates, one may interpret it as Mahomet as meaning “My home, Christians.” Given the initial use of the word in roughly 1200 AD, one might even consider the possibility that Mahomet is a veiled allusion to the Crusades, despite this premise lying outside the bounds of accepted etymology.

Consider the dialogue, set forth by Bernard Shaw in a fictional future of year 3000 A.D., in the picture below, in his Back to Methusaleh futuristic novel, in particular the statement:

“There can be no doubt, I am afraid, that by clinging too long to the obsolete features of the old pseudo-Christian Churches we allowed the Mahometans to get ahead of us at a very critical period of the development of the Eastern world. When the Mahometan Reformation took place, it left its followers with the enormous advantage of having the only established religion in the world in whose article of faith any intelligent and educated person could believe.”

Is it a coincidence that the Fabian Bernard Shaw’s Back to Methusaleh envisioned the elimination of the Christian church in England in favor of Islam, given current events in Britain where influential Fabians hold considerable power? Moreover, lest ye be deceived, by employing the term ‘Mahometan Reformation’, Shaw’s character implies the subsequent elimination of Islam as well. Consider:

“All I can tell you is that Mahomet was a truly wise man; for he founded a religion without a Church; consequently when the time came for a Reformation of the mosques there were no bishops and priests to obstruct it.”

As to what would replace both Christianity and Islam, Shaw expresses this thought in his work of fiction:

“No doubt we had to make a few compromises as a matter of good taste; but there is now very little in our Articles of Religion that is not accepted as at least allegorically true by our Higher Criticism.”

Does Bernard Shaw’s term “Higher Criticism” suggest a future where Literary Critics replace God (or Allah) as the all-knowing power of the Universe? Indeed, Professor John Ruskin was most emphatically correct. Understanding words, letter by letter, is the key to education.

People of faith, behold your most dangerous and treacherous adversary. Satanists benefit each time one group of worshipful people is pitted against another one.

It would be a pity to move on without remark briefly upon the keen insight of other valuable passages written by John Ruskin, who unfortunately is said to “be little read today”. For instance, Sesame and Lilies includes a highly informative analysis of female characters in Shakespeare’s plays. Here is just one more excerpt from Ruskin’s own preface to the edition of 1882:

“(T)here is such a thing as essential goodness and as essential evil, in books and in art, and in character; - that this essential goodness and badness are independent of epochs, fashions, opinions, or revolutions; and that the present extremely active and ingenious generation of young people, in thanking Providence for the advantages it has granted them in the possession of steam whistles and bicycles, need not hope materially to add to the laws of beauty in sound or grace in motion, which were acknowledged in the days of Orpheus, and of Camilla.”

***

Chapter 11 A theory of the events which led to A La Research du Temps Perdu

It is said that the first volume of Marcel Proust’s greatest work, A La Research du Temps Perdu,was turned down by publishers three times before Bernard Grasset accepted money to publish the first volume, Swann’s Way, in the year 1913. The 17-year gap between the publication dates (excepting the alleged prefaces and notes on Ruskin) of what is understood to be original works by an author is unusually long.

It seems appropriate at this juncture, with sufficient groundwork laid, to lay out a theory on what transpired to bring A La Research du Temps Perdu into being.

1. Theory: Marcel Proust was vaccine-injured. It may be that an initial vaccine caused his first symptoms, or it may be that a vaccine exaggerated a pre-existing health condition (e.g., asthma or EDS). It is possible that a smallpox vaccine caused an injury, or it is possible that a vaccine under development caused an injury. If both Pasteur and Adrien Proust truly believed an untested vaccine treatment would was safe and effective and would somehow benefit Marcel, might they have tried it as a potential remedy? If they did, and if it caused health problems for Marcel, would either have reported it?

To protect the reputation of his father, Adrien Proust, and that of Louis Pasteur and other scientists of the day, it was necessary to blame his various maladies on hypochondria and asthma. This also had the effect of protecting the “monied interest” (with eventual investments in the Pasteur Institute) which supported mandatory vaccination and repeated re-vaccination of the general public.

2. It was necessary to limit Marcel’s activities in public, and so his parents, and perhaps others, supported his writing. His first book, Les Plaisirs et Jours, was authentically written by Marcel Proust and published in 1896 at the age of 25. By that time, the phrases “the opium she craved” and “sweet morphine” used by one of his characters suggests he was already taking opiates, which compounded his health problems and led to a cycle of addiction.

3. Over time, as Marcel Proust’s health worsened and his addiction increased, it became advantageous to generate a stream of income for him. His benefactors (“monied interest”) paid “men of letters” to translate Ruskin’s works, mainly because Ruskin’s view opposed their own. By “translating” Ruskin with sufficient commentary these “men of letters” managed to pillory Ruskin without fear of attribution.

4. After the deaths of Proust’s father (in 1903) and mother (in 1905), Marcel Proust’s health surely continued to decline. Still, a disclosure of his health difficulties while still relatively young (in his thirties and forties) would have raised many questions about vaccines. To perpetuate the myth that Marcel Proust was leading a life of vitality, it was also necessary to cover up any association with vaccine injury and to provide him with a public persona which includes frequent socializations. These socializations were said to take place late at night only. The “monied interest” thus supported “men of letters” to prepare what were said to be original manuscripts written by Proust while simultaneously describing social events with Proust. These social meetings “at the Hotel Ritz” were claimed to be at a time when few witnesses would be present (late at night) to avoid questions about whether any independent eyewitness accounts existed.

5. The “men of letters” (ghost) wrote the passages in Swann’s Way as an ironic parody of Marcel Proust’s Plaisirs et Jours. This was done in part to mock Marcel’s characterization (whether it was a failed attempt at irony or simply an straightforward criticism) of the state of literature as “lacking talent”. Thus, the volumes are intended to be tedious and exhausting to read -without plot or character development, and exceptionally drawn out – the outcome being what Proust’s character attributed to ironic writing. The cascading levels of irony are truly impressive, if we are to be objective about the matter.

Many writers contributed different sections, which results in a disjointed work, also a characteristic trait of Plaisirs et Jours. It must have been a formidable challenge for “men of letters”, being capable writers, intentionally to assemble such a dreadful manuscript.

6. With support of the “monied interest”, the “men of letters” (being in an authoritative position), sang the merits of A La Research du Temps Perdu. Many literary critics still praise it to this day as one of the greatest works of literature ever produced. Because so few people actually read A La Research du Temps Perdu, the “men of letters” even today are in a position to extol its virtues. The Hans Christian Anderson children’s short story, Emperor’s New Clothes comes to mind.

6. By the time of Marcel Proust’s “death due to pneumonia” at age 51 on 18 November 1922, his books had enough acclaim that some in the public certainly must have become curious about his books due to the promotion by the “monied interest” and men of letters”.

Allow me to propose a variation, perhaps unlikely, to this theory: Is it possible that Marcel Proust died at a much earlier age? I would not rule out such a possibility since an early death (even before age 50) may have led to many more questions about its cause. If Marcel Proust had died at a much earlier age, those surrounding him pretending he was still alive may have pocketed money from the works ghost-written under his name. The very notion of pretending a man is alive when he is actually dead seems far-fetched notion, does it not? And as a matter of fact, it was the plot of the 1989 movie, “Weekend at Bernie’s”.

A more likely possibility, in my view, is that Marcel died at age 51 due in part to his deteriorating health, which was caused in part by vaccine injury and also by opium addiction.

7. Despite Marcel Proust’s death, his notebooks were said to be the source of the material for the final three volumes of A La Research du Temps Perdu. A glance at the Homage to Marcel Proust shows a sample of a few pages within the supposed notebook and illustrates the preposterous notion of anyone using the haphazard writing with many materials.

To publish an author’s work posthumously without significant input from others requires that the material be prepared in good order prior to the author’s death. Indeed, several of Proust’s modern analysts have little choice but to admit this fact, for example (from https://lithub.com/marcel-proust-was-almost-impossible-to-edit/ ):

“When Marcel Proust died in November 1922 only The Way by Swann’s, In the Shadow of Young Girls in Flower, The Guermantes Way and Sodom and Gomorrah had been published; The Prisoner, The Fugitive and Finding Time Again were still in manuscript. But the phrase ‘in manuscript’ gives a wholly inadequate idea of the task facing his original editors. Proust composed by an immensely complex process of writing and rewriting, weaving together passages sometimes composed years apart, filling his margins with additions and, when the margins ran out, continuing on strips of paper glued to the pages. Some of the most memorable passages in The Prisoner, the death of Bergotte, for example, appear for the first time only in these last-minute ‘paperoles.’ After a time he would have a clean copy typed, but this by no means marked the end of the rewriting process, which might continue to the proof stage and beyond. As he never saw proofs of The Prisoner, the only thing of which we can be certain is that, had he lived to sign the bon à tirer (ready to print), the book would have been considerably different from the one we have now.”

From the Homage, there are some examples of Marcel Proust’s scribblings:

And here is what is said to be the final page written by Marcel Proust before he died:

Is it truly possible for anyone to transcribe unambiguously this combination of scribbling and inserts? For example, note that the very last page of the last volume of to Proust’s A La Research du Temps Perdu is included among the sample pages, even though it was not published until five years later. Are multiple interpretations possible?

In essence, a rational evaluation of the circumstances suggests that the general reading public has been hoodwinked into believing that Marcel Proust generated a masterpiece. In fact, as the aforementioned New York Times editorial of 1925 characterization states, the novel equates to “miles of microscopic analysis, in spite of tons of admittedly indigestible sentences”. The very name of the novel A La Research du Temps Perdu may be translated, “In Search of Lost Time”, perhaps an ironic witticism imparted by the “men of letters” at the expense of the more gullible members of the reading public.

***

Chapter 12: The ‘little devil of Magione’ demonstrates one example of how and why to read.

Does this mean that A La Research du Temps Perdu is a complete waste of time to read? Not quite. In fact, once a person understands what actually transpired to generate the work, certain parts may be quite useful, and here is one example.

