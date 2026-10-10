Gallery A

An exceptional event in American history is easily recognizable when only the calendar date is required in order to allude to the event itself. For example, when one remarks “July fourth”, America’s Declaration of Independence from England in 1776 is anticipated to be associated with the comment.

Likewise, whenever an American now uses the phrase “January sixth”, it is a near certainty that the reference is to the date of 6 January 2021, when what many describe even today as an “attempted insurrection” took place at the Capitol Building of Washington D.C. According to ABC News, as of 5 January 2024, “more than 1,265 defendants” were charged and “more than 460 people” had been sentenced to incarceration (https://abcnews.com/Politics/3-years-jan-6-numbers-100-charged-460/story?id=106140326 ). The vast majority of those incarcerated were classified as trespassers upon the Capitol grounds, which in typical circumstances would have been treated as a misdemeanor. However, the ABC News report also states that those convicted include “213 who pleaded to felonies that include assaults on federal officers, obstructing law enforcement and seditious conspiracy”.

One of the most striking episodes of 6 January 2021 was the apparent attack on Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges. (From https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/20/connecticut-man-arrested-for-crushin.html , with emphasis added):

“A Connecticut man has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a Washington police officer, whom he pinned between two doors, during the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Patrick Edward McCaughey III, 23, of Ridgefield, repeatedly told Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges “just go home” and “come on man, you are going to get squished” as he pinned Hodges between a police riot shield that McCaughey was holding and the doors, a criminal complaint said. As McCaughey did so, another rioter “began violently ripping off Officer Hodges’ gas mask, exposing Officer Hodges bloodied mouth,” said the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. “Don’t try and use that stick on me boy,” McCaughey snapped at Hodges, referring to a police riot baton. [..] Hodges later told reporters about his effort to hold back the mob: “If it wasn’t my job, I would have done that for free.” “It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection, and we’ll do it as many times as it takes,” Hodges said. McCaughey was arrested Tuesday evening by FBI agents at his father’s second home in South Salem, New York, not far from his hometown, after someone phoned in a tip about him.”

Another account specified the location of the arrest of Patrick Edward McCaughey III as South Salem, New York.

The act of assaulting a police officer is so appalling to virtually all Americans that Officer Daniel Hodges was invited as a special guest to Super Bowl LV, and was interviewed during the broadcast. (From https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/dc/how-many-people-are-at-super-bowl-capitol-riot-police-officers-brian-sicknicks-family/65-d15a375c-d00e-4199-94a8-a03717cea67c ):

“Capitol riot police officers, Brian Sicknick’s family guests at Super Bowl LV DC Police officers and the family of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick were at Super Bowl LV as guests of the NFL. Author: Nick Boykin (WUSA9), February 8, 2021 TAMPA, Fla. — DC Police officers who helped protect the U.S. Capitol during January 6th’s riots and the family of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick were at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa as guests of the National Football League. Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris were in attendance. Sicknick was killed at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the attack. He had made it back from the riot to his department’s headquarters when he had a seizure in front of his fellow officers, later dying at the hospital. Officer Daniel Hodges was crushed in the doorway of the U.S. Capitol by rioters during the attack. He has recovered from his injuries. ”

A coroner report issued three months later clarified that Officer Sicknick’s death at the age of 42 was due to “natural causes” rather than due to injuries sustained on January 6, 2021. (Per NBC News: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-dies-of-natural-causes-after-riot-n1264562 )

“April 21, 2022 by Pete Williams: Washington’s chief medical examiner has determined that US Capitol Police Officer Brain Sicknick died of natural causes the day after the riot on Jan. 6 after he suffered two strokes. The autopsy revealed that Sicknick, 42, said the strokes at the base of the brain stem were caused by a blood clot, Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz said. The formal finding was that the death was caused by ‘acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar artery thrombosis’ and that the manner of death was ‘natural’. [..]

He also said there was no evidence of either external or internal injuries.”

Given that the rioters did not cause Officer Sicknick’s death, the apparent assault on Officer Daniel Hodges by Patrick Edward McCaughey III may be viewed as the very highest profile act of violence committed by any protestor (or rioter, if one prefers) against a police officer on 6 January 2021.

More than a year later, the case of Patrick Edward McCaughey III was heard in court, as documented by NBC News ( https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department-/dc-officer-daniel-hodges-testifies-capitol-rioter-crushed-shield-rcna45533 ):

“Aug 30, 2022 by Gary Grumbach and Ryan J. Reilly A Washington D.C. police officer who was crushed by a pro-Trump mob in a tunnel leading to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Tuesday against one of the rioters charged with assaulting him. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who has spoken publicly about being attacked at the Capitol, including before the Jan. 6 committee, appeared in court Tuesday for the trial of three Capitol defendants: Partick McCaughey III, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie. McCaughey, the Justice Department alleged, ‘threw his body weight’ against Hodges and pressed a stolen police shield against him. Citing a video that went viral after the Jan. 6 attack, federal prosecutors wrote in a trial brief that Hodges was ‘screaming out in pain, crushed between the shield held by the defendant McCaughey and the door frame of the Capitol. Hodges, who has said in media appearances that Donald Trump has a ‘cultlike’ control over his supporter, told the court that the attack ‘hurt a great deal’ and that McCaughey’s actions contributed to his injuries that day. ‘It, combined with everything else that was going on, made it difficult to breathe,’ Hodges said. ‘Being crushed by the shield and the people behind it… leaving me defenseless, injured.’ ‘There is no good way to fight back against it,’ he testified. ‘You have to endure the pressure that it creates.’ Hodges testified that he had ‘never been in the United States Capitol building before’ Jan. 6 and that his radio was stolen and he was separated from his platoon. ‘I didn’t know where I was going. I didn’t know whether there was an avenue of egress for us to take. I was worried that we would be put up against the wall literally and figuratively,” he testified. [..] McCaughey, Hodges testified, was among the Jan. 6 rioters who were trying to get police officers to stand down during the attack. ‘He was trying to get us to surrender, to join them,’ Hodges said.”

Patrick Edward McCaughey III was subsequently convicted.

Leading up to the trial, several court documents lay out the events from the perspective of Patrick Edward McCaughey III. Public court documents (at https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/20474982/2-8-21-patrick-mccaughey-bond-motion-redacted.pdf ) from 8 February 2021 from his defense attorney provide a story of the events from the viewpoint of Patrick Edward McCaughey III as follows:

“The defendant travelled to Washington D.C., with his father, in order to exercise his Constitutional right to express his support for then-President Trump and to implore his Representatives in Congress to investigate the many outstanding allegations of election fraud before they voted to certify the electors for President Biden. [..] Ms. Ulrike Fein-McCaughey, the defendant’s mother and the person with whom the defendant was residing at the time of his arrest, is prepared to act as Mr. McCaughey’s 3rd Party Custodian and to sign an unsecured bond as a surety for $250,000.00.

The document adds an unusual explanatory footnote.

Due to an error when the defendant’s mother registered the defendant with state authorities at birth, the defendant was given the same identical name as his father, instead of being properly named Patrick Edward McCaughey the IV.”

In August 2021, a court document, prepared by the Government and outlining opposition to the then-defendant’s motion to be released on bond, further reinforced the close familial relationship between the defendant and his mother and father.

https://americangulag.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/11-RESPONSE-by-USA-as-to-PATRICK-EDWARD-MCCAUGHEY-III.pdf

“Defendants’ History and Characteristics: The government recognizes that the defendant does not have any adult convictions, and is only 23 years old. He has recently lived with his mother in Connecticut, and also has strong ties to his father and his father’s residence in New York. As such, the defendant moves the court to release him on a real estate bond secured by his father, as well as an unsecured bond signed by his mother. The United States contends that this is not sufficient to protect the community and to ensure the defendant’s future appearance in court.

With respect to the real estate bond pledged by the defendant’s father, also named Patrick McCaughey III, the government’s evidence suggests that the defendant traveled to Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, with the assistance and approval of his father. Nonetheless, the defendant’s conduct was not constrained by the presence of his father that day. This strongly suggests that any parental pressure that McCaughey’s father may exert to compel the defendant to conform his behavior to court orders will carry little weight in the defendant’s decision-making process.”

Generally speaking, names with a fourth generation of lineage are usually associated with wealth and privilege in the United States, which is counter to the stereotype of January 6 protestors. In a similar vein, the father of the defendant also travelled to Washington DC, and he apparently owned a second home in South Salem, NY – a wealthy small town with a population of about 7,000 residents and less than 60 miles from Manhattan, as the crow flies. South Salem, NY also happens to be the location of the home and office of the late Stanley Pottinger. (fig.) (per the New York Times upon the occasion of his death in 2024, https://web.archive.org/web/20241130014044/https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/29/us/politics/j-stanley-pottinger-dead.html ):

“J. Stanley Pottinger, who as a high-ranking figure in the Department of Justice during the 1970s was probably the only person in government to figure out the identity of Deep Throat, the pseudonymous man who provided critical information to reporters in the Watergate scandal, died on Wednesday in Princeton, N.J. He was 84. His son Matt said the death, at a hospital, was from cancer. Mr. Pottinger, who went on to become a best-selling novelist, lived in South Salem, NY….”

The former location of Stanley Pottinger’s office may be independently verified at https://opengovny.com/attorney/1892132 :

“J STANLEY POTTINGER (Registration #1892132) is an attorney in admitted in New York State in 1983, registered with the Office of Court Administration (OCA) of New York State Unified Court System. The attorney was graduated from HARVARD. The registered office location is at: EDWARDS POTTINGER LLC 49 Twin Lakes Rd, Suite 100, South Salem, NY 10590-1012 2026 THE POTTINGER FIRM PLLC 49 Twin Lakes Rd, South Salem, NY 2020 ) The current status of the attorney is Deceased.”

[For more information on Stanley Pottinger, one might consult the work of Johnny Vedmore (including a recent article at https://covertactionmagazine.com/2026/09/25/what-did-epsteins-victims-lawyer-do-during-iran-contra/ ).]

The name of the defendant’s mother, Ulrike Fein-McCaughey, is unique, at least in the US. The website “ZoomInfo” (

https://www.zoominfo.com/p/Ulrike-Fein/-876341914

) lists Ulrike Fein-McCaughey working as a manager and, surprisingly perhaps, that she attained a Bachelor of Arts at the University of California-Berkeley.

California-Berkeley is NOT generally associated with the family of avid Trump supporters who protested in Washington DC on 6 January 2021.

Moreover, the then-defendant’s father, one publicly accessible site shows a “Patrick Edward McCaughey (present age 64) from New Canaan, CT as a manager at Yale University”. (at https://www.mylife.com/patrick-mccaughey/e519130993230 ). Given the list of associates (see figure), one is led to conclude that the individual listed is the father of the then-defendant, assuming the website is correct.

It struck me odd that the media apparently showed no interest whatsoever in the fact that easily accessible online information sources showed that (arguably) the single most heinous act of violence against a police officer at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was committed by the son of a couple linked to Yale and Cal-Berkeley. Moreover the father- a manager at Yale, according to “myLife.com”- even accompanied his son to Washington DC.

This surprising association between Patrick McCaughey III (the father, not the son of the exact same name) and Yale led me to perform a web-based search on the name and school. Interestingly, one of the results was a link to a story from two decades earlier about an entirely different man named Patrick McCaughey, who once served as the Director of the Yale Center for British Art.

Gallery B

The story (at https://yaledailynews.com/articles/british-art-center-head-to-leave-position ) reads as follows:

“By Chris Rovzar, March 18, 2001 After five years at the helm of the second-largest museum of British art in the world, Yale Center for British Art Director Patrick McCaughey is stepping down from his post. McCaughey announced March 9 that he will leave his position when his contract runs out in June. [..] Members of the Yale and New Haven art communities were startled by the news of McCaughey’s departure and said that they were sad to see such an effective director go. [..] “Before arriving at Yale, McCaughey had garnered national attention for adopting a controversial Robert Mapplethorpe exhibit for his previous museum, the Hartford Wadsworth Atheneum. The artwork caused an uproar and was banned by officials in its original show in Cincinnati. McCaughey immediately brought the pieces to Connecticut, a move that quickly put the Atheneum on the map. When he took up the reigns of his new post at the British Art Center, he brought that same energy and daring along with him. [..] “As well as outreach, McCaughey’s work inside the building will leave its mark when he leaves. During his term, the center underwent an ambitious renovation, which improved the building’s structure and altered the layout of exhibit space. ‘He oversaw the renovation of the building because the roof needed repair,’ Levin said. ‘He shut the museum for nine months, during which time the staff carried out needed repairs. He and curatorial staff also did a brilliant reinstallation of the Paul Mellon collection.’ McCaughey was not available Sunday for comment.”

The Mapplethorpe exhibit was controversial due to its content and the funding it received from the US federal government via the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). (From https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/social-sciences-and-humanities/helms-claims-photographs-are-indecent ):

“In early 1989, the Reverend Donald Wildmon, head of the conservative American Family Association headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, began a campaign against Piss Christ, a photograph by artist Andres Serrano depicting a crucifix submerged in a jar of urine. Wildmon called the work an example of ‘anti-Christian bigotry.’ Critics were particularly incensed that Serrano had received $15,000 in indirect funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), a federal government agency founded in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson “to create and sustain…a climate encouraging freedom of thought, imagination, and inquiry.” The furor over Piss Christ soon expanded to include works with homoerotic content and those deemed anti-American. Among the critics’ main targets was a retrospective exhibition of the work of gay photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, who died of complications from AIDS in March, 1989. Titled The Perfect Moment, the exhibit was [..] funded in part with $30,000 from the NEA. The show included a representative sample of Mapplethorpe’s fine-art photography, much of which featured flowers, classical nudes, and portraits of celebrities. Among the selections, however, were candid photos of young children with their genitals exposed, as well as the X Portfolio, a collection of several images showing gay male sadomasochism, including one of the artist with a bullwhip protruding from his anus. [..] (US Senators) Jesse Helms, Alfonse D’Amato and more than two dozen other senators sent a letter of outrage to outgoing NEA chairman Hugh Southern. More than one hundred members of the House of Representatives [..] soon followed suit, demanding that the NEA end its sponsorship of “morally reprehensible trash” and requesting new grant guidelines that would “pay respect to public standards of taste and decency. ”

While serving as the museum director, Patrick McCaughey also contributed to a book with an auspicious publication date, Great British Paintings from American Collections: From Holbein to Hockney -Edited by Malcolm Warner and Robyn Asleson

With contributions by Julia Marciari Alexander, Brian Allen, and Patrick McCaughey

Published by the Yale Center for British Art

262 pages, 1.1 x 0.9 x 0.1 inches, 122 illustrations, paperback, ISBN 0300092229

Publication date: September 10, 2001

This record of the publication can be found at https://britishart.yale.edu/publications/great-british-paintings-american-collections-holbein-hockney (also archived at https://archive.is/arW64 ).

This text includes a discussion of collector Paul Mellon’s sentiments (on pages 13-14), as follows:

“For Paul Mellon , the outstanding American collector of British landscape paintings, the pleasures of the landscape were inseparable from the pleasures of sport; his favorite artist was George Stubbs in whose work the green fields of England appear so often as an idyllic setting for horseracing, hunting, or shooting. He collected in a spirit of nostalgia that was both historical and personal: through British art, he looked back longingly to pre-industrial Britain, and at the same time to the happiest moments of his own childhood. In both these respects his Anglophilia and his collection were a reaction against his early home in industrial Pittsburgh, where his father created the Mellon fortune. He wrote in his autobiography of the ‘hellish quality of smoky old Pittsburgh with its mills belching fire (shades of William Blake’s dark satanic mills)’. The young Paul Mellon escaped Pittsburgh almost every summer for a holiday in England-his mother was English-and this was the brightest moment of his year. Later, with his knowledge of the English poets and admiration for Blake in particular, he came to see England as Innocence to Pittsburgh’s Experience, a green and pleasant band to set against those dark, satanic mills.”

Paul Mellon’s father, Andrew W. Mellon, served in the cabinet of President Warren G. Harding. In the book The Ohio Gang by (or attributed to) Charles L. Mee, Jr., (pp. 124-25) Andrew W. Mellon is portrayed unfavorably. For example:

“Mr. Mellon looks as if he didn’t know what fun was, and I don’t believe he does… When he shakes hands, he gives you only the tips of his fingers. At the level of a man such as Mellon, graft is elevated beyond common recognition, transmuted and dignified to the status of policy.”

Before drawing conclusions, one might wish to refer to “Learn to Decode, Part 4…” as Charles L. Mee describes President Harding as a youth in… unflattering terms, to say the least (https://thewayout.substack.com/learn-to-decode-part-4-following ).

Clearly, Mee derides Andrew W. Mellon (art collector Paul Mellon’s father), but then Mee follows with a passage which the observant reader might find useful in illuminating an underlying motivation.

“In Mellon’s view, the slumping American economy needed protection from foreign competition so that it could get back on its feet, regain its vigor, and then go back into the world. What was required was a tariff wall that would protect American farms and factories. Mellon’s policy found its expression in the Fordney-McCumber Act of 1922, which established the highest tariff rates in American history.”

Returning to the subject of Patrick McCaughey, the one-time Yale Art Museum Director, his background includes a famous episode from 1986 involving a “stolen Picasso painting” in Australia (via https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-14/retrofocus-picacsso-weeping-woman-famous-unsolved-art-heist/11498936 ):

“A Picasso painting was stolen from a Melbourne gallery — and we still don’t know who did it” By Bridget Judd for RetroFocus, 19 Sep 2019 “We have stolen the Picasso from the National Gallery,” read the ransom note, addressed to Victoria’s then arts minister Race Mathews. The year was 1986 and the Weeping Woman painting, purchased by the National Gallery of Victoria for some $1.6 million just one year prior, was nowhere to be seen. But this was no normal theft, declared the thieves, known only as the Australian Cultural Terrorists. This was a crime of passion — a protest against the “niggardly funding of the fine arts in this hick state and against the clumsy, unimaginative stupidity of the administration and distribution of that funding”. Authorities had seven days to meet the thieves’ demands, the letter said, or the painting would be destroyed. A $1.6m price tag — and no insurance “We’d be terribly lucky if it [the exhibition of the painting] went without any brouhaha,” remarked then director of the National Gallery of Victoria, Patrick McCaughey, in what would become somewhat of a droll prediction. It was December 1985 — eight months prior to the painting’s disappearance — and Mr. McCaughey was marking the launch of the gallery’s new purchase. The Weeping Woman, painted by Picasso in 1937 during the same period as his famed Guernica, and modelled on his mistress Dora Maar — his own “weeping woman” — was the most important 20th century work the gallery had acquired. But with a $1.6 million price tag, it was not without controversy. Nor was it insured, with those in power considering the cost of insurance for major works of art “prohibitive”. “This face is going to haunt Melbourne for the next 100 years,” Mr McCaughey beamed at the launch. Indeed, the Weeping Woman would haunt the city — but not in the way he had planned. It was a crime so simple it was almost inconceivable. The painting was unscrewed from the wall and carried out of the gallery unnoticed sometime after closing on Saturday August 2, 1986. The thieves even left a calling card indicating the painting had been removed for routine maintenance, signing it with the initials ACT (Australian Cultural Terrorists). So preposterous was the heist, it was not reported for three days. “Confronting the bare wall and the fake label, I was aghast,” Mr. McCaughey wrote in his book, The Bright Shapes and the True Names. “I excused myself from the committee meeting and began a search of the gallery, desperately hoping that it was a prank and that the painting had been hidden in the building.” Authorities were at a loss. Could it be an inside job? After all, the thieves clearly knew their art history — some suspected the heist was an ironic homage to the 1911 theft of the Mona Lisa from the Louvre, in which Picasso himself was a suspect. [..] That was until police and the press received an anonymous phone call almost three weeks after the artwork’s disappearance. Go to Spencer Street railway station, the tipster said, there you will find the Weeping Woman hidden in locker 227. “The police beckoned me to look inside and there was a brown paper package exactly the dimensions of Picasso’s [painting],” Mr McCaughey recalls in his memoir. “We were whisked up to the forensic laboratory where the painting was unpacked and Weeping Woman emerged unharmed.” In their final letter, delivered in the days after the find, the Australian Cultural Terrorists would concede they “never looked to have our demands met”. The great Picasso caper had come to an anti-climactic end as the Weeping Woman found her way back on the walls of the National Gallery of Victoria. Despite exhaustive inquiries — including raids of private galleries and a $50,000 reward — more than three decades later, authorities are no closer to uncovering the true identity of the art vigilantes. According to police, it is likely the Australian Cultural Terrorists comprised “three and perhaps more” people who were “in the art world or on the fringe of the art world”. Mr McCaughey has his own theories about the theft. In his memoir, he recalls receiving a call from a Melbourne art dealer — just days before the painting was recovered — who said a young artist may have information about the theft. He visited the artist’s studio near the Victoria Market where he discovered photos and newspaper clippings about the theft pinned to the walls. “I said deliberately, at least twice, that the people who had taken the work could deposit it in a luggage locker at Spencer Street railway station or at Tullamarine airport,” Mr McCaughey wrote. “I always found it notable … that within 48 hours of that visit, with the explicit advice about placing the work in a locker … the painting reappeared. “Did the Australian Cultural Terrorists hear of this and think we might be getting close?” At least for now, it would seem, we will never know.

Notably omitted from the story is the fact that Patrick McCaughey’s father, Davis McCaughey was the 23rd governor of Victoria province in Australia from 18 February 1986 to 22 April 1992.

In the King James Version of the Bible (KJV), Psalm 22:7 corresponds to a prayer to God from the Psalmist who is mocked by others for remaining faithful to the Almighty in times of trouble. It reads: “All they that see me laugh me to scorn; they shoot out the lip, they shake the head, saying…”. Take a close look at the protruding lips of the “Weeping Woman” in the painting above. Might this verse from the Bible have anything to do with the choice of locker 227?

Gallery C

As the above article mentions, the story was included in Patrick McCaughey’s book, The Bright Shapes and the True Names: A Memoir, which was published in 2003. Naturally, I was curious to learn more about the adventures of Patrick McCaughey, so I bought a copy of the book and was not disappointed.

The very first page of the text, Patrick McCaughey abruptly says of a man named Gordon Burroughs, a friend of his father’s: “I suspect him now of being a British spy.” By doing so, McCaughey sets the stage for later revelations in his memoir. In fact, it is only a mild exaggeration to say that each page holds information of some value to readers of The Way Out substack.

For example, on page 18, Patrick McCaughey recalls as a young college student hearing a statement by Vice Admiral Sir Alan McNicoll, the father of McCaughey’s close friend Anthony McNicoll, placing it inside quotations as follows:

“Read Proust, my boy. If I had read Proust at your age, my life would have been entirely different.”

Indeed, the advice offered by Vice Admiral McNicoll precisely matches the appeal to college students (specifically those of Oxford) in the aforementioned “Learn to Decode, Part 4…” (see link above). Anthony’s mother Ruth McNicoll “ran the Argus Gallery in town and knew everybody in the art world. She was good humored and startlingly candid. It was in the McNicoll house [..] that I first saw Australian paintings.”

According to Patrick McCaughey, the McNicoll home was the location of an encounter with Brian Finemore, who at that time was the curator of Australian art at the National Gallery of Victoria. From page 88 (emphasis added):

“Brian (Finemore) liked to play the outrageous camp and he could be unpredictable socially. Once at Ruth McNicoll’s house, he turned on me and started shouting, ‘If I wasn’t in the house of a very old friend, I would belt you one… etc.’ Eventually, he was flung out into the night yelling and cursing. I was young and pretty shaken up by the experience. The next day I received an abject and handsome note of apology from Finemore but I never really trusted him after that. He had a terrible end – murdered under particularly brutal circumstances. His assailant must have been an intimate and was never caught. But in 1968, Brian Finemeore, like the National Gallery of Victoria, was much in revival…”

The page is shown below to demonstrate that the name “Finemore” happened to be “misspelled” as “Finemeore” only in its third usage, leading to the word “me” within the murder victim’s last name just after the sentence describing the assailant in the brutal murder of Brian Finemore. Naturally, “typos” sometimes occur even with the best proofreading, so one must not jump to conclusions.

