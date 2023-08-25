TheWayOutSubstack’s Newsletter

Changing the Climate of Fear and Deception
"Gonna get my Ph.D. I’m a teenage lobotomy." -Teenage Lobotomy by The Ramones
  
CliffsNotes of “Does the story of Covid-19 in Hawaii reveal a potential murder weapon?”
And some "bonus material"...
  
Does the story of Covid-19 in Hawaii reveal a potential murder weapon?
“If I should die before I wake, it’s ‘cause you took my breath away.” Jordin Sparks, ‘No Air’
  
The War on Love: Were expectant mothers murdered in US hospitals to promote the Covid-19 agenda?
“It’s still the same old story. A fight for love and glory. A case of do-or-die.” As Time Goes By, Herman Hupfeld
  
Did the Chinese Communist Party Influence a Key Paper on Hydroxychlorquine for Use in Early Treatment of Covid-19?
“Finally, the tables are starting to turn…”, Talkin’ Bout a Revolution, -Tracy Chapman
  
The Premeditated Murder of George Floyd: A Theory (part 1)
We’re at war with terrorism. We’re at war with racism. But most of all – we’re at war with ourselves. (Jesus Walks by Kanye West)
  
The way out begins with a question
Free your mind, and the rest will follow.
  