One “Proust” character is an older author named Bergotte, as mentioned above. This character dies in the volume, The Prisoner, published in 1923. Some believe the model for Bergotte is Anatole France, but as will be shown this seems unlikely. Bergotte dies while admiring the painting Vermeer’s View of Delft. (See https://www.essentialvermeer.com/proust/proust.html , which includes several references omitted here for clarity):

“Marcel Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu (fig. 1) contains a well-known passage in which the elderly writer Bergotte visits a Dutch art exhibit and, while examining a detail of Vermeer’s View of Delft, falls ill, and dies. That scene, that painting, that detail have attracted the attention of a multitude of critics: Bergotte’s final thoughts before dying perhaps more than any other faithfully reflect Proust’s idea of art. But which part of Vermeer’s View of Delft, if any, picture corresponds to the noted ‘petit pan de mur jaune’? Towards the end of his fifty-one years of life, Proust told the writer Jean-Louis Vaudoyer (1883 - 1963) that Vermeer had been ‘my favorite painter since the age of twenty.’ [..]In September 1902, when he was thirty-one, Proust [..]traveled to Bruges, Antwerp, and Amsterdam, then went to Dordrecht and Delft. On October 18, he moved on to The Hague where he saw the View of Delft and ‘recognized it for the most beautiful picture in the world.’ [..] Through Vermeer Proust meditated his own end. In May 1921, the exhibition of Dutch painting (in Paris) [..] featured works from the Dutch Golden Age, which included paintings from the seventeenth century, as well as more contemporary Dutch artists. Visitors had the opportunity to see pieces by renowned Dutch painters like Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Hals, alongside works by modern Dutch artists. Vermeer was among the most talked about, painters despite only three canvases being exhibited: View of Delft, The Milkmaid, and Girl with a Pearl Earring. [..] At last he decided he had to go and see them. At nine one morning, a time when he is usually just going to sleep, Proust sent a message to Vaudoyer asking him to accompany him to the Jeu de Paume. Leaving the apartment he had a terrible attack of giddiness, recovered from it, and went on downstairs. At the exhibition, Vaudoyer steadied the writer’s shaky progress towards the View of Delft. Proust was apparently revived by Vermeer, for he managed to go on to the Ingres exhibition and then to lunch at the Ritz before returning home, though according to Painter he was still “shaken and alarmed” by the attack. He never went out again. [..] Proust soon transmuted this experience into the La Prisonniare (The Captive), the fifth part of A la recherche du temps perdu, to which he was still making changes. His character Bergotte, a writer, had been ill. Bergotte slept badly, had nightmares and couldn’t write anymore. But he (Proust) had read in a newspaper that the View of Delft was to be seen in Paris, a painting he adored and imagined he knew by heart, though the article had referred to ‘a little patch of yellow wall’ in the picture as being like a ‘priceless specimen of Chinese art, or a beauty that was sufficient in itself’ and worryingly he couldn’t recall that particular patch. The supposed identity of Proust’s little patch of yellow wall in Vermeer’s View has been analyzed by a number of literary and painting critics but surprisingly, there is no consensus on just which area the French writer had in mind.”

The article proceeds to provide several different opinions from “men of letters” of the day about the location of the ”yellow wall” (“mur jaune”) in the Vermeer painting.

Consider that the prior discussion surrounding William J. Burns (the man circa 1900) suggests that some (or many) of Vermeer’s works may instead have been painted by Charles F. Ulrich. Notably, the View of Delft has a sufficiently documented history to indicate that it is an authentic Vermeer painting. One might conclude, however, that its existence and characteristics, once studied and understood, yielded the idea of producing ‘counterfeit Vermeers’ for profit.

Likewise, the theory laid out above suggests that Marcel Proust did not write the passage, even though it is credited to him. Thus, one should examine this passage closely and seek hidden meanings.

Let us consider a different way of interpreting the phrase, said to be uttered by the character Bergotte, specifically using language games.

The French version (https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bergotte ) of the well-known scene is:

“Il se répétait : ‘Petit pan de mur jaune avec un auvent, petit pan de mur jaune.” Cependant il s’abattit sur un canapé circulaire ; aussi brusquement il cessa de penser que sa vie était en jeu et, revenant à l’optimisme, se dit : “C’est une simple indigestion que m’ont donnée ces pommes de terre pas assez cuites, ce n’est rien.” Un nouveau coup l’abattit, il roula du canapé par terre, où accoururent tous les visiteurs et gardiens. Il était mort. Mort à jamais ? Qui peut le dire ?”

The phrase “Petit pan de mur jaune avec un auvent, petit pan de mur jaune” is a very important phrase, said to be among the last words uttered by the dying Bergotte. It contains the word ‘pan’, which might allude to the Greek god ‘Pan’, which is often associated with the devil in modern iconography. Moreover, Anatole France’s fallen angel character Nectaire shares many traits with Pan, including the playing of pipes. One might view that as another clue.

For an interpreted translation, Let us take the words ‘petit’ (small) and ‘de’ (‘of’ or ‘from’) at face value.

The phrase ‘mur jaune’ (yellow wall) forms a near homonym to ‘Magione’, a town in what is now Italy.

Now consider Bergotte next phrase ‘avec un auvent’ (which in English means “with an awning”). It is a near homonym to the “effect : a ‘no vent’” with ‘vent’ given the French pronunciation which means ‘wind’.

If we take this mix of English and French to its logical conclusion, the last words of Bergotte become: “Little devil from Magione effect a ‘no vent’, little devil from Magione.” One might understand ‘no vent’ to mean ‘no breathing’.

Notice that Bergotte then suggests his illness might be due to indigestion from undercooked potatoes, adding, ‘It’s nothing’. (“C’est une simple indigestion que m’ont donnée ces pommes de terre pas assez cuites, ce n’est rien.”).

Does the interpreted phrasing using “language games” suggest that Proust’s character Bergotte might have been poisoned?

Consider that the Magione Conspiracy was a 1502 plot to murder Cesare Borgia (see https://www.britannica.com/biography/Cesare-Borgia#ref238167 ).

“At this stage his leading commanders, fearing his power, turned against Cesare Borgia in the so-called Magione conspiracy.”) The reaction of Cesare Borgia to the betrayal is documented by Niccolo Machiavelli, as Borgia ordered the torture and murder of the conspirators after having feigned a reconciliation with Borgia in what is known as the Senigallia massacre. Two of the conspirators ordered murdered by Borgia were the brothers Paolo and Francesco Orsini of the very powerful Orsini family, said to be descended from Julius Caesar. Yet another member of the Orsini family, Cardinal Orsini, was arrested by Pope Alexander VI, who was the father of Cesare Borgia and was the source of Borgia’s power.”

Of Cardinal Giambattista Orsini (a.k.a. Giovanni Battista Orsini) the following is said ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giambattista_Orsini ):

“Giambattista, together with the head of the House of Orsini, the Duke of Bracciano, espoused the cause of the Florentines and the French. On July 12, 1502, he asked the pope for permission to visit the King of France in Milan; the pope did not agree, but Orsini nevertheless left the next day, attending a meeting of the Orsini family at Lake Trasimeno to conspire against the pope’s son, Cesare Borgia. Orsini was soon thereafter arrested on the pope’s orders and flung into the dungeons at Castel Sant’Angelo. He died there twelve days later, on February 22, 1503, probably poisoned on the orders of the pope or Cesare Borgia.”

The specific location at Lake Trasimeno where the Orsini family meeting took place is Magione, at the Castle of the Knights of Malta. Sources (e.g., https://www.deliciousitaly.com/umbria-itineraries/the-plot-of-castle-magione reports that, “In 1502 Cardinal Orsini rallied in the castle some of the major leaders and nobles of the time, including the Perugia Gian Paolo Baglioni, groped for an end to the expansionist ambitions of Cesare Borgia.”).

The story of the demise of Pope Alexander VI is also mysterious. Once source ( https://www.ranker.com/list/pope-alexander-vi-last-days/melissa-sartore ) explains it as follows:

“Pope Alexander VI, born Rodrigo Borgia, held a controversial status in life and in death. Even today, people still wonder, “How did Pope Alexander VI die, given the mysterious circumstances of the days before his death?” His final illness, rumors surrounding his demise, and the aftermath of his death highlight the excess and intrigue of the Borgia family. Pope Alexander VI’s death, while a source of intrigue and mystery, also gave the people of Rome much to celebrate, because hated the corrupt leader and his ties to the notorious Borgia clan. [..] When Alexander VI fell ill in August 1503, at least he had some company. His illegitimate son, Cesare, got sick, too, along with the Cardinal who hosted the dinner party preceding their illnesses. Much speculation arose that someone poisoned his Holiness; there were several theories about why someone would do that, but two of the most popular were the fact that he had many enemies and the fact that he, the head of the church, also poisoned many people. Alexander VI and his son, Cesare, dined with Cardinal Adrian Cornetto the night before they became ill. The Cardinal, the wealthiest member of the College of Cardinals, was rumored to be wanted dead by the Pope and his son. Alexander and Cesare allegedly spiked the wine with cantarella, a poison akin to arsenic and the go-to choice of the Borgias. The Cardinal was supposed to be the only one who drank from the poisoned bottle, after which he would experience abdominal discomfort, confusion, and weakness. Whether or not Alexander and Cesare drank the poison remains unknown but they both sported fevers shortly after the meal. Cardinal Cornetto got sick, too, which fueled rumors of a poisoning gone wrong. Trying to rid Alexander VI of his illness and re-balance his humours, the doctors let his blood. According to sources, the doctors marveled at how much blood flowed freely from the Pope’s body, up to 13 ounces. By the fourth day of his illness, the Pope had already tried various medicines with little improvement. He continued to vomit and excrete green substances, growing weaker and weaker. On the fifth day, August 18, Alexander VI confessed, heard mass from his bed, took the Eucharist, and then lost consciousness. By late evening, he received his last rites and died shortly thereafter. At the time of the Pope’s death, five Cardinals were present, along with bishops, grooms, and members of his papal curia. Perhaps someone poisoned him out of retribution, or he accidentally imbibed poison he intended for someone else. Alexander VI and his son, Cesare, dined with Cardinal Adrian Cornetto the night before they became ill. The Cardinal, the wealthiest member of the College of Cardinals, was rumored to be wanted dead by the Pope and his son.”

The source used by Melissa Sartore in the ranker.com story is “The History of the Knights Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, Volume 2, (per https://books.google.com/books?id=3u9EAQAAMAAJ&pg=PA298&lpg=PA298&dq=cardinal+hadrian+of+cornetto&source=bl&ots=ddxufRiDde&sig=27f7ZLso9wJA9OmAQ5c28mTcIV4&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwik5ZzAq47VAhWIwYMKHezqBbwQ6AEIUTAI#v=onepage&q=cardinal%20hadrian%20of%20cornetto&f=false ).

Consider the source of this document. The Orsini family was closely linked to the Order of the Knights Hospitalier, and Giovanni Orsini “was the 39th Grand Master of the Order of the Knights Hospitalier from 1467 to 1476. Clearly, one group with a motive to poison Pope Alexander VI and Cesare Borgia were the remaining supporters of the Magione conspirators, which surely included the Orsini family and others among the Order of Knights Hospitalier.

Of Alexander VI, the book states:

“It seemed strange that in so holy a post God should so long suffer a monster that dishonoured it: but if his justice was slow, it was not the less severe on that account: and this pontiff perished by the ordinary instrument of his cruelties; for his last crime proved fatal to himself. [..]”

It is even suggested that ‘the butler’ may have played a role in the “mistake” made with the ‘poisoned bottle’.

My instinctive response is: “Pope Alexander VI didn’t kill himself” -accidentally or otherwise.