On the other hand, the famous and influential 19th Century art and literature critic John Ruskin in his work Sesame and Lilies (paragraph 15), advises:

“…I tell you earnestly and authoritatively (I know I am right in this, you must get into the habit of looking intensely at words, and assuring yourself of their meaning, syllable by syllable – nay, letter by letter. For though it is only by reason of the opposition of letters in the function of signs, to sounds in the function of signs, that the study of books is called “literature,” and that a man versed in it is called, by the consent of nations, a man of letters instead of a man of books, or of words…”

The reader might consider whether a pattern is demonstrated, as two additional examples of “typos” from The Bright Shapes and the True Names will be provided herein.

Incidentally, one detail omitted in Patrick McCaughey’s account is that, according to a recent book release ( see https://www.booksandpublishing.com.au/articles/2026/06/01/330763/pantera-press-acquires-the-curator-by-jonathan-butler/ ), Brian Finemore’s murder occurred on a very auspicious day – just prior to a visit to the gallery from Princess Margaret.

“Pantera Press acquires “The Curator” by Jonathan Butler Monday, 1 June 2026 Books+Publishing Pantera Press has acquired world rights to “gripping true crime investigation” The Curator by Jonathan Butler. Part murder mystery, part queer history, and part portrait of Melbourne’s art world, the book investigates the unsolved 1975 murder of Brian Finemore. The inaugural curator of Australian art at the National Gallery of Victoria, Finemore was murdered in his East Melbourne apartment hours before he was due to guide Princess Margaret through the gallery, and his killer has never been identified. Drawing on previously unreleased archival material, personal papers and more than 25 interviews, Butler reconstructs the life and death of a charismatic, deeply influential figure who helped shape Australian art history.”

Gallery D

It is unsurprising that John Ruskin is mentioned several times in McCaughey’s memoir. One occasion (on page 60) happens to be in the context of a conversation McCaughey had with Bernard Smith while McCaughey was a student at the University of Melbourne. Bernard Smith, a teacher at the university and art critic at the Age played an important role in launching McCaughey’s career.

On page 71:

“Bernard told me he was going on six months leave in June (1966). Would I like to fill in for him as the art critic of the Age until his return? The Age along with the Sydney Morning Herald was the most prestigious paper in the country and the critics’ positions shared that prestige. I was flattered and nervous at the prospect. I was flattered and nervous at the prospect. It was the turning point in my early adult life, transforming a listless present into a purposeful existence. Through all the vicissitudes of my relations with Bernard Smith, I have always been grateful to him for giving me the nod. It was the start of my professional career.”

Patrick McCaughey proceeded to write art reviews expressing very strong opinions, and he described the outcome as follows:

“Soon I had infuriated the National Gallery of Victoria, artists and collectors of the more conservative hue. Because I was running a critical melodrama where the good were tremendous and the bad appalling, the column found a wide readership. Then the blow fell. Bernard was appointed as the first Power professor of contemporary art at the University of Sydney and would take his new appointment immediately on his return. The Age was stuck with me.”

In fact, the Age did maintain Patrick McCaughey as its art critic, and according to McCaughey one reason is the large number of letters (most of them negative) received about his controversial columns. One might contend that this is an example of a “lucky break” combined with the motto, “all publicity is good publicity”. On the other hand, one might also consider the possibility that Patrick McCaughey was “elected” to the role we might today call “influencer” through artificial means. Is it possible that Bernard Smith knew he would be receiving a new faculty appointment before he left the art critic position at the Age to McCaughey? Is it possible that Patrick McCaughey was advised or “helped” to compose controversial columns? Is it possible that a covert letter-writing campaign was carried out in order to build McCaughey’s reputation for attracting attention? Did I mention that Patrick McCaughey’s father later became the governor of the State of Victoria, in which Melbourne is located? One must not jump to conclusions, but these questions are worth considering.

Later, Patrick McCaughey’s ascendant career intersected with a controversial episode in Australian politics- the resignation of Gough Whitlam. On pages 168-170, Patrick McCaughey explains:

“In August 1974, I was invited to join the interim council of the National Gallery of Australia. [..] Starting with the acquisition of Jackson Pollock’s Blue Poles in August 1973 and fuelled by an acquisition budget the size of which ($4m) no other Australian art museum had ever seen, (James) Mollison had made a series of brilliant, yea, breathtaking purchases of twentieth-century art, thus laying the basis for the country’s only major collection of modern art. [..] In the case of Blue Poles, the approval required was none other than Gough Whitlam, prime minister and Minister for the Arts. As the tide turned against the Whitlam government, the expensive acquisitions of the National Gallery of Australia became an example of Labor’s profligacy.”

Given current valuations, one might have a strong case that the investment in the Pollock painting purchased prior to Patrick McCaughey’s arrival on the committee turned out to be a good investment. The next section of his text (pp. 171-173) reveals a less fruitful adventure in the attempted acquisition of a statue now commonly given the name Victorious Youth:

“During the council’s first term there was considerable discussion of [..] a fourth century B.C. bronze, allegedly a ‘lost’ work by Lysippos. [..] The Greek bronze would represent classical antiquity. [..] James Mollison told me Russell Drysdale was the originator of the idea. [..] Nobody at the National Gallery had any expertise in classical art and the documentation on the bronze was inadequate for an acquisition of $3.7m – almost three times the cost of (Jackson Pollocks’s) Blue Poles. The discussion about the Greek bronze went on through 1975. Whitlam, who had shown both courage and loyalty to the National Gallery, was increasingly vulnerable politically. Malcolm Fraser from the Opposition benches had asked him in Parliament about the amount spent on overseas works of art compared to Australian works. The figures were not flattering to the locals. A senior public servant’s memo to Whitlam in January 1975 stated that from December 1972 to October 1974, $4.5m had been spent on overseas works and only $0.5m on Australian works. Since October 1974, a further $3m had gone for overseas works and a mere $21,500 on two Australian works. Mollison kept pressing the claims for the Greek bronze, suggesting it could be financed by spreading payments over two financial years. Whitlam was deeply interested in the work. On one of his overseas trips, the eminent art historian, Nichloas Yalouris, had satisfied Whitlam’s concerns about the provenance. Found in the Adriatic in 1963, it certainly had a fishy smell.”

Just one year ago (in 2025), one art expert publicly insisted that Lysippos did not create the artwork in question (from https://news.artnet.com/art-world/victorious-youth-getty-bronze-attribution-massimo-osanna-2601463 ):

“Italian Cultural Chief Disputes Attribution of Famed Getty Bronze, Rankling Locals” “The name is not correct,” said Massimo Osanna. Victorious Youth (300–100 B.C.E.) on view at the Getty Villa, Los Angeles, California. by Min Chen, Jan 24, 2025 For years, legal wrangling has seen Italy and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles battle over the ownership of an ancient Greek statue. Now, one of Italy’s leading cultural officials is casting doubt over another aspect of the work: its attribution. Known as Victorious Youth, the bronze statue, nearly five feet tall, was recovered in 1964 from the Adriatic Sea by fishermen in the town of Fano. They later sold the figure, dated to 300–100 B.C.E., to a local antiquities dealer. The sculpture changed hands a few more times before appearing at the Munich art gallery of Herman Heinz Herzer, who restored the work and attributed it to Greek sculptor Lysippos. After the Getty acquired Victorious Youth for $4 million in 1977, antiquities scholars, including the museum’s curator Jiri Frel, seconded the attribution to Lysippos after radiocarbon dating and an evaluation of its style and technique. Its current entry in the museum’s online collection, however, lists its creator as an ‘unknown maker, perhaps by a pupil of Lysippos.’ Now, the director general of Italy’s museums, Massimo Osanna, has raised his own skepticism about the statue’s attribution. Speaking to the London Times, he said: “We have no evidence it was by Lysippos apart from a vague stylistic similarity. The name is not correct.” [..] Lysippos, along with Scopas and Praxiteles, is considered one of the finest Classical Greek sculptors, his figures bearing elongated proportions in a bid to present “men as they appear to the eye.” According to Pliny, Lysippos produced some 1,500 sculptures, aided by his large workshop and crew of disciples—which has only added to the complexities of attribution. Osanna believes that the bronze was a copy of an original Lysippos work, but insists that that shouldn’t detract from its artistic merit or value...”

Tracing the ownership dispute back provides several additional enlightening details related to corruption in the art world.From 2018 (per https://itsartlaw.org/cultural-heritage/victorious-youth-ownership-dispute-over-the-getty-bronze-continues/ ):

“Victorious Youth: Ownership dispute over the ‘Getty Bronze’ continues” June 23, 2018 By Claire Dettelbach Who is the rightful owner of a statue which was cast by the Ancient Greeks, discovered by Italians in international waters, subject to various international transactions, and which is now displayed in a United States museum? This is the question surrounding the “Victorious Youth”, a 3rd century BCE Greek bronze thought to have been inspired by or even made by the famous sculptor Lysippos. It is one of a very small number of surviving life-sized Greek bronzes. After lying submerged deep below the Adriatic Sea for centuries, the statue stands proudly on display at the John Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles since 1978 and has become such a mainstay that its alternative name is the “Getty Bronze”. However, despite its prominence at the Getty, the statue’s presence has been far from assured, and just recently the Getty’s ownership of it has grown even more uncertain. On June 8, 2018, Italy’s Court for the Preliminary Investigations of Pesaro ruled that the “Victorious Youth” should be returned to Italy on the grounds that it was illegally exported following its initial discovery over fifty years ago. Faced with this ruling, the Getty says it plans to appeal the decision to Italy’s highest judicial authority, the Court of Cassation in Rome. This is not the first time the “Victorious Youth” has appeared in Italian courts. In fact, the saga of its complex and contentious past began the moment it was lifted out of the ocean and brought to mainland Italy. In 1964, Italian fishermen found the bronze in the Adriatic Sea and brought it, concealed and undeclared, to the Italian port of Fano. They kept it hidden first in a garden patio and then buried in a cabbage patch while they searched for a buyer. A month later they sold it for $4,000 to art dealer Giacomo Barbetti, who kept the statue concealed in a church in Gubbio until late 1965, when he began showing it to potential buyers. One European buyer, immediately sensing the importance of the bronze, alerted the Carabinieri (Italy’s national police) of its existence. But by the time a police raid of the church was conducted, Barbetti and the bronze were long gone. In 1966, Barbetti, his accomplices, and the fisherman were charged with handling illegally exported goods, but the conviction was thrown out on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence that the statue was found in Italian waters or that it was of any historical importance. Rumors circulated regarding the bronze’s whereabouts for the following three years. It now seems probable that it was illegally exported out of Italy into Brazil along with a shipment of medical equipment. It was not until 1969 that it resurfaced in London in the possession of the Luxembourg-based art Consortium Artemix Ltd, who bought it for $700,000. Heinz Herzer, a member of the Artemis group, immediately recognized the statue’s significance and had it shipped from London to his Munich studio. Wanting to sell the bronze for the price he knew it was worth, Herzer sought the opinion of a reputable expert to back up his attribution to Lysippus: for this purpose, he sent photographs to the British Museum’s curator of Greek and Roman Art, Bernard Ashmole. Ashmole agreed with Herzer’s attribution. In 1972, Ashmole brought the bronze to the attention of J. Paul Getty. Instantly enraptured by the “Victorious Youth”, Getty soon began negotiations on a deal of joint custody with Thomas Hoving, former director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Before signing on, Getty had extensive research done into the provenance of the work and demanded documented proof of Herzer’s clear title to the work. When Herzer was unable to procure such documentation, Getty dropped the deal. Herzer ended up selling the bronze in 1974 to a Luxembourg-based buyer. In 1977, after J. Paul Getty himself passed away, Burton Fredericksen, the chief curator of the Getty at the time, purchased the “Victorious Youth” for $3.95 million (https://chasingaphrodite.com). Fredricksen was not quite so exceptionally thorough in his communication with the Italian authorities as Getty had been, but nevertheless the bronze went on display in the J. Paul Getty Museum for the first time in 1978 and was an immediate success. The murkiness of the bronze’s provenance is evident just by looking at the provenance explanation that the Getty gives in its description of the work: 1964 is listed as the date when the piece was “found”, and then there is a blank hole in the timeline until 1971, when the owner is listed as Heinz Herzer of Artemis Fine Arts Ltd. The discretion and secrecy with which the figure was brought into Italy are to blame for this hole in its story: the fisherman, and the dealer to whom he sold it, deliberately hid its existence from Italian authorities, knowing that to declare it would mean to give it up to the authorities. In 1989, Italy made its first formal request to the Getty for the return of the bronze. Needless to say, the Getty did not relinquish the rare Greek statue. Faced with the Getty’s refusal, the controversy was brought to the Italian courts, and in 2010 the courts ordered a forfeiture, which the Getty promptly appealed. The forfeiture was upheld in 2012, and once again the Getty appealed. Finally, this year, the court has ruled on this most recent appeal, once again permitting the Italian government to demand the return of the ‘Victorious Youth’. [..] The Getty is no stranger to controversies of provenance. In 2007 the museum had to return more than 40 works to Greece and Italy over doubts as to their origins. Italy actually requested the “Victorious Youth” as part of this deal, but both parties agreed to set that particular piece aside until the larger deal was complete.”

Furthermore, according to another source ( https://art-crime.blogspot.com/2018/12/a-history-of-statue-of-victorious-youth.html ):

“…On November 3, 1973 Herzer wrote to Jiri Frel, curator of antiquities at the J.Paul Getty Museum from 1973 until 1984, to announce the failure of the negotiations to achieve an agreeable selling price among all parties for the joint acquisition of the statue between the J. Paul Getty Museum and the Metropolitan Museum. In 1973, at the request of Italian officials, German police investigated Herzer about receipt of stolen goods in connection with the statue. The investigation was dropped for lack of evidence of wrongdoing, mainly because the Italian high court had concluded that there was no evidence that the statue had been found in Italy (or Italian waters) or that it was of Italian origin. [..] On January 9, 1974 the Italian Magistrate in Gubbio opened a court proceeding against unknown persons for the crime of clandestine exportation and issued an international rogatory request asking for the seizure of the sculpture, as well as an interrogation of Herzer as a suspect potentially involved in the clandestine exportation of archaeological finds from Italy. The request also asked for any photographic documentation Herzer might have of the statue. It should be noted that up until that date neither the German authorities nor the Italian authorities had acquired a photo of the trafficked artwork in its original state, having just been raised from the sea. This would be a critical piece of evidence, necessary for the authorities in both countries to compare and ascertain whether the plundered antiquity from the Adriatic was the same as the restored bronze now in Herzer’s possession…”

The reputation of Heinz Herzer is explored further at the website https://art-crime.blogspot.com/2022/09/5191-16-plundered-egyptian-artefacts.html. “Heinz Herzer, as many followers of ARCA’s blog know, has his own interesting history in dealing with ancient objects with fabricated provenance.” (more details at https://art-crime.blogspot.com/search?q=Heinz+Herzer ).

The observant reader might have noticed that Patrick McCaughey’s memoir stated that the bronze statue was “found in 1963” while all other press accounts place its “discovery by the fishermen” in the year 1964. This apparent discrepancy is the second “typo” on the part of Patrick McCaughey. But perhaps it is not exactly a “typo”. Rather, could it be that Patrick McCaughey knew of the existence of the statue in 1963? Could it be that the bronze was simply cast on location by swindlers (or worse) - in 1963 rather than crafted by would-be artists in 100-300 BC, only to be found in 1964 by fishermen in the Adriatic Sea? Could it be that the “carbon dating” was faked to suggest an earlier date of creation?

Only a few pages later (on p. 179), McCaughey uses an interesting choice of phrase in describing an extended visit to Rome:

“Bracciano, famous for its lake and massive Orisini-Odescalchi castle, straight out of central casting, was an ideal base.”

Is it possible that Patrick McCaughey’s choice of the word ‘casting’ alludes to the casting (in bronze) of Victorious Youth? If this hunch is correct, is it also conceivable that the word ‘central’ might refer to a certain intelligence agency?

Readers unfamiliar with the inner historical working of the Australian government might be surprised to learn that an article by John Pilger of The Guardian described Gough Whitlam’s forced resignation as a coup organized in the United States and Britain (from https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence ):

“The British-American coup that ended Australian independence” by John Pilger, 23 Oct 2014 “Across the media and political establishment in Australia, a silence has descended on the memory of the great, reforming prime minister Gough Whitlam. His achievements are recognised, if grudgingly, his mistakes noted in false sorrow. But a critical reason for his extraordinary political demise will, they hope, be buried with him. Australia briefly became an independent state during the Whitlam years, 1972-75. An American commentator wrote that no country had “reversed its posture in international affairs so totally without going through a domestic revolution”. Whitlam ended his nation’s colonial servility. He abolished royal patronage, moved Australia towards the Non-Aligned Movement, supported “zones of peace” and opposed nuclear weapons testing. Latin Americans will recognise the audacity and danger of this “breaking free” in a country whose establishment was welded to great, external power. Australians had served every British imperial adventure since the Boxer rebellion was crushed in China. In the 1960s, Australia pleaded to join the US in its invasion of Vietnam, then provided “black teams” to be run by the CIA. US diplomatic cables published last year by WikiLeaks disclose the names of leading figures in both main parties, including a future prime minister and foreign minister, as Washington’s informants during the Whitlam years. Whitlam knew the risk he was taking. The day after his election, he ordered that his staff should not be “vetted or harassed” by the Australian security organisation, Asio – then, as now, tied to Anglo-American intelligence. When his ministers publicly condemned the US bombing of Vietnam as “corrupt and barbaric”, a CIA station officer in Saigon said: “We were told the Australians might as well be regarded as North Vietnamese collaborators.” Whitlam demanded to know if and why the CIA was running a spy base at Pine Gap near Alice Springs, a giant vacuum cleaner which, as Edward Snowden revealed recently, allows the US to spy on everyone. “Try to screw us or bounce us,” the prime minister warned the US ambassador, “[and Pine Gap] will become a matter of contention”. When Whitlam was re-elected for a second term, in 1974, the White House sent Marshall Green to Canberra as ambassador. Green was an imperious, sinister figure who worked in the shadows of America’s “deep state”. Known as “the coupmaster”, he had played a central role in the 1965 coup against President Sukarno in Indonesia – which cost up to a million lives. One of his first speeches in Australia, to the Australian Institute of Directors, was described by an alarmed member of the audience as “an incitement to the country’s business leaders to rise against the government”. The Americans and British worked together. In 1975, Whitlam discovered that Britain’s MI6 was operating against his government. “The Brits were actually decoding secret messages coming into my foreign affairs office,” he said later. One of his ministers, Clyde Cameron, told me, “We knew MI6 was bugging cabinet meetings for the Americans.” In the 1980s, senior CIA officers revealed that the “Whitlam problem” had been discussed “with urgency” by the CIA’s director, William Colby, and the head of MI6, Sir Maurice Oldfield. [..] On 10 November 1975, Whitlam was shown a top-secret telex message sourced to Theodore Shackley, the notorious head of the CIA’s East Asia division, who had helped run the coup against Salvador Allende in Chile two years earlier. Shackley’s message was read to Whitlam. It said that the prime minister of Australia was a security risk in his own country. The day before, (the governor-general of Australia, Sir John) Kerr had visited the headquarters of the Defence Signals Directorate, Australia’s NSA, where he was briefed on the “security crisis”. On 11 November – the day Whitlam was to inform parliament about the secret CIA presence in Australia – he was summoned by Kerr. Invoking archaic vice-regal “reserve powers”, Kerr sacked the democratically elected prime minister. The “Whitlam problem” was solved, and Australian politics never recovered, nor the nation its true independence.”

In stark contrast to the 2014 article from The Guardian, a New York Times article from 1975, at the time of the ‘coup’ described by the Guardian article, attributed the forced removal of Whitlam strictly to budgetary concerns. https://nytimes.com/1975/11/11/archives/australia-leader-is-ordered-to-quit-governor-removes-whitlam-in.html (By Fox Butterfield Special to The New York Times Nov. 11, 1975):

“CANBERRA, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 11—Australia’s Governor General dismissed Prime Minister Gough Whitlam today and ordered the leader of the Opposition to form a caretaker Government until elections could be held. The action, by Sir John Kerr, was unprecedented in Australia’s 75‐year history as a federation, and seemed to catch everyone, including the Prime Minister by surprise. However, it was not immediately clear whether Mr. Whitlam would accept the Governor General’s action and resign. In the House of Representatives this afternoon, the Prime Minister responded to the action by formally moving that the Speaker of the House notify the Governor General he still had a majority. [..] The Governor General’s attempt to remove Mr. Whitlam from office was designed to end a bitter month‐long dispute over the national budget. The Opposition coalition had refused to approve the budget in the Senate, Australia’s upper house, after it had been passed by the House of Representatives. The Opposition which controls the Senate, had hoped in this way to force the Government to call a general election. [..] The unusual nature of the situation is underscored by the fact that the Governor General, the representative of the British Crown in Australia, was appointed in 1974 by Mr. Whitlam. Although largely a figurehead, he does have the potential power to dismiss a Government. [..] The budget crisis followed a year of problems for Mr. Whitlam, whose popularity fell from, 55 percent to 34 percent under the impact of financial scandals involving Cabinet members and the worst inflation and unemployment since the Depression of the 1930’s. [..] The Liberals’ move to block; the budget had appeared to backfire against them, as public opinion interpreted the ac tics as further trouble for the: economy. Because all allocations were frozen, the Government had already failed to pay some contractors and was expected to run out of money to pay civil servants on Nov. 27.”

The suggestion that Gough Whitlam might be authorizing millions of Australia’s tax money on a statue, which an expert now proclaims to be of fake provenance and origin, instead of paying civil servants surely contributed to the perception that the overthrow of the Whitlam government was an internal matter related to wasteful spending.

Gallery E

Shortly after the passage referring to the “Orsini-Odelscalchi castle, straight out of central casting”, Patrick McCaughey describes a “strange encounter” with Anthony Blunt, the disgraced traitor to Britain known as “The Fourth Man” of the infamous Cambridge Five (p. 179).

“I had arranged to work at the Bibliotethek Hertziana with its remarkable collection of visitors’ accounts of Italy. Here I began to read systematically and in its hallowed halls I had a strange encounter. The Bibliotethek Hertziana is a very superior institution. Run by the Germans, it is matchlessly efficient. All books used by day are meticulously re-shelved overnight. An equally superior reader goes along with the establishment. Smart-looking Italian girls, the learned of Europe and America, the Privat Student. They cannot be early risers for on that sunny September morning (in 1980) I was virtually alone in the Bibliotethek. Standing next to me at the card index was a tall, skeletal Englishman. I knew him to be English by his nylon socks and the gap between his summer slacks and his sandals. I looked up and saw that it was Anthony Blunt, only recently unmasked as the ‘Fourth Man’ in the Burgess-Maclean-Philby spy ring and scandal. Unceremoniously defrocked by the British Establishment, he was ‘hiding out’ in Rome. For once, conversation failed me.”

If we take Patrick McCaughey at his word, it would seem that an exposed and disgraced master spy ‘hiding out’ failed to recognize that his dress- including socks worn with sandals- gave away his English nationality, leading to his identification.

