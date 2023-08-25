TheWayOutSubstack’s Newsletter
Exposing the Machiavellian Solution
“Let’s change the way we live, and let’s change the way we treat each other. You see the old way wasn’t working. So it’s on us to do what we gotta do…
Jun 20
TheWayOutSubstack
August 2023
The Death of a Trinity: Changing the Climate of Fear and Deception, Part 2
“Give me hope, give me hope, give me hope on this lonely ride …‘cause I know one day I will be the one in the sky.” -Sunset Jesus, by Avicii (Tim…
Aug 25, 2023
TheWayOutSubstack
July 2023
Changing the Climate of Fear and Deception
"Gonna get my Ph.D. I’m a teenage lobotomy." -Teenage Lobotomy by The Ramones
Jul 29, 2023
TheWayOutSubstack
April 2023
CliffsNotes of “Does the story of Covid-19 in Hawaii reveal a potential murder weapon?”
And some "bonus material"...
Apr 2, 2023
TheWayOutSubstack
March 2023
Does the story of Covid-19 in Hawaii reveal a potential murder weapon?
“If I should die before I wake, it’s ‘cause you took my breath away.” Jordin Sparks, ‘No Air’
Mar 26, 2023
TheWayOutSubstack
January 2023
The War on Love: Were expectant mothers murdered in US hospitals to promote the Covid-19 agenda?
“It’s still the same old story. A fight for love and glory. A case of do-or-die.” As Time Goes By, Herman Hupfeld
Jan 15, 2023
TheWayOutSubstack
December 2022
Did the Chinese Communist Party Influence a Key Paper on Hydroxychlorquine for Use in Early Treatment of Covid-19?
“Finally, the tables are starting to turn…”, Talkin’ Bout a Revolution, -Tracy Chapman
Dec 11, 2022
TheWayOutSubstack
November 2022
Covid orphans: Coincidence or Conspiracy?
“A child is born with no state of mind, blind to the ways of mankind. God is smiling on you, but he’s frowning too. Because only God knows what you’ll…
Nov 22, 2022
TheWayOutSubstack
October 2022
The Premeditated Murder of George Floyd: A Theory (part 2)
“I’ve drawn regret from the truth of a thousand lies. So let mercy come… and wash away what I’ve done.” ("What I’ve Done" by Linkin Park)
Oct 11, 2022
TheWayOutSubstack
September 2022
The Premeditated Murder of George Floyd: A Theory (part 1)
We’re at war with terrorism. We’re at war with racism. But most of all – we’re at war with ourselves. (Jesus Walks by Kanye West)
Sep 25, 2022
TheWayOutSubstack
The way out begins with a question
Free your mind, and the rest will follow.
Sep 9, 2022
TheWayOutSubstack
Coming soon
This is TheWayOutSubstack’s Newsletter, a newsletter about Finding the Way Out of the Mental Labrynth. Follow me to Freedom..
Sep 8, 2022
TheWayOutSubstack