The use of the specific poison cantarella is documented in a 2018 article https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2397847318771126

“Toxicology in the Borgias period: The mystery of Cantarella poison, Karamanou et al., May 2018 [..] (I)n Renaissance Italy, poisoning was at its height. Prepared by physicians, alchemists, and pharmacists, poisons were employed by wealthy families under the impulse of lust and avarice for power. Murder in political circles became so frequent that nobody believed in the natural death of popes, cardinals, and royalty. Many of these poisons originated from the so-called “three kingdoms of nature” (animals, plants, and minerals) and included snake venom, cantharides, aconite, belladonna, strychnine, corrosive sublimate, arsenic, and others. The use of poison is also mentioned in several passages in the archives of the Venetian Council of Ten, one of the major governing bodies of the Republic of Venice from 1310 to 1797. It is of interest that the entry concerning the extermination of Sultan Mehmed II (1432–1481) contains the following: “9th July 1477. Decision—the offer made by Salamoncino and his brothers of procuring death to the Emperor of the Turks through the care of master Valcho (Mehmed’s physician) is accepted.” In the same way, the Council ordered in 1450 the poisoning of Count Francesco Sforza (1401–1466). They were planning to use a poison in the form of balls which when placed in the fire would produce toxic fumes provoking the instantaneous death of all those who were near the fireplace. This period in history was marked by intrigue and poisoning attempts of the Borgia family, the most infamous family of Renaissance Italy. Their name became synonymous with cruelty and corruption and even if current historians are attempting to acquit them, the Borgias’ legend remains fascinating. Originating from the Borja town in Valencia, Spain, the Borgias became prominent in political and ecclesiastical cycles during the 15th and 16th centuries. Among their illustrious members were two Popes, Callixtus III (1378–1458) and Alexander VI (1431–1503), as well as, the illegitimate children of Alexander VI, Cesare Borgia (1475–1507) the major inspiration for Niccolò Machiavelli’s (1469–1527) famous work “the Prince” and the renowned political schemer Lucrezia Borgia (1480–1519). Due to the actions of these two children, the family name remains associated with greed, power, lust, and murder. The Borgias specialized in disposing of cardinals, bishops, and nobles by using several kinds of poisons including arsenic, strychnine, cantharidin, and aconite incorporated in drinks, clothes, gloves, book pages, flowers, and drugs.7 It is said that the Borgias selected and laid down rare poisons in their cellars with as much thought as they gave to their vintage wines. The ideal poison should be reliable, effective, deceptive, and slow acting but strong enough to kill the victim (Figure 1). It has been suggested that all these properties were accumulated in a secret poison used by the Borgias; the cantarella, a variation of arsenic, the composition of which remains unknown. A primary reason for the popularity of arsenic as a poison was that it has no flavor or odor and when mixed into food or drink, it is tasteless. It seems that cantarella was a complex mixture containing arsenic combined with alkaloids of putrefaction emitted by organic substances in the later stages of decay. According to Nicolas Garelli (1670–1732), the chief physician of Emperor Charles VI (1685–1740), to obtain alkaloids of putrefaction, a high dose of arsenic was administered to a pig which was then suspended by the hind legs. The froth around the mouth of the dying animal was collected and kept in a bottle for use in the composition of poisons. The Italian physician and historian Paolo Giovio (1483–1552) mentioned that cantarella was a kind of whitish powder with a pleasant taste which resembled sugar and that its efficacy was proved in several murders. Served in a goblet of wine at dinner, it had the reputation to function with time-clock precision. According to the desire of the murder, cantarella could kill in a day, a month, or a year. It was also believed that cantarella was so powerful that no antidote existed. It was said that victims presented with a variety of symptoms including confusion, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea which could mimic several diseases. Moreover, it seems that Pope Alexander VI and his son Cesare accidentally fall victims to cantarella poisoning. Alexander died but his son recovered after entering into the body of a dead horse; an ancient belief mentioned by the Italian physician Girolamo Mercuriale (1530–1606) sustaining that entering the body of a dead animal warded off the effects of the poison.”

Consider a group like the Orsini family of Black nobility. Is it possible that the ‘little devil of Magione’ in the Proust text refers to cantarella? If so, it raises the question, “Were the Magione conspirators- perhaps the Orsini family and its connections through the Knights Hospitallers- behind the poison which allegedly killed Pope Alexander VI and wounded Cesare Borgia?”

Even with an understandable and relatable motive (if the story is to be belived), they would certainly prefer to maintain distance from poisoning Pope Alexander VI. After all, it would raise the question, ‘Who else have they poisoned?’

Going a bit farther, if one considers that history is written by the victors, could it be that the reputation for malice of Alexander VI and Cesare Borgia was exaggerated by those who poisoned them? If so, it raises an interesting question: Was Machiavelli himself a disinformation agent, working on behalf of the Black nobility?

If one assumed that a careful reading of the passage leads to the deeper meaning, then it must be intended to suggest that Bergotte had been poisoned and murdered with a “little devil of Magione”, in other words: cantarella. The effect of the poison is ‘no vent’ or ‘no more breathing’. Thus, this short passage from A La Research du Temps Perdu offers a explanation for what group poisoned and killed Pope Alexander VI and seriously harmed Cesare Borgia, leading to his eventual demise.

Additionally, the passage suggests that if the character Bergotte symbolizes a real-world author, it is quite likely that the real-world author did not die a natural death, but rather was poisoned. The suggestion that Anatole France is Bergotte is intriguing, but France did not die until 1924, one year after the publication of The Prisoner. Is it possible that Bergotte represents John Ruskin? In 1900, at age 80, John Ruskin is said to have died from influenza, but could it be that he was poisoned instead?

John Ruskin’s views on vivisection, his Christian faith, and his prominence with Oxford University would have drawn considerable enmity from many of those who established the Rhodes Scholarships. Few among Milner’s Kindergarten would have authentically mourned his death.

One might surmise that John Ruskin would have been pleased to visit an exhibition of the newly discovered Vermeer paintings in the 1890s, given his well-documented love of fine art. If he did visit the exhibit, those involved in bringing about the Vermeer exhibition into being would have been keen to learn Ruskin’s reaction to it. In particular, anyone who brought into being counterfeit Vermeer painting would have been interested in finding out whether John Ruskin himself were taken in by the fraud- if in fact, such counterfeit paintings were produced.

Some of the traits of the character Bergotte align well with what is often said, whether true or untrue, by those who opposed John Ruskintoward the end of his life.

More careful study of the circumstances of the deaths of Pope Alexander VI and Professor John Ruskin should be conducted before drawing firm conclusions, lest this interpretation of Bergotte’s final words- in which literary critics hold varying opinions- be labeled a ‘conspiracy theory’.

Nonetheless, this example demonstrates that a careful reading of A La Research du Temps Perdu may be surprisingly worthwhile, as long as the book is approached with the proper understanding of how and why to read.

***

Chapter 13: The “newly found writings of Marcel Proust” – and their connections to Jeffrey Epstein

For decades, it was assumed that Proust did not pursue original works in the 17-year gap between the 1896 publication of P&J and the 1913 publication of “Search”. Then, in 1952, Bernard de Fallois is said to have made a remarkable discovery (per https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v41/n21/michael-wood/an-absolutely-different-life ). The events leading up to the amazing discovery of new Proust material in 1952 by Bernard de Fallois was described by Princeton Professor Emeritus, Michael Wood in a 2019 article:

“An Absolutely Different Life” by Michael Wood, London Review of Books, Vol. 41, No. 21, November 2019 Bernard de Fallois, a legendary French editor and publisher died in January 2018. He worked for a long time at Hachette, and set up his own company in 1987. At one point he was considering doing postgraduate work on Proust; he said in one of the lectures now published as Sept conferences sure Marcel Proust that he had been ‘tempted to conduct… a university exercise that one calls a thesis’, and the wording alone tells us a lot. But Proust was not the academic fashion then, and de Fallois had a hard time finding an adviser. He left the university world, became a schoolteacher and after that went into publishing, but he remained a distinguished Proustian. Invited by Andre Maurois to look at the Proust archive, at that point still held by Proust’s niece, de Fallois discovered Jean Santeuil, a long unfinished autobiographical novel, and brought out an edition in 1952. He also found a collection of essays that could be seen retrospectively as the birthplace of À La Recherche du Temps Perdu, and is now indispensable to many of us for all kinds of reasons. This was Contre Sainte-Beuve published in 1954.”

Remarkably, Professor Michael Wood’s article continues and it is revealed that another tranche of Proust’s works were uncovered in 2018 shortly after the death of Bernard de Fallois.

“On his death, de Fallois’s papers passed to the Bibliotechue nationale, and now we have three new books: (1) de Fallois’s lectures, (2) his essay on Proust’s first book, Plaisirs et Jours, and just last month, (3) a handful of early Proust stories, all but one never published before. [..] The new pieces in The Mysterious Correspondent come from the (Bernard) de Fallois papers.”

The wealth and remarkable success of the would-be thesis writer Bernard de Fallois hinged on the discovery of Proust papers in 1952, as mentioned in this homage to him (per https://parisdiarybylaure.com/bernard-de-fallois-left-us-will-missed/ ):

“Bernard de Fallois has left us and he will be missed, 7 January 2018 Bernard de Fallois was one of the last great publishers of the 20th century in Paris. [..]At 91, Bernard de Fallois drove to the office every day in a very old Mercedes listed as ‘voiture de collection’, and was better informed than anyone in Saint Germain des Prés. At the beginning of his career, he became instantly famous for having discovered and published two manuscripts by Marcel Proust found in the writer’s niece’s attic: ‘Jean Santeuil’ and ‘Contre Sainte Beuve’. He published in France brilliant British authors such as Rose Tremain, Rachel Johnson, Esther Freud, Antony Beevor, Munro Price and Kate Atkinson, even though he did not read English. He was very anti-American and immensely disliked literary agents, but did well with Sebastian Junger, David Rockefeller, Harper Lee, Kavita Daswani and Marion Zimmer Bradley.”

In fact, Bernard de Fallois published David Rockefeller’s memoires in French in 2006. (per https://shs.cairn.info/revue-politique-americaine-2006-2-page-121g?lang=fr )

Then two years after Bernard de Fallois died, among his papers was found something truly remarkable. Can you imagine what it might be? You are correct if you have guessed… another 75 stories written by Marcel Proust!

Bernard Richards points out that among the ’75 stories’, a ‘piece of soggy toast’ appeared in place of the ‘madeleine’ in one of the most famous scenes of Proust’s work (see https://web.archive.org/web/20230510222216/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/books/what-to-read/review-proust-75-folios-unpublished-manuscripts/ ):

“Why Proust’s madeleine was nearly a piece of soggy toast: In these fascinating drafts of À la recherché…, By Bernard Richards 9 May 2023 Two years ago, Proustians were excited to learn of the publication, by Gallimard, of 75 sheets of material representing the early composition of À la recherche du temps perdu. The sheets had been in the possession of the publisher Bernard de Fallois, who had obtained them from Proust’s niece Suzy Mante-Proust (1903-1986): he had already published two extracts in a posthumous collection of Proust’s unpublished essays, Contre Sainte-Beuve (1954). When de Fallois died in 2018, the 75 sheets, thought to have since disappeared, were discovered again. Now that Gallimard collection, Les soixante-quinze feuillets et autres manuscrits inédits, which includes them alongside 17 other Proust manuscripts, has been translated into English by Sam Taylor. [..] Does the famous madeleine arrive on the scene? Not yet – but a piece of stale bread dipped into tea, and later a piece of toast, summon up the mysterious essences of scenes lost in the past. Proust might have done better to stick to the toast, since madeleines in reality aren’t dunkable: they just turn into a soggy mess. Nonetheless, his treat has become a cultural meme…”

Recall that Madeleine Lemaire was a woman, 25 years older than Marcel Proust, who was specified by Anatole France in the last sentence of his preface of the 1896 novel, Plaisirs et Jours. One source notes that “their relationship was at times complicated” (see https://nonsolusblog.wordpress.com/posts-by-image/letters-from-two-painters-to-proust-1915-and-1918/ ).