Before continuing McCaughey’s account of this strange encounter, it is essential to outline the background of Anthony Blunt. A contemporary account from the New York Times on 21 November 1979 describes his exposure of Anthony Blunt (at https://www.nytimes.com/1979/11/21/archives/unmasked-exspy-admits-an-appalling-mistake-network-called.html ) as follows:

“LONDON, Nov. 20 — Anthony Blunt emerged from hiding today to admit that he had made “an appalling mistake,” one he came to “bitterly regret,” by agreeing 40 years ago to spy for the Soviet Union. But he insisted that he had done so out of idealism. “This was a case of political conscience against loyalty to country,” the tall, angular 72‐year‐old art historian declared in a 900‐word statement. “I chose conscience.” Mr. Blunt gave few details of his undercover work as a member of the spy ring that also included Guy Burgess, Donald Maclean and H. A. R. Philby, all of whom later fled to Moscow. He denied that he had warned Mr. Maclean that he was about to be arrested and he denied that he had had a homosexual relationship with Mr. Burgess. He admitted that he had helped to recruit other agents at Cambridge University, but refused to disclose how many or to name any. “My guess would be that there must have been a great many more people involved in this,” Mr. Blunt told interviewers from The Times of London and The Guardian. “I think that it is common knowledge that he network was considerable. Twenty has been said, but I should think that that was probably an exaggeration.” However, Mr. Blunt hinted very vaguely at the existence of a “fifth man” in the case. His comments, together with those of one of his closest friends, Brian Sewell, and a web of circumstantial evidence, pointed to Tomas Harris, an English art dealer with links to republican Spain who knew Mr. Blunt, Mr. Philby and Mr. Burgess. In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher formally abandoned the Government’s protection-of‐official‐information bill. Its critics had said that it would have prevented publication of Andrew Boyle’s book, “The Climate of Treason,” which eventually led to the unmasking of Mr. Blunt. [..] It was an absorbing spectacle to which Britons were treated tonight in their evening newspapers and on all three television networks: a confessed spy, a man who had served as curator of the royal art collection for 27 years, a man who had been a knight until his espionage activities were exposed last week, defending himself with aristocratic aplomb and coolly describing his double life. [..] Mr. Blunt, who is the world’s leading authority on the French painter Nicolas Poussin, said of Mr. Burgess: “The man I first met as an undergraduate was one of the most remarkable, most brilliant and, making a distinction, one of the most intelligent people I have ever known. He was already extremely tiresome and difficult, but he had a mind which went absolutely to the bottom of any question.” His disillusionment with Communism, he indicated, was a gradual process. He said it was started “by the information which came out immediately after the war, about the camps, etc.” Such episodes, Mr Blunt said, “had a cumulative effect and by 1951 I was clear.” The art historian said that at about that time his Soviet control officer had ordered him to defect, but that he had refused because “I was totally disillusioned with Russia, and the process of thought I remember going through was that I would rather spend another month, even in danger, in England than 10 years in Russia.” Was he by then entirely reconciled to the British system? “Yes,” Mr. Blunt replied. “I think that the British way of life and British constitution are the best, better than the American.” Q: How do you feel about being called a traitor now? A: I can’t deny it. Q: Do you feel like a traitor? Do you feel you betrayed Britain? A: I feel I haven’t betrayed my conscience. Mr. Blunt defended himself vigorously against charges that he had dishonored the monarchy. He said that he had written to Buckingham Palace last week offering to resign his knighthood, but that he was stripped of it before the letter arrived. And he said that he was right to have stayed on as curator of the Queen’s pictures after his confession, “although you say I should never have accepted the job, I can see the logic.” He expressed some confusion on the point but said he thought that Queen Elizabeth II remained ignorant of his past until the 1970’s. But he said he was told at the time of his confession that the decision to grant him immunity from prosecution “had been made at the highest level, by which I took it, in fact I think I was told specifically, meant the Prime Minister.” Lord Home, the Prime Minister at the time, has said he never heard about the Blunt case.”

In 1983, Anthony Blunt died, and a Washington Post article (available at https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP90-00552R000100600003-3.pdf ) provides an overview of the events as view four years after the disclosure of Anthony Blunt as ‘The Fourth Man’.

“Anthony Blunt, 75, Dies; Was Soviet Spy in Britain 27 March 1983 Washington Post: “It was Mr. Blunt who tipped off Burgess and Maclean in 1951 that British security agents were closing in to arrest them, enabling them to escape to the Soviet Union. Since then, speculation had grown about the spy who must have tipped Burgess and Maclean that the game was up, and who more than a quarter of a century later still had not been unmasked. “The name which the honorable gentleman has given me is that of Sir Anthony Blunt,” Mrs. Thatcher revealed in 1979. “In April 1964,” Mrs. Thatcher said, “Sir Anthony Blunt admitted to the security authorities that he had been recruited by and had acted as a talent spotter for Russian intelligence before the war (WWII) when he was a don at Cambridge and had passed information regularly to the Russians while he was a member of the security services between 1940 and 1945. [..] Mr. Blunt’s espionage career began to surface publicly after the 1979 publication of a book by Andrew Boyle, which did not name Blunt but dropped enough hints about a “fourth man” that members of Parliament raised the matter in the House of Commons. ”

In the period of time since Blunt’s death, some have suggested that members of the Philby spy ring were actually working for the British. For example, in 1994, Ron Rosenbaum wrote the following for the New York Times Magazine, suggesting that “cryptic annotations in the margins of the Philby book”, his memoir, by author and former MI6 associate of Graham Greene suggest the theme of a triple agent among the Cambridge spy ring.

www.thestacksreader.com/kim-philby-and-the-age-of-paranoia/ and https://archive.is/ui2O8

By Ron Rosenbaum, The New York Times Magazine, July 10, 1994 “The presence of the Philby papers in London was still a closely guarded secret when I stumbled on them through an inadvertent slip by Graham Greene’s nephew. I’d found him, the nephew, in the cluttered basement of his Gloucester Road Bookshop, where he’d been preparing for the imminent sale of the late novelist’s personal library. I’d come to see him about one volume from that library in particular, Greene’s copy of My Silent War, the memoirs of Kim Philby, the spy of the century. It had been reported that Greene had made some cryptic annotations in the margins of the Philby book, and I hoped they might provide a clue to the strange story I was pursuing. A story about a possible deathbed revelation Graham Greene had had about Philby.”

Later, the article explains the “possible deathbed revelation” as follows:

“Imagine Greene’s distress, then, at the possibility that Philby had been not a Soviet double agent but a British triple agent. Greene had gone out on a limb to portray Philby as a passionate pilgrim, a sincere devotee of the Marxist faith—radically innocent rather than radically evil. But if, in fact, his friend had all along been an agent of the Empire, a hireling of Colonel Blimp, it would mean that Philby had been laughing at Greene. Not merely laughing at him, but using him, using him as cover. Graham Greene would turn out to be Kim Philby’s final fool.”

Comparatively few, however, have been convinced that Anthony Blunt, Kim Philby, and the other members of the spy ring were truly working for the British. After the release of formerly-restricted information in 2009, widely-acclaimed investigative journalist Chapman Pincher at the age of 95, penned the following in regard to Anthony Blunt (from https://www.express.co.uk/expressyourself/116110/The-blunt-truth-about-Britain-s-wicked-traitor ):

“The blunt truth about Britain’s wicked traitor” by Chapman Pincher, 24 July 2009 The newly released posthumous “memoirs” of Anthony Blunt, the British traitor who worked for the KGB, were calculated to engender sympathy and understanding for his many years of most dangerous treachery against his own people. The now fully known details of what this villain did throughout the Second World War, when the nation was fighting for its existence, expose him as a calculating liar. It is a truth far removed from the “naive” university don he claims to have been when he made “the biggest mistake of his life” by allowing a younger student called Guy Burgess to recruit him to Soviet service, according to the memoirs released by the British Library more than a quarter of a century after his death. Here is the real story of Blunt and MI5’s extraordinary efforts to keep his treachery secret to avoid revealing that he had worked inside that agency through most of the war. He even provided Stalin with plans for the D-Day invasion of France, including photographs of the landing beaches. While Blunt no doubt would have claimed he was assisting an ally the truth was the plans could have leaked to the Germans had there been a Nazi spy in the Kremlin or a Russian general who had read them and been captured. During his first two years of KGB service Blunt was responsible for the initial stage of the recruitment of Scots student John Cairncross who was first to alert the Russians about the atomic bomb, betrayed the ultra-secret that Britain was breaking German Enigma codes and supplied the KGB with more than 5,000 secret documents. Blunt also recruited two other Cambridge students, American Michael Straight and Leo Long, an Englishman who became a damaging spy, run throughout his espionage career by Blunt himself. In June 1940 Blunt was transferred from the Army to MI5, the security service supposed to detect and counter spies, where he betrayed every secret on which he could lay his thieving hands. [..] Interviews in Blunt’s flat spread over eight years produced a mass of admissions but those who interviewed him were convinced that he withheld information. KGB records have since shown that Blunt gave the Russians 1,771 MI5 documents, some of them complete files. He had stated that when a communist revolution came to Britain he “fully expected to be made commissar for the arts”. [..] Sir Michael Havers, then attorney general, told me that he had been horrified by the circumstances and when MI5 declined to change its stance, he had induced Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to expose Blunt in Parliament. She had realised the political implications if the old traitor pocketed libel damages while MI5 had stood aloof. In November 1979 Thatcher gave Parliament and the public what she believed to be a full account of Blunt’s treachery though without revealing how he had been secretly exposed in 1963. [..] The extraordinary facts of Blunt’s life are not to be excused by this dull, self-serving document. Nowhere does he apologise to the people he betrayed so ruthlessly. There should be no regrets expressed for him.”

Patrick McCaughey’s memoir continues the story of his “strange encounter” with Anthony Blunt in September 1980 as follows:

“All morning he worked across from me in the main reading room. Curiosity got the better of me that afternoon. I went upstairs and found Studies in Renaissance and Baroque Art presented to Anthony Blunt on his 60th birthday. The frontispiece is a chilling black-and-white photo of Blunt. In the corner an anonymous scholiast had drawn an immaculate hammer and sickle. Well, well, well. Blunt had been ‘outed’ for only a matter of months and this was the Bibliotethek Hertziana where writing on the books is so rare that it does not have to be discouraged. I looked up other Blunt titles. In the preface to his monograph on Borromini, Blunt wrote about his early interest in Baroque architecture and went on to say: ‘I was, however, distracted by other preoccupations – namely Poussin and seventeenth-century French art…’ The same neat scholiast had drawn an arrow after ‘preoccupations’ and written in the margin ‘Such as espionage’. Burdened with such knowledge, I was paralyzed, much to the chagrin of Michael Davie, then editor of the Age to whom I later told the story.”

If we take Patrick McCaughey at his word, it would seem that Margaret Thatcher’s government permitted Anthony Blunt to travel abroad freely and conspicuously-randomly bringing back socks with sandals- in 1980, less than one year after he had been named as a spy and traitor to the British government.

An astute observation, allegedly by ‘the scholiast’ who had ‘written in the margin’ of the book, is that espionage- rather than the study of art history- surely occupied much of Anthony Blunt’s time. Could it be that the associates of the Cambridge spy ring arranged for ghost-writers to compose the books credited to Anthony Blunt, providing Anthony Blunt with a ‘cover story’ about his time and activities? It would clearly be logical for a spy network to place Anthony Blunt as an art critic in that it would both free his time for nefarious espionage activities while gaining him prestige and access to the creative class from which he might recruit accomplices.

The use of a cover of an art critic (or music critic or literary critic) for a spy would be ideal in that a cabal of conspirators could ghostwrite passages for him and subsequently laud the passages they themselves crafted, increasing the perceived merit of the spy-critic to elevate his influence among targets and their information. Few would have the moxie to proclaim that art critic to be incorrect in his or her interpretation of a particular painting or sculpture. After all, there is no objective mathematical formula for proving or disproving the value of a work of art.

Of course, historically speaking, there are exceptional individuals with tremendous insight who passionately critique art, and the aforementioned John Ruskin is one such genius.

Gallery F

To provide an outline of John Ruskin’s brilliant insight, here are a few passages from the preface of a book published by John Wiley and Sons in 1870 titled The True and the Beautiful, which offers “Selections for Ruskin’s works”-works which are quite voluminous- chosen for an American audience.

Its preface by Mrs. L.C. Tuthill explains:

“Although novelty is generally a source of pleasure, yet what is new sometimes meets with opposition, merely because it is new. About twenty years ago a book appeared in London, entitled, “Modern Painters: By a Graduate of Oxford;” the main object of which was to vindicate the reputation of the landscape painter Turner, whose pictures had been ruthlessly assailed by the Reviewers. The author confesses that the book originated “in indignation at the shallow and false criticism of the periodicals of the day on the works of the great living artist.” And who was this presumptive “Graduate,” who thus threw down the gauntlet. And defied the mighty host of Reviewers? A young man unknown to fame! A mere fledgling from the University! Yet in his book there was a bold originality, an uncompromising independence, quite startling to the lovers of the old, beaten track – the devotees to precedent. [..] The “Graduate” says, “when public taste seems plunging deeper and deeper into degradation day by day, and when the press universally exerts such power as it possesses, to direct the feeling of the nation more completely to all that is theatrical, affected, and false in Art; while is vents its ribald buffooneries on the most exalted truth, and the highest ideal of landscape, that this or any other age had ever witnessed, it becomes the imperative duty of all who have any perception of knowledge of what is really great in Art, and any desire for its advancement in England, to come fearlessly forward, regardless of such individual interests as are likely to be injured by the knowledge of what is good and right, to demonstrate, wherever they exist, the essence and the authority of the Beautiful and True.” [..] The Reviewers, who had so severely handled the landscape painter, now pounced upon the painter’s fiery advocate, who had challenged them to the encounter. Undaunted by their fulmination, “the Graduate” comes out with a second edition of “Modern Painters”… [..] Again, the novelty and boldness of the writer’s views startled and irritated the ice-bound advocates of precedent. Though no longer treated by the Reviewers with unmitigated contempt, he was still subjected to the lash of criticism.”

One example of a searing (and witty) response by John Ruskin to his many critics is included here:

The preface continues by describing Ruskin’s development of Stones of Venice and the third and fourth volumes of Modern Painters. One might summarize the passage by saying it credits John Ruskin’s astonishing insight into both Nature and Art. Among the most vital observations in the preface by Mrs. Tuthill is that John Ruskin credits his Christian faith as the source of his inspiration.

“As a Christian Philosopher, Mr. Ruskin deservedly ranks with the “judicious” Hooker, the eloquent Jeremy Taylor, and the “divine” Herbert. A devout spirit animates and inspires all his works. In the lowly cottage and the lofty cathedral, in the smiling valley and in the sublime mountain-top, he has an over-realizing sense of the presence of God; and acknowledges that divine presence, not with light words, but with words of solemn import; - not the God of Nature alone, but as the Almighty Father and Friend revealed in the life-giving gospel of Jesus Christ.”

An artist whom John Ruskin held in his very highest regard is Leonardo Da Vinci, and his rationale is exceptionally insightful. To wit, Ruskin states (pp. 213 and also found at https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/38923/pg38923-images.html ):

“Greatness in style consists then: first, in the choice of habitual subjects of thought which involve wide interest and profound passions. The style is greater or less than in exact proportion to the nobleness of the interests and passions of the subject. The habitual choice of sacred subjects, such as the Nativity, the Transfiguration, Crucifixion (if the choice be sincere), implies that the painter has a natural disposition to dwell on the highest thoughts of which humanity is capable; it constitutes him so far forth a painter of the highest order, as for instance, Leonardo, in his painting of the Last Supper; he who delights in representing the acts or meditations of great men, as for instance Raphael painting the School of Athens, is so far forth, a painter of the second order; he who represents the passions and events of ordinary life, the third.”

One might anticipate that John Ruskin’s observation suggests that Leonardo Da Vinci’s source of inspiration was also his Christian faith.

The “wicked traitor” Anthony Blunt also included a chapter about Leonardo Da Vinci in his book titled Artistic Theory in Italy, 1450-1600, first published in 1940, the year Blunt turned 33 years old. Excerpts here are from a second edition published in 1956, which notes that only “minor mistakes were corrected”.

It contains a curious and undated reference as a source of information on Leonardo Da Vinci. However, the reference recounted by Anthony Blunt instead proposes that Leonardo was inspired in his paintings by secular humanism rather than Christianity. In a seeming coincidence, many of the topics elucidated by Anthony Blunt in regard to Leonardo happens to look exceedingly like those of John Ruskin.

The reference from Blunt’s book in question reads:

“This manuscript formed the basis of the edition of Leonardo’s writings prepared by H. Ludwig for Eitelberger’s Quellenschriften fur Kunstgeschichte, which is the most convenient edition, and that generally referred to here.”

This source is cited repeatedly after its introduction. No date for the source is provided by Anthony Blunt, but the first appearance of that German source is evidently in the 1870’s. Anthony Blunt explains the context of the reference:

“Apart from Michelangelo, Leonardo is the only great painter of the Italian Renaissance who has left in writing any quantity of material dealing with the arts, and we should expect that the opinions and ideas of such a man would throw more light on Renaissance art-theories than all the systematic and philosophical treatises of the laymen who wrote in the sixteenth century. Many of his theories do, of course, give us information about the methods and ideas of the period which we cannot derive from other sources, but the confusion of the surviving manuscripts and the lack of plan in the notes make it impossible to deduce a really coherent theory of the arts from Leonardo’s written works. Leonardo evidently intended to write a full-dress treatise on painting, and, according to Luca Pacioili, some sections of it were finished by 1498. If this is so, the parts in question are lost, but many schemes for the general plan of the treatise, not all of them consistent with each other, survive in the existing material. What we actually have left of Leonardo’s writing is an enormous mass of notes, mostly jotted on the margins of sketch-books. These notes are either passages which Leonardo copied down form what he read, or original ideas embodying a personal theory or observation. The datable manuscripts cover a period from 1489 to 1518. The originals are to be found in many public and private libraries, particularly in Paris and at Windsor, and most of them have been published. Even more important, however, for the present purpose is a copy of the originals, now in the Vatican Library, made by a sixteenth century student, evidently with the idea of publication, in which the notes are to some extent arranged by subjects.”

It is after this last sentence that the obscure and vague “H. Ludwig” German reference first appears. Thus, the set of notes taken by an unnamed “sixteenth century student”- and housed at the Vatican library, is the main source of Leonardo Da Vinci written ideas, according to the “calculating liar” Anthony Blunt.

Curiously, it seems that the vaunted art critic was unaware of dozens of (alleged) works titled “Treatise on Painting” and credited to Leonardo, well prior to the 1870’s, according to a website which is maintained by The Institute of Advanced Technology in the Humanities, University of Virginia, Author Francesca Fiorani ( https://treatiseonpainting.org/cocoon/leonardo/printEd/all ). Here are a few examples from that website:

Even more are listed with publication dates between 1877 and 1940, the latter being the year that the first edition of Blunt’s book was published. Several of the titles are in English, including a version published by Taylor in London in 1796 (highlighted with a red rectangle).

Note that even the second edition of Blunt’s book, published in 1956-sixteen years after the first edition, had no added citations of Treatise on Painting. How can that be? Consider that the difficulty may NOT have been a failure by Anthony Blunt to perform a proper literature search; rather, it is more likely that certain versions of the Treatise on Painting (and perhaps all versions) have falsified publication dates.

Anthony Blunt continues:

“The first printed edition, based on two manuscript copies, was published in Paris by Dufresne in 1651. It is of little importance for the study of the text, since it is incomplete and inaccurate, and its chief interest lies in the engravings illustrating it, which were made after drawings by Poussin in order to explain points in Leonardo’s writings.”

By “Poussin”, Anthony Blunt refers to Nicolas Poussin (1594-1665), who served as the First Painter to the King for Louis XIII of France and Cardinal Richelieu. Francesco Melzi, left unnamed by Anthony Blunt, is the “student” whom others allege compiled what has come to be called the Treatise on Painting, as can be deduced by the reference to a “1651 Paris publication” in this 2012 publication in (https://www.jstor.org/stable/27206503 ) associated with Francesca Fiorani, who also is associated with the website sourced above:

(Francesca Fiorani, project director, U. Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, 2013, Comptes Rendus Sur Les Ressources Numeriques) “Leonardo da Vinci and His Treatise on Painting,

…It is well-established that Leonardo always intended to write a treatise on painting but died before completing the project. His students and heir, Francesco Melzi, culled from his master’s notebooks all the material the he estimated would have been included in this treatise and compiled the original version of the text known today as the Treatise on Painting. Melzi completed his manuscript around 1540 (MS Urb. Lat. Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana). There are three further iterations of Leonardo’s so-called Treatise on Painting that have survived: an abridged version of Melzi’s original compilation in manuscript form (c. 1570); a second manuscript of an edited version promoted by Cassiano dal Pozzo in Rome (c. 1634-43); and the first printed version which appeared in Paris c. 1640-51.

[..]

As the introduction to the digital project makes clear, what we know today as the Treatise on Painting is, in fact, a fragmented and disorganized fabrication...”

One can’t help but wonder if the “fabrication” of “Treatise on Painting” might bear some resemblance to the “central casting” of Victorious Youth.

Gallery G

Given the above reference, it is a curious fact that Sigmund Freud published an essay in 1910 which specifically named Francesco Melzi as Leonardo’s student but-according to the link below- referred to the “treatise on painting” only in lower case, without crediting Melzi for “culling” the material for it from Leonardo Da Vinci’s notebooks and organizing it into a manuscript.

https://ia902907.us.archive.org/17/items/SigmundFreud/Sigmund%20Freud%20%5B1910%5D%20Leonardo%20da%20Vinci%20-%20A%20Psychosexual%20Study%20of%20an%20Infantile%20Reminiscence%20%28James%20Strachey%20translation%2C%201955%29.pdf

Freud portrayal of Da Vinci stands in stark contrast to that of John Ruskin from several decades prior. Freud states:

“Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) was admired even by his contemporaries as one of the greatest men of the Italian renaissance; yet in their time he had already begun to seem an enigma, just as he does to us today. He was a universal genius ‘whose outlines can only be surmised, - never defined’.¹ In his own time his most decisive influence was in painting, and it was left to us to recognize the greatness of the natural scientist (and engineer) that was combined in him with the artist. Though he left behind him masterpieces of painting, while his scientific discoveries remained unpublished and unused, the investigator in him never in the course of his development left the artist entirely free, but often made severe encroachments on him and perhaps in the end suppressed him. In the last hour of his life, according to the words that Vasari gives him, he reproached himself with having offended God and man by his failure to do his duty in his art. And even if this story of Vasari’s has neither external nor much internal probability but belongs to the legend which began to be woven around the mysterious Master even before his death, it is still of incontestable value as evidence of what men believed at the time.”

Sigmund Freud either speculated about Leonardo Da Vinci’slife on matters he had no means of knowing, or- more likely- Freud fabricated lies about Da Vinci for ulterior purposes. Freud continues later:

“It is doubtful whether Leonardo ever embraced a woman in passion; nor is it known that he had any intimate mental relationship with a woman, such as Michelangelo’s with Vittoria Colonna. While he was still an apprentice, living in the house of his master Verrocchio, a charge of forbidden homosexual practices was brought against him, along with some other young people, which ended in his acquittal. He seems to have fallen under this suspicion because he had employed a boy of bad reputation as a model. When he had become a Master, he surrounded himself with handsome boys and youths whom he took as pupils. The last of these pupils, Francesco Melzi, accompanied him to France, remained with him up to his death and was named by him as his heir. Without sharing in the certainty of his modern biographers, who naturally reject the possibility that there was a sexual relationship between him and his pupils as a baseless insult to the great man, we may take it as much more probable that Leonardo’s affectionate relations with the young men who - as was the custom with pupils at that time - shared his existence did not extend to sexual activity. Moreover a high degree of sexual activity is not to be attributed to him.”

Thus, Freud pronounced that in regard to Leonardo Da Vinci, we must “allow him to be reckoned as a homosexual”, providing no tangible evidence to support his assertion. The section above also demonstrates Sigmund Freud’s uncanny tendency to suggest that an outrageous claim is possible, only thereafter to “clarify” that the very same claim is improbable for an equally outrageous reason.

Sigmund Freud, he also suggested in this 1910 essay through a psychoanalysis of a story about a vulture that Leonardo da Vinci became a homosexual- and implied he was a pedophile- as a result of actions of his mother when he was an infant (pp. 2262-2263). This claim by Freud, as with virtually all of them, is utterly baseless:

“If we examine with the eyes of a psycho-analyst Leonardo’s phantasy of the vulture, it does not appear strange for long. We seem to recall having come across the same sort of thing in many places, for example in dreams; so that we may venture to translate the phantasy from its own special language into words that are generally understood. The translation is then seen to point to an erotic content. A tail, ‘coda’, is one of the most familiar symbols and substitutive expressions for the male organ, in Italian no less than in other languages; the situation in the phantasy, of a vulture opening the child’s mouth and beating about inside it vigorously with its tail, corresponds to the idea of an act of fellatio, a sexual act in which the penis is put into the mouth of the person involved. It is strange that this phantasy is so completely passive in character; moreover it resembles certain dreams and phantasies found in women or passive homosexuals (who play the part of the woman in sexual relations). I hope the reader will restrain himself and not allow a surge of indignation to prevent his following psychoanalysis any further because it leads to an unpardonable aspersion on the memory of a great and pure man the very first time it is applied to his case. Such indignation, it is clear, will never be able to tell us the significance of Leonardo’s childhood phantasy; at the same time Leonardo has acknowledged the phantasy in the most unambiguous fashion, and we cannot abandon our expectation - or, if it sounds better, our prejudice - that a phantasy of this kind must have some meaning, in the same way as any other psychical creation: a dream, a vision or a delirium. Let us rather therefore give a fair hearing for a while to the work of analysis, which indeed has not yet spoken its last word. The inclination to take a man’s sexual organ into the mouth and suck at it, which in respectable society is considered a loathsome sexual perversion, is nevertheless found with great frequency among women of today - and of earlier times as well, as ancient sculptures show -, and in the state of being in love it appears completely to lose its repulsive character. Phantasies derived from this inclination are found by doctors even in women who have not become aware of the possibilities of obtaining sexual satisfaction in this way by reading Krafft Ebing’s Psychopathia Sexualis or from other sources of information. Women, it seems, find no difficulty in producing this kind of wishful phantasy spontaneously. Further investigation informs us that this situation, which morality condemns with such severity, may be traced to an origin of the most innocent kind. It only repeats in a different form a situation in which we all once felt comfortable - when we were still in our suckling days (‘essendo io in culla’) and took our mother’s (or wet-nurse’s) nipple into our mouth and sucked at it. The organic impression of this experience - the first source of pleasure in our life- doubtless remains indelibly printed on us; and when at a later date the child becomes familiar with the cow’s udder whose function is that of a nipple, but whose shape and position under the belly make it resemble a penis, the preliminary stage has been reached which will later enable him to form the repellent sexual phantasy. Now we understand why Leonardo assigned the memory of his supposed experience with the vulture to his suckling period. What the phantasy conceals is merely a reminiscence of sucking - or being suckled – at his mother’s breast, a scene of human beauty that he, like so many artists, undertook to depict with his brush, in the guise of the mother of God and her child.”

Taking the totality of this passage into consideration, we may interpret that Sigmund Fraud- oops, Freud- sought to evoke an image of the Virgin Mary performing fellatio upon baby Jesus. However, Freud constructed the paragraphs in a fashion which permits plausible deniability that it was his aim to do so. Continuing on:

“There is indeed another point which we do not yet understand and which we must not lose sight of: this reminiscence, which has the same importance for both sexes, has been transformed by the man Leonardo into a passive homosexual phantasy. For the time being we shall put aside the question of what there may be to connect homosexuality with sucking at the mother’s breast, merely recalling that tradition does in fact represent Leonardo as a man with homosexual feelings. In this connection, it is irrelevant to our purpose whether the charge brought against the young Leonardo was justified or not. What decides whether we describe someone as an invert is not his actual behaviour, but his emotional attitude. Our interest is next claimed by another unintelligible feature of Leonardo’s childhood phantasy. We interpret the phantasy as one of being suckled by his mother, and we find his mother replaced by – a vulture. Where does this vulture come from and how does it happen to be found in its present place? At this point a thought comes to the mind from such a remote quarter that it would be tempting to set it aside. In the hieroglyphics of the ancient Egyptians the mother is represented by a picture of a vulture.¹ The Egyptians also worshipped a Mother Goddess, who was represented as having a vulture’s head, or else several heads, of which at least one was a vulture’s. This goddess’s name was pronounced Mut. Can the similarity to the sound of our word Mutter [‘mother’] be merely a coincidence? There is, then, some real connection between vulture and mother…”

On p. 2280, Freud makes the pronouncement on Leonardo da Vinci more definitive:

“From this it would appear that Leonardo’s erotic life did really belong to the type of homosexuality whose psychical development we have succeeded in disclosing, and the emergence of the homosexual situation in his phantasy of the vulture would become intelligible to us: for its meaning was exactly what we have already asserted of that type. We should have to translate it thus: ‘It was through this erotic relation with my mother that I became a homosexual.’”

As can be seen in the above passage, Freud also proposed that in a painting with the Virgin Mary and the Christ child, Leonardo also incorporated elements derived from the vulture analogy. It is unsurprising that Freud proclaims that Leonardo Da Vinci abandoned Christianity in his later years:

(Freud, p. 2295): “It does not seem as if the instance of Leonardo could show this view of religious belief to be mistaken. Accusations charging him with unbelief or (what at that time came to the same thing) with apostasy from Christianity were brought against him while he was still alive, and are clearly described in the first biography which Vasari wrote of him, (Müntz, 1899, 292 ff.) In the second (1568) edition of his Vite Vasari omitted these observations. In view of the extraordinary sensitiveness of his age where religious matters were in question, we can understand perfectly why even in his notebooks Leonardo should have refrained from directly stating his attitude to Christianity. In his researches he did not allow himself to be led astray in the slightest degree by the account of the Creation in Holy Writ; he challenged, for example, the possibility of a universal Deluge, and in geology he calculated in terms of hundreds of thousands of years with no more hesitation than men in modern times. Among his ‘prophecies’ there are some things that would have been bound to offend the sensitive feelings of a Christian believer. Take for example, ‘On the practice of praying to the images of saints’: ‘Men will speak to men that perceive nothing, that have their eyes open and see nothing; they will talk to them and receive no answer; they will implore the grace of those that have ears and hear not; they will kindle lights for one that is blind.’ (After Herzfeld, 1906, 292.) Or ‘On the mourning on Good Friday’: ‘In every part of Europe great people will weep for the death of a single man who died in the East.’ (Ibid., 297.) The view has been expressed about Leonardo’s art that he took from the sacred figures the last remnant of their connection with the Church and made them human, so as to represent by their means great and beautiful human emotions. Muther praises him for overcoming the prevailing mood of decadence and for restoring to man his right to sensuality and the joy of living. In the notes that show Leonardo engrossed in fathoming the great riddles of nature there is no lack of passages where he expresses his admiration for the Creator, the ultimate cause of all these noble secrets; but there is nothing which indicates that he wished to maintain any personal relation with this divine power. The reflections in which he has recorded the deep wisdom of his last years of life breathe the resignation of the human being who subjects himself to ‘’Ανάγχη’, to the laws of nature, and who expects no alleviation from the goodness or grace of God. There is scarcely any doubt that Leonardo had prevailed over both dogmatic and personal religion, and had by his work of research removed himself far from the position from which the Christian believer surveys the world.”

One might ponder whether the “the vulture” as the Egyptian “Mut” might coincide with Freud’s source “Muther”, as opposed to “mother”. Seen in this fashion, one might envision, Muther-and Sigmund Freud- devouring the long-deceased Da Vinci, leaving only an unrecognizable remnant in his place.

Freud’s is so extreme in its evidence-free characterizations of Leonardo Da Vinci that one is left to conclude that the 1910 diatribe is nothing more than a ‘hit piece’ on him.

Gallery H

Recall that Freud pronounced of Francesco Melzi:

“As he had chosen them for their beauty and not for their talent, none of them - Cesare da Sesto, Boltraffio, Andrea Salaino, Francesco Melzi and others - became a painter of importance.”

Interestingly, today Francesco Melzi is credited by some with a painting which hangs in the Louvre, and the painting has an interesting background (from https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/1288594 ):

“The Leonardesque painting of “Bacchus”, formerly a “Saint John the Baptist”, in the Musée du Louvre is based on a drawing by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci but executed by an unknown follower, perhaps in Leonardo’s workshop. [..]

Some have claimed that the painting could have been done by any of several Lombard painters, Cesare da Sesto, Marco d’Oggiono, Francesco Melzi, or by Cesare Bernazzano. The painting began its career as a “Saint John the Baptist” who is pointing with his right hand off to the right, and with his left hand grasps his thyrsus. Then in the late seventeenth century [After 1683, when it was inventoried at “Saint Jean dans le désert” at Fontainebleau, but before 1693, when it was inventoried at Meudon as a “Bacchus”, with a marginal note that it had formerly been previously inventoried as a “Saint John”. (Freedberg 1982:285, note 16.] it was overpainted and altered, to serve as a “Bacchus”.

The current version of the “overpainted and altered” painting is shown below.

The reference continues:

“The overpainting transformed the image of St. John into one of a lusty pagan, by converting the long-handled cross-like staff to a Bacchic thyrsus and adding an ivy wreath. The fur and wreath in the painting are the legacy of John the Baptist, while the fruit and laurel wreath relate the figure to Bacchus, the Roman god of wine and intoxication.”

The drastic changes in the intent of Da Vinci render an interpretation of the full painting difficult, but here is one possible way of interpreting one prominent feature of the image. The figure is pointing his right index at an upward angle while his left index finger is pointing downward. In Da Vinci’s mural, The Last Supper, the disciple Thomas, standing adjacent to Jesus, has one finger, his right index finger, pointing upward. In The Way Out substack article, “Looking for a Bright Light? Seeker What’s Your Life Like?” (https://thewayout.substack.com/p/looking-for-a-bright-light-seeker ) a logic pathway is provided which suggests that Leonardo Da Vinci viewed Thomas as “the disciple whom Jesus loved”, also called “the Beloved Disciple”. (A book published in 1995 by James H. Charlesworth, The Beloved Disciple, is an excellent resource for those interested in this subject.) It can also be understood that the disciple Thomas represents “1”, Peter (and the church) represents “5”, and Christianity through the Holy Trinity representing “3” in the “153 fishes” and the “unbroken net” of the Gospel of John, Chapter 21.

Through John 1:35-45, and later verses, it is possible to deduce that the Beloved Disciple was originally a disciple of John the Baptist.

The disciple Thomas is introduced by name in reference to the story of Jesus traveling to raise Lazarus from the dead. The trip was a dangerous journey, as the disciples expressed their trepidation to Jesus:

John 11:8 The disciples said to Him, “Rabbi, the Jews were just now seeking to stone You, and are You going there again?”

Later, after Jesus explained why the trip was necessaryand appropriate, Thomas urged all the disciples to remain courageous and join Jesus on this trip where He performed a miracle.

John 11:16 Thomas therefore, who is called Didymus, said to his fellow disciples, “Let us also go, that we may die with Him”

Importantly, the disciples follow the instruction of Thomas.

Charlesworth, among others, points out that the name Didymus means “twin”. ‘Didymus’ also shares similarity, in its word structure, to ‘Daedalus’ of Greek mythology, to whom Leonardo Da Vinci has often been compared (for more on this subject, see again the Way Out substack article “Searching for a Bright Light…”, link above).

Thus, the single fingers on the hand of the original John the Baptist, misrepresented today as “Bacchus”, can be seen as follows. His right index finger signifies Jesus Christ, angled upward because He walked the Earth at the time depicted in the painting and yet was the divine Son of God. John the Baptist’s left index finger pointing downward at the Earth signifies Thomas, the “twin” Didymus and (in my opinioin) the Beloved Disciple. The Beloved Disciple is a mortal man, and hence the single finger, which suggests once more the number “1” in reference to John Chapter 21, points toward Earth.

The story of Thomas- represented by the number 1- through his spoken commitment while urging his fellow disciples to join Jesus in journeying to the home of Lazarus, suggests the following phrase: “Where we go one, we go all.”

Gallery I

Returning our attention once more to the “wicked traitor” Anthony Blunt, in reading his chapter on Leonardo Da Vinci, it occurred to me that I had seen many of the very same subjects discussed by John Ruskin – a coincidence, perhaps. Yet there was a most profound difference. Anthony Blunt (via H. Ludwig) credited secular humanism as the driving source of the inspiration Leonardo da Vinci gained from Nature. By contrast, John Ruskin went to great lengths to make clear that he credited God, Divine inspiration, and Christian faith for his own appreciation of Nature.

Anthony Blunt leads into the discussion (p. 28) and provides one example of this overlap in topics:

“As with all Leonardo’s ideas the originality of his conception of the imitation of nature can only be seen in his treatment of specific problems. A very large part of the notes is devoted to scientific observation of facts relevant to the painter. [..] His notes on botany, particularly on the growth of trees, are more personal, for before his time men had paid little attention to scientific study of inanimate nature for its own sake.”

Below is an excerpt illustrating John Ruskin’s acute sense of perception on the same topic, from Modern Painters, Volume 1 (1848, check date) on botany, specifically tree growth (portions from pp. 106-107 with the full passage accessible https://www.guildofstgeorge.org.uk/resources/readings-from-ruskin/of-truth-of-vegetation ):

“It will be best to begin as nature does, with the stems and branches, and then to put the leaves on. And in speaking of trees generally, be it observed, when I say all trees, I mean only those ordinary forest or copse trees of Europe, which are the chief subjects of the landscape painter. I do not mean to include every kind of foliage which by any accident can find its way into a picture, but the ordinary trees of Europe: oak, elm, ash, hazel, willow, birch, beech, poplar, chestnut, pine, mulberry, olive, ilex, carob, and such others. I do not purpose to examine the characteristics of each tree; it will be enough to observe the laws common to all. First, then, neither the stems nor the boughs of any of the above trees taper, except where they fork. Wherever a stem sends off a branch, or a branch a lesser bough, or a lesser bough a bud, the stem of the branch is, on the instant, less in diameter by the exact quantity of the branch or the bough they have sent off, and they remain of the same diameter; or if there be any change, rather increase than diminish until they send off another branch or bough. This law is imperative and without exception; no bough, nor stem, nor twig, ever tapering or becoming narrower towards its extremity by a hair’s-breadth, save where it parts with some portion of its substance at a fork or bud, so that if all the twigs and sprays at the top and sides of the tree, which are, and have been, could be united without loss of space, they would form a round log of at least the diameter of the trunk from which they spring. But as the trunks of most trees send off twigs and sprays of light under-foliage, of which every individual fibre takes precisely its own thickness of wood from the parent stem, and as many of these drop off, leaving nothing but a small excrescence to record their existence, there is frequently a slight and delicate appearance of tapering caused in the trunk itself; while the same operation takes place much more extensively in the branches; it being natural to almost all trees to send out from their young limbs more wood than they can support; which, as the stem increases, gets contracted at the point of insertion, so as to check the flow of the sap, and then dies and drops off, leaving all along the bough, first on one side, then on another, a series of small excrescences sufficient to account for a degree of tapering, which is yet so very slight that if we select a portion of a branch with no real fork or living bough to divide it or diminish it, the tapering is scarcely to be detected by the eye; and if we select a portion without such evidences of past ramification, there will be found none whatsoever. But nature takes great care and pains to conceal this uniformity in her boughs. They are perpetually parting with little sprays here and there, which steal away their substance cautiously and where the eye does not perceive the theft, until, a little way above, it feels the loss; and in the upper parts of the tree, the ramifications take place so constantly and delicately, that the effect upon the eye is precisely the same as if the boughs actually tapered, except here and there, where some avaricious one, greedy of substance, runs on for two or three yards without parting with anything, and becomes ungraceful in so doing. Hence we see that although boughs may and must be represented as actually tapering, they must only be so when they are sending off foliage and sprays, and when they are at such a distance that the particular forks and divisions cannot be evident to the eye; and farther, even in such circumstances, the tapering never can be sudden or rapid. No bough ever, with appearance of smooth tapering, loses more than one tenth of its diameter in a length of ten diameters. Any greater diminution than this must be accounted for by visible ramification, and must take place by steps, at each fork. And therefore we see at once that the stem of Gaspar Poussin’s tall tree, on the right of the La Riccia, in the National Gallery, is a painting of a carrot or a parsnip, not of the trunk of a tree. For, being so near that every individual leaf is visible, we should not have seen, in nature, one branch or stem actually tapering. We should have received an impression of graceful diminution; but we should have been able, on examination, to trace it joint by joint, fork by fork, into the thousand minor supports of the leaves. Gaspar Poussin’s stem, on the contrary, only sends off four or five minor branches altogether, and both it and they taper violently, and without showing why or wherefore; without parting with a single twig, without showing one vestige of roughness or excrescence; and leaving, therefore, their unfortunate leaves to hold on as best they may. The latter, however, are clever leaves, and support themselves as swarming bees do, hanging on by each other.”

The artist, Gaspar Poussin, sternly criticized by Ruskin for his carrot-shaped trees happened to be both brother-in-law and student of Nicolas Poussin- who in turn was referenced by Anthony Blunt in the passage above as having documented Leonardo Da Vinci’s notes and adding engravings. Anthony Blunt is credited with later writing a book hailing the work of Nicolas Poussin (https://press.princeton.edu/books/paperback/9780691253503/nicolas-poussin ).

John Ruskin levels more stinging criticism at Gaspar Poussin’s art in Modern Painters (e.g., p. 247, https://www.gutenberg.org/files/29907/29907-h/29907-h.htm#page247 ).

“A man accustomed to the grace and infinity of nature’s foliage, with every vista a cathedral, and every bough a revelation, can scarcely but be angered when (Gaspar) Poussin mocks him with a black round mass of impenetrable paint, diverging into feathers instead of leaves, and supported on a stick instead of a trunk.” (Modern Painters I, Ch. 7) “It is therefore matter of no little marvel to me, and I conceive that it can scarcely be otherwise to any reflecting person, that throughout the whole range of ancient landscape art, there occurs no instance of the painting of a real rain-cloud, still less of any of the more delicate phenomena characteristic of the region. ‘Storms’ indeed, as the innocent public persist in calling such abuses of nature and abortions of art as the two windy Gaspars in our National Gallery, are common enough; massive concretions of ink and indigo, wrung and twisted very hard, apparently in a vain effort to get some moisture out of them; bearing up courageously and successfully against a wind, whose effects on the trees in the foreground can be accounted for only on the supposition that they are all of the India-rubber species.” “There is of course more or less accuracy of knowledge and execution combined with this aim at effect, according to the industry and precision of eye possessed by the master, and more or less of beauty in the forms selected, according to his natural taste; but both the beauty and truth are sacrificed unhesitatingly where they interfere with the great effort at deception. Claude had, if it had been cultivated, a fine feeling for beauty of form, and is seldom ungraceful in his foliage; but his picture, when examined with reference to essential truth, is one mass of error from beginning to end. Cuyp, on the other hand, could paint close truth of everything, except ground and water, with decision and success, but he has no sense of beauty. Gaspar Poussin, more ignorant of truth than Claude, and almost as dead to beauty as Cuyp, has yet a perception of the feeling and moral truth of nature which often redeems the picture; but yet in all of them, everything that they can do is done for deception, and nothing for the sake or love of what they are painting.” (Chapter 7, Modern Painters Part 1, https://www.gutenberg.org/files/29907/29907-h/29907-h.htm#page76 )

John Ruskin also found significant fault with Nicolas Poussin’s work and compares it unfavorably to the work of William Turner (excerpts from p.144-194 https://www.gutenberg.org/files/29907/29907-h/29907-h.htm#page144 ):

“Take for instance, one of the finest landscapes that ancient art has produced—the work of a really great and intellectual mind, the quiet Nicholas Poussin with the traveller washing his feet. The first idea we receive from this picture is that it is evening, and all the light coming from the horizon. Not so. It is full moon, the light coming steep from the left, as is shown by the shadow of the stick on the right-hand pedestal,—(for if the sun were not very high, that shadow could not lose itself half way down, and if it were not lateral, the shadow would slope, instead of being vertical.) Now, ask yourself, and answer candidly, if those black masses of foliage, in which scarcely any form is seen but the outline, be a true representation of trees under noonday sunlight, sloping from the left, bringing out, as it necessarily would do, their masses into golden green, and marking every leaf and bough with sharp shadow and sparkling light. The only truth in the picture is the exact pitch of relief against the sky of both trees and hills, and to this the organization of the hills, the intricacy of the foliage, and everything indicative either of the nature of the light, or the character of the objects, are unhesitatingly sacrificed. So much falsehood does it cost to obtain two apparent truths of tone. Or take, as a still more glaring instance, No. 260 in the Dulwich Gallery, where the trunks of the trees, even of those farthest off, on the left, are as black as paint can make them, and there is not, and cannot be, the slightest increase of force, or any marking whatsoever of distance by color, or any other means, between them and the foreground. Compare with these, Turner’s treatment of his materials in the Mercury and Argus. He has here his light actually coming from the distance, the sun being nearly in the centre of the picture, and a violent relief of objects against it would be far more justifiable than in Poussin’s case. But this dark relief is used in its full force only with the nearest leaves of the nearest group of foliage overhanging the foreground from the left; and between these and the more distant members of the same group, though only three or four yards separate, distinct aerial perspective and intervening mist and light are shown; while the large tree in the centre, though very dark, as being very near, compared with all the distance, is much diminished in intensity of shade from this nearest group of leaves, and is faint compared with all the foreground. It is true that this tree has not, in consequence, the actual pitch of shade against the sky which it would have in nature; but it has precisely as much as it possibly can have, to leave it the same proportionate relation to the objects near at hand. And it cannot but be evident to the thoughtful reader, that whatever trickery or deception may be the result of a contrary mode of treatment, this is the only scientific or essentially truthful system, and that what it loses in tone it gains in aerial perspective.”

It certainly would seem to be a remarkable coincidence that the painter, Poussin, so harshly criticized by John Ruskin for poorly painting trees, would have drawn the figures for Leonardo Da Vinci’s Treatise on Painting, about which Anthony Blunt specifically praises Leonardo’s insight on the growth of trees.

The sharp criticism of Poussin continues (on p. 159 in the link above) where Ruskin points out false colors in Nicolas Poussin’s artwork.

“Again, in the upper sky of the picture of Nicolas Poussin, before noticed, the clouds are of a very fine clear olive-green, about the same tint as the brightest parts of the trees beneath them. They cannot have altered, (or else the trees must have been painted in gray,) for the hue is harmonious and well united with the rest of the picture, and the blue and white in the centre of the sky are still fresh and pure. Now a green sky in open and illumined distance is very frequent, and very beautiful; but rich olive-green clouds, as far as I am acquainted with nature, are a piece of color in which she is not apt to indulge. You will be puzzled to show me such a thing in the recent works of Turner. Again, take any important group of trees, I do not care whose—Claude’s, Salvator’s, or Poussin’s—with lateral light (that in the Marriage of Isaac and Rebecca, or Gaspar’s sacrifice of Isaac, for instance:) Can it be seriously supposed that those murky browns and melancholy greens are representative of the tints of leaves under full noonday sun? I know that you cannot help looking upon all these pictures as pieces of dark relief against a light wholly proceeding from the distances; but they are nothing of the kind—they are noon and morning effects with full lateral light. Be so kind as to match the color of a leaf in the sun (the darkest you like) as nearly as you can, and bring your matched color and set it beside one of these groups of trees, and take a blade of common grass, and set it beside any part of the fullest light of their foregrounds, and then talk about the truth of color of the old masters!” “Take, for instance, the street in the centre of the really great landscape of Poussin (great in feeling at least) marked 260 in the Dulwich Gallery. The houses are dead square masses with a light side and a dark side, and black touches for windows. There is no suggestion of anything in any of the spaces, the light wall is dead gray, the dark wall dead gray, and the windows dead black. How differently would nature have treated us. She would have let us see the Indian corn hanging on the walls, and the image of the Virgin at the angles, and the sharp, broken, broad shadows of the tiled eaves, and the deep ribbed tiles with the doves upon them, and the carved Roman capital built into the wall, and the white and blue stripes of the mattresses stuffed out of the windows, and the flapping corners of the mat blinds. All would have been there; not as such, not like the corn, nor blinds, nor tiles, not to be comprehended nor understood, but a confusion of yellow and black spots and strokes, carried far too fine for the eye to follow, microscopic in its minuteness, and filling every atom and part of space with mystery, out of which would have arranged itself the general impression of truth and life.”