But the true authority of the newly found stories was once again Princeton Professor Emeritus Michael Wood. In 2021, he authored a follow-up article that announced that even more Proust stories had been found. (per https://web.archive.org/web/20211006124239/https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v43/n19/michael-wood/proust-and-the-pet-goat ) “Proust and the Pet Goat”, Vol 43, No. 19 October 2021:

“‘Proust’s unpublished work does not exist,’ Bernard de Fallois wrote in 1954. Provocative words, since he was introducing a whole new volume of such material, and two years earlier had brought out Jean Santeuil, an unfinished novel Proust worked on between 1895 and 1899. De Fallois was trying to suggest, with a little too much bravado, that all Proust’s writing, early and late, published and unpublished, should be considered part of his great novel, A La Research du Temps Perdu. ‘The thousands of pages he dedicated to preparing for it,’ he argued, were sketches for the same grand project. [..] Among the papers de Fallois consulted were ’75 large-format pages’ dating from 1908 which constituted the earliest stage of A La Research du Temps Perdu after Jean Santeuil. And here a curious story begins. Until 2018, no one had seen any of these 75 pages since de Fallois reproduced fragmenst of them. What had happened? [..] ‘(T)heir disappearance, the vain inquiries conducted by several generations of scholars since the beginning of the 1960s, all that imprinted on the ’75 pages’ a special mystery and aura’ (said one editor). Then in January 2018 (Bernard) de Fallois died, and his papers too went to the Biliotheque nationale. They contained, among many other things, some stories Proust had chosen not to print- (The Mysterious Correspondence) – and the 75 pages. Had de Fallois forgotten he had them? Did they get lost among his own papers? Either way, he had kept them.”

Michael Wood then cites and analyzes several parts of the allegedly newly discovered work by Proust. There is one story which involves a goat.

“(One) episode concerns a curious scene in which the narrator’s younger brother-he has no brother in A la Research de Temps Perdu – has a huge tantrum because he can’t take his pet goat with him when he leaves his uncle’s country house for Paris.”

Professor Michael Wood then followed up his Marcel Proust article with a book, Marcel Proust, My Reading( https://global.oup.com/academic/product/marcel-proust-9780192845825?cc=us&lang=en& )

Michael Wood Marcel Proust, My Reading (published by Oxford University Press, 25 August 2023, 160 pages)

“The My Reading series offers personal models of what it is like to care about particular authors and works, and to show their effect upon a reader’s own thinking and development.

Readers who remain inclined to see these repeated discoveries of new Proust material as coincidental and unrelated to any sort of conspiracy may wish to consider that “The Jeffrey Epstein files”, Department of Justice released by the in January 2026, show that Professor Michael Wood met with Jeffrey Epstein in the fall of 2012 and discussed the work of Marcel Proust.

The progression of events was as follows:

On 7 September 2012, Dr. Richard Axel suggested to Jeffrey that Professor Michael Wood might be a good choice to give a talk at the Trinity School which Celina Dubin, then teenage daughter of Eva Dubin and billionaire Glenn Dubin, attended. Dr. Axel won the 2004 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

As a side note, a December 2019 New York Post story suggested that Jeffrey Epstein wished to marry Celina Dubin (see https://nypost.com/2019/12/18/jeffrey-epstein-wanted-to-marry-ex-girlfriends-teenage-daughter-who-called-him-uncle-jeff/ ).

In 2017, Celina Dubin was 17 years old, and the NY Post story remarked that Jeffrey Epstein had dated her mother, Eva. The email messages suggest that Celina Dubin attended Trinity School and Jeffrey Epstein, a close friend of the Dubins, had promised to assist in finding a guest speaker.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the Jeffrey Epstein files, the chronological order of messages goes from the bottom to the top for long back-and-forth conversations, typical of email responses. The message progression in its least redacted form is shown here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02701292.pdf

For clarity, since some characters are mismatched here (though they can be seen in other redacted files), the transcribed conversation was as follows:

From: Richard Axel (redacted) Date: Fri, Sep 7, 2012 at 4:28 PM Subject: Re: To: jeevacation@gmail.com <mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com> Dear Jeff, Although I would be pleased to oblige Eva’s daughter, I have vengeance for Trinity. My older son [redacted] was a student there for eight months in his 13th year and he was summarily dismissed mid-semester without recourse or adequate explanation. This coincided with the beginnings of serious psychological issues. I simply cannot oblige Trinity. Michael Wood is broad, deep, and interesting. He can talk on a vast expanse of literature, but Nabokov would be fun. Richard

Jeffrey Epstein forwarded the messages a couple of hours later, presumably to the Dubin family, as the email address listed as “Eva Dubin [redacted]”. Later on the same day (at 9:09 PM) “Eva Dubin” replied “Oi vei”.

Professor Richard Axel, in February 2026, stepped down from the Columbia Brain Institute over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, though he is not accused of any wrongdoing and remains active in research at Columbia University. (https://thehill.com/homenews/education/5754364-richard-axel-nobel-prize-winner-columbia-university-epstein-files )

Interestingly, the account of “Eva Dubin” responded to the very same message which mentioned Professor Michael Wood with a curious comment and question:

“On Fri, Sep 7, 2012 at 5:12 PM, Eva Dubin [redacted] wrote: “I have the adderall and antibiotics. Can I drop it off tomorrow?” Jeffrey Epstein promptly replied “yes”.

Those who use email are aware that one message may prompt a reply on an unrelated matter. Nonetheless, it is interesting that the combination of “Adderall and antibiotics” was in the strange messages which Jeffrey Epstein apparently sent to himself, as documented by, among others, the NY Post (see https://nypost.com/2026/01/30/us-news/epstein-claimed-bill-gates-caught-std-from-sex-with-russian-girls-in-latest-files-released-by-doj ).

“Jeffrey Epstein claimed in July 2013 that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, one of the world’s richest men, asked one of his advisers to provide him with medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases — the consequences of ‘sex with Russian girls.’ “During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill,” Epstein wrote in Nikolic’s voice on July 18, 2013. “… In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occassion [sic] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” Epstein continued. “… From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilictating [sic] his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments] . I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure , to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life.”

In a separate draft email to Gates, Epstein as Nikolic accused the billionaire of engineering a “cover up [sic] so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve” — and secretly slipping antibiotics to his then-wife Melinda French Gates.

“[You] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std [sic], your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” the draft went on. “… I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments.”

The messages had many apparently misspelled words, and so it is difficult to establish whether the intent of the message is what the New York Post writer claims or if it contains other deeper meanings. The point here is that “adderall” and “antibiotics” may imply the sort of things which made Jeffrey Epstein so notorious.

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00942774.pdf

It should be clearly stated that Professor Michael Wood was not included in this message interchange. The point is raised only to indicate the actions and state of mind of Jeffrey Epstein at precisely the same time and with the same “Eva Dubin” account (in quotes because the address is redacted) he was learning about Professor Michael Wood.

Indeed the morning after that exchange, 8 September 2012, was quite active for Jeffrey Epstein. First was an exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and billionaire Jean-Luc Brunel, in which Brunel first queried “Hi What are you doing today?” To which Epstein replied: “Come for lunch? 1?” and Brunel responded ‘Ok’. (see https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00657173.pdf ).

Epstein also sent a message to “Eva Dubin” at 11:33 AM ( https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00942794.pdf ):

“come around 130 todd meister wil be here”

Todd Meister is the CEO of the Meister Company who was briefly married to Nicky Hilton (Nicholai Olivia Rothschild), now married to James Rothschild (per https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicky_Hilton ).

For what it is worth, Jeffrey Epstein arranged for a “belly massage” that same day, 8 Sep 2012. ( https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00942793.pdf )

What is truly astounding is that, while all of these arrangements were being made, Jeffrey Epstein corresponded with author and critic Brian Boyd of New Zealand, asking to meet Professor Michael Wood ( per https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00942791.pdf ). (Note that the date in this particular message might be expressed as day/month/year, a convention in other parts of the world. The time for each message is merely what is listed in the files. )

“On 8/09/2012, at 8:56 AM, Jeffrey Epstein wrote:

I would like to invite michael wood to lunch with me and Richard Axel ( nobel winner in medicine )) do you know him?”

Brian Boyd replied and copied Michael Wood on the message on the (Sat, 08 Sep 2012 02:15:14):

“Hi Jeff,

Here’s Michael’s e-mail, I’ve suggested why he might enjoy meeting you, so over to you.

Best,

Brian”

Once the contact was established, arrangements were made for Michael Wood to meet with Jeffrey Epstein at the latter’s home. (per https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA02160100.pdf )

In chronological order, the messages making the arrangements flow as follows:

(1) On 9/10/12 2:25 PM, [redacted] wrote:

“Hello Michael. I understand from Jeffrey he would like to hopefully have you come for lunch at his home on Thursday Sept. 20th—might 1pm work for you? Also, do you have any allergies or dislikes I can pass along to the chef?

Jeffrey lives at 9 East 71st street between 5th and Madison.

Thank you

[redacted]

(2) On Sep 10, 2012, at 2:41 PM, Michael Wood wrote:

Dear [redacted]

That sounds great - no allergies etc. I look forward to lunch and talk.

All best

Michael

(3) On 9/10/12 2:44 PM, [redacted] wrote:

tremendous. I will circle back with you as the date approaches. Might you be able to give me your cell number?

(4) On Sep 10, 2012, at 2:49 PM, Michael Wood wrote:

Dear [redacted]

Sure. It’s [redacted]

All best,

Michael

(5) On Sep 11, 2012, at 1:45 PM, [redacted] wrote:

Michael, by any chance are you going to be in NY on Friday Sept. 21st? I don’t believe Sept. 20th will work for Jeffrey now...

Please let me know. Thanks [redacted]

(6) On Sep 11, 2012, at 2:57 PM, Michael Wood wrote:

Dear [redacted]

Thanks v much for your message. Friday 21 works just as well for me.

All best,

Michael

(7) On Sep 12, 2012, at 7:50 AM, wrote:

Morning Michael. Would dinner be a possibility on Friday 21st?

(8) On Sep 12, 2012, at 12:17 PM, Michael Wood wrote:

Dear [redacted]

Sure, I’m going to be in NY all day anyway.

All best,

(9) On 9/17/12 8:29 AM, wrote:

Good morning Michael. Could you come for dinner at 6:30 on Friday Sept 21st? Also, please let me know of any allergies or dislikes so I may pass on to Jeffrey’s chef.

Thank you, [redacted]

(10) On Sep 17, 2012, at 8:44 AM, Michael Wood wrote:

Dear [redacted]

Perfect. No allergies, and no dislikes that count.

All best,

Michael

(11) To: Michael Wood [redacted]

From: [redacted]

Sent: Mon 9/17/2012 1:10:36 PM

Subject: Re: Jeffrey Epstein

Super!