Shortly thereafter, Blunt raises another topic allegedly found in the notes of Leonardo Da Vinci which “coincidentally” overlaps with observations centuries later:

(Blunt, p. 29): “But the notes in which the exactness of his observation is most startlingly apparent are those dealing with light and shade and those on aerial perspective. To the former he attaches great importance because without the correct disposition of light and shade a painting will not have the appearance of relief. The details of his treatment of the subject are not relevant here, but one specimen will give an idea of how carefully he observed nature. He noticed that shadows cast by the sun on a white surface are blue, an idea which was not taken up again till the second half of the nineteenth century, when it became one of the fundamental discoveries of Impressionism. [..] In aerial perspective Leonardo appears as a complete innovator. Earlier writers, such as Alberti, were quite unaware that the edges of objects become less clearly defined and the details on them less distinct as they get farther away.”

In Modern Painters, John Ruskin wrote eloquently of shadows and aerial perspective under the heading of “Chiaroscuro” (https://www.gutenberg.org/files/29907/29907-h/29907-h.htm#page174 ):

(Ruskin): “Go out some bright sunny day in winter, and look for a tree with a broad trunk, having rather delicate boughs hanging down on the sunny side, near the trunk. Stand four or five yards from it, with your back to the sun. You will find that the boughs between you and the trunk of the tree are very indistinct, that you confound them in places with the trunk itself, and cannot possibly trace one of them from its insertion to its extremity. But the shadows which they cast upon the trunk, you will find clear, dark, and distinct, perfectly traceable through their whole course, except when they are interrupted by the crossing boughs. And if you retire backwards, you will come to a point where you cannot see the intervening boughs at all, or only a fragment of them here and there, but can still see their shadows perfectly plain. Now, this may serve to show you the immense prominence and importance of shadows where there is anything like bright light. They are, in fact, commonly far more conspicuous than the thing which casts them, for being as large as the casting object, and altogether made up of a blackness deeper than the darkest part of the casting object, (while that object is also broken up with positive and reflected lights,) their large, broad, unbroken spaces, tell strongly on the eye, especially as all form is rendered partially, often totally invisible within them, and as they are suddenly terminated by the sharpest lines which nature ever shows. For no outline of objects whatsoever is so sharp as the edge of a close shadow. Put your finger over a piece of white paper in the sun, and observe the difference between the softness of the outline of the finger itself and the decision of the edge of the shadow. And note also the excessive gloom of the latter. A piece of black cloth, laid in the light, will not attain one-fourth of the blackness of the paper under the shadow.”

Now, consider: If John Ruskin’s analysis of Artwork was so viciously attacked (as described in the preface of the 1870 book, The True and The Beautiful), why did “the Reviewers” fail to use this (alleged) statement about the blueness of shadows by the great master painter Leonardo da Vinci himself to counter Ruskin’s arguments?

Consider John Ruskin’s response to a reviewer (Christopher North, called the “Scotch Reviewer” excerpted above) who was highly critical of Ruskin’s analysis, as introduced, in The True and The Beautiful (pp. xviii-xix) as follows:

“The enthusiasm of a man of genius appears to the multitude like madness. The fervor of his imagination and the intensity of his emotions, do, indeed, prevent him at times from perceiving clearly, not only what is for his own interest, but what he would more earnestly deprecate, for the interest of the cause for which he zealously advocates. Thus was it with the “Graduate” when, stung to the quick like Byron, like him, he retorted upon the “Scotch Reviewer”. (Ruskin): “Writers like the present critic of Blackwood’s Magazine deserve the respect due honest, hopeless, helpless imbecility. There is something exalted in the innocence of their feeblemindedness; one cannot suspect them of partiality, for it implies feeling; nor of prejudice, for it implies some previous acquaintance with their subject. I do not know that even in this age of charlatanry, I could point to a more barefaced instance of imposture on the simplicity of the public, than the insertion of these pieces of criticism in a respectable periodical. We are not insulted with opinions on music from persons ignorant of its notes; nor with treatises on philology by persons unacquainted with the alphabet; but here is page after page of criticism, which one may read from end to end, looking for something which the authors know, and finding nothing. Not his own language, for he has to look in his dictionary, by his own admission, for a word (chrysoprase) occurring in one of the most important chapters of the Bible; not the commonest traditions of the schools, for he does not know why Poussin was called ‘learned,’ not the not the most simple canons of art…”

Ruskin continues for several more sentences and finally ends by stating that the critic (Christopher North) has “the capacities of a buffoon”.

Consider that one of John Ruskin’s strongest convictions is the Reviewer is unqualified to render judgment on Ruskin’s views because the Reviewer is not himself an artist.

How is it that neither the Reviewer (Christopher North, labeled as ‘buffoon’) nor any other of the many critics of John Ruskin laid into him by quoting the words of Leonardo, which directly contradicted Ruskin on the blackness (versus blueness) of shadow on a white surface?

Consider another one of Anthony Blunt’s characterizations of Leonardo’s observations, speaking first of earlier painters:

(Blunt): “They seem not even to have noticed or not to have been interested in the fact that hills are blue in the distance, and, though some painters before Leonardo, or independent contemporaries like Perugino, hint in their paintings at the possibilities of this kind of perspective, it is only in a very vague way. Leonardo was the first to carry out a really systematic study of the subject…”

Anyone even vaguely acquainted with John Ruskin associates him with his observation of “Blue hills”. To name just one example, John Ruskin on the color of distant hills (at https://www.gutenberg.org/files/31623/31623-h/31623-h.htm , in a footnote of a preface annotated “Denmark Hill, March, 1856”)

“Persons unacquainted with hill scenery are apt to forget that the sky of the mountains is often close to the spectator. A black thundercloud may literally be dashing itself in his face, while the blue hills seen through its rents may be thirty miles away. Generally speaking, we do not enough understand the nearness of many clouds, even in level countries, as compared with the land horizon.”

In another passage, Anthony Blunt emphasizes Leonardo’s attention to precision in being true to Nature but then states that Leonardo makes a strange recommendation (p. 30):

(Blunt): “Leonardo’s belief in the exact imitation of nature is even greater than Alberti’s. He commonly sets up this exactness as the final test of painting, as for instance, when he says:’ That painting is the most to be praised which agrees most exactly with the thing imitated’; and though in other passages his opinion on this seems to differ he certainly considers it of great importance, since he recommends the painter always carry a mirror and to see whether the reflection in it agrees exactly with his painting.’…”

The suggestion a mirror is so bizarre it warrants the inclusion of image of the page. How large a mirror would a painter carry? How would such a mirror be arranged? If a large mirror were placed adjacent to the painting, with the desired subject located behind the painter, the left-right-orientation of the image would be reversed from what the painter would see if looking at it straight on. How many landscape painters today follow this advice by carrying a mirror with them when painting? Does the carrying of a mirror by the painter truly sound like a recommendation made by Leonardo Da Vinci?

John Ruskin also exhorts the painter to remain accurate in depicting landscape, but in stark contrast to Blunt he invokes religious faith as the source of appreciation and comprehension of Nature.

Ruskin (p. 264, The True and the Beautiful) expounds:

“The cause of evil lies, I believe, deep-seated in the system of ancient landscape art; it consists, in a word, in the painter’s taking upon him to modify God’s works at his pleasure. Casting the shadow of himself on all he sees, constituting himself arbiter where it is honor to be a disciple, and exhibiting his ingenuity by the attainment of combinations whose highest praise is that they are impossible.”

Yet another passage exhibits a remarkable similarity, but in this instance, Ruskin is quoting an earlier reference.

Blunt: “The young artist has need of a natural talent, whereas, according to Leonardo, the student of mathematics can learn by sheer application.” Ruskin (p. 284, T&B): “The moment any man begins to talk about rules, in whatsoever art, you may know him for a second-rate man; and if he talks about them much, he is third-rate, or not an artist at all. To this rule, there is no exception in any art; but it is perhaps to be better illustrated in the art of music than in that of painting. I fell by chance the other day upon a work by De Stendhal’s, “Vies de Hadyn, de Mozart, et de Metastase,” fuller of common sense than any book I ever read on the arts; though I see by the slight references made occasionally to painting, that the author’s knowledge therein is warped and limited by the elements of general teaching in the schools around him; and I have not yet, therefore, looked at what he has separately written on painting. But one or two passages out of this book on music are closely to our present purpose. (Ruskin quoting Stendhal): ‘Counterpoint is related to mathematics; a fool, with patience, becomes a respectable savant in that; but for the part of genius, melody, it has no rules. No art is so utterly despised of precepts for the production of the beautiful. So much the better for it and for us…’”

For context, De Stendhal, a pseudonym for Marie-Henri Beyle (1783-1842), was mentioned in Twilight of the Idols, attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche, who succinctly compared him to Fyodor Dostoyevsky:

(Nietzsche, Section 45): “Dostoyevsky’s testimony is of importance – Dostoyevsky who, incidentally, was the only psychologist from whom I had anything to learn: he belongs to the happiest windfalls of my life, happier even than the discovery of Stendhal. This profound man, who was ten times right for thinking the superficial Germans low, found the Siberian convicts among whom he lived for several years, - those thoroughly hopeless criminals for whom no road back to society stood open- very different from what he expected, - that is to say, carved from about the best, hardest, and most valuable material grown on Russian soil.”

Why did the severe critics of John Ruskin fail to excoriate Ruskin for his apparent ignorance of Leonardo’s own-allegedly prior-very similar statements regarding mathematics, as opposed to his citation of Stendhal’s instead? For that matter, how is it that even Stendhal’s critics-or Nietzsche- seemingly failed to notice that his opinion on mathematics was unoriginal and merely a recycled form of Leonardo’s observation and set the record straight?

It occurred to me that some reviewers may not have been familiar with Leonardo’s notes due to a language barrier. But the electronic records-if they are to be believed- preserving published editions of Treatise on Painting, presumably scanned-in, suggest that an English translation wer available as early as 1796 (see https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=File:A_treatise_on_painting_(IA_treatisepainting00leon).pdf&page=9 and https://archive.org/details/treatisepainting00leon/page/n8/mode/1up ).

Anthony Blunt continues by citing Leonardo expressing examples of what an artist might use as a subject (p. 37):

“The painter is, therefore, not merely a scientist who copies nature, he is also a creator; he can draw ‘not only the works of nature, but infinitely more than those which nature provides’, and he excels nature ‘by the invention (fintione) of endless forms of animals and herbs, plants and landscapes. In another chapter Leonardo gives examples of the kinds of things which the artist can invent - monsters, unknown landscapes, mountains, plains, and so on.”

By contrast, John Ruskin heaps high praise upon Leonardo for his choice of subject matter which was somehow omitted in the list authored by the Communist who betrayed his nation, Anthony Blunt. Recall (repeated for emphasis, from above):

(Ruskin) “Greatness in style consists then: first, in the choice of habitual subjects of thought which involve wide interest and profound passions. The style is greater or less than in exact proportion to the nobleness of the interests and passions of the subject. The habitual choice of sacred subjects, such as the Nativity, the Transfiguration, Crucifixion (if the choice be sincere), implies that the painter has a natural disposition to dwell on the highest thoughts of which humanity is capable; it constitutes him so far forth a painter of the highest order, as for instance, Leonardo, in his painting of the Last Supper.”

Gallery J

The idea that Leonardo would describe painting “monsters” surprised me, so I was able to search the electronic file of Treatise on Painting and found the abovementioned English translation with the publication date of 1796.

The references in that electronic file refer to the same year (1651) and location (Paris) matches the description of Anthony Blunt. (see https://archive.org/details/treatisepainting00leon/page/26/mode/1up ).

p. 26: “The last of Leonardo’s treatises which we shall mention, is that which we here offer to the reader, upon Painting. Vasari informs us, that a painter of Milan travelling through Florence, shewed him this work, and promised him to get it printed at Rome ; but he failed of his word, and left the honour of first publishing this inimitable piece to the French. It was in the year 1651, that an Italian edition of it appeared in Paris; all imaginable care having been first taken to send it into the world both correct and compleat.”

Sure enough, on page 145 (https://archive.org/details/treatisepainting00leon/page/145/mode/1up ), it seems Leonardo explains how to “design an imaginary serpent”, including among other absurdities “the eye-brows of a lion” and “the temples of a cock”.

p. 145: (“Leonardo”) “…it follows, that to design any imaginary animal, you must give it the parts and members of a real one: for instance, if you would have it appear like a serpent, let it have the head of a mastiff, the eyes of a cat, the ears of a porcupine, the snout of a grey-hound, the eye-brows of a lion, the temples of a cock, and the neck of a tortoise.

Does this sound like a sentence Leonardo da Vinci would compose? Is it possible the lines from Treatise on Painting might be have been “fabricated” and used to mock the description of the beast described in the Bible, as follows?

Revelation 13:1-2 …And I saw a beast coming up out of the sea, having ten horns and seven heads […] And the beast I saw was like a leopard, and his feet were like those of a bear, and his mouth like the mouth of a lion. And the dragon gave him his power and his throne and great authority.

Note that Satan is represented both by a serpent, allegedly described by Da Vinci, and by the beast described in the Book of Revelation. Some might assert this correspondence is merely a “coincidence”.

Consulting several other passages, it becomes clear that Anthony Blunt’s description matches the theme of the text in the alleged 1796 edition of Treatise on Painting the book in regard to faith, as the following two excerpts illustrate. First, nature is subtly associated with religion (as with the Greek god Pan):

p. 143: (suggests nature as a religion, as in the Greek god, Pan): “Figures of this kind, therefore, must be touched very slightly; as if the painter intended no more than an unfinished sketch : to do otherwise would be to go contrary to nature, whose practice ought ever to be religiously followed.

Second, angels are relegated to the status of “historical references” by the faithful, rather than faith itself:

p. 49: (relegates angles to history rather than current religious symbols) “In the rest of the front towards the top, you may paint landskips, with trees, proportionate to the figures, or angels, if the history require it, or birds, or barely the heavens with clouds, and the like incidents.”

Indeed, it seems that the accumulation of material over the entirety of the book Anthony Blunt’s description is generally in accordance with the 1796 edition of the text. Even the strange commentary by Anthony Blunt about landscape painters using a mirror is present.

On page 139-140, words attributed to Leonardo read as follows:

“If, after imitating anything from the life, and to see how the copy approaches the original, take a mirror, and presenting it to the natural object, survey the image exhibited therein, and compare it very carefully with your painting. [..] It is evident that if you do but manage them with the necessary art and address, your painting will likewise appear as a natural object, represented in a large mirror. From the mirror you will learn the brights and obscures of every object, and among your colours you will find some brighter than the most enlightened part of your model, as on the contrary, others more obscure than the deepest of it’s shadows; so that your painting have all the perfection whereof it is capable, the object it represents must appear perfectly the same as it would, were it exhibited in a mirror: this, however, being allowed, that the latter be only viewed with one eye, for the reason already delivered in our 48th page.”

The earlier passage on page 48 reads:

“If you only make use of one eye, as S, the object will intercept the whole extent of R because the pyramid of visual rays, issuing from a point, has the first body F for it’s base; by which means the second R, of the same size, is entirely hidden.”

The figure referenced in this sentence is apparently not included in the digital copy at the above link, but the language is suggestive of the “Eye of Providence” (https://gwmemorial.org/blogs/news/the-eye-of-providence )

“The Eye of Providence is a symbol recognized by Freemasons everywhere as a beautiful representation of the watchful care of the Supreme Architect.”

A section near the end of the (alleged) 1796 edition of Treatise on Painting is striking in that four pages (pp. 185-189) are devoted to drapery, including a paragraph on the very last page of the book. Three plates are also included as examples.

Why might this subject be so prominently discussed, given the exceedingly broad range of topics covered throughout the remainder of the text? Once more, the answer is suggested through a reference to John Ruskin’s Modern Painters.

While John Ruskin emphasized the importance of being truthful to nature in landscape painting, he also emphasized the importance of relation. Ruskin composed a passage with an example drawn from his Christian perspective to illustrate his point, which happened to use drapery as less relevant than the subject of the artwork. (from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/29907/29907-h/29907-h.htm#page062 ):

(Ruskin): “A truth which may be of great interest, when an object is viewed by itself, may be objectionable when it is viewed in relation to other objects. Thus if we were painting a piece of drapery as our whole subject, it would be proper to give in it every source of entertainment, which particular truths could supply, to give it varied color and delicate texture; but if we paint this same piece of drapery, as part of the dress of a Madonna, all these ideas of richness or texture become thoroughly contemptible, and unfit to occupy the mind at the same moment with the idea of the Virgin. The conception of drapery is then to be suggested by the simplest and slightest means possible, and all notions of texture and detail are to be rejected with utter reprobation; but this, observe, is not because they are particular or general or anything else, with respect to the drapery itself, but because they draw the attention to the dress instead of the saint, and disturb and degrade the imagination and the feelings; hence we ought to give the conception of the drapery in the most unobtrusive way possible, by rendering those essential qualities distinctly, which are necessary to the very existence of drapery, and not one more.”

If one takes the position that Treatise on Painting was written by an anti-Christian cabal decades after Ruskin had published his volumes of Modern Painters, the long and tedious passage about drapery in the former is easy to explain. The cabal of ghost-writers intended to mock Ruskin’s example and instead promote the idea that the Madonna deserved treatment no more special than one would dedicate to the folds of drapery.

As a final and by far the most telling example, the very last paragraph of the (alleged) 1796 edition of Treatise on Painting is curious in that it includes an abrupt change of subject away from “drapery”.

(“Leonardo”, ending paragraph): “From the sixth proposition of our treatise of perspective, it appears, that the horizon will be seen exhibited as in a mirror, on that side of a water opposite to the horizon and to the eye. An instance of this you have in the adjacent figure, where the horizon F is opposed to the side B C, and that side, at the same time, opposed to the eye. Let the painter, therefore, who would represent any wide extent of water, confider that this element has no other colour, whether bright or obscure, but what it receives from the brightness or obscurity of the place, wherein it is found ; intermingled with the colours of such other objects, as it is encompassed withal.”

Upon close observation the accompanying drawing on the page opposite (labeled Plate 27 here - https://archive.org/details/treatisepainting00leon/page/n263/mode/1up included with the archive, for reference), it would appear that the water near the B-C region described does not act as a mirror. Rather the reflection of the foliage and hill marked “F” in the distance is omitted from the reflection.

Why then, would the passage about the mirror and its position “opposite to the horizon” be included? One possibility is that a vertical, rather than horizontal, mirror could be “opposite” to the horizon. By copying the image, mirroring it vertically, and placing the mirrored image adjacent to the original, the likely explanation for the final paragraph becomes apparent.

First consider the full mirrored image:

Now, using higher pixel resolution, regard the lower region only:

And finally, take a cloe look at the lower central region of the mirrored image:

The symmetric figure in the lower-center portion of the combined original and mirrored image resembles depictions of Baal or Moloch (sometimes called Molech). Note also that the lower center portion of the mirrored combination image appears to show two pyramids- a small one in the foreground and a larger one behind it. The larger pyramid appears to have projections on each side (due to the imposed symmetry) which could be interpreted as wings.

For a comparison to other depictions of this idol, one may consult (per https://pulpitandpen.org/2019/11/08/the-vatican-places-giant-statue-of-molech-at-colosseum-entrance/ ) a description and picture of Molech placed in recent years at the entrance to the Roman Colosseum.

A second example can be seen in a painting by John Singer Sargent housed at the Boston Public Library (at https://www.jssgallery.org/Paintings/BPL/Pagan_Gods_Moloch.htm ).

Traditionally, the very last act of a painter completing a work is to add a signature. The final paragraph of the (alleged) 1796 edition of Treatise on Painting clearly serves an analogous purpose. Those who assembled the Treatise on Painting had the goals of (1) falsely making it appear as though Leonardo was inspired by secular humanism rather than Christian faith, (2) falsely making it appear as though many of John Ruskin’s original, insightful, and Christianity-inspired writings had been observed and documented previously. This single work diminished the intellectual contribution of both men and, more importantly, struck a blow against Christianity as a primary source of the development of Western Civilization. The anti-Christian “signature” with the image of Baal/Moloch/Molech makes perfect sense, once its presence is illuminated.

Gallery K

There are even more topics which correspond remarkably closely between John Ruskin’s Modern Painters and what Anthony Blunt included in his summary of the Treatise on Painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci (allegedly compiled- or “culled”) by Fransceco Melzi, which anyone with the time to delve into the texts will quickly come to understand. It is my view that ghost-writers fabricated versions Treatise on Painting decades after John Ruskin wrote his series of volumes, including Modern Painters. Given the obvious character assassination of Leonardo da Vinci by Sigmund Freud in 1910, but lack of a formal reference to Treatise on Painting, it is likely that the false attribution of the document to Leonardo da Vinci began sometime after John Ruskin’s death in 1900. This date would correspond closely to the time of the publication of the French translation of John Ruskin’s Sesame and Lilies (a “translation with commentary” falsely attributed to Marcel Proust, as described in “Learn to Decode, Part 4: Following the Advice of John Ruskin” at https://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-4-following ).

Even in other chapters of Anthony Blunt’s Artistic Theory in Italy 1450-1600, it is clear that one aim of the book is to undermine John Ruskin. One very important example will be described near the conclusion of this article because it has several other implications. A second instance occurs on pp. 111-112, as follows:

(Blunt): “…Gilio da Fabriano, for instance, in his dialogue Degli Errori de Pittori admits that it would not be wrong to make the number of Pharisees present at a given scene greater of smaller than it really was, or to make the servants of Pilate or Herod handsomer or better dressed than they may actually have been (adding a reference to the dialogue mentioned).”