9 East 71st Street between 6th and Madison

House # [redacted]

*** (end block quote)

To be clear, there is nothing nefarious in these routine messages sent to and received by Professor Michael Wood.

On 12 September, Jeffrey Epstein was sent a message with the subject line “Michael Wood”, presumably by the person who arranged the meeting. The day’s schedule for 21 September 2012 included a breakfast with Tom Pritzker, lunch with Professor Steve Kosslyn (former Dean of Social Science at Harvard who in 2012 served as Director of Stanford’s Center for Advanced Behavioral Studies per https://stanfordreview.org/breaking-epstein-sought-to-establish-behavioral-engineering-institute-at-stanford/ ), and dinner with Professor Michael Wood.

What on earth might Jeffrey Epstein have discussed with Professor Michael Wood, age 76 in September 2012?

One clue is that the aforementioned Brian Boyd stated in February 2026 that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to pay him to write a book (per https://www.1news.co.nz/2026/02/02/epstein-offered-to-fund-kiwi-academic-to-write-book/ ):

“Distinguished Professor Emeritus Brian Boyd, former University of Auckland English professor and expert on novelist Vladimir Nabokov, said his brief interaction with Jeffery Epstein was limited to a single meeting and emails relating to a possible book project that never went ahead. Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Boyd said he first met Epstein while visiting Harvard University for a workshop on literature and evolution. Boyd said Epstein, who was reportedly “obsessed” with Nabokov, invited him to brunch the following day. “That was the only time I met him,” Boyd said. “He then Skyped me and said he’d like to fund a book, the next book that I was working on.” At the time, Boyd was working on a biography of philosopher Karl Popper, when Epstein asked what book Boyd most wanted to write after that. Boyd said he mentioned a long-planned literary analysis of Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita. “His ears pricked up,” Boyd said, adding he did not understand Epstein’s interest at the time. Lolita details the story of a middle-aged professor who forms an obsession with a 12-year-old girl. A brief email exchange between Epstein and Boyd discussing the book was included in the latest files released by the US Justice Department. “You suggested a while back we should work out the details of the money transfer,” Boyd wrote in a 2012 email to Epstein. “Can we go back over things, first? When you asked me how long I would need to write the book on Lolita that’s the top of my wishlist, I said a year,” Epstein responded. “You asked me how much money would that take. Being naturally antigrabbity, I said $50k ... you promptly said that’s not enough and counter-proposed $75k.” Boyd said the proposed book funding ultimately “came to nothing”, and that he was not worried about his name being released in the latest charge of emails. “There’s nothing to worry about. I didn’t do anything except respond with pleasure to the possibility of getting a year off teaching to write a book that I’ve been that I was really wanting to work on.” He described Epstein, who died while awaiting trial in 2019, as a “smooth psychopath and narcissist”.

It would thus be logical to anticipate that Jeffrey Epstein was also willing to ensure the funding of books by Professor Michael Wood.

In fact, on 28 September 2012, a message with the subject line “Reminder: need to hear back from Michael Wood” suggests that Epstein wanted Professor Wood to “send him the papers” (per https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA02158197.pdf ).

Then, on 30 September 2012, Michael Wood sent Jeffrey Epstein a 5-paragraph analysis of Marcel Proust final page of À La Recherche du Temps Perdu , said to be written the day before Proust died ( per https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01887184.pdf , emphasis added in bold ):

(In expanded form):

To: Jeffrey Epsteingeevacation©gmail.com] From: Michael Wood Sent: Sun 9/30/2012 2:10:10 PM Subject: Re: Proust’s last paqe.jpg [attachment] Dear Jeffrey, Here’s the Proust page. You’ll see he `finishes’ the book 4 times, with the words ‘dans le Temps’, in time. After the third shot he thinks he’s really got it and writes ‘Fin’, The End, with a real flourish. The he crosses out ‘dans le Temps’, continues the sentence and writes ‘dans le Temps’ again – for the last time, since he died soon after this. The full sentence reads, in a very literal translation: So if strength was left to me long enough to accomplish my work, I should not fail first of all to describe men there, even if it made them monstrous creatures, as occupying a place so considerable alongside the so restricted one reserved for them in space, a place on the contrary extended beyond measure, since they simultaneously touch, like giants plunged into the years, periods they have lived through, so distant, between which so many days have intervened – in Time What we see at the bottom of the page is: place so considerable alongside the so restricted one reserved for them in space, a place on the contrary extended beyond measure, in Time. Then he crosses out in Time’, and inserts: since they simultaneously touch, like giants plunged into the years, periods they have lived through, so distant, between which so many days have intervened - in Time Thanks again for dinner and talk - my idea of a really good time, although next time you should do more of the talking... All best, Michael” Jeffrey Epstein replied to this message on 28 September 2012: “great fun I looked at the proust translation, the violins need new strings.”

The attachment refers to Proust’s last page was shown earlier in this article and can be found in the aforementioned Homage à Marcel Proust, published in January 2023 (see once more https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015065524335&seq=20 ):

The lower portion (zoomed-with lines added) can be seen for comparison in greater detail here:

The green lines underscore the phrase “Dans le Temps”, which was crossed out three times within this section and then left intact. The red curved line is aligned with the “real flourish” as described by Professor Wood.

But observe: might one interpret the “real flourish” to be intended to convey that the phrase “dans le Temps” should follow “Fin”? This illustrates a potential difficulty of interpreting the intended meaning of the scribbled notes attributed to Marcel Proust when he was no longer alive and able to clarify.

If so, we might easily interpret the line as meaning that “dans le Temps” should be placed after the word “Fin”. If so, then instead of:

“since they simultaneously touch, like giants plunged into the years, periods they have lived through, so distant, between which so many days have intervened - in Time Fin”

we have:

“since they simultaneously touch, like giants plunged into the years, periods they have lived through, so distant, between which so many days have intervened.

Finished… over Time”

In the latter interpretation “Finished… over Time” (or “Finished… in Time) might mean to convey that what Friedrich Nietzsche and Bernard Shaw would call “Great Men” [“men there, even if it made them monstrous creatures, as occupying a place so considerable alongside the so restricted one reserved for them in space, a place on the contrary extended beyond measure, since they simultaneously touch, like giants plunged into the years, periods they have lived through, so distant, between which so many days have intervened”] are so superior to other human beings that they span time itself.

In this context, it would make sense that the work attributed to Marcel Proust would never truly end. It would only end for the time being until these “Great Men” simultaneously touch. Naturally, it would only make sense that new manuscripts attributed to Marcel Proust would appear over and over again.

Might this interpretation of Proust’s final page also explain why men with the same name (or nearly so) appear, as in the cases of “William J. Burns”, “Bernard Pares/Bernard Paris”, and several others which, for sake of brevity, I will leave unmentioned? If so, one must not attribute the cause to ‘time travel’ or ‘aliens from outer space’. Rather, the seeming coincidence is due to the “monstrous creatures” – oops, I mean “Great Men” – who alongside the “literary cabal”, have basically controlled the many of the machinations of our world.

It so happens that Terramar, founded by now-imprisoned Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, included a quote attributed to Proust on the company overview (per https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01111030.pdf ): “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” Regardless of the true source of these words, the statement is wise counsel.

It is helpful in this matter to know how Jeffrey Epstein got his start. According to Labour Heartlands, David Rockefeller, whose memoires were published by Bernard de Fallois, played the most prominent role (pre https://labourheartlands.com/from-rockefeller-to-starmer-mapping-the-trilateral-network-in-the-epstein-files/ ):

“From Rockefeller to Starmer: Mapping the Trilateral Network in the Epstein Files”, by Paul Knaggs, 1 Feb 2026 In 1949, George Orwell imagined a world divided into three perpetually warring superstates: Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia. Each bloc controlled its population through surveillance, managed information, and the systematic erosion of independent thought. The Party’s slogan was clear: ‘War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.’ In 1973, David Rockefeller founded an organisation that divided the world into three regions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Its membership would be drawn from those who control finance, media, academia, and (notably) ‘a few trade union chiefs.’ Its operating philosophy, published two years later, argued that Western societies suffered from ‘an excess of democracy’ and that the solution required “some measure of apathy and non-involvement on the part of some individuals and groups.”… Jeffrey Epstein was a member of this organisation. So is Keir Starmer. So is Peter Mandelson. To understand why this matters, we must first understand what the Trilateral Commission is, what it wants, and how it recruits those who serve its purposes… How did Jeffrey Epstein, a college dropout from Brooklyn with no formal financial qualifications, become a member of one of the world’s most exclusive policy forums? The conventional explanation is that he donated his way in. This is too convenient, and it does not survive scrutiny. The Trilateral Commission is strictly invitation-only. According to its own documentation, membership is determined by “economic weight and political influence.” The US group receives only five to ten openings per year, selected from “a list of candidates many times larger than the number of openings.” Members include former prime ministers, central bank chiefs, Fortune 500 executives, and senior diplomats. Britannica describes them as “influential politicians; banking and business executives; media, civic, and intellectual leaders.” Jeffrey Epstein was none of these things. He was a college dropout whose only documented billionaire client was Leslie Wexner. He had no verifiable business model justifying his wealth. The suggestion that he simply wrote a cheque and received membership insults the intelligence of anyone familiar with how elite institutions actually function. Fortunately, we do not need to speculate. Epstein explained it himself. In an interview with Steve Bannon, Epstein described precisely how he gained entry to the network. The account is worth quoting at length because it reveals not merely how one man was admitted, but how the entire recruitment system operates. Epstein recounted being invited onto the board of Rockefeller University in the late 1980s: “There was a money manager who said Rockefeller needs someone with financial expertise because the university is growing… I met with Nancy Kissinger and a bunch of other people, and David Rockefeller and I got along very well.” [..] In Epstein’s telling, David Rockefeller began to explain “world politics” to him. And then came the invitation. “He formed something called the Trilateral Commission,” Epstein told Bannon. “The Trilateral Commission is some spooky stuff. People said it was something the people that the Illuminati and there’s some mystery about it, people that ran the world…” Epstein then recounted Rockefeller’s explanation of the Commission’s purpose: “David said most countries, the politicians get elected for four years or eight years, separate from the royal families in England or in the Middle East. Someone’s there for four years and then they’re not there anymore. The most important people to have stability and consistency would be businessmen. So he formed this trilateral commission of businessmen and politicians from three major continents.” Here, in Epstein’s own words, is the Commission’s operating philosophy: elected politicians are temporary; businessmen provide continuity; therefore businessmen should coordinate policy across national boundaries. Rockefeller then asked the young Epstein: “Would you like to be on the Trilateral Commission?” Epstein was, by his own account, thirty to thirty-two years old. “I looked at the list of people and that was Bill Clinton, former president of the United States. Paul Volcker, every great leader in America, the Asians, the Japanese, and with a very long description of the history.” When asked to provide a biography for the Commission’s records, Epstein wrote: “Jeffrey Epstein, comma, just a good kid.” “Which I thought was funny,” he told Bannon. “Nobody else did.” This account demolishes the “donation” narrative. Epstein did not buy his way in. He was personally recruited by David Rockefeller because he possessed skills the network required. But Epstein was not unique. The Trilateral Commission’s membership, according to its own documentation, is drawn from “business, media, academia, public service, labor unions, and other nongovernmental organisations.” This is not a random collection of wealthy individuals. It is a systematic recruitment operation spanning every sector that shapes public opinion and policy. [..] David Rockefeller, in Epstein’s telling, explained the Commission’s purpose clearly: elected politicians are temporary; businessmen provide stability. The subsequent fifty years have seen this philosophy implemented through globalisation, European integration, and the systematic transfer of decision-making to institutions insulated from popular accountability. Epstein was one recruit among many. His particular skills proved useful until they became inconvenient. The network that welcomed him continues to operate.”