John Ruskin authored a short passage which brilliantly addressed the same principle regarding the accuracy of the number of individuals and their dress and appearance in Biblical scenes, reaching the opposite conclusion from a much different example from the Gospel of John, Chapter 21 (from Modern Painters, Vol. 3, Ch. IV, para. 16-17 at https://www.gutenberg.org/files/38923/38923-h/38923-h.htm )

(Ruskin) “I suppose there is no event in the whole life of Christ to which, in hours of doubt or fear, men turn with more anxious thirst to knew the close facts of it, or with more earnest and passionate dwelling upon every syllable of its recorded narrative, than Christ’s showing Himself to his disciples at the lake of Galilee. There is something preeminently open, natural, full fronting our disbelief in this manifestation. The others, recorded after the resurrection, were sudden, phantom-like, occurring to men in profound sorrow and wearied agitation of heart; not, it might seem, safe judges of what they saw. But the agitation was now over. They had gone back to their daily work, thinking still their business lay net-wards, unmeshed from the literal rope and drag. “Simon Peter saith unto them, ‘I go a fishing,’ They say unto him, ‘We also go with thee,’” True words enough, and having far echo beyond those Galilean hills. That night they caught nothing; but when the morning came, in the clear light of it, behold a figure stood on the shore. They were not thinking of anything but their fruitless hauls. They had no guess who it was. It asked them simply if they had caught anything. They said no. And it tells them to cast yet again. And John shades his eyes from the morning sun with his hand, to look who it is; and though the glinting of the sea, too, dazzles him, he makes out who it is, at last; and poor Simon, not to be outrun this time, tightens, his fisher’s coat about him, and dashes in, over the nets. One would have liked to see him swim those hundred yards, and stagger to his knees on the beach. Well, the others get to the beach, too, in time, in such slow way as men in general do get, in this world, to its true shore, much impeded by that wonderful “dragging the net with fishes;” but they get there—seven of them in all;—first the Denier, and then the slowest believer, and then the quickest believer, and then the two throne-seekers, and two more, we know not who. They sit down on the shore face to face with Him, and eat their broiled fish as He bids. And then, to Peter, all dripping still, shivering, and amazed, staring at Christ in the sun, on the other side of the coal fire,—thinking a little, perhaps, of what happened by another coal fire, when it was colder, and having had no word once changed with him by his Master since that look of His,—to him, so amazed, comes the question, “Simon, lovest thou me?” Try to feel that a little, and think of it till it is true to you; and then, take up that infinite monstrosity and hypocrisy—Raphael’s cartoon of the Charge to Peter. Note, first, the bold fallacy—the putting all the Apostles there, a mere lie to serve the Papal heresy of the Petric supremacy, by putting them all in the background while Peter receives the charge, and making them all witnesses to it. Note the handsomely curled hair and neatly tied sandals of the men who had been out all night in the sea-mists and on the slimy decks. Note their convenient dresses for going a-fishing, with trains that lie a yard along the ground, and goodly fringes,—all made to match, an apostolic fishing costume. Note how Peter especially (whose chief glory was in his wet coat girt about him and naked limbs) is enveloped in folds and fringes, so as to kneel and hold his keys with grace. No fire of coals at all, nor lonely mountain shore, but a pleasant Italian landscape, full of villas and churches, and a flock of sheep to be pointed at; and the whole group of Apostles, not round Christ, as they would have been naturally, but straggling away in a line, that they may all be shown. The simple truth is, that the moment we look at the picture we feel our belief of the whole thing taken away. There is, visibly, no possibility of that group ever having existed, in any place, or on any occasion. It is all a mere mythic absurdity, and faded concoction of fringes, muscular arms, and curly heads of Greek philosophers. Now, the evil consequences of the acceptance of this kind of religious idealism for true, were instant and manifold. So far as it was received and trusted in by thoughtful persons, it only served to chill all the conceptions of sacred history which they might otherwise have obtained. Whatever they could have fancied for themselves about the wild, strange, infinitely stern, infinitely tender, infinitely varied veracities of the life of Christ, was blotted out by the vapid fineries of Raphael; the rough Galilean pilot, the orderly custom receiver, and all the questioning wonder and fire of uneducated apostleship, were obscured under an antique mask of philosophical faces and long robes. The feeble, subtle, suffering, ceaseless energy and humiliation of St. Paul were confused with an idea of a meditative Hercules leaning on a sweeping sword; and the mighty presences of Moses and Elias were softened by introductions of delicate grace, adopted from dancing nymphs and rising Auroras. Now, no vigorously minded religious person could possibly receive pleasure or help from such art as this; and the necessary result was the instant rejection of it by the healthy religion of the world. Raphael ministered, with applause, to the impious luxury of the Vatican, but was trampled under foot at once by every believing and advancing Christian of his own and subsequent times; and thenceforward pure Christianity and “high art” took separate roads, and fared on, as best they might, independently of each other.”

Given the prior discussion, one may infer that Anthony Blunt’s reference to the acceptance of an “incorrect number of Pharisees” and false dress and appearance of “the servants of Pilate and Herod” is surely a rejoinder to John Ruskin’s blistering critique of the painter Raphael and benefactors at the Vatican who commissioned the work. Ruskin’s charges seem to be leveled at Pope Leo X, the son of Lorenzo de’ Medici and Clarice Orsini, as he was the head of the Catholic Church and leader of the Papal States from 1513-1521. Pope Leo X implemented the practice of “selling indulgences” in 1515, which was a factor in Martin Luther publishing his 95 Theses which sparked the Protestant Reformation. Incidentally, Leonardo da Vinci died during the papacy of Leo X in 1519 at the age of 67.

Blunt’s reference is available in an English translation titled Dialogue on the Errors and Abuses of Painters. While the speaker named by Blunt does allow for a broad acceptance of misrepresentation of numbers, dress, and appearance, the specific reference to Pharisees, Herod and Pilate is not present. Those examples originate from the book attributed to Blunt.

Moreover, there are at least three reasons-apart from the fact that Anthony Blunt used it as a source- to suspect that Dialogue on the Errors and Abuses of Painters itself is an inauthentic reference. Time and space does not permit a full exploration of this prospect. But consider: (1) There are inconsistencies with the alleged dates of publication and with the status of whether was a Fabriano a “city” at the time of publication as described in the text. Both matters are noted in the translation. (2) One member of the dialogue is named “Francesco Santi, a man of letters and the master of the mills”. Given that the poet William Blake (1757-1828) described “dark, satanic mills” and that “Santi” might be wordplay on “Satan”, it is conceivable that the character is not a real person. (3) The name of the location- Fabriano, which is real-happens to be a conjunction of “fabrication” and “Fabian”.

It is fitting that Anthony Blunt promoted this disgraceful anti-Christian falsehood and was instrumental in stripping proper credit away from John Ruskin-and by extension, away from England. Clearly, however, to pull off such a sophisticated hoax requires much more than the “Cambridge 5”. Perhaps the “Cambridge 5,000” or perhaps the “Cambridge 5 times 5,000” might come closer, but even 25,000 is likely to be a gross underestimation. It would require much more than simply “fabricating” the work itself. An entire history of Treatise on Painting would need to be contrived and “established as truth”. Control of both the most prestigious centers of academia and the most influential media outlets would be required. Large resources were indeed available via the Marxist organization which recruited Anthony Blunt, Communist International (Comintern). Bearing in mind that the predecessor to Comintern successfully overthrew the Russian government in the Bolshevik Revolution, the construction of a false work by Da Vinci and its corresponding fake history was surely achievable.

However, it would be a mistake to limit the possible perpetrators only to those who describe themselves as “Communists”. If one reads between the lines of the thinly disguised absurd mention “socks with sandals” by Patrick McCaughey, it becomes clear that the allegiance of Anthony Blunt was not the Soviet Union but rather had “Roman” origins (see https://imperiumromanum.pl/en/curiosities/did-ancient-romans-wear-socks-to-sandals/amp/ ).

“In 2010, researchers discovered 14 military graves in North Yorkshire (Britain), in which next to the bodies of the buried Romans were the remains of sandals, including preserved fibers among rust from nails from sandals. This proves that the ancient Romans could wear socks along with sandals, and thus extravagant fashion appeared much earlier than we think. Of course, this style of clothing was not shocking at the time. Autumn in Britain can be really cold and unpleasant, and the Romans were used to walking in sandals looking for all the ways not to feel cold. Socks were certainly a good idea.”

Those who placed Anthony Blunt in a position to control the history of Western Civilization intend to impose the “Roman” Master-Slave system which pre-dated the birth of Christ. The labels of Fascism and Communism both apply to this system, as anyone who has experienced either will attest. In fact, it would be true to the pattern if self-described Fascists pretended to fight self-described Communists while both groups plotted together to eliminate Christianity. A frank assessment of the present condition of the world is that those who intend to reestablish the “Roman” master-slave system have made considerable progress in their endeavor which continues today, long after the publication of Anthony Blunt’s book in 1940.

The aforementioned The Way Out substack article “Decode, Part 4…” might one day lead to a process of setting the record straight, especially with respect to reestablishing the genius of John Ruskin, but so far that has-at best-been slow to develop. The fact that Anthony Blunt of the “Cambridge 5” is involved adds a new element, given that the intelligence community of the Soviet Union was intimately familiar with him. With the restoration of Christian values in Russia after the decades-long scourge of Communism, perhaps Moscow might be willing to reveal more of the activities and contacts of Anthony Blunt from decades ago. This is not a prediction but is merely a statement of what is possible. If it works out this way, perhaps the released information might complement the analysis of the false attribution and backdated publication date of Treatise on Painting and restore rightful credit to John Ruskin-and by extension, to England- for his original contribution to Western Civilization inspired by his Christian faith. This step would be viewed as a welcome diplomatic gesture, at least by England’s Christian citizens.

Gallery L

Let us return now -after our excursion involving Anthony Blunt, Leonardo Da Vinci, Sigmund Freud and John Ruskin- to the matter of Patrick McCaughey’s memoir The Bright Shapes and the True Names. Patrick McCaughey had previously lived for a period of time in the United States before he became the museum director who brought the Mapplethorpe Exhibit to Hartford, CT. For example, he spent time at Harvard in the mid-1980’s (p. 261):

(Patrick McCaughey)“I joined the department of Fine Arts newly lodged in James Stirling’s Sackler Museum and taught in the Fogg. My colleagues –T.J. Clark, James Ackermann, Oleg Grabar, Seymour Sive, Konrad Oberhuber, Henri Zerner, to mention only a few of the illuminati (McCaughey’s emphasis) - were among the most eminent art historians in the world.”

He goes on to mention that (p. 267):

“In the dusty upper floors of the Boston Public Library I found (John Singer) Sargent’s once feted, now neglected, murals on the triumph of religion. [..] The bright shapes illumined me inwardly…”

But it was in Patrick McCaughey’s description of an earlier stint in the United States where another apparent “typo” appears- the third such “error” identified in this article.

In Chapter 7, titled “The Great Awakening: New York 1969-71 (pp. 104- 128), Patrick McCaughey discusses his experiences after having “won a Harkness Fellowship” which allowed him to spend time in New York City “attached to the Institute of Fine Arts”. There, he was able to interact with many artists and art critics associated with the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the “New York School” art movement.

On p. 113, he states the following:

“The most stimulating intellectual experience I had in New York was with Clement Greenberg and his circle. Clem was a stickler for manners. The fact that, when I met him in Melbourne, I called him ‘Mr. Greenberg’ – he was after all thirty-five years older than me- won me a modest brownie point. ‘Call me Clem and come and see me in New York,’ he said as I dropped him at the airport. Clem had lived in a beautiful apartment on Central Park West. He would sit on a small settee under a Morris Louis stripe painting that he had turned horizontal. When I first visited the apartment in 1969, it was filled with the most marvelous works: a large blocky Hoffman, one of Robert Motherwell’s Je’taime paintings, a big David Smith from the Voltri group; Kenneth Noland and Jules Olitski were hung in abundance through the low-slung room.”

The “typo” is question regards the title of Robert Motherwell’s series of paintings titled with the French phrase, which should be Je T’aime, meaning ‘I love you’ in English, rather than “Je’taime”. Technically, the ‘T’ should be capitalized since it is part of the title, though it is left as lower case in some references. But an unambiguous “typo” is the misplacement of the apostrophe. McCaughey placed it between the ‘e’ and the ‘t’, but It should be placed one character later, between the ‘t’ and the ‘a’. Before delving into the significance of this seemingly minor discrepancy, it is necessary to give some background on the painter whose full name is Robert Burns Motherwell III.

Unlike many “starving artists”, Robert Burns Motherwell III was born into a family of waeath and privilege (see e.g., https://dedalusfoundation.org/robert-motherwell/artist-timeline/early-life-and-education/ ). He was the “son of an executive with the Federal Reserve Bank”. His background and accomplishments are outlined in this article named for the organization foundation he founded (https://brooklynrail.org/2021/12/artonic/The-Dedalus-Foundation/ , emphasis added):

“The Dedalus Foundation” By Phyllis Tuchman Dec/Jan 21–22 “Robert Motherwell was a multi-hyphenate artist. He’s entered art history books as the youngest and best educated of the first wave of Abstract Expressionists. But Motherwell also enjoyed a significant career as the editor of the “Documents of Modern Art” series, among other publications, and as a Hunter College professor. He was comfortable wielding paint brushes and spatulas, as well as tapping typewriter keys and proofreading manuscripts. If he had never created masterworks such as The Homely Protestant (1948), or the “Elegy to the Spanish Republic” series, or the “Beside the Sea” works on paper, he still would be remembered today for his stature as a New York intellectual. Motherwell’s oeuvre occupies a unique position. During the early 1940s, as he embarked on a career as an artist, Surrealism continued to dominate attention. By the end of his life—he died in July 1991—Conceptualism was as strong as it ever had been. His own work lies between these two poles. For five decades, he relied on both his fertile imagination as well as his intellectual acumen. Today, in addition to his tendencies as an Abstract Expressionist, he is also associated with Color Field painting, a movement dominated by his (one-time) wife, Helen Frankenthaler. Though Motherwell had a privileged childhood, he lived in so many different places, he could have been mistaken for an army brat rather than the son of an executive with the Federal Reserve Bank. Three years after he was born in January 1915 in Washington State, his peripatetic family moved from Aberdeen to Seattle and then, to San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles, before returning to San Francisco in 1927. Summers always were spent along the coast of Washington. There, when Motherwell was 11, a painter who was a family friend encouraged the preteen to make art. Obviously a quick learner, a few months later, he was one of two students awarded a scholarship to Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, because his parents were not supportive and his teachers felt he was too young for the life drawing classes, he attended classes there for only a short time. [..] Graduating at the head of his high school class, Motherwell enrolled at Stanford University. During his junior year, he switched his major from English literature to philosophy. Decades later, MoMA curator William S. Rubin often said that the Abstract Expressionists knew little more than the equivalent of night school metaphysics. Motherwell was conversant in the real thing. Occasionally, Motherwell sounds like a character out of novels by Edith Wharton and Henry James rather than a contemporary of J.D. Salinger and John Cheever. During the summer of 1935, his father took him and his younger sister on a grand tour of Europe, where they visited seven countries. While abroad, he read James Joyce’s Ulysses for the first time, a book that would have a lasting impact. That autumn, back in Palo Alto, the college student attended a cocktail party at the home of collectors Michael and Sarah Stein, and became enthralled by the paintings of Henri Matisse that filled the Steins’ home. [..] Most accounts of well-known figures stress their mature life rather than their formative years. This one has summarily introduced Motherwell’s early experiences because they relate to a number of programs run by the foundation that he initiated in 1981 at the age of 66. Originally called the Motherwell Foundation, the Dedalus Foundation—renamed in 1991 shortly before the artist died, for the protagonist in James Joyce’s A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and Ulysses—has an unusually wide-ranging program. Fostering scholarship and art making also involves community outreach. For example, from 2013 until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dedalus ran workshops at its Brooklyn location that were available to kids and teens as well as adults. As in all the foundation’s programs, encouragement, guidance, and feedback played pivotal roles. [..] With just its name, the Dedalus Foundation reminds us not only of artist Robert Motherwell, but of James Joyce and the legacy of one of the leading figures of 20th century literature. This is the backdrop against which we should view the artist’s studio records, correspondence, gallery records, and such that are available to researchers in the foundation’s archives. It’s a broader context than merely referring to Abstract Expressionism or Color Field painting. Instead of considering parts of 50 years, we’re meant to view a bigger picture that spans a century. Robert Motherwell wanted his foundation to support scholarship that addressed modern art in all of its guises, not just his own individual role in its ongoing story. As such, the Dedalus Foundation operates on many different fronts. Both the visual and the verbal constantly cross paths as it pursues its mission.”

The fact that Robert Burns Motherwell III named his organization after a character in James Joyce’s Ulysses naturally piqued my interest. In “Decode 3: An Act of Perfect Contrition” (see https://thewayout.substack.com/p/learn-to-decode-part-3-an-act-of ), the novel Ulysses and its suggestive language surrounding the “General Slocum disaster” of 15 June 1904. The “disaster” led to the death of approximately 1,000 German-American Christian women and children. As the title of The Way Out article suggests, passages from the novel Ulysses (set on 16 June 1904) suggest that the “disaster” was not an accident but was instead “contrived”. It would be better termed an “act of terrorism” rather than a “disaster”. The celebrated novel’s connection to the combination of British imperialists, the Fabian movement, and Freemasonry is explored.

Yet another “Way Out” article ( https://thewayout.substack.com/p/the-desire-of-roman-masters-to-supplant ) outlines the freemason “roots”, connections, and international dealings of Oren Root and other members of the Root family. Perhaps coincidentally, Oren Root made a small fortune in Manhattan real estate market after the misfortune of the German-American Christian community who largely abandoned Manhattan’s Lower East Side after the “General Slocum disaster”.

Motherwell’s admiration of James Joyce and Ulysses even prompted him to illustrate a limited publication of Ulysses with 40 prints (via https://graphicarts.princeton.edu/2021/04/22/ulysses-ab-ex/ ).

One Motherwell print of a depiction of James Joyce, with a rather interesting representation of his eyes, is shown below.

A series of interviews of Robert Burns Motherwell III covering the timeframe between November 1971 through May 1974 is available through the Smithsonian Archives of American Art (at https://www.aaa.si.edu/download_pdf_transcript/ajax?record_id=edanmdm-AAADCD_oh_212934 ). Excerpts provide Motherwell’s description of the Je T’aime series, feedback from fellow artists and critics, and also his experiences leading up to his painting of the Je T’aime series in 1955-57.

“PAUL CUMMINGS: Was the Je t’aime series the first one where you used words in the paintings? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: No. There’s an early collage with “Viva” in it. No, I’m sure there were many before. You see, I never was really a Surrealist but I did go around with them for two or three years and picked up a lot. And certainly one of the things, generally speaking, was a belief that there’s something marvelous about painters and poets together, that they’re involved in different media but in a very parallel enterprise. And secondly, the Surrealists all the time used words interchangeably with blocks of color, or certain shapes, and so on, and it was I guess in a literal sense a lingua franca. And I took that for granted. PAUL CUMMINGS: But it was very uncommon for American painters to use words in a painting? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: Yes. But if I may say so, in that sense I’m a very uncommon American painter. PAUL CUMMINGS: What was the reaction like from other painters when they saw the words appearing in the canvases? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: I only know of one, which is devastating. Last year I was waiting in Bill Rubin’s office to see him about something. He was late so I looked on the table and there was this catalogue to Frank Stella’s show, which I had never read. I began to look at it. Suddenly I came across my name and Je t’aime and a footnote. I looked in the rear of the book at the footnote and it turns out that Stella had made a series of pictures with some really Pop title like “Purple Lips I Love You” or something and Stella had told Rubin that this was a parody of my Je t’aime series and that was how it occurred to him to do it. I don’t know the exact words we could look it up. PAUL CUMMINGS: But in the collages there are a lot of words because there are printed pages and things. Do you use words, or are they just considered shapes or colors? Do the words mean something when they’re visible and apparent? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: Oh, at times in my life when I painted I would play certain pieces of music again and again. I remember painting a whole show in which I continually played Mozart’s Requiem Mass. I remember another show when I made the Homely Protestant. I was very friendly with Joseph Cornell then who had an equal interest with me in French culture. One day he sent me a postcard that he had found a recording by Berlioz—who was really unknown here then—called Harold in Italy, and that I should get it. And I got it, the recording, where William Primrose plays the viola. I played that like mad all winter. Every time I turned it on something would move in me. It was in the same way that Delacroix, who I used to be an expert on, used to have people read Dante to him, or whatever, when he was painting. Another thing I often do is obsessionally read a book of poetry during a period. There was a period where I had a book of Paul Eluard’s poems. It was in a moment when I was very unhappily married, teaching at Hunter, feeling very lonely, very uptight. In one of the poems there was a line “Jour la maison nuit la rue,” meaning “In daytime at home, at night in the streets.” And that was exactly my miserable life at that time. I would stay home in the daytime and paint and by nighttime I couldn’t stand it anymore. I’d wander the streets, go to the Cedar Bar, drop in on Rothko, go to Times Square, or go to a movie, or I don’t know whatever. So that no, the phrase was not a decoration but a declaration. The Je t’aime series was done about the same time when I was equally miserable. People used to think I must have fallen in love and that’s why I was painting them. It was the exact opposite. It was really a cry that I would like to love, and probably an incorrect thing. I also wrote it in such a way that certain French people thought it said, “I’m hungry,” j’ai faim. Then everybody said: okay, you don’t know French very well really; you like lot of French things; why don’t you write it in English? But there’s such a thing as artistic distance, and if I had written, “I love you,” it would have had what nowadays what we would call a “Pop quality” that I didn’t want. Whereas in a foreign language it was exactly what I meant, and yet it was one step removed. PAUL CUMMINGS: What would it be to a Frenchman, though? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: Probably Pop art.” (Me) Later in the interview, Motherwell spoke about his faculty appointment at Hunter College and also mentioned that he had been offered the position of head of an academic department at Yale. PAUL CUMMINGS: In the teaching at Hunter you had what graduate courses? Or undergraduate courses? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: With the exception of one hour, only graduate courses. In fact, when I first went there I was the only full time graduate professor. I mean essentially I taught everything the studio, the seminars, read the theses, the whole shooting match. PAUL CUMMINGS: How much do you think one can teach though in a studio course in a university situation? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: I don’t know now. Then, I think one had to do it in conjunction with a seminar. In fact at the end of my tenure at Hunter, Yale wanted me to become, when Albers retired, the head of the department there. It so happens that at Yale, the art school and the art history department are entirely separate. I mean even organizationally they’re set up differently. I said that if I taught, I would only teach if I could teach art history in conjunction with studio. They refused to make that coalition. So I refused to accept the job.

Recall that, late in his career, Patrick McCaughey served as Director of the Yale Center for British Art. Yet another similarity is that in 1973 Patrick McCaughey took a position at Monash University “as full professor at only 30 years of age, charged with creating a new department and discipline within the university” , specifically a “department which dealt with art, its history, and criticism.” (pp. 151-152)

At another point in the interview dialogue, Robert Motherwell revealed the circumstances surrounding his personal life and finances in the mid—1950’s, closely corresponding his completion of the Je T’aime series.

PAUL CUMMINGS: [..] In 1953, you moved to 94th Street, which is the house you lived in until recently. [..] Where had you been prior to 94th Street? ROBERT MOTHERWELL: Yeah. On 82nd Street. For a couple of years, I’d been teaching at Hunter and I think then was given tenure. And I lived in an apartment on 82nd Street and painted in the dining room. But in ‘52, my wife, who was a very bourgeois woman, who had a child, became pregnant—and it was obvious that the apartment, which was already inadequate for my both painting and living there, and I liked to work at home—would be hopelessly inadequate with the birth of another child. And one day, by chance, I picked up the New York Times and there was an old brownstone for sale on 94th Street, very cheaply. And an old aunt that I’d had, who I’d only ever seen once, had died intestate. And so all of her nieces and nephews became partial heirs, and I inherited a few thousand dollars. I forget what. Eight thousand or something. Uh, but it was enough for the down payment. And I’d always lived, till I came to New York, in houses, block houses. This was on a block of all houses with gardens. And I realized that if just painted the place white, which is all I could afford to do, that there was plenty of space, that I could work at home perfectly peacefully. And um, took it and lived there until just a few months ago when Helen Frankenthaler and I got divorced and as part of the property settlement she took it. PAUL CUMMINGS: Um, well, were there any other particular activities that happened that year? That must have taken a lot of time moving into, to the house, and setting up. ROBERT MOTHERWELL: I had a show at Kootz, which I don’t even remember. But it did take a while. And also the birth of the child uh, was my first child of my own. And that takes a lot of time and excitement, and revising of your life, and so on, because a baby requires a lot of care and concern, and so on. It was also the early ‘50s or the mid-’50s. They were a rather low point in my career. I was actually very unhappy and painted the least I ever have. And was also being—having moved uptown teaching. Would you say—having moved out of the center of Greenwich Village, and the Artists’ Club and all of that, because I couldn’t keep those hours any more. And the tremendous push behind especially de Kooning, and Kline, and Guston and so on, all of whom were latecomers, really around ‘49 or ‘50. Um, part of the strategy behind them was obviously to push the older ones off the center of the stage. So it was a very low time economically, artistically, and for that matter, uh, domestically. And which, I suppose my main energy went into teaching those, say, four or five years. Though, occasionally I painted very well. I painted the—at that time, somewhere along—I painted the Albright Elegy, The Spanish Republic, which some people think is the best picture I ever painted. And did some other things. But it was—um, the mid-’50s were I think the lowest moment in my professional and personal career.”

For perspective, the $8,000 dollars Robert Motherwell received in 1952 or shortly thereafter equates to just over $100,000 today – quite a windfall, and very timely it would seem. Generally speaking, when a person wishes to conceal the source of a sudden income, an inheritance from the death a distant relative is sometimes falsely claimed to be the source of funds.

Given that Motherwell painted “Je T’aime” as a series, one might query which of the paintings belonged to the art critic Clem Greenberg when Patrick McCaughey visited his Manhattan home. It turns out that the history of one of the painting has been documented as having been given to Clem Greenberg as a wedding present (per https://www.kingandmcgaw.com/prints/robert-motherwell/je-t-aime-no-3-with-loaf-of-bread-1955-438763#438763::frame:880610_glass:770007_media:0_mount:108644_mount-width:50 ):

Je T’Aime No.3 with Loaf of Bread, 1955 (by) Robert Motherwell (#438763) “Robert Motherwell was an American abstract expressionist painter and printmaker. He was recognised for his series of abstract prints and paintings which touched upon political, philosophical, and literary themes. In 1955 Motherwell produced ‘Je T’Aime No.3 with Loaf of Bread’ an abstract painting executed in soft pastel colours alluding to poetry and love. Motherwell gave the painting to America’s most foremost critic, Clement Greenberg, and his wife as a wedding present.”

The art auction house Christie’s website (https://www.christies.com/en/artists/robert-motherwell ), the Robert Motherwell painting, “Je T’aime No. 3 with Loaf of Bread” was sold in November 2017 for more than $2.6 million dollars.

For some background, Robert Burns Motherwell III was married three times, and fellow artist Helen Frankenthaler was his second wife; they were married from 1958-1971. A story published at a Stanford University website ( https://anderson.stanford.edu/in-the-news/helen-frankenthaler-came-from-wealth-and-privilege-her-art-transcends-that/ ) recounts a story which is relevant.

“25 March 2021

In October 1955, at a party in New York’s West Village, the art critic Clement Greenberg slapped his then girlfriend, the artist Helen Frankenthaler. He hit her hard enough to make her cry, which attracted the notice of others at the party. The incident is shocking, as was the reaction of another guest, a woman who came into the room where Frankenthaler was weeping. On her way out of the party, she asked for Greenberg’s number, and they later married.

The Frankenthaler portrayed in art historian Alexander Nemerov’s biography “Fierce Poise” (publishing Monday by Penguin Press) comes from a world that we now find in many ways incomprehensible. It is an age held in disrepute, in which male artists behaved abominably to women and to each other; in which alcohol and drugs weren’t just the lubricant of social discourse but a substrate in which civilized norms were regularly dissolved. Greenberg is now seen not as a greatly talented and greatly flawed intellectual but simply as an ogre, the embodiment of criticism as gatekeeping, the mansplainer in chief of abstract expressionism, who could make or break careers, including those of the women with whom he slept.”

The wedding at which Je T’aime No. III was given by Motherwell to Clem Greenberg and his new wife occurred in spring of 1956, only a few months after the above-described incident (https://acomplicatedmarriage.com/photos.html ). A second takeaway from this short passage is the frank opinion of Clem Greenberg’s ability to identify talent in an artist. How does one discern whether an art critic is truly a gifted observer or is instead simply an “ogre” and a “gatekeeper”? John Ruskin offers sound advice on this matter for those interested, but it falls outside the present scope.

For what it is worth, fellow art critic Patrick McCaughey closed a rather lengthy discussion of his experiences with Clem Greenberg with a compliment, saying, “Clement Greenberg stands in sharp relief as one of the true names.” (p. 117)

Before considering the specific series of Je T’aime series of the mid-1950’s, it is helpful to listen to a 1977 interview of Robert Motherwell (available at

). In the first excerpt, note his reluctance-perhaps out of modesty- to state that he was received money in exchange for his artwork. He follows up by touching on his heritage and-perhaps-his personal form of religion:

Interviewer: “Speaking of drinking matters, Baron Philippe de Rothschild several years ago commissioned you to execute a particular painting [for] a Mouton Rothschild wine label. What prompted you to do that, and what is the image?” Motherwell (at 9:10): “Well, again, there are a lot of elements involved. In the first place, it wasn’t exactly a commission. He called me one day and, in effect, as one gentleman to another replied, ‘I’m very good at what I do, and you’re very good at what you do. Would you like to exchange?’ And tempermentally, I would much rather exchange than sell. [..] It also happened, at that moment, I had just finished- there’s an aspect of my work that’s not very well known because I’ve never really pulled it all together for an exhibition. A lot of them that I did in the fifties are in England. They are sort of primordial creatures in a way. [..] Stonehenge hits me the same way. I am half-Scottish and half-Irish, which is to say Celtic. There is something that remains… but who knows. Interviewer: “You think of yourself as a Celtic?” Motherwell: “Yeah, definitely.

Robert Motherwell then proceeds to explain the artwork for the wine label, which is an interesting subject in itself but separate from the “Je T’aime” series.

Later (at 24:00), Motherwell defines “abstract” as “to take from or to select from”, adding:

“In telling a story, one has to select. The only other way someone could do would be to make a world identical with this world, which I think sometimes certain realist painters really want to do. But let’s say your subject is the Battle of Gettysburg. If you really want to do it realistically, you have to include every soldier in it, every cloud, every tree, every drop of blood, every everything. And obviously, even people who want to represent are highly selective in what they do, so that the essential nature of abstraction is ‘to select from’ and the point of the selection is emphasis. And so there is [..] no work of art that is not essentially abstract by definition for the purpose of emphasis.

But there is a lot of work now that is abstract to the degree that it is difficult to know what is being emphasized. Not only that, but there is a lot of contemporary abstract work whose basic premise is that all things are equal. Nothing is emphasized, and I find it a kind of madness to regard all values as equal. I mean it’s impossible for an intelligent human being to regard a Coca-Cola and an assassination as of equal value.”

The points made by Robert Motherwell suggest that he intended for those viewing his artwork to do more than simply shrug at the painting. His goal was to communicate a message using “abstracted content”. In a sense, one would be doing him a disservice if one failed to attempt to understand the message of the “Je T’aime” series in its fullness.

Before delving into the specifics of interpretation, it is helpful to consult this video clip of Robert Motherwell from 1987 (at

). When asked to comment on his art, he says:

Motherwell: “From my point of view [..] the most brutal and direct way of saying it is: Art of the world in every period, every country, everything has produced very great art- but it’s all been tribal art. And for me, modernism is the first art – an art of complete individuals [..] who are not tribal people, but specific individuals expressing specific individual things. It’s also true that in a tribal society, one can differentiate between Titian and Tintoretto-or Uccello and Giotto, or African and South Seas- to some degree. But I think it’s not know, for example, many of the great Romanesque sculptors of the cathedrals of France and so on- that they had absolutely in common that they were craftsmen making the idols of the tribes they belong to, whether it was Jesus Christ or voodoo or Jehovah or Allah and so on. What makes it difficult from modern times is from the point of view of ideas of progress and so on, it fractures society more and more… [..] Around the middle of the 19th century – I suppose Boudelaire’s essay ‘La Vie Moderne’ was really an argument that no longer do we have to paint the lords and ladies, no longer do we have to paint the religious icons, no longer do we have to paint the world of power and glory. We can paint what interests us. And the English, who have been the least modernist as a whole culture I think, turned to landscape as a way out that was neutral, that was not making monuments out of institutions and people. And Baudelaire insists again and again that we don’t need historical painting- Greek gods appearing as Madonnas. We don’t need all of that mythology. Look at the carriages in the street and all the rest of it. [..]”

On this question of the English turning to landscape painting, consider the counterpoint with respect to nature and religion made by the true expert on the subject, John Ruskin (once more from The True and the Beautiful published in 1871 by Wiley and Halstead).

Ruskin, p. 337-38: “Now you will ask me and you will ask me most reasonably- how this love of nature can be connected with Christianity, seeing it’s as strong in the infidel, (Percy) Shelley, as it is in the sacred Wordsworth. Yes, and it was found in men far worse than Shelley was an honest unbeliever, and a man of warm affections; but this new love of nature is found in the most feckless and unprincipled of the French novelists- in Eugene Sue, in Dumas, in George Sand, and that intensely. How is this? Simply because the feeling is reactionary; and in this phase of it common in the diseased mind as well as the healthy one. A man dying in fever of intemperance will cry out for water, and that with a bitterer thirst than a man whose healthy frame naturally delights in the mountain spring more than in the wine cup. The water is not dishonored by the love of the unworthy. That love is, perhaps, the only saving element in their minds; and it still remains an indisputable truth that the love of nature is a characteristic of the Christian heart, just as the hunger for healthy food is characteristic of the healthy frame.”

Later in the text:

(Ruskin) p. 387: “The love of nature has been associated with faithlessness. [..] Because it happens that, by various concurrent operations of evil, we have been led, according to the words of the Greek poet already quoted ‘to dethrone the gods and crown the whirlwind’. It is no reason that we should forget that there was a time when ‘the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind’ And if we take final and full view if the matter, we shall find the that love of nature, wherever it has existed, has been a faithful and sacred element of human feeling; that is to say, supposing all circumstances otherwise the same, the one who loves nature most will be always found to have more faith in God than the other.”

Returning to Robert Motherwell’s comments from 1987:

(Motherwell): Now even though we’re a herd of individuals, there is a very strong remaining tribal resistance against what we’re all aspiring to be, which is individuals. So that becomes a basic conflict, especially (among) the less literate. [..] Art is a transaction between the maker and the observer, or the listener, or the reader. The readers, or the listeners, or the lookers tend to be-no matter how much they defend individualism-carrying around the remnants of the tribal tradition. And there are people who adventure as far as they can as to what is really (their) identity, reality, and perception of the world. And in a funny way, that involves other the great source of resistance- Nationalism. And the real struggle impending in America in the last 50 years or so was the effort of some of us to use world standards, international standards, instead of Americana. [.. to 10:46] In all of the arts, there is a savage struggle, really, between Modernists and, let’s say, Nationalists or Tribalists. ”

It is clear that Motherwell speaks about people whom today would be called “Christian Nationalists” by their detractors, decades prior to the current vernacular. Clearly, he is frustrated with the “less literate” citizens who remain faithful to God and who resist becoming “Modernist individuals” who accept “international standards”.

Taken as a whole, it appears that Robert Burns Motherwell III sought to lead people toward a “New World Order” in which “nations” and “tribes” are replaced by a “global” Modernist society. Given his explicit mention of Americana, it would appear that his primary target for this transformation is the people of the United States.

Now let us return to the Je T’aime series and attempt to comprehend its abstracted meaning with Motherwell’s point of view taken into consideration. As a starting point, let us focus on a description of each work before decoding any possible intended meaning of the series.

The first drawing unnumbered shows the text “Je t’aime” along with ‘le dessin me plait’ which would be ‘the drawing pleases me’ if taken at face value in French. Je T’aime (unnumbered akin to number 1, drawing) can be found at: https://www.singulart.com/en/artworks/robert-motherwell-je-t-aime-2122329

A triangle with two near-circles within it contacts a nearly vertical straight line. To the left of the vertical line is another mostly vertical line with a few mild curves or kinks. At the far left, a third line is bent rather sharply at its midway point. One way to interpret the drawing is to imagine that an object represented by the triangle were moving from right to left. The vertical line would then bend in a progression of time steps, also from right-to-left, rather than left to right, opposite to how one reads in English. One might interpret that representation of a reversal of time, as in Omega returning to Alpha.

Je T’aime Number II can be found at https://dedalusfoundation.org/robert-motherwell/key-artworks/view/je-taime-no-ii/

It presents two vertical pairs of adjacent rectangles, brightly colored red and orange, with the pairs positioned on each side of the painting and mirrored in pattern. Our eyes are focused past the unbroken prominent vertical rectangles toward the center of the painting. The perspective suggests objects between the rectangles might be comparatively distant. In the center are two oval-shapes, also side-by-side with the size of each oval being essentially the same. The oval on the left is colored black-and-white while the oval on the right is more subdued and blends in more with the background colors. Might it suggest that one oval is closer than the other in time?

Je t’aime No. III with Loaf of Bread was mentioned above. Two additioanl links may be accessed at: https://dedalusfoundation.org/robert-motherwell/key-artworks/view/je-taime-no-iii-with-loaf-of-bread and https://dedalusfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/P159_33322_web-1130x1500.jpg

Two brightly colored orange lines are bent at an obtuse angle at roughly their midway point. In this respect, there is similarity to Je T’aime (the drawing above). Darker colors- brown, gray, and bluish- gray are adjacent to the bent orange lines. Likewise, darker paint shades the white background from about the halfway point of the blue-gray regions adjacent to the rightmost orange line and slants slightly upward to the right. One might imagine that portion of the painting evokes a sense of smoke rising in the breeze.

In the foreground, a bi-color loaf of bread is positioned prominently. “Le dessin me plait” (French for “The drawing pleases me”) is written in script on the bread.

Given the reference to “Number III” (or “Number 3”, depending on the reference) which often represents the Holy Trinity of Christianity and “bread”, one might associate the combination as a reference to the Temptation of Christ. To be specific:

Luke 4:1-4 And Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led about by the Spirit in the wilderness for forty days, being tempted by the devil. And He ate nothing in those days; and when they had ended, He became hungry. And the devil said to Him, ‘If You are the Son of God, tell this stone to become bread.’ And Jesus answered him, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone.’”

Here, it helps to know that Robert Burns Motherwell III titled one of his last works “The Grand Inquisitor”. (From https://www.frieze.com/article/you-have-be-there-power-and-presence-robert-motherwells-large-scale-paintings ):

“The exhibition’s opening work, which occupies a central frontal wall, is also its most compelling: The Grand Inquisitor (1989-90) (earlier title: Catalonia), a painting completed by Motherwell in the year before his death, and perhaps the best example of his Hollow Men motif.”

It often seems that Dostoyevsky is omnipresent. In the great author’s telling of a story within a story, through the Dostoyevsky character, Ivan Karamazov. Ivan narrates a story about the Grand Inquisitor character encountering Jesus, come back to life in roughly 1500 AD. The Grand Inquisitor intends that the risen Jesus be burned at the stake in order to maintain order.

A compelling line in the story-within-a-story occurs when the Grand Inquisitor says of the peasants:

(Dostoyevsky, through his Grand Inquisitor): “We shall allow them even sin, they are weak and helpless, and they will love us like children because we allow them to sin. We shall tell them that every sin will be atoned if it is done with our permission. We shall tell them that we allow them to sin because we love them, and the punishment for these sins we take upon ourselves.”

The next painting in the series is Je T’aime No. IV: https://www.artsy.net/artwork/robert-motherwell-je-taime-no-iv

It shows a red background on the left, and an orange background on the right. There are no prominent vertical lines or bent lines present in this image. A central portion of the image includes two large gray-blue objects atop the stunted red-and-orange rectangles. The rightmost gray blue object is triangular with two bright oval shapes- one white and the other yellow. To the left of the central region is a third gray-blue object with a white obejct suggesting five sides. An upper left gray-blue trapezoid-shaped object has characters which may be “IIV” or the Roman number VII (seven) if read right-to-left. The apostrophe in “Je t’aime” also resembles the Arabic numeral “7”. Perhaps the combination of the two “number sevens”, as in “77”, has some abstracted meaning.

From the above website, this description is offered of Je T’aime No. IV:

“This is by far the largest of the paintings with the words “Je t’aime” (I love you) in their titles. The way the declarations of that love are written across these paintings varies from what Motherwell characterized as “tenderly” to a “shriek.” He later described them as expressions of longing, as cries from the heart, the desperate declarations of his desire to love. This picture, which is the most boldly colored of the series, bears a strong resemblance to a still life with a figure standing next to it.

Gallery M

During the early and mid-1950’s, another idea was evolving in New York City. (Per “https://wtc.com/history-timeline/ ):

“In 1946, New York State Legislature created the World Trade Corporation to develop the proposed World Trade Center. The original proposal was for only one 70-story building in Downtown Manhattan, not the final twin towers design. Winthrop Aldrich, chairman of Chase Bank, was appointed to explore the project’s feasibility. The New York State Legislature passed a bill authorizing Governor Thomas E. Dewey to move forward with development.

The World Trade Corporation nominated one of the nation’s premier architectural firms, Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM) to develop a plan for a “new Lower Manhattan” in 1958.

SOM proposed a complete rebuilding and expansion of the Financial District and suggested building a World Trade Center. In 1958, Chase Manhattan Bank vice chair David Rockefeller announced plans to build a multi-million-square-foot complex on Lower Manhattan’s east side. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) agreed to oversee the project. Although many questioned the Port Authority’s entry into the real estate market, Austin J. Tobin, Executive Director of the PANYNJ saw the project as a way to enhance the agency’s power and prestige.

September 20, 1962: The Port Authority chose the current site for the World Trade Center.

Minoru Yamasaki was selected to design the project. Less than two years and more than 100 design concepts later, the Port Authority unveiled the $525 million World Trade Center plan to the public. It was a composite of six buildings comprised of 10 million square feet of office space. At its core were the Twin Towers, which at 110 stories (1,368 and 1,362 feet) would be the world’s tallest skyscrapers.”

One source describes how David Rockefeller led not only the development of the Twin Towers but also how his brother Nelson led the construction of the New York Museum of Modern Art (MOMA). The source also suggests that the Twin Towers had an informal nickname, (per https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/newyork-rockefeller/ ):

“Nelson, the second and most ambitious of John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s five sons, had begun his career in the Depression, helping his father transform midtown Manhattan through a spectacular office complex, Rockefeller Center, which became the supreme emblem of New York’s new role as “headquarters city” for American corporations. In late 1946, when New York had seemed to be out of the running as the headquarters for the United Nations, Nelson had stepped in at the 11th hour, with the help of his brother David, to ensure that the new world organization made its home in the city -- by arranging for the purchase of the East River site with $8.5 million of their father’s money. David, the youngest and most determined of the brothers, had worked as an assistant to New York mayor Fiorello La Guardia before joining the international loan division of his family’s bank, Chase, perhaps the most powerful financial institution in the world. By the mid-1950s, he was already becoming known as a “banker-statesman,” who understood how to leverage financial resources to achieve larger political and diplomatic ends — and how to leverage those ends, in turn, to amass more riches still. From their offices on the 56th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the two brothers — now taking over the reins of the family fortune from their father — solidified their place at the very center of the East Coast power establishment. Nelson, preparing a bid for the governorship of New York State, exercised his passion for modern art and architecture by taking over leadership of his mother Abby Aldrich Rockefeller’s project, the Museum of Modern Art, whose spectacular rise in the 1950s reflected the historic postwar shift of the art world from Paris to New York. David, meanwhile, rapidly ascending through Chase’s upper ranks, embarked on an even larger initiative — engineering a merger with the Bank of Manhattan to form Chase Manhattan, a financial colossus that would lead the way for American companies to transcend national boundaries and operate globally. Even as that expansion was getting under way, David turned his sights to a more pressing problem, much closer to home: the ailing fortunes of the old financial district around Wall Street, which was now threatening to unravel completely in the face of the postwar boom remaking its rival four miles to the north, midtown Manhattan. In November 1955, David boldly announced that Chase Manhattan would construct a new headquarters just one block north of Wall Street — a 60-story glass-and-steel tower rising from its own raised plaza that would represent the first major commercial construction in the district since the Depression. Concerned that even that bold gesture might not be enough to stem the exodus of business uptown, David next assembled a powerful coalition of business and real-estate leaders, called the Downtown-Lower Manhattan Association, to come up with a more sweeping proposal. At the center of the ambitious 550-block redevelopment program, released in 1959, would rise an updated version of the idea first floated more than a decade earlier — one that would soon become David Rockefeller’s most burning ambition: a World Trade Center. “David wanted to build an economic development entity,” one aide later recalled, “that would also be a symbol of international business.” “We don’t want to compete with existing office space,” the banker himself declared, defending the idea of the specialized, trade-related complex. “We want to provide some new use. A World Trade Center seems logical and it seems logical to have it near the banks that service the bulk of U.S. foreign trade.” Like Rockefeller Center and Chase Manhattan before it, the complex would be an example of what David called “catalytic bigness” — a project whose sheer size and impact would be large enough to provide the stimulus for further redevelopment. Indeed, the project David had in mind was so large and ambitious that it would require the resources of the state to bring it to fruition. As it happened, by January 1959 those resources were under the control of a new governor— David’s brother, Nelson — who would soon take the lead in making his youngest sibling’s vision a reality. In the years to come, as the project began rising over the skyline of Lower Manhattan, New Yorkers would give the immense twin towers a knowing nickname: David and Nelson.”

Today, David Rockefeller Jr. is listed as a Life Trustee of the MoMA, and Robert Soros is listed as Chair of the Board of MoMA (PS1). (https://www.moma.org/about/trustees archived at https://archive.is/wH7l7 ).

Later, in the 1980’s (per https://wtc.com/history-timeline/ ):

“The 610-foot Seven WTC (also called “WTC7”) was designed by Emery Roth & Sons with a red granite façade and a trapezoidal footprint. To supply power to the 10048 zip code, which was dedicated solely to the WTC site, Con Edison built an electrical substation located below Seven WTC in 1967. Tishman Realty & Construction managed construction of the building, which began in 1983. Some of the major tenants at Seven WTC were Salomon Smith Barney, American Express Bank International, ITT Hartford Insurance Group and Standard Chartered Bank.”

A Federal Emergency Management document (https://www.fema.gov/pdf/library/fema403_ch5.pdf ) outlined the 11 September 2011 events in relation to the World Trade Center (WTC) Building 7 collapse.

“Collapse of WTC 2: At 9:59 a.m., WTC 2 (the south tower) collapsed. Collapse of WTC 1: At 10:29 a.m., WTC 1 (the north tower) collapsed, sending its debris into the streets below. The extent and severity of the resulting damage to WTC 7 are currently unknown. However, from photographic evidence and eyewitness accounts discussed below, it was assumed that the south side of the building was damaged to some degree and that fires in WTC 7 started at approximately this time. [..] “WTC 7 collapsed on September 11, 2001, at 5:20 p.m. There were no known casualties due to this collapse. The performance of WTC 7 is of significant interest because it appears the collapse was due primarily to fire, rather than any impact damage from the collapsing towers. Prior to September 11, 2001, there was little, if any, record of fire-induced collapse of large fire-protected steel buildings. [..] From the official NIST prepared “Final Report on the Collapse of World Trade Center 7”, column buckling was a primary factor in initiating the collapse. https://tsapps.nist.gov/publication/get_pdf.cfm?pub_id=861610 “WTC 7 was an irregular trapezoid, approximately 100 m (329 ft) long on the north face and 75 m (247 ft) long on the south face, 44 m (144 ft) wide, and 186 m (610 ft) tall. The 47 story building contained approximately 200,000 m2 (2 million ft2) of floor area. A typical floor was similar in size to a football field. [..] “The unsupported girder and other local fire-induced damage caused Floor 13 to collapse, beginning a cascade of floor failures down to the 5th floor. Many of these floors had already been at least partially weakened by the fires in the vicinity of Column 79. This left Column 79 with insufficient lateral support, and as a consequence, the column buckled eastward, becoming the initial local failure for collapse initiation. Due to the buckling of Column 79 between Floors 5 and 14, the upper section of Column 79 began to descend. The downward movement of Column 79 led to the observed kink in the east penthouse, and its subsequent descent. The cascading failures of the lower floors surrounding Column 79 led to increased unsupported length in, falling debris impact on, and loads being re-distributed to adjacent columns; and Column 80 and then Column 81 buckled as well.”

Suppose that one started with the NIST figure and selected only the three columns (shown 79, 80, and 81) for emphasis. Do they resemble the three lines at the right of the “Je T’aime” drawing, only mirrored?

Is it simply a coincidence that WTC7 was an irregular trapezoid, much like the gray-blue irregular trapezoid shape in Motherwell’s “Je T’aime IV” painting with IIV (or VII if mirrored, left-to right, as was done for the last figure of Treatise on Painting earlier in this article ) within its interior?

Starting with the Je T’aime drawing, one might imagine the triangle representing an airplane and the vertical line in contact with it as an initially intact structure. The drawing suggests the general concept.