The video interview, including the portion wherein Jeffrey Epstein refers to “the Illuminati” as quoted above is at this link:

(at timestamp 3:40) as Epstein explains why David Rockefeller wanted him on the Trilateral Commission.

Chapter 14: The man who can make history: Charles L. Mee, Jr.

There is one man who might be able to confirm the findings laid out in this Way Out Substack article, and his name is Charles L. Mee, Jr. His Wikipedia page (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_L._Mee ) says this:

“Charles Louis Mee Jr. (born September 15, 1938) is an American playwright, historian and author known for his collage-like style of playwriting, which makes use of radical reconstructions of found texts. He is also a Special Lecturer of theater at Columbia University. Charles L. Mee was born in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Charles Louis Mee Sr. and his wife Sarah Elizabeth (Lowe) Mee. He grew up in Barrington, Illinois, after the family moved there from Evanston. Mee contracted polio at the age of fourteen. His memoir A Nearly Normal Life (1999) tells how that event informed the rest of his life. After graduating from Harvard University in 1960, Mee moved to Greenwich Village and became a part of the Off-Off-Broadway scene. Between 1962 and 1964, his plays were presented at venues that included La MaMa E.T.C., Caffe Cino, Theatre Genesis, and the Ontological-Hysteric Theater. [..] To support himself and his family, Mee turned from writing plays to writing books in 1965. Lorenzo De’Medici and the Renaissance, the first of his many nonfiction books, was published in 1969 by HarperCollins Juvenile Books. At the same time, he increasingly became caught up in anti-Vietnam War politics, campaigning for anti-war congressional candidates and writing anti-war polemics. He did not return to writing for the theater for 20 years. In the 1970s, he became the co-founder and chairman of The National Committee on the Presidency, a grassroots organization which called for the impeachment of Richard Nixon. His political activism led to his writing of political histories for the general public. His Meeting at Potsdam (1975), about the 1945 Potsdam Conference, was chosen as a main selection of the Literary Guild, and was adapted for both film and television by David Susskind. He wrote other books on summit diplomacy, international power sharing, and American history, including The End of Order: Versailles 1919 (1980); The Marshall Plan: The Launching of Pax Americana (1987), and The Genius of the People (1987), about the 1787 Constitutional Convention. Playing God: Seven Fateful Moments When Great Men Met to Change the World (1993) was Mee’s final published work of history…”

The book titled The End of Order: Versailles 1919 by Charles L. Mee, Jr. contains two pages of Charles Mee’s devoted to Marcel Proust. These pages summarized a story published many years earlier in which a diplomat named Harold Nicholson describes Proust asking irrelevant questions. For background on Nicolson, it is said that he composed “autobiografiction” (from https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/d5c1/eaaf1670f86dca9e5b9e6c1b23d4361e4ec9.pdf ):

“Harold Nicolson’s name is more often associated with the history of diplomacy than with the history of life-writing, though he happens to be one of the main biographers who participated in the development of the modernistic form we have come to call ‘New Biography.’ The term was coined by Virginia Woolf in 1927, when she published an article reviewing Nicolson book Some People (“The New Biography”). This particular practice, which developed principally in the 1920s and 1930s, breaks away from 19th-century biography, steeped in hagiography and hero-worship; often seeking to demystify and debunk the icons of the Victorian age. Another of its prominent features is its highly literary style, at times toying with fiction, and experimenting with hybrid forms such as ‘autobiografiction,’ a practice more specific to postmodern literature, though the term was coined as early as 1906 by the British writer Stephen Reynolds.”

An example specific to Marcel Proust is then given as follows:

March 2, 1919, Paris Dine at the Ritz–a swell [Marcel] Proust is there. He is white, unshaven, grubby, slip-faced. He puts his fur coat on afterwards and sits hunched there in white kid-gloves. Two cups of black coffee he has, with chunks of sugar. Yet, in his talk, there is no affection. He asks me questions. Will I please tell him how the Committees work? I say, ‘Well, we generally meet at 10. There are secretaries behind…’ ‘Mais non, mais non, vous allez trop vite. Recommencez. Vous prenez la voiture de la délégation. Vous descendez au Quai d’Orsay. Vous montez l’escalier. Vous entrez dans la salle… Et alors? Précisez, mon cher, précisez.’ So I tell him everything. The sham cordiality of it all; the hand-shakes; the maps; the rustle of papers; the tea in the next room; the macaroons. He listens enthralled, interrupting from time to time–‘Mais précisez, mon cher monsieur, n’allez pas trop vite.’

In other words, the story from Nicolson, repeated by Mee, is that Proust cared only about irrelevant surroundings rather than the actual work of the Peace Conference itself. The word ‘autobiografiction’ tells the story. It is virtually certain that Nicolson never met with Proust at all, let alone recorded such a statement.

Another one of the books authored by Charles L. Mee, Jr. is The Ohio Gang, published by M. Evans & Co (see cover and some front matter at https://archive.org/details/ohiogangworldofw0000meec/mode/1up )

It is notable that Mee’s, The Ohio Gang, focused on the administration of Warren G. Harding, who was elected US President in 1920, serving in that capacity until he died while in office on 2 August 1923. Recall that one of his appointments was that of William J. Burns to lead the Bureau of Investigation as mentioned at the very top of this piece in August 1921.

Interestingly, the policies of President Harding compare closely to those of President Trump. In a piece otherwise devoted to the negative aspects of Harding’s administration, a 2018 op-ed from the LA Times outlines these similarities ( https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed//la-oe-schiller-harding-trump-20180802-story.html ):

“By Brad Schiller, Aug. 2, 2018 …In the election campaign of 1920, he (Warren Harding) championed three issues: tax cuts, immigration cutbacks and tariffs on trade. He also promised to roll back the progressive legislation of his predecessors. Doesn’t that sound like a certain someone we know? Harding had other similarities to Donald Trump. He persuaded Congress to pass tax cuts that helped bankroll the Roaring ’20s. [..] As for immigration, Harding championed the Per Centum Act of 1921 that had been vetoed by his predecessor, Woodrow Wilson. That legislation had the effect of reducing the flow of immigrants to the U.S. from 800,000 in 1920 to only 300,000 in 1922. On the global stage, Harding was a champion of ‘America First’ and opposed our entry into the League of Nations. [..] Harding died on Aug. 2, 1923. Tabloids at the time suggested that his wife, Florence, might have poisoned him in retribution for his philandering.”

Charles L. Mee Jr. was among many who painted Harding in an unflattering light. He focused on alleged corruption by Harding and his associates, many of who were from the state of Ohio. While the negative portrayal is not unusual, the degree to which Charles L. Mee maligned the character of Warren G. Harding, especially in his youth, is extreme.

To give a sense of the viciousness of Mee’s attacks against President Harding, Chapter VII of The Ohio Gang, which was published in 1981, is titled, “The Little N-----“.

It might be somewhat understandable if the story presented hardships of Warren Harding as a boy who was bullied, and then told of Harding’s ability to overcome difficulties in his youth to achieve greatness. But that is not Mee’s intention. Rather, it is clear from the context that the book’s intentino is to use the “N-word” to connote that Harding might be seen as a member of a ‘Gang’. Note in the caption of the picutre of Harding as a boy that Mee placed a comment about “prison stripes” in the in the very same chapter.

The significance, as it relates to this article is that William J. Burns served under Warren Harding.

It is necessary to take a short diversion to discuss the role of a man by the name of Gaston Means.

Gaston Means was described by in The Ohio Gang (at the opening of Mee’s Chapter XXXII) in the following terms: “According to Gaston Means, whose word is always suspect when it is not an outright lie, Mrs. Harding called him in one day.” Charles Mee then proceeds to recite, almost verbatim (with appropriate attribution), a story which had been published in The Strange Death of President Harding, a book published in the year 1930 as an as-told-to book wherein Gaston Means is said to be the source of information by the credited author, May Dixon Thacker. (It is available here: https://archive.org/details/strangedeathofpr0000gast_u1l8/page/n7/mode/2up )

This as-told-to book contains an enlightening summary, said to be Means, in its introduction:

“Then, suddenly, vividly, there passed before my mind in rapid tragic sequence—one by one—the ghostly procession of other persons who had known some of these secrets. There were in this procession: C. F. Cramer, Jess Smith, Lawyer Thurston, John T. King, C. F. Hateley, Warren G. Harding, _ Mrs. Florence Kling Harding, General Sawyer, and last— Thomas B. Felder,—all representing supposed suicides or sudden deaths. I alone remained—who knew!” (p. 15)

The Strange Death of President Harding goes on to describe the circumstances surrounding each death. Note that two who avoided dying unexpectedly are William J. Burns and Gaston Means himself.

For one example, Means claimed to be the ‘first on the scene’ at the alleged ‘suicide’ of President Harding’s close friend and associate, Jesse Smith (documented here p. 226):

“Again, I surveyed the room. As I have said, the physical evidences of suicide were entirely too manifest,—too obvious. It appeared to me a stage setting. The body lay on the floor some four feet from the bed. It was crumpled up—face downward. A pistol was several inches from his extended hand and arm. Pistol? The pistol he had told me he had bought for Mr. Daugherty,—and which had remained in his suit case, because Mr. Daugherty had not yet taken it and he—Jess—had been afraid to touch it. I turned the body over. I examined the wound in the temple. Had he died from this pistol wound? I did not think so! Why, a pistol shot in that hotel would have awakened everybody in it! I remembered all Jess had said so many times,—about the ‘little white powder’. I tried to reconstruct and retrace his movements after he had left my home at six o’clock,—but I was all at sea and could do nothing in that direction. I searched the body carefully. I removed all papers from the pockets,—but I found no papers of any importance in his pockets. I went further. And under all of his clothing next to his skin,—I found a sort of belt,—a harness suspended around his shoulders and hanging just under his arms. On this harness was securely strapped,—a legal size extension envelope,—packed full of papers. This I removed, for I knew that it was what they had sent me to get. I arranged everything again exactly as I had found it opened the doors and returned to the apartment upstairs. I delivered the envelope to my superior officer and returned to my home as I had come.”

A contemporary article in the NY Times does not mention Gaston Means but does describe the alleged suicide of Jesse W. Smith, who Charles L. Mee, Jr. portrays as part of “The Ohio Gang”.

https://www.nytimes.com/1923/05/31/archives/daughertys-friend-suicide-in-his-room-jesse-w-smith-shoots-himself.html

The Strange Death of President Harding concludes with Gaston Means insinuating that Mrs. Harding poisoned her husband, President Harding.

An appendix in The Strange Death of President Harding presents both a letter of endorsement recommending Gaston Means purportedly signed by William J. Burns and Congressional testimony from William J. Burns confirming his recommendation.

“Department of Justice, Bureau of Investigation, Washington, D. C. March 10, 1922: To: Hon. Roy A. Haynes, Prohibition Commissioner, Treasury Department, Washington, D. C. My Dear Mr. Haynes: I received a request from your office the other day asking me to let you know something about Gaston B. Means. I immediately called up your office when I returned to Washington, but was told you were in conference. I then told your secretary to tell you that Gaston B. Means was absolutely all right; honest, intelligent, straightforward, and would make a first class man for you. Of course, I do not want to relinquish the services of Mr. Means and if there is any specific case you have in mind that requires the aid of a resourceful courageous intelligent man, Mr. Means is the one you want. Mr. Means has been suspended in our service by the Attorney General through a complaint of some kind which the Attorney General has not explained to me, but I know it cannot be anything serious, and only a question of giving Mr. Means an opportunity of being heard, As you know, no man can do his duty without making enemies, and Mr. Means has made some very powerful enemies by the courageous manner in which he has gone after crooks who have robbed the Government, and therefore, I expect to have Mr. Means reinstated. In the meantime, I will be very glad indeed to have him go with your organization. Very truly yours, William J. Burns, Director

Incidentally, in 1933, three years after the publication of The Strange Death of President Harding, Gaston Means was charged with defrauding a woman who gave him money after he promised he would effect the return the kidnapped infant son of Charles Lindbergh (per http://newspapers.swco.ttu.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/45de1704-60b9-46a8-9f36-62e4afd6eefd/content ). The infant was later found, murdered.

Returning to the subject of The End of Order: Versailles 1919 Charles L. Mee Jr. A most essential detail is included in the book jacket, which states:

“What happened when the three most powerful heads of state gathered to establish a new order is the subject of this important book to which Charles L. Mee, Jr. brings a technique that owes something to Marcel Proust – who is himself unforgettably invoked…”

As noted in his Wikipedia outline, Charles L. Mee Jr. contracted polio as a boy, and it was a focus of the autobiographical book, A Nearly Normal Life. In 1999, the memoir was summarized in the NY Times (see https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/99/04/04/bib/990404.rv103525.html ):

“In 1953, Charles Mee, a 14-year-old high school football player from Barrington, Ill., was stricken with spinal polio, a viral disease with no known cure. More than 50,000 cases were reported that year, mostly of young people who took sick during the summer months. A national panic ensued. Cities closed pools and beaches; families canceled vacations, boiled their dishes and avoided indoor crowds. Children were warned against jumping in puddles, drinking from water fountains and making new friends. The March of Dimes became the country’s favorite charity, spurring the vaccine research by Jonas Salk and Alfred Sabin that all but eradicated the spread of polio in the United States. In this elegant memoir, Mee contrasts his painful experiences as a polio survivor against the relentlessly optimistic backdrop of the 1950’s. Unable to walk without crutches, isolated from old friends, a disappointment to his father, Mee found solace in books and in sleep. His new friends came from the margins of society, where no one, he claims, is ever quite whole. Mee, a playwright and the author of 15 books, endured years of personal anguish, heavy drinking and drug abuse. It took a long time for his rage to dissipate, and longer still to understand that polio can’t be beaten, only accepted. ‘I am no longer interested in recovery or restitution,’ he writes, adding, ‘How else my life might have been is unknowable; and the truth is, I wouldn’t change it for any other.’”

Chicago station WTTW reported on the development of the polio vaccine that trials were underway (from: https://www.wttw.com/playlist/2020/03/30/polio-chicagoland )

“Scientists sought to develop a vaccine for the disease, most working with a live version of the virus. But the young Jonas Salk, a garment worker’s son who had studied the influenza virus and worked on commercial flu vaccines during the war with the respected Dr. Thomas Francis of the University of Michigan, went against conventional wisdom and devoted his attention to a killed virus vaccine.

“I guess I felt the unreasonableness of life in so many ways,” he later told the New Yorker about why he went into research. “Research was one way to get at reasonableness and logic.”

He conducted a small trial in 1952 near Pittsburgh with a group that he told the New Yorker “helped us look into the future.” Another limited trial followed in 1953, then, in 1954, the March of Dimes pushed for a large-scale field trial—the largest experiment of its kind in history. More than a million people took part, with 440,000 inoculated with Salk’s vaccine and the others with a placebo. Illinois’s DuPage County, outside Chicago, was involved, with 8,000 children given the vaccine at their schools, their teachers lauding them for being ‘polio pioneers.’”

This was the time during which both the Salk vaccine and live-virus vaccines were under testing and development. Consider what might have occurred if, in 1953, only one of the participants in the “limited trial” of polio vaccines, whether Dr. Salk’s dead-virus vaccine or of a live-virus vaccine, said to be the focus of most other scientists, had contracted the very disease which the vaccine was designed to prevent? Moreover, the infected persons would have been contagious, meaning that polio may have spread to many others throughout the community. Was infection due to the limited trials of polio vaccines in 1953 the primary cause of the outbreaks of polio in that same year? By any chance, was Charles L. Mee Jr. one of the (one-year earlier) ‘polio pioneers’ who took the polio vaccine in the limited trials of 1953? Could it be that the Harvard admission and his successful career is primarily due to a deal struck to ensure the silence of Charles L. Mee and of his family for the many decades which have followed?

Consider all of the historical titles of Charles Mee’s books. Furthermore, take note that as “radical reconstructions of found texts”, these stories had already been written. They simply need to be edited and arranged in a book format, and from there it was a matter of selling the books. Someone else might easily have served that purpose, and I suspect that it precisely what happened. As the books sold, Charles L. Mee collected whatever royalty had been arranged as compensation for his vaccine injury and his silence.

For example, I do not believe that Charles L. Mee Jr. selected the aforementioned chapter about the childhood of Warren G. Harding for inclusion in The Ohio Gang. Nor do I believe for one moment that he chose its title, “The Little N-----“ . Rather, I am virtually certain it was chosen by someone else, much like the remainder of books credited to Mee.

Even after his literary activities slowed down near the end of his career, Charles L. Mee Jr. was supported by patrons as demonstrated by Charles Mee’s Wikipedia entry with the unusual heading “Patronage”.

“Patronage

In 1998, Mee’s friend, former chairman of Morgan Stanley and philanthropist Richard B. Fisher and his wife, Jeanne Donovan Fisher, offered to provide Mee with enough money to support himself. The rare arrangement imposed no stipulations or conditions upon Mee or his writing nor did it specify how long the relationship would last. Although Richard B. Fisher died in 2004, Jeanne Donovan Fisher continues to support Mee and his work. The Fishers patronage has been hailed as one “without parallel or precedent in American theatrical philanthropy.”

Sometime in 2013, concurrent with the launch of a redesigned website, the language regarding patronage changed to the past tense: “Charles Mee’s work has been made possible by the support of Richard B. Fisher and Jeanne Donovan Fisher.”

It is, even now, still possible to directly support the project at https://charlesmee.org/support-the-project.shtml. Charles L. Mee Jr. was born 13 September 1938, which would make him 87 years old as of this writing, and recent stories about him make it seem as though he remains active.

With regard to Charles L. Mee, Jr., take the time to combine(1) the timing of the onset of his polio, (2) the admission into Harvard shortly thereafter, (3) the historical titles with which he is credited, (4) a later patronage “without parallel or precedent in American theatrical philanthropy, and (5) the direct comparisons to Marcel Proust.

The circumstantial evidence of a vaccine-injury and cover-up is overwhelming. Yet Charles L. Mee himself holds the key. If I am right, and if Charles L. Mee Jr. is willing and able to tell the truth about what brought about these many happenings in his life, he would be regarded as one of the most significant historical figures of the past six centuries. Such a confirmation by Charles L. Mee Jr., which in some sense might also be called a confession, would bolster the possibility that Pope Alexander VI was murdered via cantarella poisoning in the year 1503, to name only one of many examples in this article.

I believe most people would view Charles L. Mee in a favorable light if he were to offer such a confession. His experience as a child, victimized by forces that are far too overwhelming for a 14-year-old to comprehend, would draw a great deal of sympathy. The decisions made by his family in 1953 would have been very difficult, with heartbreaking compromises no matter what course was taken.

And so one of the main purposes of this Way Out substack article is to ask Charles L. Mee Jr. to set the record straight.

***

Chapter 15 “The (many) Emperors’ New Clothes” (Conclusion)

In some ways, it would be appropriate to end the story here with this plea to Charles L. Mee Jr., but it is possible that he is either unwilling or unable to fulfill my aspirations for him. Thus, a contingency is necessary.

As mentioned in passing earlier, the ongoing deception resembles the aforementioned Hans Christian Anderson children’s short story The Emperor’s New Clothes (published in 1837). I felt a discussion of the story itself (full text at https://americanliterature.com/author/hans-christian-andersen/short-story/the-emperors-new-clothes ) might provide some helpful insight and lead to a conclusion to this piece. It is a familiar story to many, so I will summarize only the most essential parts, citing the text at the link.

An emperor, fond of apparel, was the subject of a sinister but well-thought-out deception.

“One day, two rogues, calling themselves weavers, made their appearance. They gave out that they knew how to weave stuffs of the most beautiful colors and elaborate patterns, the clothes manufactured from which should have the wonderful property of remaining invisible to everyone who was unfit for the office he held, or who was extraordinarily simple in character.”

One point which might escape a child listening to the story is that the “weavers” were not simply playing a joke on the emperor; instead, they were deceiving the emperor for profit.

“The two pretended weavers set up two looms, and affected to work very busily, though in reality they did nothing at all. They asked for the most delicate silk and the purest gold thread; put both into their own knapsacks; and then continued their pretended work at the empty looms until late at night.”

The clever premise of the story is that pride prevented the Emperor and all of people of his dominion from divulging that they did not see the Emperor’s new clothes, which in fact did not exist at all.

“So now the Emperor walked under his high canopy in the midst of the procession, through the streets of his capital; and all the people standing by, and those at the windows, cried out, ‘Oh! How beautiful are our Emperor’s new clothes! What a magnificent train there is to the mantle; and how gracefully the scarf hangs!’ in short, no one would allow that he could not see these much-admired clothes; because, in doing so, he would have declared himself either a simpleton or unfit for his office. Certainly, none of the Emperor’s various suits, had ever made so great an impression, as these invisible ones.

‘But the Emperor has nothing at all on!’ said a little child.

‘Listen to the voice of innocence!’ exclaimed his father; and what the child had said was whispered from one to another.

‘But he has nothing at all on!’ at last cried out all the people. The Emperor was vexed, for he knew that the people were right; but he thought the procession must go on now! And the lords of the bedchamber took greater pains than ever, to appear holding up a train, although, in reality, there was no train to hold.”

The great virtue- but also the main difficulty, from my standpoint- is the gap between the boy’s statement and the ‘But he has nothing on!’ cried out by the people. Clearly, there were many steps left out of the story.