One way of interpreting the three numbered Je T’aime paintings (ii, iii with loaf of bread, and iv) is to see them as them as presaging the 11 September 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. 1) One might envision Je T’aime ii as a view between the Twin Towers, observing the two ovals- each representing an aircraft fuselage viewed from the front- flying toward the buildings, corresponding to approximately 8:30 AM (US Eastern time). 2) In “Je T’aime No. III with Loaf of Bread”, the two bent, but otherwise vertical, lines prominent in the upper left portion of the painting may represent the Twin Towers after each had been struck by Boeing 757 aircraft but before either tower fell, with smoke drifting toward the right in the painting. This would correspond to about 10:00 AM. 3) In “Je T’aime No. IV”, the prominent gray-blue triangle in the center containing adjacent white and yellow regions may represent the aftermath of the collapse of the Twin Towers while the upper irregular trapezoid in the upper right with “IIV” -a mirror image of VII - may allude to the collapse of WTC7. Given the apostrophe shaped liked the Arabic numeral “7” combined with the mirrored “VII”, it is conceivable that the painting might allude to the 77th Brigade. In the timeline, this painting would correspond to the late afternoon or evening of 11 September 2001. The bright red, orange, and yellow colors in the background may represent fire, or they may signal the imagined sunset of one Age and announced arrival of a “New World Order”.

It should be noted that an archived video (at https://archive.org/details/bbc_wtc7 ) the BBC announce the WTC Building 7 collapse on the air, but did so 23 minutes before the collapse occurred. The collapse itself took less than ten seconds from beginning to end. According to USA Today “fact-check” story (at https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/09/11/bbc-news-report-on-911-was-a-mistake-not-proof-of-plan-fact-check/70826459007/ ), the BBC tacitly validated the video content but added that:

“BBC News reported the collapse based on incorrect information from Reuters that was later corrected. BBC News has repeatedly addressed what happened during its reporting that day. In a piece written in September 2021, the news agency said it relied on information from Reuters, which had reported that the building came down.”

Others may interpret the Je T’aime series as having a different meaning, but it would be a disservice to high quality of the abstract expressionist artwork to do so without accounting for the espoused philosophy of Robert Burns Motherwell III, whose work was honored in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush (

) at a National Medal of the Arts Ceremony on 17 November 1989. Incidentally, Helen Frankenthaler (recall - Motherwell’s second wife and one-time girlfriend of Clem Greenberg) was honored for her work by President George W. Bush at the2001 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Awards Ceremony ( https://www.c-span.org/program/white-house-event/2001-national-medals-of-the-arts-and-humanitiesawards-ceremony/147331?169718/arts-humanities-medal-presentation ). That ceremony was delayed until April 2022 due to the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 attacks.

Is it possible the series was commissioned in the mid-1950’s from Robert Motherwell in order to provide as “predictive programming” of the events of 11 September 2001?

One post-September 11th item which suggests that the Motherwell series served as “predictive programming” is suggested by Patrick McCaughey himself. His apparent “mistake” of misplacing the apostrophe leading to “Je’ taime”, his “typo” draws attention to the short phrase. Is it a coincidence that the phrase “Je t’aime” resembles “Jet aim”? Might the phrase be an allusion to the steering of the two Boeing 757 aircraft into WTC1 and WTC2, respectively?

Recall from earlier in this article that Patrick McCaughey served as a “contributor” to Great British Paintings from American Collections: Holbein to Hockney, (see https://britishart.yale.edu/publications/great-british-paintings-american-collections-holbein-hockney (add archived version too), which happens to list its “Publication date: September 10, 2001”. One of the featured artists in the text is Lucian Freud, the grandson of Sigmund Freud.

Given the correspondence in the names “Patrick McCaughey”/ “Patrick McCaughey III” and the many discussions of “intelligence” of the former in his memoir, is it possible that the events which took place on 11 September 2001, 6 January 2021, and also 15 June 1904 have in common an illuminating factor?

Gallery N

The broken column is a symbol in Freemasonry, acc

ording to the website https://masonicsymbols.3-5-7.nl/301/broken-column/ , which states:

“The broken column/pillar sometimes refers to the destroyed Temple of King Solomon. In some lodges lectures are given from behind a broken column. The broken column has a general grave symbolism of an ended life. Sometimes a weeping lady (virgin) stands next to the pillar (often with a man behind her representing time). The latter image is sometimes a reference to the passing of Hiram.”

The destruction of the First Temple of King Solomon and the Second Temple is described in the Bible (see https://biblehub.com/topical/d/destruction_of_the_temple.htm ):

“The Destruction of the Temple refers primarily to two significant events in Jewish history: the destruction of Solomon’s Temple by the Babylonians in 586 BC and the destruction of the Second Temple by the Romans in AD 70. Both events hold profound theological and historical significance within the biblical narrative and the broader context of Jewish and Christian thought. Solomon’s Temple, also known as the First Temple, was constructed under the reign of King Solomon, as detailed in 1 Kings 6-7. It served as the central place of worship for the Israelites and housed the Ark of the Covenant. The Temple symbolized God’s presence among His people and was the focal point of Israelite religious life. The destruction of the First Temple occurred in 586 BC when the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II besieged Jerusalem. This event is recorded in 2 Kings 25:8-9: ‘On the seventh day of the fifth month, in the nineteenth year of Nebuchadnezzar’s reign over Babylon, Nebuzaradan the captain of the guard, a servant of the king of Babylon, entered Jerusalem. He burned down the house of the LORD, the royal palace, and all the houses of Jerusalem—every significant building.’ The destruction was a direct consequence of Israel’s persistent idolatry and disobedience to God’s covenant, as prophesied by Jeremiah and other prophets (Jeremiah 25:8-11). The fall of Jerusalem and the Temple marked the beginning of the Babylonian Exile, a period of profound spiritual and national crisis for the Jewish people. Theologically, it underscored the seriousness of covenantal faithfulness and the consequences of turning away from God. The Second Temple was constructed after the return from Babylonian exile, under the leadership of Zerubbabel, as recorded in the books of Ezra and Nehemiah. It was later expanded and renovated by Herod the Great, becoming a magnificent structure that played a central role in Jewish life during the time of Jesus. The destruction of the Second Temple occurred in AD 70, during the First Jewish-Roman War. The Roman general Titus besieged Jerusalem, and the Temple was set ablaze, fulfilling Jesus’ prophecy in Matthew 24:1-2: “As Jesus left the temple and was walking away, His disciples came up to Him to point out its buildings. ‘Do you see all these things?’ He replied. ‘Truly I tell you, not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.’” The destruction of the Second Temple had profound implications for both Judaism and Christianity. For Judaism, it marked the end of the sacrificial system and the centralization of worship in Jerusalem, leading to a transformation in religious practice and the rise of Rabbinic Judaism. For Christianity, it was seen as a fulfillment of Jesus’ prophecy and a sign of the new covenant established through His death and resurrection. Theologically, the destruction of both Temples serves as a powerful reminder of the consequences of disobedience and the transient nature of earthly institutions. It also points to the hope of restoration and the establishment of a new covenant, as prophesied in the Old Testament and fulfilled in the New Testament through Jesus Christ.”

Among Christians, King Herod is known best for his villainous actions. One source describes the views of Herod held among the Jews of Judea in a similar fashion prior to the birth of Jesus Christ (from https://www.thecollector.com/how-did-the-romans-rule-judea/ ):

“(O)ne shrewd politician who had served as the tetrarch of Galilee under Rome was able to escape the Parthian conquest. He eventually made it to Rome and, in an act reminiscent of what Judas Maccabaeus had done over a century before, asked for Rome’s help—but this time the request was for direct intervention rather than just an alliance. This man’s name was Herod. History remembers him as Herod the Great. With Rome’s military and diplomatic backing, Herod returned to Judea in 37 BCE and reconquered it on behalf of Rome. Herod’s success meant a victory for Rome. But was it a victory for the Jews as well? The truth is that, by this time, many Jews resented Rome deeply. Pompey’s conquest of Judea had resulted in the death of twelve thousand Jews. Meanwhile, Aristobulus II had been a legitimate priest, and some Jews felt that the Parthians might prove better rulers than the Romans had been. Herod, thus, was not hailed as a Jewish liberator. Instead, he represented Judea’s oppressors. But on top of this problem, Herod had no traditional kingly qualifications. While the Hasmoneans were not in the line of David as a Judean king was expected to be, they were at least of priestly stock. Herod, however, was of neither. His father was an Idumean convert to Judaism. Herod was, thus, a “king of the Jews” only because Rome said he was.”

Consider that the primary goal of the Romans was that the Jews-and other colonized peoples- should meekly accept their subordinate position and pay burdensome “taxes” to Roman authorities. This heavy “taxation without representation” levied by the Romans upon the Jews differed little from grand larceny, enforced at the point of a sword. In this sense, the Roman government resembled the Communist government of the Soviet Union. Arguably, the Romans-centuries earlier- were initially more permissive than the Communists with respect to religion. Whereas the Soviet Union criminalized many forms of Christian worship and planned to “see the last priest”, the Romans- initially, and for a time-permitted the Jews to practice their faith within certain bounds. Nonetheless, overall, the Jews were placed in a position which differed little from slavery.

After several decades of rule, the Romans had surely gathered an understanding of the history of the Jews-slaves under the Egyptians until God brought about plague after plague. Moses pleaded with Pharaoh to free the Jews, yet time after time- no matter what was promised by Pharaoh- his heart was hardened and the Jews remained in captivity. Finally, the last plague led to a different outcome:

Exodus 11:1, 4-7 (excerpts, New American Standard): Now the Lord said to Moses, “One more plague I shall bring on Pharaoh and on Egypt; after that he will let you go from here. When he lets you go, he will surely drive you out from here completely. [..] And Moses said, “Thus says the Lord, ‘About midnight I am going out into the midst of Egypt, and all the first-born in the land of Egypt shall die, from the first-born of the Pharaoh who sits on his throne; even to the first-born of the slave girl who sits behind the millstone [..]. Moreover, there shall be a great cry in all the land of Egypt, such as there has never been before and such as shall never be again. But against any of the sons of Israel a dog shall not even bark, whether against man or beast…”

This is not the type of story a Roman “master” would welcome, and it surely brought about a sense of unease. Is there any doubt that the Roman rulers kept this passage in mind at all times when dealing with the Jews and their religious faith? Is it any surprise that the Roman razed the Second Temple in AD 70?

It is worth remembering that, centuries later, Machiavelli used prototypical leaders of the Roman Empire as his model for the behavior of the lead character of his book, The Prince. Machiavelli’s fictional Prince strategically installed a Lieutenant to take command of a conquered people and compelled his underling to rule with extreme cruelty, leading those vanquished to detest their governor. This worked to the Prince’s advantage as he double-crossed the Lieutenant, executed him, and publicly displayed his mangled body centrally among the suppressed population. The Prince claimed that he had gotten word of the mistreatment of the conquered populace, was appalled, and brought swift justice upon their governor. His stern action against his own Lieutenant was welcomed and led to his grudging acceptance among those whom he had conquered. Thus, the Prince solidified the acquisition and enlarged his kingdom.

Bearing this story in mind, consult the story of the Magi, which begins:

Matthew 2:1-3 “Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw His star in the east and have come to worship Him.” And when Herod the king heard it, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.”

That last phrase “and all Jerusalem with him” is of paramount importance. It means that the Roman governor, and others who placed Herod in power-effectively as a “puppet” of the Romans, were aware of the announcement by the Magi of a “new born king of the Jews” not of the Romans’ choosing. This posed a potential threat to the Romans- but also offered them an opportunity.

Surely, if placed in the same situation, Machiavelli’s fictional Prince would have taken advantage of the turn of events in order both to test the loyalty of Herod and also to compromise him, with the expectation that it might advance future Roman operations. The Prince would have made it known to Herod that such talk by the Magi could lead to “insurrection” and certainly would never be tolerated in Rome. Machiavelli’s Prince might go on to suggest that while the decision was Herod’s, Roman authorities would be disappointed with anything other than a harsh response.

Given the abovementioned story from Exodus, Roman authorities might also have specifically suggested to Herod that one appropriate response would be to order the blanket massacre of the innocent children in Bethlehem to send the message that Herod’s rule must be respected. The Romans would have had an ulterior motive in pressing for such action: sending the message: “God may have saved the Jews from their Egyptian masters, but things are much different now with Roman masters in charge.”

If such a “suggestion” were proposed by the Romans who installed Herod, there is a good probability that Herod would have ordered the massacre. For one, it suited his own ends, in that it secured his power. Moreover, Herod surely knew that those who enthroned him as king also had the ability to remove him from power if they elected to do so.

Supposing this above scenario actually did play out, one might question why the Gospel of Matthew would have omitted the role of the Roman authorities. Here is the progression as it reads:

Matthew 2:12-16 And having been warned by God in a dream not to return to Herod, they (the magi) departed for their country by another way. Now when they had departed, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream, saying, ‘Arise and take the child and His mother and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you; for Herod is going to search for the Child to destroy Him.’ And he arose and took the Child and His mother by night and they departed for Egypt; and was there until the death of Herod, that what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet might be fulfilled, saying, “Out of Egypt did I call My Son.” Then when Herod saw that he had been tricked by the magi, he became very enraged and sent and slew all the male children who were in Bethlehem and in all its environs, from two years old and under, according to the time which he had ascertained from the magi.”

To be clear, the story as written would remain true since the command itself would have been issued by Herod. And recall:

John 21:25 “And there are also many other things which Jesus did, which if they were written in detail, I suppose that even the world itself would not contain the books which were written.”

While this verse from the Gospel of John specifies acts of Jesus, one might also interpret it broadly to mean that some details of the stories associated with Jesus might be omitted from the text of the Gospel.

In the case of the massacre ordered by Herod, one should first bear in mind the enormity of the power of the Roman Empire, which at the time of Christ stretched throughout all the Mediterranean and beyond. Spreading the Gospel was very dangerous, even without inclusion of a story fragment which directly accused the Roman authorities of such a dastardly deed. Its inclusion may have triggered a far broader and violent effort on the part of the Romans to eliminate the early apostles and end Christianity as a movement. Second, such an accusation would have been outside the experience of many of those who lived under the Roman authorities. As a result of the pragmatism of the Romans in working toward their empire-building aspirations, they used methods which led many of those they governed to view them neutrally-and some even favorably. For those who believed that a different form of government might be the same or even worse than their Roman governance, it would have been far easier to envision that a rogue king of an unfamiliar ethnic group might order such a horrific crime-the murder of infants. They would have been far less likely to believe that the Romans pressed King Herod to order the massacre of the innocents. In modern vernacular, one might phrase an account which vilified the Romans rather than Herod as falling outside the Overton Window for the potential audience of the Gospel.

Gallery N

One painter who depicted the scene brought about by Herod’s order was Jacopo Robusti (1518-1594), described by Anthony Blunt as a “mannerist”. Robusti is better known by a different name. His work “The Massacre of the Innocents” was lauded here by John Ruskin ( https://www.gutenberg.org/files/29906/29906-h/29906-h.htm#page179 § 21. The Massacre of innocents) shortly after Ruskin critiques the interpretation of the scene by Raffaele:

(Ruskin): “I have before alluded, Sect. I. Chap. XIV., to the painfulness of Raffaelle’s treatment of the massacre of the innocents. Fuseli affirms of it that, “in dramatic gradation he disclosed all the mother through every image of pity and of terror.” If this be so, I think the philosophical spirit has prevailed over the imaginative. The imagination never errs, it sees all that is, and all the relations and bearings of it, but it would not have confused the mortal frenzy of maternal terror with various development of maternal character. Fear, rage, and agony, at their utmost pitch, sweep away all character: humanity itself would be lost in maternity, the woman would become the mere personification of animal fury or fear. For this reason all the ordinary representations of this subject are, I think, false and cold: the artist has not heard the shrieks, nor mingled with the fugitives, he has sat down in his study to twist features methodically, and philosophize over insanity. Not so Tintoret. Knowing or feeling, that the expression of the human face was in such circumstances not to be rendered, and that the effort could only end in an ugly falsehood, he denies himself all aid from the features, he feels that if he is to place himself or us in the midst of that maddened multitude, there can be no time allowed for watching expression. Still less does he depend on details of murder or ghastliness of death; there is no blood, no stabbing or cutting, but there is an awful substitute for these in the chiaroscuro. The scene is the outer vestibule of a palace, the slippery marble floor is fearfully barred across by sanguine shadows, so that our eyes seem to become bloodshot and strained with strange horror and deadly vision; a lake of life before them, like the burning seen of the doomed Moabite on the water that came by the way of Edom; a huge flight of stairs, without parapet, descends on the left; down this rush a crowd of women mixed with the murderers; the child in the arms of one has been seized by the limbs, she hurls herself over the edge, and falls head downmost, dragging the child out of the grasp by her weight;—she will be dashed dead in a second: two others are farther in flight, they reach the edge of a deep river,—the water is beat into a hollow by the force of their plunge;—close to us is the great struggle, a heap of the mothers entangled in one mortal writhe with each other and the swords, one of the murderers dashed down and crushed beneath them, the sword of another caught by the blade and dragged at by a woman’s naked hand; the youngest and fairest of the women, her child just torn away from a death grasp and clasped to her breast with the grip of a steel vice, falls backwards helplessly over the heap, right on the sword points; all knit together and hurled down in one hopeless, frenzied, furious abandonment of body and soul in the effort to save. Their shrieks ring in our ears till the marble seems rending around us, but far back, at the bottom of the stairs, there is something in the shadow like a heap of clothes. It is a woman, sitting quiet,—quite quiet—still as any stone, she looks down steadfastly on her dead child, laid along on the floor before her, and her hand is pressed softly upon her brow.”

Some have pointed out that the pseudonym “Tintoret” used by John Ruskin in reference to Jacopo Robusti resembles the word “tintore” which means “dyer” or “dye maker” in Italian. Interestingly, Anthony Blunt uses a different pseudonym: “Tintoretto” which can be translated as “dyer’s son” or “dye maker’s son”. See (https://www.abirpothi.com/tintoretto-the-venetian-dyers-boy-who-became-an-art-legend and https://goong.com/word/dyer_meaning/ ).

Anthony Blunt mentions the artist whom he calls “Tintoretto” on only five occasions in his book, first published in January 1940. Despite John Ruskin’s lavish praise of The Massacre of the Innocents, the Communist Blunt fails to mention the painting explicitly. However, Blunt does allude to the painting in a very subtle way.

Blunt’s first mention (p. 83) simply describes “Tintoretto” as a Mannerist among a group of other painters. It eventually becomes clear that Anthony Blunt views Mannerists with disdain, as he described later painters as such, “Their great work was that they brought painting back to the imitation of nature after the wanderings of the Mannerists.”

The second mention (p. 85) quotes an artist (Paolo Pino) stating that, “(I)f Titian and Michelangelo could have combined their talents, they would have made the perfect artist”, before adding, “This is an idea which constantly appears in later Mannerist writings, and it is also reported as a maxim of Tintoretto.”

The third occasion Blunt mentions “Tintoretto” is in the context of other painters (Paul Veronese) having faced the Inquisitors who objected to the introduction of extraneous details not mentioned in Biblical stories ( “dogs, dwarfs, a fool with a parrot, men armed in a German manner, and servant whose nose is bleeding”) into religious paintings. A group described as “The Counter-Reformers”, including the Inquisitors, objected to such additions. Blunt groups Tintoretto in with the Inquisitors:

“Certain painters, like Tintoretto absorbed the new ideas and their paintings are filled with the turbulent spirituality of the Counter-Reformers, but they were a minority.”

The fourth time Blunt mentions “Tintoretto” is in a footnote on page 125 where he states, “…it is enough to recall Tintoretto’s motto, ‘Il design di Michelangelo, e il colorito de Tiziano.’”

Anthony Blunt’s translation of this (alleged) motto is spelled out in his fifth mention of Tintoretto, which just happens to be on the very last page of his book. Blunt states: “…Tintoretto, who aimed at combining the colour of Titian and the drawing of Michelangelo…”

This combination leads directly to Massacre of the Innocents, as follows. Michelangelo drew “The Massacre of the Innocents” (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michelangelo_-_The_Massacre_of_the_Innocents,_1859,0625.566.jpg ), and Titian is famous for having developed a unique range of color known as “Titian Red”, which even today is available as a choice in painting and labeled on color wheels. One admirer of Titan stated his develop of the color thusly: “In the world of art history, the vibrant red hues that characterize the works of Venetian master Titian have long been a subject of fascination and speculation.” (https://associationofresearch.org/the-fungal-source-of-Titians-rich-reds/)

Given the context, one may perceive that Anthony Blunt is less interested in the specific shade of color than the connation of the word “red” being associated with the blood of the Jewish infants who were massacred under the order by King Herod. At last we arrive at the difference between “Tintoret”, used by Ruskin in reference to Jacopo Robusti… and “Tintoretto”, the pseudonym used by Anthony Blunt.

In previous The Way Out substack articles, several instances of the use of the combination “t” and “o” have been identified as representing “Christians and their children.” To name just a few:

1. The play attributed to Samuel Beckett, “Waiting for Godot” can be translated as “Waiting for God, Christians and their children”. (The play suggests that there is no end to “waiting for God”.)

2. The reference to “kleptomaniacs” by Bernard Pares in his discussion of the Brothers Karamazov is translated as “clip-Christians-and-their-children maniacs” as he surreptitiously describes “the Bernards” rather than the main characters of Dostoyevsky’s novel. (Learn to Decode , Part 3, referenced above)

3. Several references of “to” and also “ot” meaning “Christians and their children” in the summary of the of the General Slocum disaster. (also Learn to Decode , Part 3, referenced above)

4. The letter allegedly written by Nashville Covenant School shooter included ‘to’ in combinations which suggest “Christians and their children, as noted in https://thewayout.substack.com/learn-to-decode-part-1-nashvilles ).

Here, the “wicked” Communist Anthony Blunt chose to alter Jacopo Robusti’s pseudonym from the “Tintoret” used by John Ruskin by adding the suffix “to”, leading to “Tintoretto”. The significance of this change can be understood in two ways.

First, with reference to the painting Massacre of the Innocents, it extends the massacre of Jewish infants to include “Christians and their children”. Russia (and what is now Ukraine) of the early 20th Century provides a clear illustration of the evil at play: pogroms against the Jews were followed by the execution of the (Christian) Romanov family by the Communist Bolsheviks. Bear in mind that Anthony Blunt’s book was first published in 1940, only 23 years after the Bolshevik Revolution.

Second, consider that Tintoret in English means “dye maker” and “Tintoretto” means “dye maker’s son”. Homonyms of the same phrases lead to “Die, Maker!” and “Die, Maker’s Son!” where “Maker” can be interpreted as “God”. We might imagine that the two phrases temporally might refer to the destruction of the Temple of King Solomon by the Babylonians in 586 BC (Die, Maker!) and the destruction of the Second Temple by the Romans in AD 70 (Die, Maker’s Son!). Or alternatively, we might may envision the Roman destruction of the Second Temple (of the Jews) as symbolizing the command “Die, Maker!” while the destruction of Christianity-sought by Communists -and the Illuminati who guard closely their intentions- as “Die, Maker’s Son!”

The parallel meanings drawn from the simple addition of “to” would surely have motivated certain “men of letters” to seek out-or to fabricate- a reference to the pseudonym “Tintoretto” somewhere within the history of Jacopo Robusti and establish it “truth”. Despite the pre-eminence of John Ruskin’s work, one will be hard-pressed to find the use of “Tintoret” as Jacopo Robusti’s pseudonym in English these days. Anthony Blunt’s “Tintoretto” is far more common. Ask any “Artificial Intelligence” model, and there will doubtless be a rationale for this change, accompanied with “compelling reasons”, which are likely to be “artificial”.

There is an interesting commonality among Patrick McCaughey, Robert Burns Motherwell III, and Anthony Blunt. They were all positioned to influence departments of art and history in institutions of higher learning which were among the most highly respected in the world. In turn, these men were in position to control what is understood to be truth.

One of the most essential messages found in the Bible is found in John 18:38 when Pontius Pilate says to Jesus, “What is truth?” Taken in context, it was understood to be a rhetorical question. Those who control what is perceived as “truth” control everything. And clearly, the “Bernard Ashmoles” of today’s world are intent on using their invented “truth” to impose upon us a “New World Order”- which is actually a very “Old World Order”- the Master-Slave system.

(End)