For starters, these rogue “weavers” are very smooth operators and well-practiced in the art of deception. One must figure that this was not the first Emperor that they tricked, and with every swindled Emperor comes a fortune in silk and gold. I am also skeptical of the notion that “all the people would cry out alongside the young boy”. Indeed, I find it much more likely that these many Emperors would remain completely ignorant of being swindled by the ‘weavers”.

One might even imagine that these rogue “weavers” might become so incredibly wealthy that they throw an enormous party every year at an alpine mountain resort and invite all the swindled, but unaware, Emperors to join them.

An appropriate name for such a convention would be the “Assembly of Buck Naked Emperors”, but of course the “weavers” would avoid such accurate nomenclature. Instead, the “Council of Fancy Royalty” would have been much better from a marketing standpoint.

The “weavers” provide wine, caviar, musicians, and all sorts of other entertainment at the party. Meanwhile, hundreds of Emperors, all as naked as jaybirds, are enjoying themselves, hobnobbing with one another. “Fine weather we’re having here, my fellow Emperor, though I do find this mountain air to be a bit crisp,” spoken from time to time.

And the “weavers”, always on the prowl for an opportunity, would approach an Emperor.

Weaver 1 (whispering): “Sire, it grieves me dearly that I must tell you of a small tear in your most elegant garment- right here in the back, just out of your field of view.”

Weaver 2: “Oh, dear! I see it too! But with only take a few stitches of silk and gold, we could patch it right up for you most promptly! Oh Sire, you must allow us to mend it! Your Empire’s pride would be so wounded if the other Emperors happened to observe it too! In fact, we have some spare silk and gold in our knapsack we could use right this moment if only you give us your Royal promise to replenish it.”

Emperor: “Hmmm. I suppose the peasants won’t mind a small tax increase to maintain the pride of the Empire.”

Weaver #1: “Oh, Sire, your peasants are so fortunate to have such a wise and benevolent Emperor! And…. There! Just a few more stitches… and we’re done!”

Weaver #2: “Splendid work! Sire, I daresay that out of all the Royalty on the Council, your Excellency is by far the Fanciest! We’ll drop by your royal quarters later today to pick up the silk and gold to replace our stock we supplied. There’s no need for anyone even to know of this little episode to protect the pride of your Empire – it’s surely best to keep it quiet. Enjoy your wine, Sire”

Then the “weavers” repeat the process as one Buck Naked Emperor after another are swindled-so much so that the “weavers” profit by tenfold over the cost of throwing the party itself.

One can certainly imagine that these “weavers” have accumulated immense wealth before the Emperor in the Hans Christian Anderson story even comes onto the scene. They have had the time to work out a thoughtful system of highly paid “influencers” and “enforcers”.

One type of “influencer” is the obvious variety- the “weavers” position these “Blue Influencers” all about the parade route to extol loudly the beauty of the Emperor’s new clothes as he is processed along the path, persuading other to join them in the shouts of praise. But these “weavers” are very crafty, and they have also found the value of another type of influencer- the “Red Influencer”, likewise positioned at various points along the path.

The job of the “Red influencer” is to listen carefully to anyone in the crowd who might whisper that the Emperor is naked. Then the “Red influencer” signals the “Blue influencer” and both come close to the skeptic, who might properly be called an “Innocent Conspiracy Theorist” - the conspiracy theory being that the Emperor has nothing on at all, which like many conspiracy theories is precisely correct.

Then, the events progress like this:

Red Influencer (whispering to the Innocent Conspiracy Theorist): “As I live and breathe, the emperor is Buck Naked! Don’t you agree?”

Innocent Conspiracy Theorist (whispering back): “Yes! I thought I was the only one to notice, but it is obvious that he isn’t wearing anything at all. What is going on?”

Red Influencer: “Do you really think an Emperor who parades around the town naked like this should even be the Emperor?”

Innocent Conspiracy Theorist: “Well, you bring up a good point. It does make me question his judgment.”

Blue Influencer (to the Innocent Conspiracy Theorist, loudly): “What did you say?!? You question the judgment of the Emperor?”

Red Influencer: “He was just telling me that any Emperor who parades around the town naked like that shouldn’t even BE the Emperor!”

Blue Influencer (to the Innocent Conspiracy Theorist, loudly): “Not be the Emperor?!? Oh, so you’re an Insurrectionist, are you!?! ”

Blue Influencer (turning to Red Influencer, even louder): “And I’ve heard of your reputation! You’re one of those crazy Conspiracy Theorists! And the only reason you think the Emperor is naked is because you are a complete idiot! I bet you can’t even count!”

(By this time a crowd of bystanders has gather around the three of them.)

Red Influencer: “I can so count! One, two, four”

(The bystanders gasp!)

Blue Influencer: “Aha!! Try again, you moron!”

Red Influencer: “Um. One, two, um… five”

Bystander: “Five is right out!”

Bystander child to mother: “Mother! That man forgot about three!”

Red Influencer (overhearing): “Well, there are a lot of numbers! Nobody can remember all of them!”

Blue Influencer (turning back to Innocent Conspiracy Theorist): “He’s just a blooming idiot, but what’s your story? Were you trying to convince him to join your insurrection?!?”

Innocent Conspiracy Theorist: “No! I mean, I’m not an insurrectionist. I just-“

Blue Influencer: “Well, do you see the Emperor’s new clothes or not?”

Innocent Conspiracy Theorist: “Well, I, uh, I uh, I guess… I suppose I can.”

Red Influencer (to Innocent Conspiracy Theorist): “You lied to me!”

Blue Influencer (to Innocent Conspiracy Theorist): “Oh, I see your game! You’re smart enough to see the clothes, and that means you’re clever enough to recruit this nitwit to join your insurrection against the Emperor!”

At that point, two “Enforcers” are signaled to join in.

Enforcer 1: “What seems to be the problem here?”

Red Influencer (to Enforcer 1): “That bad man tried to recruit me for his Insurrection against the Emperor!”

Innocent Conspiracy Theorist: “No! That not what-“

Blue Influencer: “This Insurrectionist should be taken to the Dungeon immediately!”

Enforcer #2: “No. the Dungeon is too good for Insurrectionists! We take them straight to the Lawyers’ Den!”

Bystanders gasp: “Dear God! The Lawyers will tear him to pieces!”

And the two Enforcers carry off the Innocent Conspiracy Theorist to be thrown into the Lawyers’ Den.

Blue Conspiracy Theorist: “How about the rest of you? What do YOU think about the Emperor’s new clothes?”

Bystanders: “Splendid! Gorgeous! We’ve never seen anything more beautiful! etc., etc.”

It is a good thing for the child in the Hans Christian Anderson story had his wise father nearby. Other observant but overly expressive children without a parent nearby were surely tricked by the Enforcers into coming along with them and taken to some island or ranch where who knows what the devil happened to them.

And I suspect that exclamation of “Listen to the voice of innocence” exclamation by the father was actually a nervous plea to ignore his young child who simply was not wise to the ways of the world. I expect the father hustled his child off the parade route as quickly as possible.

So the story is great fun, but it really does not help in answering the question of how to get the whole crowd not only to see the truth – that the Emperor is Buck Naked- but to be willing to express it openly as well.

After thinking it over, it seems reasonable to acknowledge that the “weavers” so to speak have figured out a pretty smart strategy that perhaps ought to be taken as a lesson by the Innocent Conspiracy Theorists. What is necessary is a “student uprising”- but not an uprising of violence, rather an uprising of veraciousness.

The “uprising of moral character” should take precisely the form laid out perfectly by Oxford’s John Ruskin in Sesame and Lilies in paragraphs 51 and 52:

“The question proposed to you, How and What to Read, rose out of a far deeper one, which is was my endeavor to make propose earnestly to yourselves, Why to Read. I want you to feel, with me, that whatever advantage we possess in the present day in the diffusion of education and of literature, can only be rightly used by any of us when we have apprehended clearly what education is to lead to, and literature to teach. I wish you to see that both well-directed moral training and well-chosen reading lead to the possession of a power over the ill-guided and illiterate, which is, according to the measure of it, in the truest sense, kingly; conferring indeed the purest kingship that can exist among men; too many other kingships (however distinguished by visible insignia or material power) being either spectral, or tyrannous; -spectral- that is to say, aspects and shadows only of royalty, hollow as death, and which only the “likeness of a kingly crown have on;” or else tyrannous – that is to say, substituting their own will for the law of justice and love by which all true kings rule.

There is, then, I repeat = and as I want to leave this idea with you, I begin with it, and shall end with it- only one pure kind of kingship; an inevitable and eternal kind, crowned or not; the kingship, namely, which consists in a stronger moral state, and a truer thoughtful state, than that of others; enabling you, therefore, to guide, or to raise them. Observer that word “State;” we have got into a loose way of using it. It means literally the standing and stability of a thing; and you must have the full force of it in the derived word “statue” – “the immovable thing.” A king’s majesty or “state,” then and the right of his kingdom to be called a state, depends on the movelessness of both;- without tremor, without quiver of balance; established and enthroned upon a formulation of eternal law which nothing can alter, nor overthrow.”

I am hopeful that Professor Ruskin’s treatise will appeal to the students of Oxford University- including Rhodes Scholars and Marshall Scholars.

Speaking plainly, Marcel Proust wrote poorly, but I say this with compassion for him. (For the opposite, look at some of what his alleged admirers say about him, e.g.: https://web.archive.org/web/20200803112139/https://lettersofnote.com/2013/08/15/my-dnear-little-grandfather/ , which is surely disinformation about Marcel Proust.)

Talent is required to write a novel: to conceive of an engaging plot and then to draw the reader into it with language which flows smoothly.

Moreover, Marcel Proust was almost certainly vaccine-injured and lived under miserable circumstances. Even his most ardent supporters admit he used opium and morphine as he grew older. He is deserving of our sympathy. But let us employ rational thinking skills to conclude required to write the volume of material with which he is credited is inconsistent with his maladies. It simply does not add up.

It is not simply a matter of “Some people do like Proust while others do not like Proust”, though there are surely other books and authors for which those categories might be appropriate. The situation with Marcel Proust is different, and it is important to recognize that. For Proust, it would be like saying “Some people can see the Emperor’s new clothes while others cannot.”

Each student admitted to Oxford is fully capable of making his or her own assessment of what has transpired to lead to Proust’s acclaim as perhaps “Greatest Of All Time”. Take the time to read the work “Pleasures and Regrets” (or at least part of it) which it seems Marcel Proust actually did write. Then read the first 40 pages of “A La Research de Temps Perdu” (Swann’s Way, in English). There is no need to go any further (unless you wish to solve more language-game word puzzles). Have the confidence in your capability to make your own assessment using Ruskin’s aforementioned guidance that “there is essential goodness and essential badness”.

As for those who try to persuade you with illogical arguments to “persist” even after you have recognize A La Research de Temps Perdu for what it is, bear in mind the possibility that they might be compensated by Jeffrey Epstein’s replacement. Trust in your comprehension skills, and do not fear speaking the truth, despite what anyone else might say.

There is no such thing as blasphemy against the Higher Criticism.

Oxford University is the most appropriate setting for John Ruskin’s “moral uprising of students” to begin. But may this process of education and moral uprising through reading extend to students of all colleges and universities.

The entire world has been trapped in a web of deception for a very long time. This is the Way Out.

FIN… dans le temps